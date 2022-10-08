Drive Chart
|
|
|VATECH
|PITT
Key Players
|
G. Wells
6 QB
268 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 17 RuYds
|
I. Abanikanda
2 RB
320 RuYds, 6 RuTDs
PITT
0 Pass
3 Rush
22 YDS
0:50 POS
+16 YD
2ND & 4 PITT 41
5:12
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 43.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 PITT 35
5:50
I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples; J.Walker at PIT 41.
VATECH
1 Pass
3 Rush
11 YDS
2:06 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 VATECH 21
5:58
P.Moore punts 44 yards to PIT 35 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
+7 YD
3RD & 21 VATECH 14
6:54
M.Thomas rushed to VT 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at VT 21.
-3 YD
2ND & 18 VATECH 17
7:13
G.Wells pass complete to VT 17. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 17. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at VT 14.
Penalty
2ND & 3 VATECH 32
7:13
G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on VT-J.Jones Offensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 VATECH 25
7:56
G.Wells rushed to VT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at VT 32.
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:56
B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
PITT
0 Pass
1 Rush
80 YDS
0:12 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
7:56
B.Sauls extra point is good.
+80 YD
1ST & 10 PITT 20
8:08
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 80 yards. I.Abanikanda for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Touchdown 7:56
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 80 yards. I.Abanikanda for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
80
yds
00:12
pos
29
44
Touchdown 10:40
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 10 yards. I.Abanikanda for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
39
yds
00:34
pos
29
37
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:25
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Wells steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Holston at PIT 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
29
31
Touchdown 13:38
S.Vander Haar punts yards to PIT 15 Center-B.Floyd. P.Prioleau blocked the kick. N.Johnson recovered the blocked kick. N.Johnson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
-10
yds
1:52
pos
29
31
Touchdown 0:30
G.Wells pass complete to PIT 43. Catch made by D.Lofton at PIT 43. Gain of 43 yards. D.Lofton for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
65
yds
1:04
pos
22
31
Touchdown 6:48
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 5 yards. I.Abanikanda for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
56
yds
2:20
pos
16
30
Touchdown 9:54
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 29 yards. I.Abanikanda for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
52
yds
1:40
pos
16
23
Field Goal 4:16
B.Sauls 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Floyd Holder-C.Guess.
5
plays
27
yds
1:55
pos
16
17
Touchdown 7:14
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 17 yards. I.Abanikanda for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
65
yds
3:31
pos
16
13
Touchdown 10:45
K.King rushed to PIT End Zone for 19 yards. K.King for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
25
yds
00:30
pos
15
7
Field Goal 11:59
W.Ross 18 yard field goal attempt is good Center-V.Anthony Holder-P.Moore.
13
plays
61
yds
5:18
pos
9
7
Touchdown 2:50
M.Thomas rushed to PIT End Zone for 5 yards. M.Thomas for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
50
yds
1:03
pos
6
7
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|396
|478
|Total Plays
|72
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|313
|Rush Attempts
|29
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|7.8
|Yards Passing
|268
|165
|Comp. - Att.
|23-43
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-60
|8-71
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|6
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-31.9
|6-33.5
|Return Yards
|11
|1
|Punts - Returns
|4-15
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--4
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|268
|PASS YDS
|165
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|313
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|478
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|23/43
|268
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Thomas 24 RB
|M. Thomas
|15
|84
|1
|29
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|5
|26
|1
|19
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|8
|17
|0
|14
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|13
|9
|154
|0
|37
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|5
|2
|47
|1
|43
|
D. Wright 13 TE
|D. Wright
|5
|4
|44
|0
|17
|
J. Blue 2 WR
|J. Blue
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|4
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
M. Thomas 24 RB
|M. Thomas
|4
|4
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Jones 88 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Blumrick 4 TE
|C. Blumrick
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Conner 1 DB
|C. Conner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peoples 5 DB
|N. Peoples
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 8 DB
|B. Murray
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Keller 24 LB
|J. Keller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 22 DL
|M. Kendricks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stroman 26 DB
|J. Stroman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 39 DE
|J. McDonald
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 6 DL
|J. Fuga
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 9 DB
|A. Chatman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 3 DL
|N. Pollard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 7 LB
|K. Jenkins
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. McDonald 38 LB
|J. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 19 LB
|J. Walker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Pene 91 DL
|W. Pene
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Delane 23 DB
|M. Delane
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Artis 15 LB
|K. Artis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 17 DL
|C. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ames 37 S
|D. Ames
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross 92 K
|W. Ross
|1/2
|18
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|7
|32.6
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harvey 20 DB
|D. Harvey
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Prioleau 20 WR
|P. Prioleau
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|14/26
|165
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|36
|320
|6
|80
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
P. O'Brien 22 DB
|P. O'Brien
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|2
|-8
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bradley 7 WR
|J. Bradley
|7
|4
|61
|0
|37
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|5
|3
|41
|0
|24
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|6
|4
|36
|0
|12
|
K. Johnson 8 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|4
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett II 31 DB
|E. Hallett II
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Morgan III 6 DL
|J. Morgan III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. DeShields 23 LB
|S. DeShields
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jules 90 DL
|D. Jules
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maloney 96 DL
|C. Maloney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|1/1
|45
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|5
|40.2
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - VATECH 21(5:58 - 4th) P.Moore punts 44 yards to PIT 35 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|+7 YD
3 & 21 - VATECH 14(6:54 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to VT 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at VT 21.
|-3 YD
2 & 18 - VATECH 17(7:13 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 17. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 17. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at VT 14.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - VATECH 32(7:13 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on VT-J.Jones Offensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(7:56 - 4th) G.Wells rushed to VT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at VT 32.
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - VATECH 26(8:13 - 4th) W.Ross 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-V.Anthony Holder-P.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VATECH 19(8:18 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 19(8:25 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(8:30 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|+29 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 48(8:56 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 19 for 29 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 19.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 48(9:01 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(9:03 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Blumrick.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 46(9:26 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 46. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at PIT 48.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VATECH 46(9:54 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to VT 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Maloney; M.Devonshire at VT 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(10:25 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to VT 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at VT 46.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(10:40 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at VT 41.
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 10(11:07 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 10 yards. I.Abanikanda for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 49(11:14 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 20 for 29 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 20. PENALTY on VT-C.Conner Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 39(11:21 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 45. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 45. Gain of 12 yards. K.Smith FUMBLES forced by J.Morgan. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-S.Simon at VT 49. Tackled by VT at VT 49.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VATECH 39(11:28 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(12:00 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 34. Catch made by K.King at VT 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at VT 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 25(12:07 - 4th) S.Vander Haar punts 41 yards to VT 34 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by J.Blue.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 25(12:17 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - PITT 24(12:47 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks at PIT 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(13:25 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Pollard; D.Ames at PIT 24.
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 4th) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(13:25 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Wells steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Holston at PIT 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Punt
4 & 20 - PITT 15(13:38 - 4th) S.Vander Haar punts yards to PIT 15 Center-B.Floyd. P.Prioleau blocked the kick. N.Johnson recovered the blocked kick. N.Johnson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Sack
3 & 8 - PITT 27(14:27 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis sacked at PIT 15 for -12 yards (J.McDonald)
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PITT 27(15:00 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald at PIT 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(0:30 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks at PIT 27.
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 3rd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|+43 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 43(0:41 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 43. Catch made by D.Lofton at PIT 43. Gain of 43 yards. D.Lofton for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(1:17 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 48. Catch made by D.Wright at PIT 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at PIT 43.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(1:34 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 35. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett; B.Hill at PIT 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - PITT 35(1:42 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 34(2:20 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to VT 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin at VT 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 33(2:49 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin; K.Artis at VT 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 42(3:15 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 33.
|+37 YD
2 & 13 - PITT 21(3:50 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 21. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 21. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 42.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 24(4:21 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga at PIT 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - VATECH 47(4:29 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 29 yards to PIT 24 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|Sack
3 & 9 - VATECH 46(5:15 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 47 for -7 yards (S.DeShields)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - VATECH 46(5:25 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(5:59 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre; S.Simon at PIT 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 27(5:59 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 27. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at VT 38. PENALTY on PIT-T.Wiltz Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(6:48 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jules at VT 27.
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 3rd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - PITT 5(6:55 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 5 yards. I.Abanikanda for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 12(7:14 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; J.Stroman at VT 5.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 29(7:38 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 29. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at VT 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at VT 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31(8:06 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks; M.Delane at VT 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 42(8:29 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Murray at VT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 42(8:37 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 44(9:08 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 44. Catch made by K.Johnson at PIT 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald at VT 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:15 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 31 yards to PIT 44 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:19 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Blumrick.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:51 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; T.Bentley at VT 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:54 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:54 - 3rd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 29(10:15 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 29 yards. I.Abanikanda for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 34(10:25 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at VT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PITT 34(10:33 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Abanikanda.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(10:54 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at VT 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 48(11:12 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by J.Wayne at VT 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at VT 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 48(11:34 - 3rd) K.Slovis rushed to VT 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - VATECH 20(11:44 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 32 yards to PIT 48 Center-V.Anthony. Downed by C.Conner.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VATECH 20(11:51 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 19(12:32 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at VT 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(13:07 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at VT 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - PITT 36(13:15 - 3rd) S.Vander Haar punts 49 yards to VT 15 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by W.Kakavitsas.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PITT 36(13:22 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 37(14:00 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at PIT 36.
|+18 YD
1 & 20 - PITT 19(14:25 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 19. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by VT at PIT 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 29(14:53 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 29. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VT at PIT 37. PENALTY on PIT-B.Means Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 60 yards from VT 35 to the PIT 5. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hoyle at PIT 29.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 36 - VATECH 49(0:02 - 2nd) G.Wells pass INTERCEPTED at PIT End Zone. Intercepted by E.Hallett at PIT End Zone. Tackled by D.Lofton at PIT 1.
|Sack
1 & 25 - VATECH 38(0:23 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at PIT 49 for -11 yards (S.Dennis)
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(0:32 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for M.Thomas. PENALTY on VT-P.Clements Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 29(0:25 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to PIT 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 33(0:42 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 33. Catch made by K.Smith at PIT 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at PIT 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(0:50 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at PIT 33.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 32(0:58 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 32. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Devonshire at PIT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(1:10 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 20(1:18 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre; M.Devonshire at VT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(1:21 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - PITT 44(1:21 - 2nd) S.Vander Haar punts 36 yards to VT 20 Center-B.Floyd. D.Harvey returned punt from the VT 20. Tackled by P.O'Brien at VT 20.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PITT 44(1:22 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 42(1:44 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Keller; K.Jenkins at PIT 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(2:30 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at PIT 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - VATECH 32(2:45 - 2nd) VT punts 27 yards to PIT 41 Center-V.Anthony. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 41. Tackled by VT at PIT 41.
|Punt
4 & 8 - VATECH 27(2:40 - 2nd) P.Moore punts yards to PIT 40 Center-V.Anthony. Out of bounds. PENALTY on PIT-T.Wiltz Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:26 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by C.Black at VT 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at VT 27.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:36 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.King (H.Baldonado).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(4:11 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green; T.Wiltz at VT 25.
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - PITT 35(4:19 - 2nd) B.Sauls 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Floyd Holder-C.Guess.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PITT 28(4:22 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew (D.Hollifield).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PITT 28(5:00 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 28. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at VT 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at VT 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31(5:29 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Nelson; J.Griffin at VT 28.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 45(6:06 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 45. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 45. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Conner at VT 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - VATECH 28(6:15 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 27 yards to PIT 45 Center-V.Anthony. Downed by J.Stroman.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - VATECH 28(6:23 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue (S.DeShields).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 27(6:49 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 27. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at VT 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(7:14 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at VT 27.
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 2nd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 17(7:23 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 17 yards. I.Abanikanda for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PITT 17(7:54 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; J.Fuga at VT 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(8:22 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at VT 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 35(8:45 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on VT-VT Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - PITT 44(9:04 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 44. Catch made by B.Means at VT 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald; M.Delane at VT 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - PITT 48(9:38 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by B.Means at VT 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 47(10:13 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Delane; W.Pene at VT 48.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(10:45 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 47 for 28 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 47.
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 2nd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 19(10:41 - 2nd) K.King rushed to PIT End Zone for 19 yards. K.King for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(11:15 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by M.Thomas at PIT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 19.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 11 - PITT 9(11:22 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at PIT 21. Intercepted by K.Jenkins at PIT 21. Tackled by PIT at PIT 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 10(11:54 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks; D.Hollifield at PIT 9.
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 58 yards from VT 35 to the PIT 7. C.Flemister returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Peoples at PIT 10.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - VATECH 8(12:02 - 2nd) W.Ross 18 yard field goal attempt is good Center-V.Anthony Holder-P.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - VATECH 1(12:07 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton (E.Hallett).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - VATECH 1(12:46 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; H.Baldonado at PIT 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 2(13:23 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to PIT 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; S.Simon at PIT 1.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - VATECH 8(13:27 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo. PENALTY on PIT-E.Hallett Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 9(14:02 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at PIT 8.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 25(14:32 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by K.Smith at PIT 25. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Hallett at PIT 9.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(14:45 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 29. Catch made by D.Lofton at PIT 29. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Simon at PIT 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 33(15:00 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; D.Alexandre at PIT 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(1:09 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Simon; D.Alexandre at PIT 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 43(1:32 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; D.Danielson at PIT 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(1:36 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 48. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PIT at PIT 43.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 34(1:42 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to VT 48 for 14 yards. G.Wells ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - VATECH 29(1:42 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-J.Morgan Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - VATECH 27(2:17 - 1st) G.Wells scrambles to VT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by PIT at VT 29.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 32(2:17 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-K.Moore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 30(2:28 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 38 yards to VT 32 Center-B.Floyd. D.Harvey returned punt from the VT 32. Tackled by P.O'Brien at VT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 30(2:32 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 30(2:40 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley (K.Jenkins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 30(2:44 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne (J.Fuga).
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 52 yards from VT 35 to the PIT 13. V.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Peoples; E.Howard at PIT 30.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(2:50 - 1st) W.Ross extra point is no good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - VATECH 5(2:57 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to PIT End Zone for 5 yards. M.Thomas for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - VATECH 5(3:17 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(3:21 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue. PENALTY on PIT-E.Hallett Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+37 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 33(2:50 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 33. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 33. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 30. PENALTY on PIT-D.Alexandre Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on PIT-A.Woods Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:53 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by J.Blue at VT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at VT 33.
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:53 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 38(3:58 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 38 yards. I.Abanikanda for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PITT 38(4:00 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on VT-A.Chatman Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - PITT 46(4:43 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 46. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at VT 47.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PITT 46(4:46 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 49(5:10 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-D.Alexandre False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 44(5:52 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; W.Pene at VT 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 36(6:20 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at PIT 44.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 24(6:36 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 24. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at PIT 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 20(7:02 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 20. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; K.Jenkins at PIT 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 18(7:47 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 18. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; B.Murray at PIT 20.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - PITT 8(8:11 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 8. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 8. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Murray at PIT 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 7(8:42 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at PIT 8.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 5(9:06 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga; A.Chatman at PIT 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - VATECH 39(10:01 - 1st) P.Moore punts 34 yards to PIT 5 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - VATECH 34(10:01 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-VT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - VATECH 29(10:01 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-J.Hanson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 36(10:20 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 36. Catch made by K.Smith at PIT 36. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Woods; B.Hill at PIT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VATECH 36(10:22 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(10:48 - 1st) K.King rushed to PIT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; D.Danielson at PIT 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - PITT 1(10:55 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 37 yards to PIT 38 Center-B.Floyd. D.Harvey returned punt from the PIT 38. Tackled by K.Johnson at PIT 38.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - PITT 1(11:34 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Pollard at PIT 1.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - PITT 2(12:18 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 1 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga at PIT 1.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 5(12:58 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 2 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; J.Griffin at PIT 2.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - VATECH 36(13:05 - 1st) P.Moore punts 31 yards to PIT 5 Center-V.Anthony. Downed by J.Stroman.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - VATECH 36(13:12 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.King.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - VATECH 36(13:33 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(13:54 - 1st) K.King rushed to PIT 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 36.
|+28 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 33(14:05 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 33. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 33. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 39. PENALTY on PIT-H.Baldonado Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 31(14:33 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 31. Catch made by K.King at VT 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at VT 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Wells scrambles to VT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by PIT at VT 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
