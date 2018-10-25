College basketball rankings: Kansas ahead of Kentucky and Duke in preseason coaches poll

The Jayhawks and Wildcats are Nos. 1 and 2 in both the AP and coaches preseason polls entering the season

The Kansas Jayhawks narrowly edged out the Kentucky Wildcats for the No. 1 spot in the preseason USA Today coaches poll unveiled on Thursday.

It's the fourth time in school history the Jayhawks have opened the season No. 1 in the coaches poll.

Bill Self's team garnered 14 of the 32 available first-place votes in the coaches poll just ahead of Kentucky, which received 12 of its own. Duke, ranked No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, picked up four first-place votes; Gonzaga and Virginia, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, each received a single first-place vote.

Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below, with first-place votes in parentheses.

Preseason Coaches Poll

  1. Kansas (14)
  2. Kentucky (12)
  3. Duke (4)
  4. Gonzaga (1)
  5. Virginia (1)
  6. Tennessee
  7. North Carolina
  8. Villanova
  9. Nevada
  10. Michigan State
  11. Kansas State
  12. Auburn
  13. West Virginia
  14. Syracuse
  15. Florida State
  16. Oregon
  17. Virginia Tech
  18. Michigan
  19. Mississippi State
  20. UCLA
  21. TCU
  22. Purdue
  23. Clemson
  24. Washington
  25. Nebraska
