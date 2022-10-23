|
|
|WASH
|CAL
Penix leads Washington to 1st road win, 28-21 over Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Michael Penix Jr. threw a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan early in the fourth quarter to lead Washington past California 28-21 on Saturday night.
Penix threw for 374 yards and two TDs for his eighth straight 300-yard passing game to help the Huskies (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) win their first road game of the season. Washington also became bowl eligible after winning only four games last season.
''It's amazing, but at the same time we're not finished yet,'' Penix said. ''We still got a lot more we want to accomplish. ... It's good to know that but at the same time that's not our focus right now.''
Jack Plummer threw three touchdown passes in the second half for the Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3). But it wasn't enough to prevent Cal from losing its third straight game.
''I think this team can beat anybody,'' receiver J. Michael Sturdivant said. ''This is a game I think we let slip away.''
Penix led Washington on three straight TD drives in the second half. He found McMillan wide open in the front of the end zone to give the Huskies the lead for good and added a 36-yarder to Richard Newtown on another third-down pass later in the fourth to make it 28-14.
Penix leads the nation with 2,934 yards passing this season and has thrown no interceptions on 95 passes the last two weeks.
''Just super consistent,'' Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said. ''Everyone knows what they get with with him. He can make all the throws and taking care of the football. There really isn't a time where you feel like there's too big of a risk when he throws the ball.''
Plummer, who threw two TD passes to Sturdivant in the third quarter, got Cal within 28-21 with an 8-yard strike to Mavin Anderson on fourth down with 6:11 to play.
But Cal failed to get a first down on its final two drives and came up short at the end.
Washington completely dominated the first half everywhere but the scoreboard. The Huskies outgained the Bears 245-83 in the half, didn't allow Cal to cross midfield for more than 27 minutes but only lead 6-0 at the break.
Washington settled for field goals on its first two drives and then Peyton Henry missed a 34-yarder after an offensive pass interference spoiled a goal-to-go situation.
But the Huskies got going in the second half on offense.
''The first half was good. The second half have to clean stuff up,'' said Cal linebacker Jackson Sirmon, who transferred from Washington. ''They had some big plays, we had some busts and we missed some tackles. We have to find a way to do better in the second half.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington: After allowing 124 points the past three games, the Huskies delivered a stronger defensive effort this time to get their first road win since beating Stanford on Oct. 30, 2021. Washington is 6-2 for the first time since 2018 and is poised to play in a bowl game for the first time since the 2019 season.
California: A season that had promise in September has become another frustrating one for the Bears, who have lost all three games in October. This marks the 14th straight season they have lost at least three straight Pac-12 games.
MEMORABLE MARSHAWN
Former Cal great Marshawn Lynch was honored at the game for his induction into the California Athletics Hall of Fame. Lynch fired up the crowd by taking a celebratory ride in the back of a cart around the field before the start of the second half. Sixteen years ago this weekend, Lynch took a memorable drive around the field in a cart after scoring the winning TD against Washington.
UP NEXT
Washington: Hosts Oregon State on Nov. 4.
California: Hosts No. 10 Oregon on Saturday.
---
|
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
374 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -14 RuYds
|
J. Plummer
13 QB
244 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -28 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|17
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|19
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|10-17
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|476
|305
|Total Plays
|84
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|102
|61
|Rush Attempts
|32
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|374
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|36-52
|21-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-74
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.7
|6-41.7
|Return Yards
|6
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|374
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|102
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|476
|TOTAL YDS
|305
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|36/52
|374
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|13
|46
|1
|6
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|4
|25
|0
|10
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|5
|18
|0
|7
|
W. Nixon 8 WR
|W. Nixon
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|3
|-14
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|11
|8
|81
|1
|19
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|9
|6
|63
|0
|15
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|8
|6
|52
|0
|17
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|7
|4
|40
|0
|25
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|1
|1
|36
|1
|36
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|3
|3
|29
|0
|16
|
T. Davis 3 WR
|T. Davis
|5
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Perryman 1 CB
|J. Perryman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 5 S
|A. Cook
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moll 9 LB
|K. Moll
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Banks 10 CB
|D. Banks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 S
|A. Turner
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
F. Tuitele 99 DL
|F. Tuitele
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Powell 23 CB
|M. Powell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tunuufi 90 DL
|V. Tunuufi
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Martin 3 LB
|J. Martin
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trice 8 LB
|B. Trice
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ale 68 DL
|U. Ale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fabiculanan 13 DB
|K. Fabiculanan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 11 LB
|A. Tuputala
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 2 LB
|C. Bright
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|2/3
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|3
|37.7
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|21/34
|244
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|10
|43
|0
|8
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|14
|38
|0
|12
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|5
|-28
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|13
|8
|103
|2
|48
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|3
|3
|53
|1
|34
|
M. Starling 18 WR
|M. Starling
|5
|4
|49
|0
|17
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|5
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Christakos 89 WR
|T. Christakos
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Terry II 4 TE
|J. Terry II
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earby 29 CB
|J. Earby
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Iosefa 55 LB
|M. Iosefa
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 41 CB
|I. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. McWilliams 11 CB
|T. McWilliams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
B. Croteau 52 LB
|B. Croteau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 49 DL
|D. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Ikahihifo 16 LB
|H. Ikahihifo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gamble 21 CB
|C. Gamble
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 S
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Antzoulatos 51 LB
|B. Antzoulatos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|6
|41.7
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Baker 22 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(15:00 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Correia; M.Jernigan at WAS 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 30(14:29 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 30. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; M.Iosefa at WAS 36.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 36(13:58 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 36. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at WAS 36. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 39(13:22 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to CAL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Antzoulatos; R.Correia at CAL 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 34(13:00 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 34. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at CAL 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 31(12:36 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 31. Catch made by J.Westover at CAL 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 25(12:05 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 25(11:58 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.McMillan at CAL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Young at CAL 21.
|-2 YD
3 & 6 - WASH 21(11:28 - 1st) M.Penix rushed to CAL 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WASH 30(10:50 - 1st) P.Henry 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(10:45 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at CAL 29.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - CAL 29(10:26 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at CAL 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 41(9:59 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at CAL 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 42(9:39 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Letuligasenoa at CAL 41.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAL 41(9:09 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by J.Terry at CAL 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bright; A.Turner at CAL 41.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAL 41(8:27 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 39 yards to WAS 20 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 20(8:19 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 20. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at WAS 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; J.Earby at WAS 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 25(7:55 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; R.Correia at WAS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 30(7:21 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 30(7:18 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Taulapapa.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 30(7:12 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 30. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 30. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at WAS 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49(6:57 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 49. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 49. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Earby at CAL 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WASH 42(6:26 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to CAL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; M.Jernigan at CAL 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 38(5:59 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-J.McMillan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - WASH 43(5:59 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 43. Catch made by J.Polk at CAL 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by I.Young at CAL 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 30(5:19 - 1st) S.Adams rushed to CAL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Croteau at CAL 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 29(4:41 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to CAL 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton; E.Saunders at CAL 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(4:15 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to CAL 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 20.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WASH 20(3:42 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to CAL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; M.Iosefa at CAL 20.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - WASH 20(3:06 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-J.Westover False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 25(2:51 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at CAL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; D.Scott at CAL 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WASH 25(2:06 - 1st) P.Henry 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 64 yards from WAS 35 to the CAL 1. M.Anderson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-M.Anderson at CAL 2. Tackled by D.Fowler at CAL 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 11(1:55 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for T.Christakos.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 11(1:50 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Tuitele at CAL 14.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAL 14(1:20 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for CAL.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAL 14(1:13 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 46 yards to WAS 40 Center-S.Zellers. J.McMillan returned punt from the WAS 40. Tackled by D.Butler at WAS 46.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 46(1:04 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 46. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.McWilliams at CAL 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 49(0:31 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 49. Catch made by D.Culp at CAL 49. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gamble at CAL 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASH 38(0:13 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix sacked at CAL 41 for -3 yards (M.Jernigan)
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - WASH 41(15:00 - 2nd) W.Nixon rushed to CAL 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 29(14:34 - 2nd) W.Nixon rushed to CAL 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 26(14:05 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 26. Catch made by J.McMillan at CAL 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Earby at CAL 13. PENALTY on WAS-T.Fautanu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - WASH 36(13:32 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to CAL 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.McWilliams; X.Carlton at CAL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 26(12:57 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Taulapapa.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 26(12:49 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 26. Catch made by J.McMillan at CAL 26. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASH 8(12:11 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to CAL 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at CAL 8.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - WASH 8(11:36 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 8. Catch made by J.McMillan at CAL 8. Gain of yards. J.McMillan for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WAS-J.Polk Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - WASH 23(11:30 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 23. Catch made by J.McMillan at CAL 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at CAL 23.
|+7 YD
3 & 23 - WASH 23(10:50 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 23. Catch made by C.Davis at CAL 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa at CAL 16.
|No Good
4 & 16 - WASH 24(10:07 - 2nd) P.Henry 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 20(10:01 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Tupuola-Fetui at CAL 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 20(9:28 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 20. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at CAL 28.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 28(9:03 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 28. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 28. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Banks at CAL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 40(8:51 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Tupuola-Fetui at CAL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 40(8:25 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Starling.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 40(8:22 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 40. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Powell at CAL 43.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAL 43(7:44 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 39 yards to WAS 18 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 18(7:35 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 18. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa at WAS 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 23(7:03 - 2nd) R.Newton rushed to WAS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Correia; E.Saunders at WAS 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 27(6:25 - 2nd) R.Newton rushed to WAS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; R.Correia at WAS 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 30(5:57 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 30. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at WAS 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 35(5:21 - 2nd) R.Newton rushed to WAS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at WAS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WASH 36(4:43 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Taulapapa.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WASH 36(4:34 - 2nd) J.McCallister punts 49 yards to CAL 15 Center-J.Green. J.Baker returned punt from the CAL 15. Tackled by D.Banks at CAL 15.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 15(4:25 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 15. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 15. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman at CAL 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 33(4:01 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Trice; T.Letuligasenoa at CAL 32.
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - CAL 32(3:35 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 32. Catch made by M.Starling at CAL 32. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman at CAL 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CAL 49(3:13 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 44 for -5 yards (J.Martin)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CAL 44(2:31 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 44. Catch made by D.Brooks at CAL 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Powell; B.Trice at CAL 44.
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - CAL 44(2:03 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 44. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 44. Gain of 13 yards. M.Young ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - CAL 43(1:56 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to WAS 43. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at WAS 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at WAS 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CAL 40(1:37 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at WAS 48 for -8 yards (K.Moll)
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - CAL 48(1:14 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to WAS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at WAS 44.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - CAL 44(1:03 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|Punt
4 & 14 - CAL 44(0:58 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 35 yards to WAS 9 Center-S.Zellers. Downed by R.Woodie.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 9(0:49 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 9. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 9. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Earby at WAS 20.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 20(0:45 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 20. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at WAS 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35(0:32 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 35. Gain of 9 yards. R.Odunze ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WASH 44(0:26 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 44. Catch made by S.Adams at WAS 44. Gain of 5 yards. S.Adams ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 49(0:22 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for S.Adams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 49(0:17 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASH 49(0:10 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - WASH 49(0:05 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bright; A.Tuputala at CAL 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - CAL 32(14:35 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Tupuola-Fetui at CAL 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - CAL 34(14:13 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala; Z.Tupuola-Fetui at CAL 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 38(13:49 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at CAL 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 41(13:28 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by M.Starling at CAL 41. Gain of 8 yards. M.Starling ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 49(13:04 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for D.Brooks.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 49(13:01 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to WAS 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Bright; A.Cook at WAS 43.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 43(12:47 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to WAS 43. Catch made by M.Starling at WAS 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Banks; A.Turner at WAS 32.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 32(12:23 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to WAS 32. Catch made by M.Starling at WAS 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Banks; A.Turner at WAS 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 19(12:02 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to WAS 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.Tunuufi at WAS 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 14(11:36 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to WAS 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CAL 8(11:07 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to WAS 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Powell at WAS 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - CAL 8(10:28 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to WAS 8. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at WAS 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Sturdivant for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:20 - 3rd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 59 yards from CAL 35 to the WAS 6. C.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Woodie at WAS 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 30(10:15 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 30. Catch made by T.Davis at WAS 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at WAS 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 38(9:53 - 3rd) S.Adams rushed to WAS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa at WAS 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 42(9:22 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 42. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa; E.Saunders at WAS 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - WASH 49(8:40 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to CAL 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(8:10 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to CAL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; J.Sirmon at CAL 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 41(7:36 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by J.Westover at CAL 41. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Scott at CAL 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 34(7:07 - 3rd) G.Jackson rushed to CAL 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at CAL 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 29(6:33 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 29. Catch made by T.Davis at CAL 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Young at CAL 23.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 23(5:56 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 23. Catch made by C.Davis at CAL 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 12(5:27 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to CAL 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 6(4:52 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to CAL End Zone for 6 yards. C.Davis for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:48 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Penix steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Polk at CAL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 62 yards from WAS 35 to the CAL 3. Out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 35(4:48 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at CAL 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - CAL 42(4:26 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Tuitele at CAL 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAL 44(4:03 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 47 for yards. Tackled by J.Martin; D.Hampton at CAL 47. PENALTY on CAL-B.Rohme Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - CAL 34(3:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-Z.Tupuola-Fetui Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - CAL 39(3:25 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 39. Catch made by D.Moore at CAL 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Z.Tupuola-Fetui at CAL 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 49(2:49 - 3rd) D.Moore rushed to WAS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAL 48(2:22 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+48 YD
3 & 7 - CAL 48(2:17 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at WAS 48. Gain of 48 yards. J.Sturdivant for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:10 - 3rd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(2:10 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 25. Gain of 17 yards. J.McMillan ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 42(1:37 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; X.Carlton at WAS 46.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 46(1:06 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 46. Catch made by G.Jackson at WAS 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 37(0:33 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for WAS. PENALTY on WAS-M.Penix Intentional Grounding 9 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
2 & 19 - WASH 46(0:29 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by J.Westover at CAL 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa at CAL 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 30(15:00 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to CAL 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at CAL 25.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(14:28 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by R.Odunze at CAL 25. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McWilliams at CAL 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 13(14:02 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 13(13:57 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 13(13:53 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 13. Catch made by J.McMillan at CAL 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.McMillan for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:49 - 4th) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:49 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 61 yards from WAS 35 to the CAL 4. Fair catch by M.Anderson.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(13:49 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to CAL 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Moll at CAL 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CAL 23(13:26 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|Sack
3 & 12 - CAL 23(13:21 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 20 for -3 yards (V.Tunuufi)
|Punt
4 & 15 - CAL 20(12:41 - 4th) J.Sheahan punts 47 yards to WAS 33 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 33(12:34 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 33. Catch made by T.Davis at WAS 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CAL at WAS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WASH 39(12:13 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 39(12:09 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(11:36 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to CAL 40 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Scott at CAL 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 40(11:11 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to CAL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at CAL 36.
|+36 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 36(10:32 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to CAL 36. Catch made by R.Newton at CAL 36. Gain of 36 yards. R.Newton for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:19 - 4th) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 57 yards from WAS 35 to the CAL 8. M.Anderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Moll at CAL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 20(10:14 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 20(10:08 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at CAL 31.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 31(9:50 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 31. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 31. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at WAS 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 35(9:18 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to WAS 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman at WAS 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - CAL 28(8:55 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to WAS 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala; A.Turner at WAS 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 22(8:21 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to WAS 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman at WAS 15.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - CAL 15(7:41 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to WAS 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WAS 16.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - CAL 16(7:28 - 4th) D.Moore rushed to WAS 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by U.Ale at WAS 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 11(6:57 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CAL 11(6:54 - 4th) PENALTY on CAL-B.Coleman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - CAL 16(6:54 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to WAS 16. Catch made by J.Ott at WAS 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; M.Powell at WAS 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CAL 8(6:21 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott. PENALTY on CAL-CAL Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+8 YD
4 & Goal - CAL 8(6:16 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to WAS 8. Catch made by M.Anderson at WAS 8. Gain of 8 yards. M.Anderson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 4th) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 60 yards from CAL 35 to the WAS 5. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(6:11 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa at WAS 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 33(5:35 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 33. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at WAS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 38(4:58 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 38(4:53 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to WAS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Long at WAS 41.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WASH 41(4:22 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASH 41(4:14 - 4th) J.McCallister punts 31 yards to CAL 28 Center-J.Green. Downed by WAS.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - CAL 28(4:05 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 26 for -2 yards (B.Trice)
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - CAL 26(3:29 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moll at CAL 28.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CAL 28(2:57 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 18 for -10 yards (Z.Tupuola-Fetui)
|Punt
4 & 20 - CAL 18(2:28 - 4th) J.Sheahan punts 44 yards to WAS 38 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 38(2:21 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to WAS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at WAS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WASH 39(2:16 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - WASH 39(2:12 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 39. Gain of yards. R.Odunze ran out of bounds. PENALTY on WAS-T.Fautanu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 19 - WASH 29(2:06 - 4th) G.Jackson rushed to WAS 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Ikahihifo at WAS 32.
|Punt
4 & 16 - WASH 32(1:19 - 4th) J.McCallister punts 33 yards to CAL 35 Center-J.Green. Fair catch by J.Hunter. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 40(1:13 - 4th) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at WAS 35. Intercepted by A.Cook at WAS 35. Tackled by CAL at WAS 35. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 50(1:06 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 50(1:02 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 50(0:56 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 50. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman at WAS 43.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - CAL 43(0:36 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for T.Christakos.
