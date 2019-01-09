Matt LaFleur and Kliff Kingsbury coaching hires are surprising, but not visionary or bold

The NFL can be full of surprises this time of year. If you would have told me that Matt LaFleur and Kliff Kingsbury were going to be the first two head coaches hired in the NFL in 2019, and that one of them was going to land one of the most iconic jobs in the history of the league, well, I would not have believed you.

It's a little bit amazing, on the surface, that the first two guys hired have combined for zero career games coaches in the NFL and 16 games, combined, as an NFL play caller. Actually, it's staggeringly stunning, even in a year in which there were so few hotshot candidates for the eight jobs that were open. But then, well, the more you think about it, the less surprising it gets. Because the two hires fit a particular archetype the league is favoring to a large degree, and while the names are surely not what many expected, the hiring of Kingsbury and LaFleur clearly fit the model that NFL's teams are bending over backwards to secure.

They are both seen as quarterback whisperers/offensive play callers. They are both young and, seemingly, fairly dynamic. They have ties to Sean McVay. And they have been around young, stud quarterbacks and look the part. They check every box from a marketing standpoint. They are in line with what the groupthink in the NFL – always dominant – is espousing and, for as bold as they may appear to be on the surface, they are also entirely cookie cutter when viewed within the prism of what teams are prizing these days.

You want to get my attention? Go hire Mike Kafka, the Chiefs first-year quarterback coach who did so much behind the scenes work with Patrick Mahomes his "redshirt" year in KC while running the scout team, or go hire Andy Reid's special teams coach, or Chris Jones, the coach/GM of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, or hell, go grab the real thing when it comes to the master of the "Air Raid" offense, and hire wild man Mike Leach himself.

That would be bold, and ballsy and out there and show a certain type of conviction and vision that most would not adapt. But, I'm sorry, after taking a day to digest all of this, you can blow me over with a feather but hiring a guy who McVay gave the offensive coordinator title to without having any of the real power, or hiring the Leach disciple who couldn't win anything of note with Patrick Mahomes or Baker Mayfield in college – when they were men among boys – yet those two reach unprecedented highs as boys among men when coached up at the NFL level.

I spoke to a Rams source and asked him which McVay assistant did more for the program and was more integral to their offense – LaFleur (who the Falcons opted not to retain as the quarterback coach just two years ago) or Rams current quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor. "Zac, I would have to say Zac," he said. And Kingsbury has finished more than one-game over .500 only once (2013), and he alienated Mayfield and he coached one All-American (Jace Amaro!) and I don't recall Mahomes being a consensus top five pick under his watch or even winning many games and I definitely know in one of Mahomes' final Big 12 games they went up to Iowa State (coached by Matt Campbell who has rebuffed NFL overtures) and got whipped, 66-10, in a year in which they finished, 6-7 (again, with Patrick bleeping Mahomes).

Sorry. I'm just not buying it.

Maybe I end up printing out this column in two years and eating it with a side of fava beans … and maybe both of these teams are hiring new coaches, oh, within 22 months of now. The bottom line for each is the Cardinals have major issues across the roster and just proved they are very willing to fire a coach after less than a calendar year and they have a GM under fire. And if you don't win right away with Aaron Rodgers – who was perfectly willing to bow up against a coach with 135 wins to his resume – well, suffice to say that problems might arise and that heat will get hot quite quickly.

Godspeed to them both. They will need to construct exemplary staffs with men with diverse areas of expertise and overcome some odds to make this all work. By Week 4 of next season, no one will care how often they talk to McVay or how cool they are with Kyle Shanahan or how many yards the offenses they were once associated with compiled.

Some other thoughts on the NFL's coaching searches: