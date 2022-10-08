Drive Chart
VATECH
PITT

Key Players
G. Wells 6 QB
268 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 17 RuYds
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
320 RuYds, 6 RuTDs
PITT
0 Pass
3 Rush
22 YDS
0:50 POS
+16 YD
2ND & 4 PITT 41
5:12
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 43.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 PITT 35
5:50
I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples; J.Walker at PIT 41.
VATECH
1 Pass
3 Rush
11 YDS
2:06 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 VATECH 21
5:58
P.Moore punts 44 yards to PIT 35 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
+7 YD
3RD & 21 VATECH 14
6:54
M.Thomas rushed to VT 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at VT 21.
-3 YD
2ND & 18 VATECH 17
7:13
G.Wells pass complete to VT 17. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 17. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at VT 14.
Penalty
2ND & 3 VATECH 32
7:13
G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on VT-J.Jones Offensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 VATECH 25
7:56
G.Wells rushed to VT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at VT 32.
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:56
B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
PITT
0 Pass
1 Rush
80 YDS
0:12 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
7:56
B.Sauls extra point is good.
+80 YD
1ST & 10 PITT 20
8:08
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 80 yards. I.Abanikanda for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 7:56
B.Sauls extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
45
Touchdown 7:56
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 80 yards. I.Abanikanda for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
80
yds
00:12
pos
29
44
Point After TD 10:40
B.Sauls extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
38
Touchdown 10:40
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 10 yards. I.Abanikanda for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
39
yds
00:34
pos
29
37
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:25
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Wells steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Holston at PIT 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
29
31
Touchdown 13:38
S.Vander Haar punts yards to PIT 15 Center-B.Floyd. P.Prioleau blocked the kick. N.Johnson recovered the blocked kick. N.Johnson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
-10
yds
1:52
pos
29
31
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 0:30
W.Ross extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
31
Touchdown 0:30
G.Wells pass complete to PIT 43. Catch made by D.Lofton at PIT 43. Gain of 43 yards. D.Lofton for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
65
yds
1:04
pos
22
31
Point After TD 6:48
B.Sauls extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
31
Touchdown 6:48
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 5 yards. I.Abanikanda for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
56
yds
2:20
pos
16
30
Point After TD 9:54
B.Sauls extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
24
Touchdown 9:54
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 29 yards. I.Abanikanda for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
52
yds
1:40
pos
16
23
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 4:16
B.Sauls 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Floyd Holder-C.Guess.
5
plays
27
yds
1:55
pos
16
17
Point After TD 7:14
B.Sauls extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
14
Touchdown 7:14
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 17 yards. I.Abanikanda for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
65
yds
3:31
pos
16
13
Point After TD 10:45
W.Ross extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
7
Touchdown 10:45
K.King rushed to PIT End Zone for 19 yards. K.King for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
25
yds
00:30
pos
15
7
Field Goal 11:59
W.Ross 18 yard field goal attempt is good Center-V.Anthony Holder-P.Moore.
13
plays
61
yds
5:18
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 2:50
W.Ross extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 2:50
M.Thomas rushed to PIT End Zone for 5 yards. M.Thomas for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
50
yds
1:03
pos
6
7
Point After TD 3:53
B.Sauls extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:53
I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 38 yards. I.Abanikanda for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
91
yds
5:13
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 22
Rushing 7 11
Passing 9 8
Penalty 4 3
3rd Down Conv 4-15 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 396 478
Total Plays 72 66
Avg Gain 5.5 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 128 313
Rush Attempts 29 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 7.8
Yards Passing 268 165
Comp. - Att. 23-43 14-26
Yards Per Pass 5.6 5.7
Penalties - Yards 8-60 8-71
Touchdowns 4 6
Rushing TDs 2 6
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 8-31.9 6-33.5
Return Yards 11 1
Punts - Returns 4-15 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1--4 1-1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Virginia Tech 2-3 6107629
Pittsburgh 3-2 710141445
Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA
 268 PASS YDS 165
128 RUSH YDS 313
396 TOTAL YDS 478
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Wells  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.5% 268 1 1 108.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 983 5 6 116.0
G. Wells 23/43 268 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Thomas  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 84 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 84 1
M. Thomas 15 84 1 29
K. King  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 231 1
K. King 5 26 1 19
G. Wells  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 98 2
G. Wells 8 17 0 14
J. Holston  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 151 2
J. Holston 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 9 154 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 250 2
K. Smith 13 9 154 0 37
D. Lofton  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 72 0
D. Lofton 5 2 47 1 43
D. Wright  13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
D. Wright 5 4 44 0 17
J. Blue  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 74 1
J. Blue 3 1 8 0 8
K. King  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 82 1
K. King 4 2 7 0 5
M. Thomas  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 6 0
M. Thomas 4 4 6 0 6
C. Black  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
C. Black 1 1 2 0 2
J. Jones  88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
J. Jones 2 0 0 0 0
N. Gallo  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 138 0
N. Gallo 1 0 0 0 0
C. Blumrick  4 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 74 0
C. Blumrick 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Conner  1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Conner 5-2 0.0 0
N. Peoples  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Peoples 3-1 0.0 0
B. Murray  8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Murray 2-1 0.0 0
D. Hollifield  4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 2-4 0.0 0
J. Keller  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Keller 2-1 0.0 0
M. Kendricks  22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Kendricks 2-2 0.0 0
J. Stroman  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Stroman 2-1 0.0 0
J. McDonald  39 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. McDonald 2-1 1.0 0
J. Fuga  6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Fuga 2-2 0.0 0
A. Chatman  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Chatman 2-1 0.0 0
J. Griffin  41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Griffin 1-3 0.0 0
D. Lofton  3 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lofton 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pollard  3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Pollard 1-1 0.0 0
K. Jenkins  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
K. Jenkins 1-2 0.0 1
J. McDonald  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
J. Walker  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Walker 1-2 0.0 0
W. Pene  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
W. Pene 0-2 0.0 0
M. Delane  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
M. Delane 0-3 0.0 0
K. Artis  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Artis 0-1 0.0 0
C. Nelson  17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Nelson 0-1 0.0 0
D. Ames  37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Ames 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Ross  92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/3
SEASON FG XP
7/7 10/10
W. Ross 1/2 18 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Moore  85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 32.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
P. Moore 7 32.6 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Harvey 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 2.3 18 0
D. Harvey 3 0.0 0 0
P. Prioleau 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
P. Prioleau 1 0.0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Slovis  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 165 0 1 99.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 997 5 2 143.5
K. Slovis 14/26 165 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Abanikanda  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
36 320 6
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 510 6
I. Abanikanda 36 320 6 80
V. Davis  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 228 1
V. Davis 2 1 0 2
P. O'Brien  22 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
P. O'Brien 1 -1 0 -1
K. Slovis  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 -34 0
K. Slovis 2 -8 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Bradley  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 2
J. Bradley 7 4 61 0 37
G. Bartholomew  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 188 2
G. Bartholomew 5 3 41 0 24
J. Wayne  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 354 1
J. Wayne 6 4 36 0 12
K. Johnson  8 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 0
K. Johnson 1 1 14 0 14
B. Means  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 141 0
B. Means 4 2 13 0 9
I. Abanikanda  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 59 1
I. Abanikanda 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Devonshire  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Devonshire 3-2 0.0 0
T. Wiltz  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
T. Wiltz 3-3 0.0 0
S. Simon  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
S. Simon 3-3 0.0 0
B. Hill  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Hill 3-2 0.0 0
A. Woods  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Woods 3-1 0.0 0
S. Dennis  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
S. Dennis 3-1 1.0 0
B. Kamara  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
B. Kamara 2-3 0.0 0
M. Williams  14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
E. Hallett II  31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Hallett II 2-1 0.0 1
J. Morgan III  6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Morgan III 2-0 0.0 0
C. Kancey  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Kancey 2-0 0.0 0
S. DeShields  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. DeShields 1-0 1.0 0
D. Jules  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jules 1-0 0.0 0
H. Baldonado  87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Baldonado 0-1 0.0 0
T. Bentley  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Bentley 0-1 0.0 0
D. Alexandre  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
D. Alexandre 0-4 0.0 0
C. Maloney  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Maloney 0-1 0.0 0
D. Danielson  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Danielson 0-2 0.0 0
D. Green  2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Green 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Sauls  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
6/9 21/21
B. Sauls 1/1 45 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Vander Haar  94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 0 0
S. Vander Haar 5 40.2 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Flemister  24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 31 0
C. Flemister 1 3.0 3 0
I. Abanikanda  2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
I. Abanikanda 1 24.0 24 0
V. Davis  22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 14 0
V. Davis 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Devonshire 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 12.6 101 1
M. Devonshire 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 25 2:02 6 39 Punt
10:48 PITT 38 1:42 3 -1 Punt
3:53 VATECH 25 1:03 4 75 TD
2:17 VATECH 27 5:18 13 72 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 PITT 25 0:30 2 25 TD
7:14 VATECH 25 1:08 3 3 Punt
4:11 VATECH 25 1:41 3 2 Punt
1:21 VATECH 20 1:21 9 31 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 VATECH 15 1:33 3 5 Punt
9:54 VATECH 25 0:46 3 0 Punt
6:48 VATECH 25 2:27 5 22 Punt
1:34 VATECH 35 1:04 3 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 VATECH 34 0:46 3 17 Fumble
10:40 VATECH 25 2:32 11 56 FG Miss
7:56 VATECH 25 2:06 3 10 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 PITT 5 2:03 3 -4 Punt
9:06 PITT 5 5:13 11 95 TD
2:50 PITT 30 0:33 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 PITT 10 0:44 2 -1 INT
10:45 PITT 25 3:31 7 75 TD
6:06 PITT 45 1:55 5 27 FG
1:35 PITT 40 1:09 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 29 1:53 3 7 Punt
11:34 PITT 48 1:40 6 52 TD
9:08 PITT 44 2:20 7 56 TD
4:21 PITT 24 2:47 6 41 Downs
0:30 PITT 25 1:52 3 -10 Punt BLK
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 PITT 25 1:25 3 0 Punt
11:14 VATECH 49 0:34 2 49 TD
8:08 PITT 20 0:12 1 80 TD
5:50 PITT 35 0:50 2 22

PITT
Panthers

Result Play
+16 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 41
(5:12 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 43.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35
(5:50 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples; J.Walker at PIT 41.

VT
Hokies
 - Punt (3 plays, 10 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - VATECH 21
(5:58 - 4th) P.Moore punts 44 yards to PIT 35 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
+7 YD
3 & 21 - VATECH 14
(6:54 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to VT 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at VT 21.
-3 YD
2 & 18 - VATECH 17
(7:13 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 17. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 17. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at VT 14.
Penalty
2 & 3 - VATECH 32
(7:13 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on VT-J.Jones Offensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(7:56 - 4th) G.Wells rushed to VT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at VT 32.
Kickoff
(7:56 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.

PITT
Panthers
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 80 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:56 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good.
+80 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 20
(8:08 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 80 yards. I.Abanikanda for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.

VT
Hokies
 - Missed FG (11 plays, 56 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 10 - VATECH 26
(8:13 - 4th) W.Ross 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-V.Anthony Holder-P.Moore.
No Gain
3 & 10 - VATECH 19
(8:18 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 19
(8:25 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 19
(8:30 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
+29 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 48
(8:56 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 19 for 29 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 19.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 48
(9:01 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 48
(9:03 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Blumrick.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 46
(9:26 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 46. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at PIT 48.
No Gain
2 & 5 - VATECH 46
(9:54 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to VT 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Maloney; M.Devonshire at VT 46.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 41
(10:25 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to VT 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at VT 46.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(10:40 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at VT 41.
Kickoff
(10:40 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.

PITT
Panthers
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 49 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:40 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 10
(11:07 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 10 yards. I.Abanikanda for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 49
(11:14 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 20 for 29 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 20. PENALTY on VT-C.Conner Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted.

VT
Hokies
 - Fumble (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 39
(11:21 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 45. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 45. Gain of 12 yards. K.Smith FUMBLES forced by J.Morgan. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-S.Simon at VT 49. Tackled by VT at VT 49.
No Gain
2 & 5 - VATECH 39
(11:28 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 34
(12:00 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 34. Catch made by K.King at VT 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at VT 39.

PITT
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 25
(12:07 - 4th) S.Vander Haar punts 41 yards to VT 34 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by J.Blue.
No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 25
(12:17 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - PITT 24
(12:47 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks at PIT 25.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(13:25 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Pollard; D.Ames at PIT 24.
Kickoff
(13:25 - 4th) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.

PITT
Panthers
 - Blocked Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(13:25 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Wells steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Holston at PIT 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
Punt
4 & 20 - PITT 15
(13:38 - 4th) S.Vander Haar punts yards to PIT 15 Center-B.Floyd. P.Prioleau blocked the kick. N.Johnson recovered the blocked kick. N.Johnson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Sack
3 & 8 - PITT 27
(14:27 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis sacked at PIT 15 for -12 yards (J.McDonald)
No Gain
2 & 8 - PITT 27
(15:00 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald at PIT 27.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(0:30 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks at PIT 27.
Kickoff
(0:30 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.

VT
Hokies
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 65 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:30 - 3rd) W.Ross extra point is good.
+43 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 43
(0:41 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 43. Catch made by D.Lofton at PIT 43. Gain of 43 yards. D.Lofton for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48
(1:17 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 48. Catch made by D.Wright at PIT 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at PIT 43.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35
(1:34 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 35. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett; B.Hill at PIT 48.

PITT
Panthers
 - Downs (6 plays, 41 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - PITT 35
(1:42 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 34
(2:20 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to VT 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin at VT 35.
-1 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 33
(2:49 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin; K.Artis at VT 34.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 42
(3:15 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 33.
+37 YD
2 & 13 - PITT 21
(3:50 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 21. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 21. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 42.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 24
(4:21 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga at PIT 21.

VT
Hokies
 - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - VATECH 47
(4:29 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 29 yards to PIT 24 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
Sack
3 & 9 - VATECH 46
(5:15 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 47 for -7 yards (S.DeShields)
No Gain
2 & 9 - VATECH 46
(5:25 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 47
(5:59 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre; S.Simon at PIT 46.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 27
(5:59 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 27. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at VT 38. PENALTY on PIT-T.Wiltz Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(6:48 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jules at VT 27.
Kickoff
(6:48 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.

PITT
Panthers
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 56 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:48 - 3rd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - PITT 5
(6:55 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 5 yards. I.Abanikanda for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 12
(7:14 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; J.Stroman at VT 5.
+17 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 29
(7:38 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 29. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at VT 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at VT 12.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31
(8:06 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks; M.Delane at VT 29.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 42
(8:29 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Murray at VT 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 42
(8:37 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 44
(9:08 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 44. Catch made by K.Johnson at PIT 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald at VT 42.

VT
Hokies
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - VATECH 25
(9:15 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 31 yards to PIT 44 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
No Gain
3 & 10 - VATECH 25
(9:19 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Blumrick.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 25
(9:51 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; T.Bentley at VT 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(9:54 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
Kickoff
(9:54 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.

PITT
Panthers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 52 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:54 - 3rd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 29
(10:15 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 29 yards. I.Abanikanda for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 34
(10:25 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at VT 29.
No Gain
2 & 3 - PITT 34
(10:33 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Abanikanda.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41
(10:54 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at VT 34.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 48
(11:12 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by J.Wayne at VT 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at VT 41.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 48
(11:34 - 3rd) K.Slovis rushed to VT 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 48.

VT
Hokies
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - VATECH 20
(11:44 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 32 yards to PIT 48 Center-V.Anthony. Downed by C.Conner.
No Gain
3 & 5 - VATECH 20
(11:51 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 19
(12:32 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at VT 20.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 15
(13:07 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at VT 19.

PITT
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - PITT 36
(13:15 - 3rd) S.Vander Haar punts 49 yards to VT 15 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by W.Kakavitsas.
No Gain
3 & 3 - PITT 36
(13:22 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
-1 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 37
(14:00 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at PIT 36.
+18 YD
1 & 20 - PITT 19
(14:25 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 19. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by VT at PIT 37.
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 29
(14:53 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 29. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VT at PIT 37. PENALTY on PIT-B.Means Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 60 yards from VT 35 to the PIT 5. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hoyle at PIT 29.

VT
Hokies
 - Interception (9 plays, 31 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 36 - VATECH 49
(0:02 - 2nd) G.Wells pass INTERCEPTED at PIT End Zone. Intercepted by E.Hallett at PIT End Zone. Tackled by D.Lofton at PIT 1.
Sack
1 & 25 - VATECH 38
(0:23 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at PIT 49 for -11 yards (S.Dennis)
Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 23
(0:32 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for M.Thomas. PENALTY on VT-P.Clements Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 29
(0:25 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to PIT 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 23.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 33
(0:42 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 33. Catch made by K.Smith at PIT 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at PIT 29.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38
(0:50 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at PIT 33.
+30 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 32
(0:58 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 32. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Devonshire at PIT 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 32
(1:10 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 20
(1:18 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre; M.Devonshire at VT 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 20
(1:21 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue.

PITT
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - PITT 44
(1:21 - 2nd) S.Vander Haar punts 36 yards to VT 20 Center-B.Floyd. D.Harvey returned punt from the VT 20. Tackled by P.O'Brien at VT 20.
No Gain
3 & 6 - PITT 44
(1:22 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 42
(1:44 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Keller; K.Jenkins at PIT 44.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41
(2:30 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at PIT 42.

VT
Hokies
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - VATECH 32
(2:45 - 2nd) VT punts 27 yards to PIT 41 Center-V.Anthony. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 41. Tackled by VT at PIT 41.
Punt
4 & 8 - VATECH 27
(2:40 - 2nd) P.Moore punts yards to PIT 40 Center-V.Anthony. Out of bounds. PENALTY on PIT-T.Wiltz Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 25
(3:26 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by C.Black at VT 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at VT 27.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 25
(3:36 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.King (H.Baldonado).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(4:11 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green; T.Wiltz at VT 25.
Kickoff
(4:11 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.

PITT
Panthers
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - PITT 35
(4:19 - 2nd) B.Sauls 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Floyd Holder-C.Guess.
No Gain
3 & 7 - PITT 28
(4:22 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew (D.Hollifield).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PITT 28
(5:00 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 28. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at VT 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at VT 28.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31
(5:29 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Nelson; J.Griffin at VT 28.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 45
(6:06 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 45. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 45. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Conner at VT 31.

VT
Hokies
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - VATECH 28
(6:15 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 27 yards to PIT 45 Center-V.Anthony. Downed by J.Stroman.
No Gain
3 & 7 - VATECH 28
(6:23 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue (S.DeShields).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 27
(6:49 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 27. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at VT 28.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(7:14 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at VT 27.
Kickoff
(7:14 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.

PITT
Panthers
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:14 - 2nd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
+17 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 17
(7:23 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 17 yards. I.Abanikanda for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & 2 - PITT 17
(7:54 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; J.Fuga at VT 17.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(8:22 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at VT 17.
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 35
(8:45 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on VT-VT Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - PITT 44
(9:04 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 44. Catch made by B.Means at VT 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald; M.Delane at VT 35.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - PITT 48
(9:38 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by B.Means at VT 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 44.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 47
(10:13 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Delane; W.Pene at VT 48.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(10:45 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 47 for 28 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 47.
Kickoff
(10:45 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.

VT
Hokies
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 25 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:45 - 2nd) W.Ross extra point is good.
+19 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 19
(10:41 - 2nd) K.King rushed to PIT End Zone for 19 yards. K.King for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(11:15 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by M.Thomas at PIT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 19.

PITT
Panthers
 - Interception (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 11 - PITT 9
(11:22 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at PIT 21. Intercepted by K.Jenkins at PIT 21. Tackled by PIT at PIT 25.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 10
(11:54 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks; D.Hollifield at PIT 9.
Kickoff
(11:59 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 58 yards from VT 35 to the PIT 7. C.Flemister returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Peoples at PIT 10.

VT
Hokies
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 72 yards, 5:18 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 1 - VATECH 8
(12:02 - 2nd) W.Ross 18 yard field goal attempt is good Center-V.Anthony Holder-P.Moore.
No Gain
3 & Goal - VATECH 1
(12:07 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton (E.Hallett).
No Gain
2 & Goal - VATECH 1
(12:46 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; H.Baldonado at PIT 1.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 2
(13:23 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to PIT 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; S.Simon at PIT 1.
Penalty
2 & Goal - VATECH 8
(13:27 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo. PENALTY on PIT-E.Hallett Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 9
(14:02 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at PIT 8.
+16 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 25
(14:32 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by K.Smith at PIT 25. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Hallett at PIT 9.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 29
(14:45 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 29. Catch made by D.Lofton at PIT 29. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Simon at PIT 25.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 33
(15:00 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; D.Alexandre at PIT 29.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 39
(1:09 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Simon; D.Alexandre at PIT 33.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 43
(1:32 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; D.Danielson at PIT 39.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48
(1:36 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 48. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PIT at PIT 43.
+14 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 34
(1:42 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to VT 48 for 14 yards. G.Wells ran out of bounds.
Penalty
2 & 13 - VATECH 29
(1:42 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-J.Morgan Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - VATECH 27
(2:17 - 1st) G.Wells scrambles to VT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by PIT at VT 29.

PITT
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 32
(2:17 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-K.Moore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 30
(2:28 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 38 yards to VT 32 Center-B.Floyd. D.Harvey returned punt from the VT 32. Tackled by P.O'Brien at VT 32.
No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 30
(2:32 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 30
(2:40 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley (K.Jenkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 30
(2:44 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne (J.Fuga).
Kickoff
(2:50 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 52 yards from VT 35 to the PIT 13. V.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Peoples; E.Howard at PIT 30.

VT
Hokies
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(2:50 - 1st) W.Ross extra point is no good.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - VATECH 5
(2:57 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to PIT End Zone for 5 yards. M.Thomas for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - VATECH 5
(3:17 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 15
(3:21 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue. PENALTY on PIT-E.Hallett Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+37 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 33
(2:50 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 33. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 33. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 30. PENALTY on PIT-D.Alexandre Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on PIT-A.Woods Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(3:53 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by J.Blue at VT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at VT 33.
Kickoff
(3:53 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.

PITT
Panthers
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 95 yards, 5:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:53 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 38
(3:58 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 38 yards. I.Abanikanda for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
3 & 8 - PITT 38
(4:00 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on VT-A.Chatman Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - PITT 46
(4:43 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 46. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at VT 47.
No Gain
1 & 15 - PITT 46
(4:46 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 49
(5:10 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-D.Alexandre False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 44
(5:52 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; W.Pene at VT 49.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 36
(6:20 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at PIT 44.
+12 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 24
(6:36 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 24. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at PIT 36.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 20
(7:02 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 20. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; K.Jenkins at PIT 24.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 18
(7:47 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 18. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; B.Murray at PIT 20.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - PITT 8
(8:11 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 8. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 8. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Murray at PIT 18.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 7
(8:42 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at PIT 8.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 5
(9:06 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga; A.Chatman at PIT 7.

VT
Hokies
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - VATECH 39
(10:01 - 1st) P.Moore punts 34 yards to PIT 5 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
Penalty
4 & 6 - VATECH 34
(10:01 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-VT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
4 & 1 - VATECH 29
(10:01 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-J.Hanson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 36
(10:20 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 36. Catch made by K.Smith at PIT 36. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Woods; B.Hill at PIT 29.
No Gain
2 & 8 - VATECH 36
(10:22 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38
(10:48 - 1st) K.King rushed to PIT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; D.Danielson at PIT 36.

PITT
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - PITT 1
(10:55 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 37 yards to PIT 38 Center-B.Floyd. D.Harvey returned punt from the PIT 38. Tackled by K.Johnson at PIT 38.
No Gain
3 & 14 - PITT 1
(11:34 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Pollard at PIT 1.
-1 YD
2 & 13 - PITT 2
(12:18 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 1 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga at PIT 1.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 5
(12:58 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 2 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; J.Griffin at PIT 2.

VT
Hokies
 - Punt (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - VATECH 36
(13:05 - 1st) P.Moore punts 31 yards to PIT 5 Center-V.Anthony. Downed by J.Stroman.
No Gain
3 & 7 - VATECH 36
(13:12 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.King.
No Gain
2 & 7 - VATECH 36
(13:33 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 39
(13:54 - 1st) K.King rushed to PIT 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 36.
+28 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 33
(14:05 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 33. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 33. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 39. PENALTY on PIT-H.Baldonado Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 31
(14:33 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 31. Catch made by K.King at VT 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at VT 33.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(15:00 - 1st) G.Wells scrambles to VT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by PIT at VT 31.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
