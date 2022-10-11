|
|
|BAMA
|TENN
No. 3 Alabama faces toughest test yet at No. 6 Tennessee
After surviving a near-upset last week at home and slipping from No. 1 to No. 3 in the rankings, Alabama faces its toughest challenge to date Saturday in an SEC showdown against No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville.
It's the second time this season the Crimson Tide have fallen out of the top spot, and coach Nick Saban expects his team to respond similarly to its previous dip. After a one-point win at Texas on Sept. 10, Alabama fell from No. 1 to No. 2 and promptly scored 167 points in its next three games, beating Louisiana-Monroe, Vanderbilt and Arkansas by an average of 44 points.
But none of those teams have shown the mettle that the Volunteers have displayed this season. Josh Heupel's club has become one of college football's surprising success stories of 2022.
Alabama (6-0, 3-0) has won 15 in a row against Tennessee (5-0, 2-0), with the Vols' last win coming in Knoxville in 2006 -- the year before Saban became the Tide's coach.
The Vols, who went 7-6 with a loss to Purdue in the Music City Bowl last year, are 5-0 for the first time since 2016 with wins over three ranked opponents, including a dominant 40-13 rout at LSU last Saturday.
"We really just take it as a grain of salt, not getting too high, not getting too low, just staying even-keeled and making sure we're doing our job every day," Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker said this week.
Hooker, a redshirt senior transfer from Virginia Tech, is one of the primary reasons for the early success.
He leads the SEC with a 179.49 passer rating, completing 98 of 140 passes for 1,432 yards with 10 touchdowns -- all with no interceptions. Hooker has also 231 yards rushing with three touchdowns.
A major question surrounding QBs in this game is the status of Alabama starter Bryce Young, who missed last week's narrow 24-20 win over Texas A&M after leaving the Crimson Tide's previous game against Arkansas with a right shoulder injury.
Saban was hopeful that Young would be available to play against Tennessee.
"Hopefully we're going to try to get him ready to play this week," Saban said Monday. "But this is something nobody can predict how quickly he'll get an opportunity to do what he needs to do."
Freshman Jalen Milroe started last week and threw three touchdown passes, but also lost two fumbles and threw an interception.
Milroe has completed 28 of 46 passes for 262 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, and has been a threat running the ball, gaining 244 yards and a touchdown on 29 attempts.
"I just think Jalen played with a lot of anxiety," Saban said. "I don't think he allowed himself to let his training guide him and trust and believe in it so he could have success in executing plays. You can't turn the ball over and not execute plays the way they're designed relative to the read of what you should and shouldn't do."
Alabama is averaging 6.99 yards a carry, led by Jahmyr Gibbs with 532 yards (third best in the SEC). Tennessee ranks second in the conference in rushing defense, allowing 2.79 yards per carry and 89.2 per game.
"In the run game, you are best to not let (Gibbs) get started," Heupel said. "If he does, he has the ability to take it the distance. He has good vision and pace behind the line of scrimmage. When he sees a hole, he is able to hit it. He does a really good job of making people miss, too."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|14
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|279
|247
|Total Plays
|43
|35
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|81
|Rush Attempts
|17
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|205
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|12-17
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|9-71
|2-14
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.5
|1-31.0
|Return Yards
|0
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|205
|PASS YDS
|166
|74
|RUSH YDS
|81
|279
|TOTAL YDS
|247
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|17/26
|205
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|15
|62
|1
|15
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|2
|12
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|5
|4
|66
|0
|27
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|6
|4
|48
|1
|27
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|5
|4
|30
|0
|14
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|3
|3
|22
|0
|18
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
T. Holden 11 WR
|T. Holden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Law 19 WR
|K. Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
D. Lawson 32 LB
|D. Lawson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|3-1
|0.0
|0
T. Arnold 3 DB
|T. Arnold
|2-2
|0.0
|0
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Braswell 41 LB
|C. Braswell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-0
|1.0
|0
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Oatis 91 DL
|J. Oatis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|2/2
|43
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|2
|40.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Q. Robinson 34 LB
|Q. Robinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|12/16
|166
|2
|0
|
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|7
|36
|0
|20
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|6
|24
|1
|7
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|4
|19
|0
|11
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|4
|3
|58
|0
|31
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|2
|1
|36
|1
|36
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|3
|3
|24
|0
|9
|
C. Nimrod 81 WR
|C. Nimrod
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Charles 14 DB
|C. Charles
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 13 DB
|W. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 6 DL
|B. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rucker 28 DB
|D. Rucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 21 DL
|O. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 10 LB
|J. Mitchell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Eason 20 DL
|B. Eason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 DL
|T. Baron
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|1
|31.0
|0
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TENN 46(0:03 - 2nd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 37(0:11 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by P.Fant at TEN 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at TEN 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 33(0:21 - 2nd) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TEN 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(0:36 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by P.Fant at TEN 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Branch T.Arnold at TEN 33.
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - BAMA 33(0:41 - 2nd) W.Reichard 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BAMA 25(0:48 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 20(1:28 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(1:38 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Law.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(1:44 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 47. Catch made by C.Latu at TEN 47. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Flowers at TEN 20.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 39(2:15 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 39. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McDonald at TEN 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(2:44 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 36. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Baron at BAMA 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 6 - TENN 35(2:47 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - TENN 41(3:40 - 2nd) H.Hooker scrambles to BAMA 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - TENN 46(4:10 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 46. Catch made by J.Wright at BAMA 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Turner D.Lawson at BAMA 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TENN 39(4:46 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at BAMA 46 for -7 yards (D.Dale)
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 42(5:18 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to BAMA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at BAMA 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 49(5:37 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 49. Catch made by J.Small at TEN 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Branch T.Arnold at BAMA 42.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - TENN 44(5:57 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 44. Catch made by J.Warren at TEN 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by BAMA at TEN 50. PENALTY on BAMA-B.Young Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TENN 44(6:04 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Small.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 49(6:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-G.Mincey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 37(6:10 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy. PENALTY on BAMA-B.Branch Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 33(6:25 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at TEN 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(6:46 - 2nd) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o J.Oatis at TEN 33.
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 7(6:55 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 7. Catch made by J.Brooks at TEN 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Brooks for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 13(7:34 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 7.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(8:05 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by C.Latu at TEN 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 13.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(8:39 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by J.Brooks at TEN 37. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Flowers at TEN 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 45(9:04 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Banks; W.Walker at TEN 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 46(9:48 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to TEN 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at TEN 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(10:29 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 49. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TEN 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(10:34 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at BAMA 49.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 20(11:02 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 20. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Walker at BAMA 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 16(11:35 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at BAMA 20.
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to the BAMA 2. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Herring at BAMA 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 2(11:43 - 2nd) P.Fant rushed to BAMA End Zone for 2 yards. P.Fant for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 9(12:19 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to BAMA 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at BAMA 2.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 40(12:42 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 40. Catch made by R.Keyton at BAMA 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams J.Battle at BAMA 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - TENN 32(12:56 - 2nd) P.Brooks punts 31 yards to BAMA 37 Center-M.Salansky. Q.Robinson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-C.Charles at BAMA 40. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 25(13:38 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by P.Fant at TEN 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at TEN 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 25(13:43 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(14:07 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson D.Lawson at TEN 25.
|Kickoff
|(14:07 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BAMA 11(14:11 - 2nd) W.Reichard 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAMA 2(14:16 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks (J.Mitchell).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 3(15:00 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at TEN 2.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 8(0:07 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Page; T.Baron at TEN 3.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(0:31 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 8 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Charles; D.Slaughter at TEN 8.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 29(0:52 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to TEN 29. Catch made by J.Gibbs at TEN 29. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Charles at TEN 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(1:19 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to TEN 34. Catch made by K.Prentice at TEN 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at TEN 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 49(1:51 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 49. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Charles T.Flowers at TEN 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(1:51 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 49. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 49. Gain of 17 yards. J.Gibbs ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 46(2:43 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter J.Mitchell at BAMA 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(3:08 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at BAMA 46.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BAMA 27(3:17 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice. PENALTY on TEN-T.McDonald Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(3:59 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Eason at BAMA 27.
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - TENN 11(4:04 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 11. Catch made by J.Hyatt at BAMA 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Hyatt for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 14(4:19 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to BAMA 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams B.Young at BAMA 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 19(4:40 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to BAMA 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell D.Hellams at BAMA 14.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(5:01 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 35. Catch made by R.Keyton at BAMA 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - BAMA 2(5:11 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 33 yards to BAMA 35 Center-K.Hibbett. Downed by BAMA.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - BAMA 2(5:17 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - BAMA 4(5:23 - 1st) PENALTY on BAMA-B.Young Delay of Game 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - BAMA 4(5:39 - 1st) B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice. B.Young steps back to pass.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BAMA 4(5:44 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for T.Holden.
|Penalty
1 & 17 - BAMA 7(6:03 - 1st) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Gibbs False Start 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(6:39 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 14. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 14. Gain of yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at BAMA 42. PENALTY on BAMA-J.McClellan Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 51 yards from TEN 35 to the BAMA 14. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by W.Brooks at BAMA 24. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Turner Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:43 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 36(6:52 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 36. Catch made by J.Hyatt at BAMA 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Hyatt for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47(7:15 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to BAMA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 42(7:26 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 42. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold D.Lawson at BAMA 47.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TENN 27(7:33 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 25(7:52 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at TEN 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(7:59 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Fair catch by J.Holiday.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 8(8:06 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN End Zone for 8 yards. J.Gibbs for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 16(8:13 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to TEN 16. Catch made by K.Prentice at TEN 16. Gain of 8 yards. K.Prentice ran out of bounds.
|+33 YD
2 & 19 - BAMA 49(8:39 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to TEN 49. Catch made by I.Bond at TEN 49. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by D.Rucker at TEN 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 41(9:06 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at TEN 36. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Steen Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(9:37 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to TEN 40. Catch made by J.McClellan at TEN 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 41.
|+27 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 33(10:00 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 33. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 33. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at TEN 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAMA 33(10:05 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(10:11 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 33 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Banks at BAMA 33.
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to the BAMA 1. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Wright at BAMA 29.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 1(10:21 - 1st) J.Small rushed to BAMA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Small for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 8(10:37 - 1st) J.Small rushed to BAMA 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 1.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 20(10:53 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by J.Warren at BAMA 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 8.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TENN 20(11:11 - 1st) J.Small rushed to BAMA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson B.Young at BAMA 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(11:35 - 1st) J.Small rushed to BAMA 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 45(11:51 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to BAMA 25 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at BAMA 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 44(12:16 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 44. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - BAMA 20(12:28 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 48 yards to TEN 32 Center-K.Hibbett. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 32. Tackled by R.Williams at TEN 44.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAMA 20(12:34 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAMA 20(13:20 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas T.Flowers at BAMA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(13:51 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Young T.McDonald at BAMA 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 10(14:20 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 10. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 10. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at BAMA 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 8(14:56 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 8. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 8. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Charles T.Flowers at BAMA 10.
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 54 yards from TEN 35 to the BAMA 11. J.Brooks returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Holiday at BAMA 15. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Smith Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 7 yards accepted.
