Buce makes 51-yard field goal, Troy edges South Alabama 10-6
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) DK Billingsley rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, Brooks Buce made a career-long 51-yard field goal and Troy edged South Alabama 10-6 on Thursday night in the Battle for the Belt.
Troy (6-2, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth straight in the series, moved into the top spot in the West Division.
The Troy defense held South Alabama to 246 yards. Carter Bradley, ranked third in the Sun Belt with 282.3 yards passing per game, threw for just 215 yards for the Jaguars and was intercepted by Reddy Steward.
Troy linebacker Carlton Martial moved into fourth on the FBS leaderboard with 513 career tackles.
Diego Guajardo made field goals of 32 and 41 yards for South Alabama (5-2, 2-1).
D. Billingsley
20 RB
86 RuYds, RuTD, 7 ReYds, 2 RECs
D. Voisin
9 WR
93 ReYds, 9 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|15
|Rushing
|8
|2
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|266
|244
|Total Plays
|60
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|31
|Rush Attempts
|41
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|138
|213
|Comp. - Att.
|14-19
|28-41
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.8
|7-41.6
|Return Yards
|0
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|138
|PASS YDS
|213
|128
|RUSH YDS
|31
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|244
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|19
|86
|1
|11
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|17
|64
|0
|16
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
J. Doege 9 QB
|J. Doege
|4
|-19
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|5
|4
|57
|0
|36
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|6
|4
|56
|0
|18
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
D. Ross 7 WR
|D. Ross
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|8-1
|0.0
|0
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|6-1
|0.0
|0
C. Slocum Jr. 4 S
|C. Slocum Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|3-3
|1.0
|0
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|3-0
|1.0
|0
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|3-1
|0.0
|1
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
B. Jones 52 DT
|B. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Cass 26 CB
|K. Cass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Steward 29 LB
|R. Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Swanson 23 S
|K. Swanson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Showers 3 DE
|A. Showers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|1/2
|50
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|6
|42.8
|4
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|29/40
|215
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|4
|21
|0
|11
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|8
|12
|0
|15
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|2
|2
|0
|5
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|7
|-4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|11
|9
|93
|0
|21
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|12
|9
|68
|0
|16
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|10
|7
|50
|0
|15
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
J. Hickbottom 12 DL
|J. Hickbottom
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Kiser 22 LB
|T. Kiser
|6-3
|0.0
|0
Y. Banks 8 S
|Y. Banks
|6-0
|0.0
|1
J. Jordan 1 CB
|J. Jordan
|5-1
|0.0
|0
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|3-2
|1.5
|0
K. Brown 9 LB
|K. Brown
|3-2
|0.0
|0
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
J. Richardson 6 CB
|J. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Rias 14 LB
|C. Rias
|2-2
|1.0
|0
J. Miller 4 LB
|J. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
Q. Wilfawn 10 LB
|Q. Wilfawn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|1-4
|1.5
|0
L. Brooks 20 DL
|L. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
B. Higdon 95 DL
|B. Higdon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Robinson 7 CB
|M. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|2/2
|40
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|7
|41.6
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|2
|2.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to SAB 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; K.Robertson at SAB 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SALA 32(14:23 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to SAB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at SAB 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 32(13:47 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; K.Robertson at SAB 34.
|+15 YD
4 & 1 - SALA 34(13:21 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at SAB 49.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 49(12:55 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 49. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 49. Gain of -9 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at SAB 40. PENALTY on SAB-K.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 20 - SALA 39(12:43 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at SAB 35 for -4 yards (T.Harris)
|No Gain
2 & 24 - SALA 35(12:07 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+2 YD
3 & 24 - SALA 35(11:55 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 35. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at SAB 37.
|Punt
4 & 22 - SALA 37(11:24 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 46 yards to TRY 17 Center-T.Drosos. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 17(11:13 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TRY 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 18(10:37 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser; J.Jordan at TRY 23.
|Sack
3 & 4 - TROY 23(9:51 - 1st) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege sacked at TRY 20 for -3 yards (J.Sheriff)
|Penalty
4 & 7 - TROY 20(9:10 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-D.Hughes Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35(9:10 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at TRY 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 37(8:35 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at TRY 42.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TROY 42(7:57 - 1st) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TROY 42(7:47 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 46 yards to SAB 12 Center-Q.Skinner. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 12(7:38 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 12. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 12. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at SAB 23.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 23(7:24 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Jones at SAB 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - SALA 20(6:54 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher; T.Harris at SAB 27.
|Sack
3 & 6 - SALA 27(6:15 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at SAB 26 for -1 yards (T.Jackson)
|Punt
4 & 7 - SALA 26(5:35 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 41 yards to TRY 33 Center-T.Drosos. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33(5:09 - 1st) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at TRY 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 41(4:44 - 1st) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 41. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at TRY 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 50(4:14 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to SAB 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at SAB 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 45(3:34 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to SAB 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at SAB 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39(2:55 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to SAB 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Wilfawn at SAB 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 33(2:22 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to SAB 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at SAB 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 32(1:34 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to SAB 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Luter; K.Brown at SAB 31.
|+15 YD
4 & 2 - TROY 31(0:48 - 1st) J.Doege pass complete to SAB 31. Catch made by R.Johnson at SAB 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Richardson at SAB 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 16(0:15 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to SAB 5 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 5(15:00 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to SAB End Zone for 5 yards. D.Billingsley for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 53 yards from TRY 35 to the SAB 12. B.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Lee at SAB 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 24(14:52 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 24. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at SAB 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 30(14:28 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 30. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at SAB 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39(14:11 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; T.Harris at SAB 41.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 41(13:36 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38(13:10 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by J.Wayne at TRY 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 34.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - SALA 34(12:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-SAB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 16 - SALA 44(12:18 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 34. Intercepted by R.Steward at TRY 34. Tackled by SAB at TRY 34.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 34(11:46 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at TRY 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 40(11:11 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TRY 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 45(10:39 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to SAB 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at SAB 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 46(10:10 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to SAB 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at SAB 39.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39(9:41 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to SAB 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - TROY 41(8:54 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by D.Billingsley at SAB 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 36(8:07 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to SAB 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at SAB 32.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - TROY 32(7:22 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by T.Johnson at SAB 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Voisin at SAB 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 28(6:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on TRY-D.King False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TROY 33(6:32 - 2nd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege sacked at SAB 42 for -9 yards (C.Rias; J.Sheriff)
|+2 YD
2 & 24 - TROY 42(5:39 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to SAB 42. Catch made by D.Ross at SAB 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at SAB 40.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - TROY 40(4:57 - 2nd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 22 - TROY 40(4:36 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 29 yards to SAB 11 Center-Q.Skinner. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 11(4:06 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at SAB 12.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SALA 12(3:39 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - SALA 12(3:24 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 12. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 12. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson at SAB 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 27(2:53 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Showers; K.Robertson at SAB 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 30(2:27 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 30(2:23 - 2nd) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh at SAB 34.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - SALA 34(2:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-SAB Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SALA 29(2:11 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 47 yards to TRY 24 Center-T.Drosos. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24(2:04 - 2nd) J.Doege rushed to TRY 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman; M.Strong at TRY 23.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TROY 23(1:39 - 2nd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - TROY 23(1:19 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 23. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TRY 29.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TROY 29(1:14 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 46 yards to SAB 25 Center-Q.Skinner. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 25. Tackled by Z.Williams at SAB 24.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 24(1:05 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 24. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 24. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at SAB 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SALA 40(0:59 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at SAB 34 for -6 yards (R.Jibunor)
|Penalty
2 & 16 - SALA 34(0:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on TRY-TRY Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - SALA 39(0:56 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at SAB 41.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - SALA 41(0:38 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 45(0:19 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TRY 45. Catch made by D.Voisin at TRY 45. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 4. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 45(0:19 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TRY 45. Catch made by C.Lacy at TRY 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 34(0:11 - 2nd) C.Bradley spikes the ball.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 34(0:10 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to TRY 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 23.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - SALA 30(0:03 - 2nd) D.Guajardo 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by SAB J.Sheriff M.Robinson at TRY 41. PENALTY on SAB-G.Johnson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 49(14:49 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to SAB 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; J.Voisin at SAB 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 46(14:28 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to SAB 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; W.Thomas at SAB 45.
|-4 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 45(14:00 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to SAB 49 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at SAB 49.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TROY 49(13:24 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 42 yards to SAB 7 Center-Q.Skinner. Downed by TRY. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 7(12:47 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; W.Choloh at SAB 7.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 7(12:20 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 7. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at SAB 13.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SALA 13(11:39 - 3rd) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at SAB 13.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SALA 13(11:03 - 3rd) J.Brooks punts 44 yards to TRY 43 Center-T.Drosos. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43(10:43 - 3rd) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 43. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43(10:26 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to SAB 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Luter; T.Kiser at SAB 36.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 36(10:03 - 3rd) J.Doege pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by R.Johnson at SAB 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 18(9:37 - 3rd) J.Doege pass complete to SAB 18. Catch made by D.Ross at SAB 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 6. PENALTY on TRY-G.Betts Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - TROY 23(9:22 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to SAB 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at SAB 22.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TROY 22(8:42 - 3rd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for K.Vidal.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - TROY 22(8:02 - 3rd) J.Doege pass complete to SAB 22. Catch made by T.Johnson at SAB 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at SAB 19.
|No Good
4 & 11 - TROY 26(7:31 - 3rd) B.Buce 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 20(7:17 - 3rd) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 31 for yards. Tackled by TRY at SAB 31. PENALTY on SAB-D.Lucas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - SALA 10(7:01 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - SALA 10(6:49 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at SAB 10.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - SALA 10(6:13 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 10. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 10. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at SAB 10.
|Punt
4 & 20 - SALA 10(5:40 - 3rd) J.Brooks punts 51 yards to TRY 39 Center-T.Drosos. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 39(5:28 - 3rd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 25 - TROY 24(5:22 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at TRY 27.
|Int
2 & 22 - TROY 27(4:42 - 3rd) J.Doege pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 47. Intercepted by Y.Banks at SAB 47. TRY ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 47(4:35 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to TRY 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 48(4:01 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by J.Wayne at TRY 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at TRY 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 41(3:29 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 41(3:28 - 3rd) C.Bradley rushed to TRY 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 41.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SALA 41(2:54 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SALA 41(2:42 - 3rd) J.Brooks punts 37 yards to TRY 4 Center-T.Drosos. Downed by SAB.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 4(2:32 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Higdon at TRY 7.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 7(2:09 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at TRY 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 16(1:38 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser; J.Sheriff at TRY 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 21(1:03 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 21. Catch made by D.Billingsley at TRY 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; K.Brown at TRY 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 23(0:23 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 23. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TRY 25.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TROY 25(15:00 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 54 yards to SAB 21 Center-Q.Skinner. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 21. Tackled by K.Vidal at SAB 26.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 26(14:48 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at SAB 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38(14:32 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 38. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Cass at SAB 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 45(14:00 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to SAB 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Jones at SAB 46.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 46(13:38 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 46. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38(13:09 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by C.Lacy at TRY 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at TRY 33.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 33(12:31 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by D.Voisin at TRY 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 17.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 17(11:53 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to TRY 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; R.Steward at TRY 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - SALA 20(11:24 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to TRY 20. Catch made by J.Wayne at TRY 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at TRY 14.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SALA 14(10:45 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SALA 21(10:32 - 4th) D.Guajardo 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 60 yards from SAB 35 to the TRY 5. Fair catch by P.Higgins.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(10:27 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 25. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Richardson at SAB 39.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39(10:03 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by T.Johnson at SAB 39. Gain of 14 yards. T.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(9:33 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to SAB 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 24(9:05 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at SAB 27 for -3 yards (C.Rias; C.Coleman)
|Sack
3 & 12 - TROY 27(8:37 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. J.Doege sacked at SAB 33 for -6 yards (C.Coleman)
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - TROY 40(7:45 - 4th) B.Buce 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(7:35 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at SAB 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 30(7:13 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 30. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at SAB 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 34(6:50 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 34. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at SAB 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38(6:18 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 38. Catch made by L.Webb at SAB 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at SAB 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - SALA 47(5:57 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 47. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at TRY 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(5:24 - 4th) C.Bradley rushed to TRY 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 45.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 45(4:49 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to TRY 49 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 49.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SALA 49(4:16 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SALA 49(4:11 - 4th) J.Brooks punts 25 yards to TRY 24 Center-T.Drosos. Downed by SAB.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24(4:01 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at TRY 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 30(3:28 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Thomas at TRY 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 33(3:04 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at TRY 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35(2:29 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Thomas at TRY 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 37(1:54 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at TRY 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46(1:14 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to SAB 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at SAB 45.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TROY 45(1:09 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to SAB 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 45.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 45(1:04 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to SAB 48 for -3 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at SAB 48.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - TROY 48(0:19 - 4th) PENALTY on TRY-TRY Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 47(0:19 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 40 yards to SAB 13 Center-Q.Skinner. Out of bounds.
