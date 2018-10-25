College basketball rankings: Kansas ahead of Kentucky and Duke in preseason coaches poll

The Kansas Jayhawks narrowly edged out the Kentucky Wildcats for the No. 1 spot in the preseason USA Today coaches poll unveiled on Thursday.

It's the fourth time in school history the Jayhawks have opened the season No. 1 in the coaches poll.

Bill Self's team garnered 14 of the 32 available first-place votes in the coaches poll just ahead of Kentucky, which received 12 of its own. Duke, ranked No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, picked up four first-place votes; Gonzaga and Virginia, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, each received a single first-place vote.

Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below, with first-place votes in parentheses.

Preseason Coaches Poll

