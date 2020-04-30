2020 NFL Draft: Ranking every team's draft class; Packers picks raise questions, Ravens crush it

The 2020 NFL Draft is over, all 255 selections have been made, and we brace for the knee-jerk reactions from media folk, ourselves included. We liked what the majority of teams did over the weekend because, in reality, this is nothing more than an exercise in checking boxes -- Did Team X fill those needs it was unable to fill in free agency?

If the answer is yes, then Team X typically got a favorable grade. Variations in those grades might occur when the player Team X selected wasn't as popular among the mock-draft cognoscenti as NFL evaluators. Again, this is what happens when you try to rate a draft that's a few days old when a few years is what's needed.

Keep all that in mind as you read through our rankings of how all 32 teams did in the 2020 NFL Draft, from worst to best.

Let's get to it.

We were happy to defend the Jordan Love pick on Thursday night. We liked the idea of Aaron Rodgers' contract structure pretty much requiring Love to sit on the bench for two seasons -- it's exactly what his game needs -- but things not only went off the rails but right over the cliff on Friday and Saturday. In the deepest wide receiver class in human civilization, the Packers selected exactly zero wide receivers, and they passed on an interior defensive lineman in each round even though there were obvious needs there too. It's hard to figure out what the plan is in Green Bay beyond angering Rodgers. Grade: D

We've said it throughout the draft process: Based on his tape, Justin Herbert is a second-round pick. We understand why the Chargers took him No. 6 overall. Hopefully he's not forced onto the field as a rookie and has time to grow into the role. But then the team gave up their second and third-rounders to move back into Round 1 for linebacker Kenneth Murray. Those picks could have been used to bolster the offensive line, which is in desperate need of bolstering. We liked the Day 3 selections, and they'll all have a chance to contribute as rookies, but only getting two picks with in the first three rounds seemed like a missed opportunity. Grade: C-

The Bears had needs at safety and bypassed Grant Delpit and Antoine Winfield Jr. in Round 2 to take Cole Kmet. We like Kmet but time will tell if Chicago made the right decision. We liked the Jaylon Johnson selection seven picks later, and Trevis Gipson and Kindle Vildor are high-upside players who have a chance to grow into roles on the defense. Grade: C

It's hard to question GM John Schneider's draft plans because while they're usually unconventional, they often seems to work out. We liked Jordyn Brooks in the third round but the Seahawks thought enough of him to take him 27th overall. He's an instinctive athlete who fits what Seattle wants to do defensively. Guard Damien Lewis might be our favorite pick, and Stephen Sullivan, who was a man without a position at LSU but moved to tight end at the Senior Bowl and shined, could end up being one of the steals of this draft class. Grade: C+

Some Steelers fans would have loved to see the team take Denzel Mims or Cam Akers or JK Dobbins at No. 49. Instead Pittsburgh went with 6-foot-4 Chase Claypool, who ran a 4.42 at the combine but didn't play that fast on tape. Either way, he'll give Big Ben yet another weapon, whether on the outside, or in the slot alongside Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald. The Steelers also got developmental edge rusher Alex Highsmith at the end of Round 3, Ramon Foster's replacement a round later, not to mention more depth at running back. Pittsburgh checked all the boxes, but the order in which they decided to fill those needs have some fans puzzled. That said, this organization has a knack for finding wideouts so we're willing to give them the benefit of the doubt here. Grade: C+

The Saints drafted center Erik McCoy in the second round a year ago. So it was ... interesting to see them take Cesar Ruiz 24th overall in 2020. Ruiz can also play guard, and perhaps that's the plan this season, but there were plenty of top-flight wideouts still on the board. The team did well to land Zack Baun in Round 3 (we typically had him going in Rounds 1 or 2 in our countless mock drafts) and Adam Trautman, who was a third-round compensatory pick, was our No. 1 tight end. Finally, in an effort to accumulate every Taysom Hill-type prospect, the Saints took Tommy Smith in the seventh round. Grade: C+

For all the guff we give Bill O'Brien, he had a pretty solid draft. Ross Blacklock had first-round potential and Jonathan Greenard can contribute as an edge rusher right away. And John Reid, the slot corner out of Penn State, might end up being the best pick of this class. The team didn't address RB but landed home-run threat Isaiah Coulter out of Rhode Island in Round 7. Grade: C+

This class can best be described as a "steady as she goes" group. Lose Jack Conklin to free agency, sign mammoth Isaiah Wilson to replace him. Lose Logan Ryan to free agency, sign playmaking Kristian Fulton to replace him. Dion Lewis gone, enter Darrynton Evans. Trade Jurrell Casey, add Larrell Murchinson. The Titans even added a backup QB to Ryan Tannehill, strong-armed Cole McDonald out of Hawaii. Nothing sexy but exactly what Tennessee needed. Grade: C+

The Redskins had the easiest pick in the draft. Chase Young was a lay up and he'll pay dividends immediately. Antonio Gibson is a dual threat who'll likely feature primarily at running back, though he's still new to the position. Saahdiq Charles has huge shoes to fill in a post-Trent Williams world and Antonio Gandy-Golden reminds us of Kelvin Harmon, whom the team took on Day 3 last year. Grade: B-

A.J. Terrell is an example of a player NFL evaluators liked more than draft media, probably because for all the good tape Terrell put out in 2019, his championship game performance against LSU is all most people remember. But he's a good cover corner who balled out at the combine to get back on folks' radar. Marlon Davidson is a versatile defensive lineman who can line up inside or out and Matt Hennessy is one of the most athletic interior offensive linemen in this class. Grade: B-

The Bills landed so many good players, and that's doesn't even include trading a first-rounder for Stefon Diggs. AJ Epenesa flashes first-round talent and Zack Moss was one of the best backs in this class but injury concerns saw him drop to Round 3. Gabriel Davis is a big downfield target, and Jake Fromm (who, incidentally, reminded us of Matt Barkley during the draft process) will have a chance to grow into a backup role behind Josh Allen with Barkley entering the final year of his deal. Grade: B-

Few teams did more with less. The 49ers traded DeForest Buckner for the No. 13 pick and then flipped that for Javon Kinlaw (after trading down one spot and picking up a 4th rounder), the best pass-rushing interior defensive lineman in this class. They they traded up in Round 1 to get Brandon Aiyuk, the No. 1 WR on the team's board. That, in addition to adding hulking possession receiver Jauan Jennings in Round 7, and trading only a 3rd and a 5th-rounder for Trent Williams, and this was an eminently successful three days for San Francisco. Grade: B-

The Colts have Philip Rivers and now they've given him some playmakers. In addition to TY Hilton and Parris Campbell, the team added downfield threat Michael Pittman and home-run hitter Jonathan Taylor out of the backfield. Then there's Jacob Eason, who many thought wouldn't get out of the second round, lasting until the fourth. He needs to sit for a year and he'll get a chance to do that in the best possible landing spot. Grade: B

This was a boring draft for the Lions but that's a good thing. They stayed put, got Jeff Okudah, circled back in Round 2 and got our RB1, D'Andre Swift, and then added an athletic, arrow-pointing-up pass rusher in Julian Okwara. Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg add depth along the interior O-line and Quintez Cephus plays much faster than his slow 40 time at the combine. For a team that needs to win now, these were solid selections. Grade: B

The Cards didn't take an offensive tackle in the first round but that's because Isaiah Simmons was staring them in the face. He has a chance to be a game changer. Then in Round 3, Josh Jones (our OT5) was still on the board. A round later, Arizona added depth at defensive tackle with Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawerence, and in the final round, they got RB Eno Benjamin, who is a legit threat as a pass receiver too. Grade: B

Our biggest fear for the Bucs is that they would have to trade up for an offensive tackle, and in the process, it would cost them either their second or third-rounder. In the end, they only needed to move up one spot and it only took a fourth. So in addition to getting Tristan Wirfs, the Bucs got safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and then Ke'Shawn Vaughn. The best pick of the draft could end up being Tyler Johnson, a big slot who could quickly become Tom Brady's best friend. And keep an eye on burner Raymond Calais, too. He's undersized by NFL standards but he can move. Grade: B

The Jags had a ton of picks and they filled a ton of needs, starting with CJ Henderson, our CB2 who has the tools to be an elite cornerback at the next level. K'Lavon Chaisson now joins Yannick Ngakoue and Josh Allen, giving the Jags three of the best young pass rushers in football. Laviska Shenault is a first-round talent when he's healthy and DaVon Hamilton has a chance to be special (understandably, he got lost in the mix at Ohio State because he lined up next to Chase Young). And keep an eye on QB Jake Luton, who could follow a similar NFL path as Garnder Minshew. Grade: B+

This draft was made for Dave Gettleman. Takes an accomplished offensive tackle in Round 1, follows that up with the best safety in the class at the top of Round 2, selects a few more O-linemen and takes some Day 3 fliers on defensive athletes like Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin. Grade: B+

Again, not particularly sexy but certainly what the Browns needed, at least on paper. Jedrick Willis was our OT1, Grant Delpit had an up-and-down season but if he returns to his 2018 form, he could be special. Jordan Elliott can take over games from the interior and Harrison Bryant is a move tight end who gives Baker Mayfield yet another weapon. Grade: B+

The Panthers had seven picks in the draft, they selected seven defensive players, for obvious reasons if you saw the state of their roster after free agency. Derrick Brown, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jeremy Chinn were their first three picks and all are upgrades at the position and will contribute immediately. Grade: B+

The Patriots didn't get a quarterback but clearly they weren't fond of Jordan Love, who was still on the board when they traded out of Round 1. Instead they got versatile athletes in Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche, a tough-nosed edge rusher in Anfernee Jennings and two tight ends in Round 3. And before you judge, remember the Pats took Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in the 2010 draft. Grade: B+

We know it's not popular but we like the Jalen Hurts pick in Round 2. But we love Jalen Reagor the round before. He has a chance to be special in this offense, though Reagor was just Step 1 in loading up on burners; John Hightower, Quez Watkins and the team traded for Marquise Goodwin too. Then on defense, Davion Taylor could end up being one of the most athletic LBs in this class. Grade: A-

The Clyde Edwards-Helaire selection is reason enough to give this class an A-; he takes an offense that was good for 30 points a game and now makes them good for 35. Willie Gay Jr. is a freak athlete, Lucas Niang is a bargain at the end of Round 3, and L'Jarius Sneed is a safety who may be more comfortable moving back to safety. Grade: A-

Adam Gase, quarterback whisperer, hasn't yet panned out but he and Joe Douglass crushed it over the weekend. Every pick fills a need and their first four selections - Becton, Mims, Davis, Zuniga - are all insane athletes too. Even fifth-rounder Bryce Hall has a chance to contribute as a rookie; he was our CB2 heading into 2019 before his senior season was derailed by an injury. Grade: A-

This might have been one of our favorite drafts. Cam Akers is a cheaper upgrade over Todd Gurley; Van Jefferson is one of the best route runners in this class. Terrell Lewis is a first-round talent if he can stay healthy and Terrell Burgess is a versatile defensive back. And Brycen Hopkins is another athletic tight end who'll likely find success in Sean McVay's offense. Grade: A-

Here's all you need to know: CeeDee Lamb fell to the Cowboys at No. 17. Then they landed Trevon Diggs in Round 2 and Neville Gallimore in Round 3 -- all three players were in the first-round mix. Adding center Tyler Biadasz and edge rusher Bradlee Anae on Day 3 was just the icing on the cake. Grade: A-

The Raiders crushed the 2019 draft and the followed up with an encore performance in 2020. Another solid haul, from top to bottom, though our favorite selection might be their last: fourth-rounder Amik Roberston, who is only 5-foot-8 but plays like he's 6-foot-1. The three WRs -- Ruggs, Bowden, Edwards -- officially means Derek Carr is out of excuses. Grade: A-

This team is immeasurably better after last weekend than they were at the end of the 2019 season. Added bonus: They're basically getting two first-rounders out of this class because in addition to Joe Burrow, 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams returns from an injury that kept him sidelined during his freshman season. After Burrow, fourth-rounder linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither is our favorite pick out of this class. Grade: A-

The Dolphins had a ton of picks, filled a ton of needs, and landed Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall. We said it throughout the draft process but if franchise QBs taken in Round 1 only work out 50 percent of the time, and the Dolphins have three first-rounders, why not take a flier on Tua, whose injury history is clearly a concern. Keep an eye on fifth-rounder defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge, who can play inside or out, and flashed at the Senior Bowl in January. Grade: A

John Elway, Hall of Fame quarterback, hasn't had much success drafting QBs in Round 1. So instead, he focused on wide receivers and landed Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler with the team's first two picks. He then added Albert Okwuegbunam, Drew Lock's former teammate at Missouri, in Round 4, setting up Denver's offense to go toe-to-toe with all that Chiefs firepower. (The biggest issue, of course, is how Lock performs in Year 2.) Grade: A

The Vikings had to restock the defense, replace Stefon Diggs, and add some warm bodies to the offensive line. They did that and then some with their 15 selections, starting with Justin Jefferson, Jeff Gladney and Ezra Cleveland. Keep an eye on seventh-rounder Brian Cole, the versatile defender out of Mississippi State who has a chance to make the team. Grade: A

A team with few holes gets considerably better. That's a troubling development not only for the AFC North, but the rest of the conference too. Patrick Queen was a no-brainer and J.K. Dobbins is a legit threat to score every time he touches the ball. Then the Ravens added two slot receivers -- Devin Duvernay in Round 3, James Proche in Round 6 -- as well as two interior offensive linemen to help replace the irreplaceable Marshal Yanda. Grade: A+