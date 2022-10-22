|
|
|FIU
|CHARLO
FIU scores 34 straight points, cruises by Charlotte 34-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Grayson James was 25-of-33 passing for 302 yards and one touchdown, and he added two rushing scores to help Florida International rout Charlotte 34-15 on Saturday.
James had two rushing scores, from 12 and 9 yards, in the first quarter and Lexington Joseph scored from the 1 and 15 in the second quarter to give FIU (3-4, 1-2 Conference USA) a 27-0 lead with 10:04 left before halftime.
The FIU defense intercepted Chris Reynolds three times. Andrew Volmar, Dorian Hall and Demetrius Hill each had a pick. The Panthers forced five turnovers.
Reynolds was 23 of 38 for 244 yards for Charlotte (1-7, 0-4).
---
|
G. James
3 QB
302 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 53 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
S. Byrd
13 RB
42 RuYds, 21 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|21
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|449
|336
|Total Plays
|76
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|147
|72
|Rush Attempts
|43
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|302
|264
|Comp. - Att.
|25-33
|24-42
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|3-37
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-29.3
|2-23.5
|Return Yards
|-30
|13
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3--30
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|302
|PASS YDS
|264
|
|
|147
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|
|449
|TOTAL YDS
|336
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|25/33
|302
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|17
|72
|2
|16
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|10
|53
|2
|17
|
K. Owens 20 RB
|K. Owens
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|8
|9
|0
|10
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|13
|10
|143
|0
|36
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|9
|8
|84
|1
|18
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|4
|4
|55
|0
|24
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Peterson Jr. 3 LB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
A. Nobles 97 LB
|A. Nobles
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Passmore 91 DL
|J. Passmore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Volmar 23 DB
|A. Volmar
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|0/1
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|2
|44.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|22/37
|231
|0
|3
|
J. Foster 7 QB
|J. Foster
|2/5
|33
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|9
|42
|0
|13
|
C. McEachern 6 RB
|C. McEachern
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
J. Foster 7 QB
|J. Foster
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Martin III 27 RB
|J. Martin III
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|10
|-3
|1
|13
|
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|2
|-6
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|9
|6
|77
|0
|23
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|9
|4
|48
|0
|28
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|5
|3
|47
|0
|18
|
T. Thompson 11 TE
|T. Thompson
|2
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|4
|3
|21
|1
|12
|
J. Martin III 27 RB
|J. Martin III
|2
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
C. McEachern 6 RB
|C. McEachern
|3
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Clemons 81 TE
|J. Clemons
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Minter Jr. 15 TE
|E. Minter Jr.
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Jones 5 DB
|W. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|2
|23.5
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|4
|24.5
|29
|0
|
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
R. Williford 40 LB
|R. Williford
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 59 yards from FIU 35 to the CHA 6. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by FIU at CHA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(15:00 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|Sack
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35(14:54 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 28 for -7 yards (S.Peterson) C.Reynolds FUMBLES forced by S.Peterson. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-S.Peterson at CHA 28. Tackled by CHA at CHA 28.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28(14:42 - 1st) G.James pass complete to CHA 28. Catch made by T.Chambers at CHA 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 19.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - FIU 19(14:19 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 19(14:14 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to CHA 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 12(13:40 - 1st) G.James scrambles to CHA End Zone for 12 yards. G.James for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 1st) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the CHA End Zone. H.Rutledge returns the kickoff. Tackled by FIU at CHA 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17(13:31 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 17.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 17(13:00 - 1st) H.Rutledge rushed to CHA 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 16.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - CHARLO 16(12:10 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 16. Catch made by C.McEachern at CHA 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 21.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CHARLO 21(11:28 - 1st) B.Rice punts 8 yards to CHA 29 Center-CHA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 29(11:19 - 1st) G.James pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by J.Bracey at CHA 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 24(10:48 - 1st) G.James rushed to CHA 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 21.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - FIU 21(10:16 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to CHA 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 20.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - FIU 20(9:48 - 1st) G.James rushed to CHA 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18(9:10 - 1st) G.James pass complete to CHA 18. Catch made by K.Mitchell at CHA 18. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CHA at CHA 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 9(8:56 - 1st) G.James rushed to CHA End Zone for 9 yards. G.James for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:48 - 1st) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 61 yards from FIU 35 to the CHA 4. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by FIU at CHA 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(8:44 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 23. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 29(8:19 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 35.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(7:54 - 1st) H.Rutledge rushed to CHA 30 for -5 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - CHARLO 30(7:07 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 30. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 31.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - CHARLO 31(6:22 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 43.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - CHARLO 43(5:38 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(5:18 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 48.
|Sack
2 & 7 - CHARLO 48(4:37 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 39 for -9 yards (J.Passmore)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CHARLO 39(3:49 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Punt
4 & 16 - CHARLO 39(3:41 - 1st) B.Rice punts 39 yards to FIU 22 Center-CHA. Fair catch by T.Chambers.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 22(3:35 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 22. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 28(3:09 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 38.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 38(2:46 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 38. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 43(2:25 - 1st) PENALTY on FIU-J.Peace False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - FIU 48(2:15 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to CHA 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - FIU 49(1:32 - 1st) G.James pass complete to CHA 49. Catch made by T.Chambers at CHA 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - FIU 46(0:51 - 1st) G.James rushed to CHA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 44. PENALTY on CHA-D.Smith Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 29(0:34 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to CHA 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 29(15:00 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to CHA 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 28.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - FIU 28(14:47 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to CHA 28. Catch made by K.Mitchell at CHA 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18(14:08 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to CHA 18. Catch made by K.Mitchell at CHA 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 11.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 11(13:40 - 2nd) G.James rushed to CHA 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FIU 3(13:12 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to CHA 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 3(12:38 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to CHA 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - FIU 1(12:06 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to CHA End Zone for 1 yards. L.Joseph for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:02 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 61 yards from FIU 35 to the CHA 4. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by FIU at CHA 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(11:55 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 31(11:51 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by J.Clemons at CHA 31. Gain of 10 yards. J.Clemons FUMBLES forced by A.Nobles. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-A.Nobles at CHA 41. Tackled by CHA at CHA 41.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 41(11:44 - 2nd) G.James rushed to CHA 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 40.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 40(11:07 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by K.Mitchell at CHA 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 22(10:43 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to CHA 22. Catch made by K.Mitchell at CHA 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 15(10:10 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to CHA End Zone for 15 yards. L.Joseph for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(10:04 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is blocked. S.Rogers recovers the blocked kick no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(10:04 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28(9:40 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 30.
|Int
3 & 5 - CHARLO 30(8:53 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 41. Intercepted by D.Hill at FIU 41. Tackled by CHA at FIU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 41(8:46 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 38(8:24 - 2nd) K.Owens rushed to CHA 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 32(7:33 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by T.Chambers at CHA 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 28.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28(7:07 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to CHA 28. Catch made by J.Bracey at CHA 28. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 4(6:37 - 2nd) K.Owens rushed to CHA 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 1.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 1(5:59 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to CHA 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FIU 4(5:13 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
4 & 4 - FIU 11(5:08 - 2nd) C.Gabriel 21 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-FIU Holder-FIU. M.Watts blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 11(5:04 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 20(4:58 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 20. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 33.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(4:40 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(4:17 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 46. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 46. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(4:05 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to FIU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CHARLO 35(3:43 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|-2 YD
3 & 9 - CHARLO 35(3:36 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by C.McEachern at FIU 35. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 37.
|Sack
4 & 11 - CHARLO 37(2:54 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at FIU 44 for -7 yards (S.Peterson)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 44(2:49 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to CHA 40 for 16 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(2:09 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to CHA 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 33(1:43 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to CHA 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 30(1:10 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to CHA 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 28(1:01 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to CHA 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 30(0:51 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to CHA 30. Catch made by E.Wilson at CHA 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 25.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - FIU 25(0:43 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:40 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 25. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at CHA 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(0:33 - 2nd) C.Reynolds rushed to CHA 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CHARLO 45(0:24 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 45(0:17 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by C.McEachern at CHA 45. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(0:11 - 2nd) C.Reynolds scrambles to FIU 39 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 39.
|Int
2 & 3 - CHARLO 39(0:06 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 39. Intercepted by D.Hall at FIU 39. Tackled by CHA at FIU 39. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 43(14:42 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 44(14:02 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 44. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - FIU 48(13:18 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 48. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 41. PENALTY on CHA-A.Siddiq Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 41(13:00 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by T.Chambers at CHA 41. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CHA at CHA 5.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 5(12:35 - 3rd) G.James rushed to CHA 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 6.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 6(12:01 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to CHA 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - FIU 4(11:11 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to CHA 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 1.
|Int
4 & 1 - FIU 1(10:23 - 3rd) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at CHA End Zone. Intercepted by W.Jones at CHA End Zone. Tackled by FIU at CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(10:17 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 20. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34(10:01 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CHARLO 41(9:24 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 41(9:18 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to FIU 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(8:44 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 45(8:37 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to FIU 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 36(8:25 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to FIU 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 27.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(7:52 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by V.Tucker at FIU 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CHARLO 9(7:31 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CHARLO 9(7:26 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CHARLO 9(7:22 - 3rd) V.Tucker rushed to FIU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 9.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - CHARLO 9(6:36 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for S.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 9(6:31 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 9. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 9. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CHA at FIU 14.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 14(5:59 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 14. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 14. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 31(5:36 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 30.
|+33 YD
2 & 11 - FIU 30(5:06 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 30. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 30. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CHA at CHA 37.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 37(4:42 - 3rd) G.James scrambles to CHA 20 for 17 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 20(4:06 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - FIU 20(4:00 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to CHA 20. Catch made by R.Fairweather at CHA 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 23. PENALTY on CHA-W.Jones Roughing the Passer 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 8(3:39 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to CHA 8. Catch made by T.Chambers at CHA 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 5(2:54 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to CHA 5. Catch made by K.Mitchell at CHA 5. Gain of 5 yards. K.Mitchell for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CHA-B.Whitehead Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 3rd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by FIU at CHA 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(2:47 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 25(2:15 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 29.
|Int
3 & 4 - CHARLO 29(1:31 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at CHA 35. Intercepted by A.Volmar at CHA 35. Tackled by CHA at FIU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35(1:24 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - FIU 44(0:51 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 48(0:12 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for L.Joseph.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 48(0:07 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to CHA 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 47.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - FIU 47(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-J.Bock False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 48(15:00 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FIU 48(14:55 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 42 yards to CHA 10 Center-FIU. Fair catch by G.Dubose.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10(14:49 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 10. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 14(14:22 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to CHA 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 18.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 18(13:31 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 29. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at CHA 35.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(13:09 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 35. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 25.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(12:43 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by E.Spencer at FIU 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2(12:14 - 4th) C.Reynolds rushed to FIU End Zone for 2 yards. C.Reynolds for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 4th) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25(12:10 - 4th) G.James rushed to FIU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25(11:23 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 26.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - FIU 26(10:37 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 26. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(9:55 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FIU 47(9:12 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FIU 47(8:27 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FIU 47(8:02 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 46 yards to CHA 7 Center-FIU. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 7. G.Dubose for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CHA-R.Givhan Personal Foul / Offense 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10(8:02 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 10. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 10. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 22.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22(7:26 - 4th) C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 35 for 13 yards. Lateral to S.Byrd to CHA 35 for yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 35.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(7:08 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by E.Minter at CHA 35. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - CHARLO 30(6:27 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 30. Catch made by J.Martin at CHA 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 33.
|Sack
3 & 12 - CHARLO 33(5:57 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 26 for -7 yards (S.Peterson)
|Penalty
4 & 19 - CHARLO 26(5:43 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-S.Peterson Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(5:43 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to CHA 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by FIU at CHA 42. PENALTY on FIU-J.Passmore Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(5:23 - 4th) C.Reynolds rushed to FIU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 47.
|Sack
2 & 9 - CHARLO 47(4:57 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 49 for -4 yards (A.Nobles)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CHARLO 49(4:15 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|+11 YD
4 & 13 - CHARLO 49(4:09 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 49. Catch made by J.Martin at CHA 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 40.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(4:01 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 42.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FIU 42(3:28 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-G.James Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - FIU 37(3:28 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - FIU 39(2:52 - 4th) H.Carlson rushed to FIU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at FIU 43.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FIU 43(2:39 - 4th) D.Montiel punts yards to CHA 43 Center-FIU. R.Williford blocked the kick. CHA recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50(2:32 - 4th) J.Foster pass complete to CHA 50. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 50. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22(2:19 - 4th) J.Foster rushed to FIU 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CHARLO 13(1:46 - 4th) J.Foster steps back to pass. J.Foster pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 13(1:44 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to FIU 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10(1:31 - 4th) J.Foster steps back to pass. J.Foster pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 10(1:28 - 4th) J.Foster steps back to pass. J.Foster pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CHARLO 10(1:25 - 4th) J.Foster steps back to pass. J.Foster pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer. PENALTY on FIU-D.Manuel Roughing the Passer 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 5(1:23 - 4th) J.Foster pass complete to FIU 5. Catch made by S.Byrd at FIU 5. Gain of 5 yards. S.Byrd for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:20 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Foster steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Thompson at FIU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45(1:19 - 4th) FIU kneels at the CHA 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - FIU 47(0:58 - 4th) FIU kneels at the CHA 48.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - FIU 48(0:36 - 4th) H.Carlson kneels at the CHA 49.
