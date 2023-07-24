The NFL offseason is nearing its end as the 2023 season is right around the corner. To get you ready for the start of the new campaign, we will dive into every team in the league, beginning with the AFC East, which figures to be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, especially with Aaron Rodgers arriving on the scene.

Below we look at the scouting report for every team in the division along with one interesting fact for each entering the season, plus we'll look at the best and worst fan moments in each of the franchise's history.

Team's most important players:

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 64.6 YDs 3695 TD 26 INT 12 YD/Att 6.82 View Profile

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 80 Yds 463 TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

Garrett Wilson NYJ • WR • #17 TAR 147 REC 83 REC YDs 1103 REC TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

2023 scouting report: Aaron Rodgers' trade to the Jets just might be what both parties were looking for. Rodgers has his best supporting cast in years, and a chance to silence all the "just one ring" talk. Meanwhile, this could be the Jets' best chance to win a championship since Joe Namath's famous guarantee in Super Bowl III.

Interesting fact to know for 2023 season: Rodgers could realistically snap all the Jets' dreadful droughts in 2023:

Longest active playoff drought in NFL (last appearance: 2010)

Second-longest active drought without a 4,000-yard passer (last: Joe Namath in 1967)

Second-longest active drought without Super Bowl or NFL Championship appearance (last: 1968 vs Colts)

Best fan moment in team history -- Joe Namath's guaranteed Super Bowl win: Namath helped lead the Jets to their first -- and only -- Super Bowl win in 1969 against the Baltimore Colts. Namath was named the MVP of Super Bowl III. The quarterback was iconic on and off the field, bringing lots of personality to New York, and coming through with his famous guarantee of securing an NFL championship.

Worst fan moment in team history -- The Butt Fumble: Oh, the infamous butt fumble. The Jets were playing their division-rival New England Patriots in 2012 when New York quarterback Mark Sanchez collided with the backside of offensive lineman Brandon Moore, and the unfortunate blunder caused a fumble, which was recovered by Patriots safety Steve Gregory. Jets fans did not hear the end of it for quite a while.

Team's most important players:

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 63.3 YDs 4283 TD 35 INT 14 YD/Att 7.55 View Profile

Stefon Diggs BUF • WR • #14 TAR 154 REC 108 REC YDs 1429 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

2023 scouting report: The Bills are once again one of the top teams in the league, with great odds to win the Super Bowl. The team drafted tight end Dalton Kincaid and offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence, both with real potential to help the offense starting early. Buffalo is looking to make its first Super Bowl appearance in the Josh Allen Era.

Interesting fact to know for 2023 season: The Bills aren't in "Four Falls of Buffalo" "30 for 30" territory, but their failure to reach the Super Bowl despite their regular-season success in the last few years hit historic levels of futility. They led the NFL in scoring offense and scoring defense over the last three seasons. They are the first team to lead the NFL in both categories over a three-season span since the 1972-74 Dolphins.

Best fan moment in team history -- Bengals send Bills to playoffs: In 2017, a late touchdown from Andy Dalton and the Bengals against the Baltimore Ravens meant a win for Cincinnati, but it also meant a playoff spot for Buffalo. The Bills earned their first playoff ticket since 1999 and the team, and fans, went crazy.

Worst fan moment in team history -- Losing four Super Bowls in four years: One Super Bowl loss stings, but making the big game four years straight and never coming home with a win? Brutal. Buffalo lost Super Bowls XXV, XXVI, XXVII and XXVIII to the Giants, Washington and the Cowboys twice, respectively.

Miami Dolphins

Team's most important players:

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 64.8 YDs 3548 TD 25 INT 8 YD/Att 8.87 View Profile

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 170 REC 119 REC YDs 1710 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 117 REC 75 REC YDs 1356 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

2023 scouting report: Miami has real hope of taking the leap from playoff contender to Super Bowl contender this season if Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy. The offense has shown flashes of brilliance with the dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, plus the defense can take a major step forward with the additions of Jalen Ramsey, David Long and, of course, new DC Vic Fangio.

Interesting fact to know for 2023 season: Let's just start with a playoff win, though. Did you know the Dolphins haven't won a playoff game since the 2000 wild-card round against the Colts? Jay Fiedler was Miami's starting QB that day opposite of someone you may have heard of: Peyton Manning. The Lions are the only team with a longer active playoff win drought.

Best fan moment in team history -- The perfect season: It's hard to find a better moment than when the team went undefeated. The 1972 Dolphins are still in a club by themselves, going 14-0 in the regular season and winning Super Bowl VII against Washington.

Worst fan moment in team history -- Dan Marino's final game: Losing is hard, but losing a blowout game is worse. Few teams have been embarrassed as much as the Fins were in 1999, when they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 62-7 in the divisional round. To add to the sting, the loss was quarterback Dan Marino's last game, and it wasn't something Miami fans wanted to see or remember.

New England Patriots

Team's most important players:

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10 CMP% 65.2 YDs 2997 TD 14 INT 11 YD/Att 6.78 View Profile

Rhamondre Stevenson NE • RB • #38 Att 210 Yds 1040 TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

2023 scouting report: The Patriots are entering their third season led by quarterback Mac Jones. Now more than ever it is crucial that he sees some improvement, after two seasons hovering around offensive mediocrity while their defense shined. The offense added wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster and named Bill O'Brien the team's new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, which should elevate that side of the ball.

Interesting fact to know for 2023 season: The Patriots had arguably their worst offensive season under Bill Belichick in 2022. Their 18.2 offensive points per game were their fewest since 2000. Things don't appear to be looking up either as the Patriots didn't exactly make a big offseason splash to help Mac Jones in year No. 3. Jones has completed a pass to 19 different Patriots' players in his career. Not a single one has made a Pro Bowl.

Best fan moment in team history -- Tom Brady Era: We'll cheat here and go with something a bit longer than a moment, because what a run it was. It led to seven Super Bowl wins and 10 Super Bowl appearances. Those Lombardi Trophies likely would've been held up by other teams if it wasn't for Tom Brady, who was taken with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. That selection led to the greatest run in recent NFL history. Pairing Brady with Bill Belichick turned out to be the perfect combination.

Worst fan moment in team history -- End of Tom Brady Era: Yes, we can point to the two heartbreaking Super Bowl losses to the Giants, but losing Tom Brady -- a staple of Boston sports culture -- was a sad moment for Patriots fans, especially after all the great moments he provided the franchise. To make it tougher, Brady not mentioning the Patriots in his first retirement post was a dagger in the heart for many, from someone who they never expected to go anywhere.