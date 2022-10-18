|
|
|IND
|RUT
Rutgers hopes to have QB Gavin Wimsatt back vs. Indiana
Promising young quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has healed up and is available to play for Rutgers when it hosts Indiana on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.
Wimsatt sustained a lower-body injury in the Scarlet Knights' third game of the year and missed the past month. A four-star recruit in the Class of 2021, Wimsatt threw his first collegiate touchdown pass and ran for 62 yards for Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) against FCS Wagner, but he was injured early in the following game against Temple.
Rutgers has rotated Evan Simon, Noah Vedral and Wimsatt at quarterback this year, though Simon has taken the lead while the other two were injured. All three will be ready for Indiana, and coach Greg Schiano said the program isn't moving away from the quarterback platoon, even after changing offensive coordinators earlier this month.
"It's the same every week. Whatever it takes to win the game," Schiano said. "And certainly, I don't claim to have all the answers. So sometimes what we think is the best thing to win the game may not be. But we spend 18 hours a day trying to figure that out."
Rutgers last played Oct. 7, when it grabbed a 13-0 halftime lead over Nebraska at home but gave it away in the second half and lost 14-13.
Indiana (3-4, 1-3) is also coming off a close conference loss, falling 38-33 to visiting Maryland last Saturday for its fourth straight defeat.
The Hoosiers led 17-14 at intermission and 27-24 midway through the fourth quarter before Maryland used some big runs and recovered a critical Indiana fumble to build just enough cushion.
"Tackling stuck out to me," Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said. "I know they've got a lot of good athletes and that makes it more challenging. I get that. But just too many missed tackles."
It was the fifth straight game in which Indiana allowed 30 or more points, but Schiano still voiced his respect for Allen as a defensive-minded coach.
"I followed him when he was an assistant defensive coordinator," Schiano said. "They play really, really hard. I've read where they're concerned about their tackling, but I look at them, and they're a very physical team."
Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak ranks third in the Big Ten in passing yards (1,889) but has just a 54.6 percent completion rate with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Rutgers ran away with last year's meeting in Bloomington 38-3 to stop a five-game losing streak in the series. Indiana leads the series 5-3.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|15
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|185
|239
|Total Plays
|38
|55
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|126
|Rush Attempts
|16
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|117
|113
|Comp. - Att.
|15-22
|12-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-47
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.4
|5-47.8
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|117
|PASS YDS
|113
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|126
|
|
|185
|TOTAL YDS
|239
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|15/22
|117
|0
|0
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|4
|31
|0
|10
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|5
|26
|0
|8
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|3
|7
|1
|7
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
C. Camper 6 WR
|C. Camper
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Camper 6 WR
|C. Camper
|7
|5
|43
|0
|19
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|3
|3
|4
|0
|7
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Swinton 18 WR
|J. Swinton
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DL
|J. Tevis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hohlt 43 LB
|M. Hohlt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 17 DB
|J. Haynes
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 13 DB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 5 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 0 LB
|D. McCullough
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Keys 7 DB
|C. Keys
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bonds 24 DB
|B. Bonds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lanier 9 DB
|B. Lanier
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lucas Jr. 51 DL
|P. Lucas Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 10 LB
|M. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 91 DL
|L. Cox
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casey 8 LB
|J. Casey
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|5
|38.4
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|2
|57.5
|93
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|12/21
|113
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|24
|86
|0
|12
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|4
|3
|59
|1
|28
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|7
|5
|24
|0
|8
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bailey 23 DL
|W. Bailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 6 DB
|C. Braswell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Konga 90 DL
|R. Konga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fletcher 12 DL
|K. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gadie 30 LB
|S. Gadie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 14 DL
|J. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 48 DL
|K. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|1/1
|49
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|5
|47.8
|2
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|22.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 16(2:19 - 3rd) A.Cruickshank rushed to IU 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 8.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 22(2:54 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to IU 22. Catch made by J.Langan at IU 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 23(3:43 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to IU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a; A.Casey at IU 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 26(4:23 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to IU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt at IU 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 36(4:58 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to IU 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 45(5:37 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to IU 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 47(6:12 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to IU 47. Catch made by J.Langan at IU 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 49(6:56 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to IU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Cox; A.Casey at IU 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 44(7:34 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings; J.Casey at RUT 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - RUT 23(7:40 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 33 yards to RUT 44 Center-IU. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - RUT 23(7:46 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 25(8:23 - 3rd) C.Bazelak rushed to IU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at IU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:27 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - IND 39(8:32 - 3rd) J.McAtamney 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - IND 31(8:38 - 3rd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - IND 31(8:42 - 3rd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - IND 26(8:42 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to IU 26. Catch made by M.Alaimo at IU 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough; J.Casey at IU 23. PENALTY on RUT-I.Brown Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(9:30 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to IU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Casey; B.Jennings at IU 26.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - IND 38(9:37 - 3rd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for RUT. PENALTY on IU-N.Pierre Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IND 41(10:16 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to IU 41. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at IU 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott; J.Casey at IU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41(10:23 - 3rd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - IND 48(10:58 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 48. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(11:35 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 47. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough; D.Matthews at RUT 48.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - IND 43(12:10 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at RUT 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - IND 42(12:53 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at RUT 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - IND 35(13:14 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 35. Catch made by S.Jones at RUT 35. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at RUT 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(13:46 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tevis at RUT 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - IND 26(14:17 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 26. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bonds at RUT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 26(14:21 - 3rd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(14:54 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott; A.Casey at RUT 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the RUT End Zone. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Simmons at RUT 23.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - RUT 17(0:23 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey at IU 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 12(1:03 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; I.Maijeh at IU 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 10(1:34 - 2nd) C.Bazelak rushed to IU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Young; T.Powell at IU 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - IND 24(1:47 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 66 yards to IU 10 Center-RUT. Downed by C.Izien.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - IND 18(1:54 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes; J.Head at RUT 24.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - IND 20(2:59 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at RUT 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 18(3:09 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tevis at RUT 20.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 6(3:16 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 18 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Matthews at RUT 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
3 & 13 - RUT 47(3:25 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 41 yards to RUT 6 Center-IU. Downed by RUT.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 47(3:30 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Lucas.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - RUT 44(4:12 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to RUT 44. Catch made by A.Barner at RUT 44. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at RUT 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 48(4:23 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to RUT 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at RUT 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - RUT 44(4:42 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 44. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at IU 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 36(4:53 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 36. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at IU 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(5:07 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at IU 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - IND 35(5:16 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 40 yards to IU 25 Center-RUT. Downed by S.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IND 35(5:24 - 2nd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - IND 36(6:04 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Cox; P.Lucas at RUT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 36(6:10 - 2nd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - RUT 20(6:22 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 51 yards to RUT 29 Center-IU. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 29. Tackled by IU at RUT 36.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RUT 20(6:27 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 20(6:31 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 20(6:58 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 20. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; J.Thompson at IU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - IND 48(7:10 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 52 yards to IU End Zone Center-RUT. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IND 48(7:14 - 2nd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for M.Alaimo.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - IND 47(7:54 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre; B.Jennings at RUT 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(8:34 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; B.Jennings at RUT 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - RUT 23(8:35 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 35 yards to RUT 42 Center-IU. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - RUT 23(8:30 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - RUT 23(8:35 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 24(9:22 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IU 23.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - RUT 14(9:33 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons. PENALTY on RUT-A.Young Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 14(9:47 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at IU 14.
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 59 yards from RUT 35 to the IU 6. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by S.Loyal at IU 28. PENALTY on IU-J.Henderson Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 2nd) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|(9:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on IU-IU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IND 15(9:58 - 2nd) N.Vedral pass complete to IU 15. Catch made by S.Ryan at IU 15. Gain of 15 yards. S.Ryan for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - IND 16(10:37 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to IU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt; J.Haynes at IU 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - IND 17(11:19 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to IU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt at IU 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - IND 22(11:50 - 2nd) A.Cruickshank rushed to IU 17 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Haynes at IU 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(12:25 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to IU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Casey; M.Jackson at IU 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - IND 32(13:02 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to IU 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes; J.Tevis at IU 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(13:33 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to IU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings; A.Casey at IU 32.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - IND 47(13:51 - 2nd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 47. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 47. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(14:28 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; B.Lanier at RUT 47.
|+28 YD
3 & 8 - IND 16(15:00 - 2nd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 16. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 16. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at RUT 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - IND 9(0:38 - 1st) A.Cruickshank rushed to RUT 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant; B.Lanier at RUT 16.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 14(11:19 - 1st) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 14. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 14. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; D.McCullough at RUT 14. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - RUT 46(1:13 - 1st) J.Evans punts 32 yards to RUT 14 Center-IU. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|+7 YD
3 & 29 - RUT 47(1:41 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to RUT 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Fletcher at RUT 46.
|Penalty
3 & 24 - RUT 48(1:41 - 1st) PENALTY on IU-A.Barner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - RUT 33(1:44 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU. PENALTY on IU-L.Watley-Neely Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - RUT 33(2:13 - 1st) D.Matthews rushed to RUT 33 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jennings at RUT 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 34(2:42 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to RUT 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Konga at RUT 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 37(3:20 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to RUT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; A.Lewis at RUT 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 44(3:41 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to RUT 44. Catch made by D.Matthews at RUT 44. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Izien at RUT 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 46(3:59 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to RUT 44. Catch made by A.Coby at RUT 44. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 44. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 39(4:20 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 46. Catch made by D.Matthews at IU 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IU 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 32(4:37 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to IU 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at IU 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 32(4:45 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 36 yards to IU 32 Center-RUT. Downed by E.Rogowski.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 32(4:50 - 1st) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 32(4:53 - 1st) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - IND 37(5:10 - 1st) PENALTY on RUT-S.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 32(5:51 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; D.Matthews at RUT 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - IND 31(6:29 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 32 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Keys at RUT 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(7:01 - 1st) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 22. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; J.Tevis at RUT 31.
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 64 yards from IU 35 to the RUT 1. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Casey at RUT 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 1st) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 7(7:11 - 1st) C.Bazelak rushed to RUT End Zone for 7 yards. C.Bazelak for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 13(7:40 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to RUT 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; A.Young at RUT 7.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 32(8:26 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to RUT 32. Catch made by C.Camper at RUT 32. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 13.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 42(8:40 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to RUT 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam; A.Lewis at RUT 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 49(9:05 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 49. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 49. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Longerbeam; D.Igbinosun at RUT 42.
|+24 YD
1 & 20 - RUT 25(9:35 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at IU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 35(9:52 - 1st) E.Simmons rushed to IU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at IU 35. PENALTY on IU-A.Barner Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 30(10:09 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at IU 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 21(10:30 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 21. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; S.Gadie at IU 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 17(10:43 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 17. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IU 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 16(11:06 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 16. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey at IU 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 9(11:25 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 9. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IU 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - IND 46(11:29 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to IU 9 Center-RUT. Fair catch by D.Matthews.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - IND 46(11:52 - 1st) N.Vedral rushed to RUT 46 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at RUT 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - IND 39(12:27 - 1st) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 39. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at RUT 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(13:00 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at RUT 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - IND 34(13:31 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at RUT 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - IND 29(14:14 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; D.Elliott at RUT 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(14:49 - 1st) N.Vedral rushed to RUT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough; B.Jennings at RUT 29.
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 1st) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 58 yards from RUT 35 to the IU 7. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. J.Lucas for 93 yards TOUCHDOWN.
