NBA scores, highlights: Luka Doncic plays well in MSG debut vs. Knicks; Damian Lillard, Blazers blow out Jazz

There was an eight-game slate on the NBA schedule on Wednesday night and no game was bigger than the one that capped off the night out West.

To start things off, Luka Doncic made his Madison Square Garden debut in a big win over the Knicks, while the Celtics crushed the Hornets despite missing Kyrie Irving. Plus, the Bulls scored a surprisingly easy victory over the Heat.

Later, the Nuggets beat the short-handed Pelicans and the Timberwolves got a much-needed win over the lowly Grizzlies.

To cap things off, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers made quick work of the Utah Jazz in a potential playoff preview at Moda Center.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's NBA action, along with Thursday's schedule.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 30

NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 31

*All times Eastern

Towns hits game-winner

It looked like the Grizzlies-Timberwolves game was headed to a second overtime period, but Karl-Anthony Towns had something to say about it. The big man gathered the rebound and knocked down a high-arcing fadeaway jumper as time expired to give Minnesota the win.

Tatum throws it down in traffic, then finishes crazy lob

The Celtics were without Kyrie Irving once again, which meant someone needs to step up against the Hornets. Early on, it was Jayson Tatum, who got off to a strong start that included this impressive jam in traffic. Later on, he added to the highlight reel with a crazy alley-oop.

Tatum throws it down over two defenders! pic.twitter.com/B0aE7jEyuc — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 31, 2019

Jokic shows off his passing skills

Nikola Jokic is a savant when it comes to passing, and early on against the Pelicans he looked like a seven-foot point guard with an impressive drive and dish.

KAT rocks the rim

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most versatile big men in the league. He can step out and shoot the 3, but he can also put the ball on the floor and dunk on your head, as the Grizzlies found out.

Dekker flies in for the put-back

Sam Dekker got off to a good start against the Pacers on Wednesday night, and that confidence led to him flying in for a put-back slam.

Doncic sneaks inside for the slam

Luka Doncic is playing at MSG for the first time in his career, and it didn't take him long to get on the highlight reel. Just a few minutes in, he drove inside and threw one down.



