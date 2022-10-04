|
|
|TENN
|LSU
No. 25 LSU brings 4-game win streak into clash with No. 8 Tennessee
Two teams with very different roads to the AP Top 25 square off on Saturday when No. 25 LSU faces No. 8 Tennessee in Baton Rouge, La.
Tennessee was deemed a Top 25 team after rolling in its season opener against Ball State, and the Volunteers (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) have continued to win to propel their way up the rankings.
Meanwhile, LSU began the season unranked and lost its season opener to Florida State, but the Tigers (4-1, 2-0) have won four games in a row and finally cracked the rankings this week.
The Volunteers are coming off an open date after defeating then-No. 20 Florida 38-33 two weeks ago.
"You're only as good as your next one in this game," Volunteers coach Josh Heupel said. "Your preparation, your competitive spirit all week (have to be consistent). There's no way in this game you can just flip a switch on Saturday, show up and play the way that you want to.
"Preparation is everything. Our players have gotten so much better in that, and I expect them to handle the week the right way."
The victory against the Gators was just Tennessee's second in its past 18 meetings with Florida.
"Huge win for our fan base," Heupel said. "I think our players reset last week and pushed forward in the things that we were asking them to do. ... Bye week gives you a chance to physically reset and mentally reset a little bit."
Heupel said star wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who missed the game against the Gators, underwent surgery to expedite the healing of his injured ankle.
"We'll continue to see how it unfolds this week," Heupel said.
As for LSU, coach Brian Kelly is gauging his team by its weekly progress regardless of the rankings.
"There's probably 35 teams that could be in the Top 25, right?" he said. "It's a judgment call."
The four-game winning streak demonstrates progress, but the Tigers have had to overcome a 13-0 deficit against Mississippi State and a 17-0 deficit at Auburn last Saturday to win their SEC games.
LSU scored the final 21 points to beat Auburn and survived despite passing for just 85 yards.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels has left the last two games because of ailments. He sustained a lower back strain against New Mexico, and Kelly removed him last week because of knee soreness. Kelly said Daniels is fine this week.
The coach added that the ability to come back has been one of the team's best traits, but it can't afford to keep falling behind by double digits.
"We're establishing character within the ranks," Kelly said. "It's pretty clear this team plays with great heart and they'll fight, but we're going to have to have better execution. We're going to have to coach better and those things are going to have to be on display starting this weekend.
"Hopefully we've learned that our preparation is going to have to be so much better and then bring the heart, then bring that fight because you're going to need that, too, but you can't just rely on that and play sloppy football and expect to win these games."
--Field Level Media
|
H. Hooker
5 QB
291 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 63 RuYds
|
J. Daniels
5 QB
272 PaYds, PaTD, 28 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|21
|Rushing
|11
|3
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|4
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|553
|317
|Total Plays
|78
|67
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|262
|45
|Rush Attempts
|48
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|291
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|29-40
|Yards Per Pass
|9.7
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|12-107
|9-81
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|4-54.0
|Return Yards
|58
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-58
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|291
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|262
|RUSH YDS
|45
|
|
|553
|TOTAL YDS
|317
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|19/29
|291
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|22
|127
|2
|49
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|10
|63
|0
|26
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|12
|59
|0
|12
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|8
|7
|140
|0
|48
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|7
|4
|71
|0
|11
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|9
|4
|63
|2
|45
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Charles 14 DB
|C. Charles
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 13 DB
|W. Walker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hadden 5 DB
|K. Hadden
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 6 DL
|B. Young
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Josephs 19 DL
|J. Josephs
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|1-6
|1.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 11 DL
|L. Bumphus
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 15 LB
|K. Garland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 21 DL
|O. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 90 DL
|D. Bailey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Eason 20 DL
|B. Eason
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Baron 9 DL
|T. Baron
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|4/5
|38
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|2
|41.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|3
|19.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|1
|58.0
|58
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|29/40
|272
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|15
|28
|0
|17
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|7
|10
|1
|4
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|4
|4
|0
|2
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|7
|5
|69
|0
|23
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|6
|3
|44
|0
|22
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|5
|5
|37
|0
|20
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|7
|5
|25
|1
|9
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|5
|4
|24
|0
|7
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|3
|2
|22
|0
|17
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|2
|2
|22
|0
|20
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|2
|15
|0
|19
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|5-10
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wingo 92 DL
|M. Wingo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ryan 15 S
|S. Ryan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Richardson 22 DB
|C. Richardson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 13 S
|J. Foucha
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tolan 32 LB
|D. Tolan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guillory 90 DT
|J. Guillory
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|4
|54.0
|2
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|2
|11.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 50(1:58 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 50. Catch made by K.Boutte at TEN 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Page at TEN 41.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 27(2:13 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 27. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(2:39 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by N.Cain at LSU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McDonald at LSU 27.
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 4th) P.Brooks kicks 60 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU 5. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - LSU 22(2:44 - 4th) C.McGrath 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 17(3:28 - 4th) J.Small rushed to LSU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha at LSU 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - LSU 21(4:16 - 4th) J.Small rushed to LSU 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; G.Brooks at LSU 17.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(4:59 - 4th) J.Small rushed to LSU 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 21.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - LSU 29(5:43 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to LSU 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; M.Garner at LSU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LSU 29(6:28 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to LSU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; S.Ryan at LSU 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 31(7:10 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to LSU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guillory; S.Ryan at LSU 29.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - LSU 39(7:55 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 39. Catch made by P.Fant at LSU 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 31.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LSU 39(8:52 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to LSU 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 42(9:37 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to LSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46(9:55 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to LSU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at LSU 42.
|+49 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 5(10:52 - 4th) J.Small rushed to LSU 46 for 49 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse; M.Baskerville at LSU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 5(11:26 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye; G.Brooks at TEN 5.
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 4th) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the TEN End Zone. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. J.Holiday ran out of bounds. PENALTY on TEN-D.Sampson Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(11:32 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TEN 15 for yards (O.Thomas; L.Bumphus) TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 5(11:38 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 5. Catch made by K.Boutte at TEN 5. Gain of 5 yards. K.Boutte for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 2(12:24 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to TEN 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; O.Thomas at TEN 5.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - TENN 15(12:29 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers. PENALTY on TEN-C.Charles Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - TENN 17(13:11 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 17. Catch made by B.Thomas at TEN 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at TEN 15.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TENN 17(13:18 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 18(13:54 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to TEN 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; J.Josephs at TEN 17.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 30(14:13 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by M.Nabers at TEN 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TEN 18.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - TENN 35(14:21 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-J.Banks Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 19 - TENN 39(14:52 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 39. Catch made by K.Lacy at TEN 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at TEN 35.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - TENN 29(15:00 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 29. Catch made by M.Nabers at TEN 29. Gain of yards. M.Nabers for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LSU-E.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 30(0:03 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to TEN 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 40(0:33 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to TEN 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; A.Beasley at TEN 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47(1:09 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 47. Catch made by K.Lacy at TEN 47. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hadden at TEN 40.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 33(1:38 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 33. Catch made by N.Cain at LSU 33. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Walker at TEN 47.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TENN 28(1:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-A.Beasley Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TENN 28(1:44 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(2:13 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to LSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; A.Beasley at LSU 28.
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 54 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU 11. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:13 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 5(2:17 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to LSU End Zone for 5 yards. J.Small for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 7(2:32 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to LSU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo; J.Guillory at LSU 5.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 22(2:39 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton. PENALTY on LSU-C.Richardson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - LSU 25(3:17 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to LSU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 22.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 26(3:53 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to LSU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; M.Jones at LSU 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 30(4:15 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to LSU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at LSU 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 34(4:39 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to LSU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at LSU 30.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 44(5:10 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to LSU 34 for 10 yards. FUMBLES forced by S.Ryan. J.Wright FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 8(5:32 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 8. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 8. Gain of 48 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - TENN 36(5:39 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 56 yards to TEN 8 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|-4 YD
3 & 8 - TENN 40(6:16 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 40. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by TEN at LSU 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - TENN 34(6:57 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 34. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 34. Gain of 6 yards. K.Lacy ran out of bounds.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38(7:34 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 38. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at LSU 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 28(7:37 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers. PENALTY on TEN-K.Hadden Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - LSU 23(7:49 - 3rd) P.Brooks punts 49 yards to LSU 28 Center-M.Salansky. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LSU 23(7:53 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - LSU 18(8:00 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - LSU 12(8:28 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 18 for 6 yards. H.Hooker FUMBLES forced by A.Gaye. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-C.Mays at TEN 18. Tackled by LSU at TEN 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 19 - LSU 10(8:47 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TEN 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 19(9:05 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 19. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 19. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TEN 32. PENALTY on TEN-J.Warren Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards offset. PENALTY on LSU-G.Brooks Defensive Targeting 15 yards offset. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was offset. H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 19. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 19. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TEN 32. PENALTY on TEN-J.Warren Offensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - LSU 6(9:29 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 6. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 6. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at TEN 19.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LSU 6(9:35 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 4(9:54 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to TEN 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; M.Baskerville at TEN 6.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - TENN 30(10:05 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 66 yards to TEN 4 Center-S.Roy. Downed by J.Bernard-Converse.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TENN 37(10:44 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 30 for -7 yards (R.Harrison; B.Young)
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TENN 37(10:50 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(11:22 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Terry; L.Bumphus at LSU 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(11:47 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Charles at LSU 35.
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:47 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 14(11:51 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 14. Catch made by J.Hyatt at LSU 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Hyatt for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(12:20 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to LSU 14 for 26 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 42(12:55 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to LSU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari; M.Baskerville at LSU 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 44(13:26 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 44. Catch made by J.Hyatt at LSU 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - LSU 44(13:50 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to LSU 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Garner; J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 49(13:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-R.Keyton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 48(14:11 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 48. Catch made by S.White at TEN 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at TEN 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 43(14:27 - 3rd) S.White rushed to TEN 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at TEN 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 39(14:47 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye; G.Brooks at TEN 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 24(14:54 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt. PENALTY on LSU-J.Ward Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 61 yards from LSU 35 to the TEN 4. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Perkins; T.Harris at TEN 24.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - TENN 22(0:04 - 2nd) C.McGrath 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 15(0:05 - 2nd) H.Hooker spikes the ball.
|+32 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 47(0:13 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 47. Catch made by B.McCoy at LSU 47. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by S.Ryan at LSU 15.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 47(0:17 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for P.Fant.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 47(0:23 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
4 & 10 - TENN 45(0:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 47 for -8 yards (B.Young)
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TENN 45(0:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 45(0:39 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 45(0:45 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 33(0:57 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 33. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 33. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at TEN 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - LSU 40(1:01 - 2nd) C.McGrath 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - LSU 35(1:07 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 35. Catch made by J.Hyatt at LSU 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - LSU 41(1:38 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to LSU 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - LSU 46(1:42 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 46. Catch made by B.McCoy at LSU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Baskerville at LSU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 36(1:46 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to LSU 31 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 31. PENALTY on TEN-J.Carvin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 39(2:08 - 2nd) H.Hooker scrambles to LSU 36 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Perkins at LSU 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 42(2:25 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to LSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks; M.Baskerville at LSU 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48(2:43 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to LSU 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at LSU 42.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 27(2:55 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to LSU 48 for 25 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 27(2:59 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 63 yards from LSU 35 to the TEN 2. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Perkins; J.Jenkins at TEN 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:05 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 1(3:08 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to TEN End Zone for 1 yards. J.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
3 & 13 - TENN 18(3:26 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 18. Catch made by M.Taylor at TEN 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TEN 1.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TENN 14(4:07 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TEN 18 for -4 yards (J.Banks; B.Eason)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 15(4:45 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to TEN 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus at TEN 14.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - TENN 42(5:14 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to TEN 25 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McCollough at TEN 25. PENALTY on TEN-K.Hadden Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 37(5:32 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by J.Bech at TEN 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 33. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 43(5:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 43. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 43. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McDonald; C.Charles at TEN 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 43(5:58 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 41(6:26 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald; T.Baron at LSU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TENN 41(7:02 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Baron; O.Thomas at LSU 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 32(7:35 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 32. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 32. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Charles at LSU 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 16(7:49 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 32 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Page; T.Flowers at LSU 32. PENALTY on TEN-T.Baron Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 4(8:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 4. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 4. Gain of 12 yards. J.Jenkins ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - LSU 38(8:28 - 2nd) P.Brooks punts 34 yards to LSU 4 Center-M.Salansky. Downed by J.Holiday.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LSU 38(8:33 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 38(8:35 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 38(8:38 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - LSU 43(9:09 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 43. Catch made by P.Fant at LSU 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tolan; M.Garner at LSU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LSU 45(9:52 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 46 for 0 yards. H.Hooker FUMBLES forced by G.Brooks. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-D.Sampson at TEN 48. Tackled by M.Baskerville; G.Brooks at LSU 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 46(10:20 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to LSU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; B.Ojulari at LSU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(10:39 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 49. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 46.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - LSU 34(10:44 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton. PENALTY on LSU-C.Richardson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 32(11:02 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at TEN 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 29(11:17 - 2nd) B.McCoy rushed to TEN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at TEN 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 25(11:57 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TEN 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(12:15 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at TEN 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - TENN 42(12:25 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 42 yards to TEN End Zone Center-S.Roy. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TENN 34(13:06 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TEN 42 for -8 yards (R.Harrison; B.Young)
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 33(13:44 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to TEN 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter; R.Harrison at TEN 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 40(14:10 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 40. Catch made by K.Lacy at TEN 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; D.Slaughter at TEN 33.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 30(14:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at LSU 45. PENALTY on TEN-K.Hadden Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 30(14:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 30(14:39 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 25(14:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-J.Williams-Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:39 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 46(14:52 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at LSU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TENN 46(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for LSU.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - TENN 34(0:11 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 34. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at LSU 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - TENN 27(0:57 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Walker at LSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 37(1:07 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 47 for yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; J.Mitchell at LSU 47. PENALTY on LSU-E.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TENN 27(1:35 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 27. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Charles at LSU 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - TENN 18(1:57 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at LSU 27.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TENN 25(2:26 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 18 for -7 yards (J.Josephs)
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 55 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU 10. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - LSU 28(2:31 - 1st) C.McGrath 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LSU 21(2:37 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 23(3:09 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to LSU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; M.Baskerville at LSU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 23(3:16 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 25(3:30 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to LSU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari; J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 34(3:47 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to LSU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 25.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46(4:09 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 46. Catch made by B.McCoy at LSU 46. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Garner at LSU 34.
|+25 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 29(4:55 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 29. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 29. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Roy at LSU 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(5:13 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; J.Ward at TEN 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 14(5:29 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TEN 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 11(5:48 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 11. Catch made by J.Small at TEN 11. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bernard-Converse at TEN 14.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
4 & 4 - TENN 14(5:54 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 14. Catch made by K.Boutte at TEN 14. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hadden; T.Flowers at TEN 11. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - TENN 18(6:39 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to TEN 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; D.Bailey at TEN 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 20(7:19 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to TEN 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison; D.Bailey at TEN 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 20(7:54 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to TEN 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison; J.McCollough at TEN 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 43(8:09 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to TEN 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TEN 35. PENALTY on TEN-J.Banks Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 50(8:31 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 50. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 46(8:54 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Young at LSU 50.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 27(9:25 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 27. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at LSU 46.
|+14 YD
3 & 13 - TENN 13(9:53 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 13. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 13. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at LSU 27.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TENN 18(10:05 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-LSU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TENN 17(10:32 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 18 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Harrison at LSU 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 16(11:04 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 16. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Garland; R.Harrison at LSU 17.
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 61 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU 4. J.Bech returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Labruzza at LSU 16.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LSU 25(11:13 - 1st) C.McGrath 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LSU 18(11:51 - 1st) J.Small rushed to LSU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LSU 18(12:15 - 1st) J.Small rushed to LSU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari; M.Baskerville at LSU 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26(12:31 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 26. Catch made by R.Keyton at LSU 26. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Richardson at LSU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - TENN 32(12:47 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 52 yards to TEN 16 Center-S.Roy. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 16. Tackled by J.Bramblett at LSU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TENN 32(12:52 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 30(13:22 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; J.Banks at LSU 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(13:46 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at LSU 30.
|Kickoff
|(13:46 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:46 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 1(13:56 - 1st) J.Small rushed to LSU End Zone for 1 yards. J.Small for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LSU 2(13:56 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-J.Ward Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 5(14:10 - 1st) J.Small rushed to LSU 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 2.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 16(14:33 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 16. Catch made by R.Keyton at LSU 16. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Richardson; G.Penn at LSU 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 20(14:40 - 1st) J.Small rushed to LSU 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(15:00 - 1st) J.Small rushed to LSU 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 48 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU 17. J.Bech returns the kickoff. J.Bech FUMBLES forced by TEN. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-W.Brooks at LSU 27. Tackled by LSU at LSU 27.
