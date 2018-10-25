College basketball rankings: Kansas ahead of Kentucky and Duke in preseason coaches poll
The Jayhawks and Wildcats are Nos. 1 and 2 in both the AP and coaches preseason polls entering the season
The Kansas Jayhawks narrowly edged out the Kentucky Wildcats for the No. 1 spot in the preseason USA Today coaches poll unveiled on Thursday.
It's the fourth time in school history the Jayhawks have opened the season No. 1 in the coaches poll.
Bill Self's team garnered 14 of the 32 available first-place votes in the coaches poll just ahead of Kentucky, which received 12 of its own. Duke, ranked No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, picked up four first-place votes; Gonzaga and Virginia, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, each received a single first-place vote.
Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below, with first-place votes in parentheses.
Preseason Coaches Poll
- Kansas (14)
- Kentucky (12)
- Duke (4)
- Gonzaga (1)
- Virginia (1)
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Villanova
- Nevada
- Michigan State
- Kansas State
- Auburn
- West Virginia
- Syracuse
- Florida State
- Oregon
- Virginia Tech
- Michigan
- Mississippi State
- UCLA
- TCU
- Purdue
- Clemson
- Washington
- Nebraska
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Can college basketball recover?
The G League wants to attract young talent, but Bazley has a tough road ahead
-
ACC Media Day: Virginia owning UMBC loss
What Virginia learned from the loss, how Louisville will look under Chris Mack and more
-
Podcast: What do verdicts mean for sport
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the convictions of Jim Gatto, Merl Code and Christian...
-
Boeheim weighs in on NCAA model
Boeheim believes that cost of attendance and meal money is enough for NCAA athletes
-
NCAA will be next with guilty verdicts
The government's case won out in the college basketball corruption trial and now the sport...
-
Big East, Big 12 agree to 4-year series
The scheduling alliance series will comprise all 10 of each conference's teams and run through...