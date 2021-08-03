kawhileonard-072421.jpg
Getty Images

NBA championships are won in June (or July ... or August), but the foundation is laid almost a year prior during the free agency period. We just saw how offseason signings like Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder helped shape the postseason, and those are the types of moves that teams started to make on Monday, when they were officially allowed to negotiate with players.

The biggest names to go off the board so far have been Chris Paul -- who will reportedly return to the Phoenix Suns -- and Kyle Lowry, who will reportedly become a member of the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors. Lowry appeared to confirm the decision via Twitter:

Another coveted point guard, Lonzo Ball, will reportedly join Zach LaVine in the Bulls backcourt in another sign-and-trade deal involving Chicago and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't come to terms with any superstars in free agency after trading for Russell Westbrook, but they added key veteran role players like Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington, while bringing back Dwight Howard for a third stint to help bolster their attack around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

We'll continue to update this post throughout the offseason as decisions are made, so be sure to keep checking back to see how your favorite team is shaping up for the 2021-22 season. Also, don't put much stock in the rankings outside the top 20 or so, since beyond that it largely depends on what a specific team is looking for.

Top 2021 NBA Free Agents
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Kawhi Leonard (30)
SF
UFA
2
Chris Paul (36)
PG Reportedly agreed to 4-year deal worth up to $120M
3
Kyle Lowry (35)
PG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $90M deal
4
Mike Conley (33)
PG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $74M deal
5
John Collins (23)
PF
RFA
6
DeMar DeRozan (31)
SF
UFA
7
Lonzo Ball (23)
PG Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $85M deal
8
Norman Powell (28)
SG
UFA
9
Duncan Robinson (27)
SF Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $90M deal
10
Spencer Dinwiddie (28)
PG
UFA
11
Evan Fournier (28)
SG Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $78M deal
12
Devonte' Graham (26)
PG
RFA
13
Tim Hardaway Jr. (29)
SG Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $72M deal
14
Jarrett Allen (23)
C Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $100M deal
15
Kelly Oubre Jr. (25)
SG
UFA
16
Will Barton (30)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $32M deal
17
Dennis Schroder (27)
PG
UFA
18
Gary Trent Jr. (22)
SG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $54M deal
19
Derrick Rose (32)
PG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $43M deal
20
Andre Drummond (27)
C
UFA
21
Danny Green (34)
SF
UFA
22
Lauri Markkanen (24)
PF
RFA
23
Bruce Brown (24)
UTIL
RFA
24
Richaun Holmes (27)
C
UFA
25
Kelly Olynyk (30)
C Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $37M deal
26
Alex Caruso (27)
PG Reportedly agreed to four-year, $37M deal
27
T.J. McConnell (29)
PG Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $35.2M deal
28
Reggie Jackson (31)
PG
UFA
29
Daniel Theis (29)
C Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $36M deal
30
Cameron Payne (26)
PG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $19M deal
31
Blake Griffin (32)
PF
UFA
32
Victor Oladipo (29)
SG
UFA
33
Bobby Portis (26)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $9M deal
34
JaMychal Green (31)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $17M deal
35
Reggie Bullock (30)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $30.5M deal
36
Talen Horton-Tucker (20)
SG
RFA
37
Josh Hart (26)
SF
RFA
38
Kendrick Nunn (26)
SG
RFA
39
Andre Iguodala (37)
SF
UFA
40
P.J. Tucker (36)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $15M deal
41
Alec Burks (30)
SG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $30M deal
42
Doug McDermott (29)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $42M deal
43
Justise Winslow (25)
SF
UFA
44
Rudy Gay (34)
SF
UFA
45
Jeff Green (34)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
46
Wayne Ellington (33)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
47
Zach Collins (23)
PF Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
48
Carmelo Anthony (37)
PF
UFA
49
Kent Bazemore (32)
SG
UFA
50
Trevor Ariza (36)
SF Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
51
JJ Redick (37)
SG
UFA
52
Patty Mills (32)


UFA
53
Terence Davis (24)
SG
RFA
54
Malik Monk (23)
SG
UFA
55
Austin Rivers (29)
SG
UFA
56
Denzel Valentine (27)
SG
UFA
57
Wesley Matthews (34)
SG
UFA
58
Ish Smith (33)
PG
UFA
59
Otto Porter Jr. (28)
SF
UFA
60
Furkan Korkmaz (24)
SG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $15M deal
61
Rodney Hood (28)
SG
NG
62
Nerlens Noel (27)
C Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $32M deal
63
Dwight Howard (35)
C Reportedly agreed to deal
64
Nicolas Batum (32)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
65
Paul Millsap (36)
PF
UFA
66
Cody Zeller (28)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
67
Khem Birch (28)
C
UFA
68
JaVale McGee (33)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
69
Boban Marjanovic (32)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
70
Hamidou Diallo (23)
SG
RFA
71
DeMarcus Cousins (30)
C
UFA
72
Bryn Forbes (28)
SG
UFA
73
Elfrid Payton (27)
PG
UFA
74
Svi Mykhailiuk (24)
SG
RFA
75
Nemanja Bjelica (33)
PF
UFA
76
DeWayne Dedmon (31)
C
UFA
77
Taj Gibson (36)
C
UFA
78
Moe Wagner (24)
C
UFA
79
Frank Kaminsky (28)
C
UFA
80
Isaiah Hartenstein (23)
C
UFA
81
D.J. Wilson (25)
PF
UFA
82
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (26)
PF
UFA
83
Enes Kanter (29)
C
UFA
84
Hassan Whiteside (32)
C
UFA
85
Gorgui Dieng (31)
C
UFA
86
Trey Lyles (25)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $5M deal
87
Jarred Vanderbilt (22)
PF
RFA
88
Torrey Craig (30)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
89
Aron Baynes (34)
C
NG
90
Georges Niang (28)
SF
UFA
91
Robin Lopez (33)
C
UFA
92
Alex Len (28)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $7.65M deal
93
Garrett Temple (35)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal
94
DeAndre' Bembry (27)
SG
NG
95
Cory Joseph (29)
SG Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
96
Avery Bradley (30)
SG
UFA
97
Raul Neto (29)
PG
UFA
98
E'Twaun Moore (32)
SG
UFA
99
Langston Galloway (29)
SG
UFA
100
Frank Ntilikina (23)
PG
UFA
101
Jordan McLaughlin (25)
PG
RFA
102
Brad Wanamaker (32)
PG
UFA
103
David Nwaba (28)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $15M deal
104
Sterling Brown (26)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $6.2M deal
105
Stanley Johnson (25)
SF
UFA
106
Isaac Bonga (21)
SF
UFA
107
Garrison Mathews (24)
SF
RFA
108
Tony Bradley (23)
C
UFA
109
Saben Lee (22)
PG
RFA
110
Maurice Harkless (28)
F Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $9M deal
111
Mike Muscala (30)
F Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $7M deal
112
Solomon Hill (30)
F Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal

PO = Player option
UFA = Unrestricted free agent
RFA = Restricted free agent
TO = Team option
NG = Non-guaranteed