The Citadel pleased for chance to take on Clemson
Not very long ago, The Citadel football coach Brent Thompson wasn't even expecting to be able to play games in September, or even this fall, but suddenly, he's trying to get his team ready to line up against the No. 1 team in the nation.
The Southern Conference announced in early August league games would be postponed until next spring ... but left the option open to schools to play nonconference games. In the past month, The Citadel was able to put together four nonconference games, and started the season with a 27-6 defeat at South Florida.
The Citadel originally was scheduled to play at Clemson on Nov. 14, but so much remained up in the air.
"We knew that (Clemson) was going to have one opening, and we knew that one was probably going to South Carolina, being that it was the Palmetto Bowl," Thompson said. "And when the SEC came out with a 10-game, conference-only schedule, eventually we were the last man standing."
Clemson, coming off a season-opening 37-13 win at Wake Forest last week, will open its home slate Saturday by welcoming The Citadel to Death Valley.
Clemson's Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 81,500 but will seat roughly 19,000 socially distanced and masked spectators on Saturday.
"We only get six home games this year, but we're just happy to have the opportunity," said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, whose team is pursuing a sixth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title and a third national title in five years. "We want to enjoy every single opportunity that we get and we have a greater appreciation for all that's gone into making it happen.
"Clemson has done a great job of creating a great atmosphere with all the constraints that are in place. It's going to be a lot of fun."
Clemson is 34-0 all-time against Football Championship Subdivision teams since the NCAA formed the division prior to the 1978 season and has been dominant against The Citadel, winning 17 in a row in the sporadic series, dating to a 6-0 upset in 1935. The Tigers have outscored the Bulldogs 196-26 in four meetings since 2000, including a 61-3 victory in their last game in 2017.
Despite that dominance, Swinney is wary of defending The Citadel's option attack.
"They're an option football team that takes a lot of pride in what they do," Swinney said. "They can embarrass you quickly if you don't play with the type of discipline that it takes every single play for four quarters. They keep attacking.
"They went to Georgia Tech last year and beat them. They've beaten South Carolina. They went to Tuscaloosa (Alabama) a couple of years ago and it was 10-10 at halftime. We've got to be ready to play."
The Citadel, which receives a much-needed $450,000 payout for playing at Clemson, rushed for 200 yards last week in the loss at South Florida, marking the seventh time in the Bulldogs' last eight games against FBS opponents that they've rushed for at least 200 yards. Senior quarterback Brandon Rainey led the way with 65 yards on 20 attempts.
"We're going to do our best to compete with them on their level for as long as we possibly can and do everything we can to make it a football game for them," Thompson said.
Clemson was dominant in its opener against Wake Forest, getting 351 passing yards and three touchdowns (two on the ground) from junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and a school-record 18th 100-yard rushing game from senior running back Travis Etienne, the two-time ACC Player of the Year.
The upcoming schedule sets up nicely for the Tigers, who have a bye week before returning to action with back-to-back home games against Virginia and Miami on Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|13
|Rushing
|0
|4
|Passing
|2
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-7
|6-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|27
|298
|Total Plays
|25
|33
|Avg Gain
|1.1
|9.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|-2
|120
|Rush Attempts
|22
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.1
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|29
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|2-3
|10-13
|Yards Per Pass
|9.7
|13.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-65
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.7
|6-14.3
|Return Yards
|16
|80
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-80
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|29
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|-2
|RUSH YDS
|120
|
|
|27
|TOTAL YDS
|298
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Rainey 16 QB
|B. Rainey
|2/3
|38
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Nwanze 32 RB
|E. Nwanze
|8
|17
|0
|5
|
K. White 23 RB
|K. White
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Sessions 8 RB
|K. Sessions
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Wallace 27 RB
|C. Wallace
|3
|-11
|0
|-1
|
B. Rainey 16 QB
|B. Rainey
|8
|-13
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Webb 22 WR
|R. Webb
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
K. Sessions 8 RB
|K. Sessions
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Eubanks III 9 LB
|W. Eubanks III
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Britton Jr. 39 LB
|A. Britton Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Middleton 33 CB
|J. Middleton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Owens 72 DL
|D. Owens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Faulkner 25 DB
|S. Faulkner
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Beverly 17 DB
|C. Beverly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horn 45 LB
|B. Horn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mack 7 DB
|D. Mack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blount 49 LB
|M. Blount
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Greene IV 44 DL
|D. Greene IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Campbell 90 P
|M. Campbell
|6
|41.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Adams 1 QB
|J. Adams
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|8/9
|168
|3
|0
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|2/3
|10
|0
|0
|
T. Phommachanh 7 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|8
|68
|0
|28
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|4
|28
|0
|16
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
T. Phommachanh 7 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|2
|7
|2
|6
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|3
|3
|87
|2
|54
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|1
|44
|1
|44
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|2
|2
|25
|0
|13
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
W. Brown 82 WR
|W. Brown
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Herbstreit 86 WR
|T. Herbstreit
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Ajou 11 WR
|A. Ajou
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ba. Spector 10 LB
|Ba. Spector
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Zanders 36 S
|L. Zanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 40 DE
|G. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jefferies 90 DT
|D. Jefferies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 17 LB
|K. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bentley 42 LB
|L. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Davis II 2 CB
|F. Davis II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 26 CB
|S. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Williams 59 DT
|Jo. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|18.5
|21
|0
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|44.0
|44
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
CLEM
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 15(0:20 - 2nd) to CLE 13 FUMBLES. 7-T.Phommachanh to CLE 13 for no gain (72-D.Owens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 15(0:25 - 2nd) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 8(0:32 - 2nd) 7-T.Phommachanh to CLE 15 for 7 yards (9-W.Eubanks III44-D.Greene).
CLEM
Tigers
- Halftime (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CLEM 38(0:42 - 2nd) 90-M.Campbell punts 30 yards from CLE 38 to the CLE 8 downed by 2-A.Davis.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 39(1:30 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey to CLE 38 for 1 yard (15-J.Venables).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - CLEM 43(2:18 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CLE 39 for 4 yards (30-K.Maguire).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 44(2:49 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CLE 43 for 1 yard (90-D.Jefferies).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(3:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on CIT False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 39. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 39(3:42 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey complete to 22-R.Webb. 22-R.Webb pushed ob at CLE 39 for 22 yards (2-F.Davis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 44(4:05 - 2nd) Penalty on CIT 67-P.Howard-Whitaker False start 5 yards enforced at CIT 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 39(4:38 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 44 for 5 yards (40-G.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(5:10 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 39 for 1 yard (44-N.Pinckney).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 23(5:20 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 1-D.Kendrick Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CIT 23. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:31 - 2nd) 27-C.Wallace to CIT 23 for -2 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 2nd) 41-J.Weitz kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to CIT End Zone. touchback.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (10 plays, 37 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:31 - 2nd) 41-J.Weitz extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CIT 6(5:37 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CIT 6(6:13 - 2nd) 21-D.Rencher to CIT 6 for no gain (39-A.Britton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 14(6:45 - 2nd) 21-D.Rencher to CIT 6 for 8 yards (72-D.Owens).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIT 22(6:59 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 82-W.Brown. 82-W.Brown to CIT 14 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CIT 22(7:05 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 26(7:37 - 2nd) 21-D.Rencher to CIT 22 for 4 yards (9-W.Eubanks III25-S.Faulkner).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 42(7:51 - 2nd) 21-D.Rencher to CIT 26 for 16 yards (25-S.Faulkner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CIT 43(7:59 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou. Penalty on CIT 7-D.Mack Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CLE 43. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 39(8:31 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 43 for 4 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 61 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - CLEM 13(8:43 - 2nd) 90-M.Campbell punts 47 yards from CIT 13. 1-D.Kendrick to CLE 39 for -1 yard (36-J.Douglas).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - CLEM 21(9:20 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey sacked at CIT 13 for -8 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 26(9:20 - 2nd) Penalty on CIT 78-T.Crawford False start 5 yards enforced at CIT 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 26(9:24 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:55 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 26 for 1 yard (42-L.Bentley).
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 2nd) 41-J.Weitz kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to CIT 25 fair catch by 27-C.Wallace.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, -12 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 46(10:03 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIT 34(10:35 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 46 for 12 yards (33-J.Middleton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 28(10:59 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 34 for 6 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 72 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CLEM 24(11:05 - 2nd) 90-M.Campbell punts 48 yards from CIT 24 to CLE 28 fair catch by 1-D.Kendrick.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CLEM 24(11:41 - 2nd) 23-K.White to CIT 24 for no gain (23-A.Booth).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 24(12:21 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 24 for no gain (15-J.Venables5-K.Henry).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(13:00 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 24 for -1 yard (44-N.Pinckney).
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 2nd) 41-J.Weitz kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to CIT 25 fair catch by 1-J.Adams.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIT 1(13:03 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIT 4(13:44 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CIT 1 for 3 yards (9-W.Eubanks III25-S.Faulkner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - CIT 6(14:13 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to CIT 4 for 2 yards (9-W.Eubanks III25-S.Faulkner).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CLEM 12(14:27 - 2nd) 90-M.Campbell punts 38 yards from CIT 12. 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at CIT 6 for 44 yards (36-J.Douglas).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - CLEM 11(15:00 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 12 for 1 yard (11-B.Bresee15-J.Venables).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 16(0:13 - 1st) Team penalty on CIT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIT 16. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 17(1:02 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 16 for -1 yard (98-M.Murphy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(1:46 - 1st) 8-K.Sessions to CIT 17 for 1 yard (24-N.Turner).
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35. 1-J.Adams to CIT 16 for 16 yards (27-C.Donnelly).
CIT
Bulldogs
- TD (1 plays, -8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 25(2:00 - 1st) 27-C.Wallace to CIT 17 FUMBLES (98-M.Murphy). 47-J.Skalski runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to CIT End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 45 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 2(2:04 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 2(2:41 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CIT 2 for no gain (72-D.Owens).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - CLEM 3(3:06 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CIT 2 for 1 yard (39-A.Britton49-M.Blount).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 25(3:41 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CIT 3 for 22 yards (33-J.Middleton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 26(4:17 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CIT 25 for 1 yard (25-S.Faulkner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(4:49 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CIT 26 for 5 yards (39-A.Britton).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 47(5:12 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson pushed ob at CIT 31 for 16 yards (17-C.Beverly).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 50(5:45 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CIT 47 for 3 yards (17-C.Beverly).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(5:45 - 1st) Penalty on CLE 55-H.Rayburn False start 5 yards enforced at CIT 45. No Play.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (7 plays, -9 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 34 - CIT 16(5:55 - 1st) 90-M.Campbell punts 45 yards from CIT 16. 3-A.Rodgers to CIT 45 for 16 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|-8 YD
|
3 & 26 - CIT 24(6:32 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 16 FUMBLES. 16-B.Rainey to CIT 16 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 26 - CIT 24(7:21 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 24 for no gain (30-K.Maguire59-J.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 25 - CIT 25(8:01 - 1st) 27-C.Wallace to CIT 24 for -1 yard (10-B.Spector26-S.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIT 40(8:32 - 1st) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 40 for no gain (5-K.Henry). Penalty on CIT 68-S.Carlay Chop block 15 yards enforced at CIT 40. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - CIT 24(8:58 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey complete to 8-K.Sessions. 8-K.Sessions to CIT 40 for 16 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - CIT 20(9:41 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 24 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector44-N.Pinckney).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIT 25(9:41 - 1st) Penalty on CIT 22-R.Webb False start 5 yards enforced at CIT 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to CIT End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 49 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:41 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 44(9:50 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(10:10 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CIT 44 for 5 yards. Penalty on CIT 6-H.Black Offside 5 yards enforced at CIT 49. No Play.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CIT 33(10:22 - 1st) 90-M.Campbell punts 42 yards from CIT 33. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at CLE 46 for 21 yards (48-G.Covey). Team penalty on CIT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CLE 46.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIT 29(11:13 - 1st) 23-K.White to CIT 33 for 4 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIT 25(11:58 - 1st) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 29 for 4 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIT 25(12:36 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 25 for no gain (47-J.Skalski).
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to CIT End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(12:42 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(13:08 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CIT 17 for 11 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 41(13:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CIT 28 for 13 yards (33-J.Middleton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 44(14:06 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CIT 41 for 3 yards (7-D.Mack).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(14:11 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 28(14:39 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at CIT 44 for 28 yards (25-S.Faulkner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 28 for 3 yards (39-A.Britton25-S.Faulkner).
