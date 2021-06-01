With summer on the horizon, the 2021 NFL season will be here before you know it. And now that we've got full 17-game schedules available to us, what better way to ring in the biggest year in league history than by running through each and every matchup on the docket? Here, we're projecting the Los Angeles Rams' schedule, game by game, with win totals for every opponent. How much will Matthew Stafford's arrival impact their chances? Are they really NFC West favorites? Let's find out:

Week 1 vs. Bears

Line: Rams -7

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

The Bears bring some heat with Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith, but Matthew Stafford airs it out against their transitioning secondary. Andy Dalton, meanwhile, connects with Allen Robinson but not much else as the calls for Justin Fields grow louder.

Prediction: Rams win 28-20

Projected record: 1-0

Week 2 at Colts

Opponent win total: O/U 10

Stafford connects on a few deep shots against a Colts secondary more suspect than most realize, but Indy plays smart and tough, leaning on the ground and getting a couple of gutsy plays from Carson Wentz late to claim a close one at home.

Prediction: Rams lose 27-24

Projected record: 1-1

Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

Opponent win total: O/U 11.5

Fresh off a divisional matchup with Atlanta, the Bucs start slow after traveling all the way to the West Coast, with Jalen Ramsey picking off Tom Brady early to keep L.A. in front. Stafford struggles against Tampa's own "D," but the Rams find a way to eke it out.



Prediction: Rams win 26-23

Projected record: 2-1

Week 4 vs. Cardinals

Opponent win total: O/U 8

After edging Brady and the Buccaneers, the Rams welcome their rivals with a chance at taking an early lead in the West. But then Kyler Murray happens, eluding their pressure to extend plays and remind L.A. he has plenty of his own playmakers.

Prediction: Rams lose 34-28

Projected record: 2-2

Week 5 at Seahawks

Opponent win total: O/U 10

The Rams skeptics start to get louder as Russell Wilson, Chris Carson and DK Metcalf power their way to a conservative but effective win in Seattle on a short week. Stafford's two picks behind a so-so line make press conferences a little spicy in the ensuing days.

Prediction: Rams lose 26-21

Projected record: 2-3

Week 6 at Giants

Opponent win total: O/U 7

Just what the doctor ordered. Coming off a long rest and ready to snap their two-game skid, the Rams roll into New York with energy, as Aaron Donald disrupts Daniel Jones early, Stafford bombs a few scores past Adoree Jackson and L.A. rekindles high hopes.



Prediction: Rams win 34-23

Projected record: 3-3

Week 7 vs. Lions

Opponent win total: O/U 5

The one circled on Stafford's calendar. Jared Goff does his best to show L.A. he can still ball behind an underrated O-line, but Stafford owns a far better supporting cast, and Detroit doesn't have nearly the defense to contain it.

Prediction: Rams win 31-20

Projected record: 4-3

Week 8 at Texans

Opponent win total: O/U 4.5

The Texans are still trying to figure things out under center, with Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills swapping reps. Brandin Cooks has a big day against his old team, but Houston can do little else. Stafford, meanwhile, eclipses 400 yards through the air with ease.



Prediction: Rams win 36-16

Projected record: 5-3

Week 9 vs. Titans

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

With Derrick Henry plowing through the trenches, Tennessee controls the clock early, then catches a break with a pair of takeaways. With a big Week 10 divisional game looming, Sean McVay's squad can't close it out despite a Stafford comeback attempt.

Prediction: Rams lose 23-22

Projected record: 5--4

Week 10 at 49ers

Opponent win total: O/U 10

DeMeco Ryans schemes up some pressure on Stafford, with Nick Bosa making his presence felt, and rookie QB Trey Lance gives San Francisco some added run-game pop. McVay ensures he spreads the ball around, though, and escapes with the road win.



Prediction: Rams win 27-20

Projected record: 6-4

Week 12 at Packers

Opponent win total: O/U N/A

Aaron Rodgers is still in Green Bay, having forced the Packers to assuage his issues, so this is an especially tough trip even coming off the bye. Stafford is familiar with the Pack, but that doesn't matter much with Za'Darius Smith in his face.



Prediction: Rams lose 28-24

Projected record: 6-5

Week 13 vs. Jaguars

Opponent win total: O/U 6

Trevor Lawrence brings poise in his visit to Los Angeles, but Donald still gets after him enough to render Jacksonville pretty ineffective on offense. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. both have big days in a run-heavy runaway victory.

Prediction: Rams win 34-16

Projected record: 7-5

Week 14 at Cardinals

Opponent win total: O/U 8

Motivated to avenge his early-year loss to Kliff Kingsbury, McVay dials up a perfect game plan on "Monday Night Football," allowing Stafford to pick apart Arizona's back seven, with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and even DeSean Jackson posting big scores.

Prediction: Rams win 35-27

Projected record: 8-5

Week 15 vs. Seahawks

Opponent win total: O/U 10

Another close rematch, this one comes down to turnovers, and the Rams get a couple thanks to fumbles from Carson and Metcalf. Wilson nearly wills them from behind in crunch time, but it's too little, too late by that point.

Prediction: Rams win 29-26

Projected record: 9-5

Week 16 at Vikings

Opponent win total: O/U 8.5

Looking to extend their win streak to four games, the Rams take their lumps trying to contain Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson on the road, but Stafford finds a rhythm hitting deep shots against an old rival in the Vikings, outdoing Kirk Cousins with big plays.



Prediction: Rams win 33-28

Projected record: 10-5

Week 17 at Ravens

Opponent win total: O/U 11

The streak ends here, with Lamar Jackson evading L.A.'s pass rush and the Ravens defense having its way with McVay's offense, which relies a little too much on short-area plays to develop. Baltimore goes wild as its team marches toward the postseason.

Prediction: Rams lose 27-20

Projected record: 10-6

Week 18 vs. 49ers



Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

Stafford faces a lot of pressure, with playoff positioning on the line, but it's Lance who steals the show, showcasing his running ability in a killer game plan from Kyle Shanahan. Another iffy outing from L.A.'s offensive line contributes to the season-finale upset.

Prediction: Rams lose 27-24

Projected record: 10-7