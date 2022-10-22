|
|
|CUSE
|CLEM
QB Klubnik leads No. 5 Clemson to 27-21 win vs. No. 14 'Cuse
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) DJ Uiagalelei tapped backup Cade Klubnik on the helmet and gave him a final piece of advice before the freshman headed to the field with No. 5 Clemson down 21-10 in the third quarter.
''You're ready for this,'' Uiagalelei said.
Clemson's starter was right. Klubnik, the five-star newcomer, led the fifth-ranked Tigers to two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-21 win over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.
Will Shipley scored twice on the ground, including the go-ahead 50-yard TD run with less than 12 minutes to go. Shipley also had a career-high 172 yards rushing.
Clemson (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) r allied from 14-points down in the first half for its 14th straight win overall, an ACC-record setting 38th straight home victory, and maintained control of the ACC Atlantic Division as the league's last unbeaten.
And it likely wouldn't have happened without Klubnik's steady hand in the final 20 minutes.
Uiagalelei had his worst game of the season with two interceptions - he had two in the first seven games - and a fumble that Syracuse (6-1, 3-1) returned for a 90-yard scoop and score as the Tigers fell behind 21-7.
Klubnik's spark was immediate. He led a 15-play, 80-yard drive finished by Phil Mafah's 1-yard bull rush.
After a Syracuse punt, Klubnik opened the next series with an 11-yard run before Shipley's game winner to go up 22-21 that sent him into the stands with his own Lambeau Leap. The Tigers went for two as Klubnik escaped a defender in the backfield, rolled right and found Joseph Ngata for the conversion.
Klubnik punched the air and Death Valley erupted in a frenzy.
''Just excited to get my moment,'' Klubnik said. ''It was awesome - such a great environment today.''
Will there be more ahead this year? Perhaps not.
''As far as DJ, DJ's our starter, DJ's our leader,'' Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. ''Nothing's changed there.''
Klubnik's chance came because the Orange pressured Uiagalelei into mistakes. Safety Ja'Had Carter had Syracuse's first interception, then picked up the loose ball Uiagalelei dropped and ran uncontested for a score.
When Uiagalelei threw his second pick on an off-target pass, Swinney made the change.
Uiagalelei understood, telling offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter he just wanted to win.
''It was a bad day,'' Uiagalelei said. ''There were mistakes I made, things I wish I had back.''
Clemson held Syracuse to 119 yards and no points the final two quarters. Shrader took Syracuse to the Clemson 30 with 32 seconds left but was picked off by safety R.J. Mickens on his fnal throw.
Shrader passed for a touchdown and rushed for another. He finished 18 of 26 passing for 167 yards.
''This is the first time we've tasted defeat and I want the taste out of my mouth and be back on the right side of it,'' Syracuse coach Dino Babers said.
Klubnik's performance was eerily similar to Clemson's last close call at home against Syracuse in 2018 when Chase Brice - he of the Appalachian State Hail Mary win this season - came in for injured starter Trevor Lawrence and led a 94-yard fourth-quarter scoring drive in the final minute for a 27-23 win.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: It was certainly a tale of two halves for the Orange, who looked unstoppable and on a mission in the first 30 minutes before caving to the Tigers. Syracuse also made its share of mistakes with several costly penalties down the stretch contributing to Clemson's win.
Clemson: Quarterback controversy? Don't be so certain. Fans were hopeful Klubnik would take over for Uiagalelei when the season began after he struggled at times in 2021. While Klubnik was essential to beating Syracuse, Clemson is still Uiagalelei's team going forward.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Expect Clemson to hold steady, although it has lost ground in the rankings twice before this season after wins. Syracuse will likely slip a few spots, but should remain in the Top 25.
INJURY LIST
Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter, third on the team with 33 tackles, missed the game due to a concussion. He's the latest starter to miss time this season, including defensive linemen Xavier Thomas, Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis. For Syracuse, top cornerback Garrett Williams did not play after getting hurt against North Carolina State last week. Williams is third on Syracuse with 32 tackles.
UP NEXT
Syracuse returns to the Dome to play Notre Dame on Saturday.
Clemson has the week off before heading to Notre Dame on Nov. 5.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
G. Shrader
6 QB
167 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 71 RuYds, RuTD
|
W. Shipley
1 RB
172 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|8
|15
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|269
|450
|Total Plays
|53
|85
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|124
|293
|Rush Attempts
|28
|60
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|145
|157
|Comp. - Att.
|17-25
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-88
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.9
|2-52.5
|Return Yards
|8
|24
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|3-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|157
|
|
|124
|RUSH YDS
|293
|
|
|269
|TOTAL YDS
|450
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|18/26
|167
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|21
|71
|1
|25
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|5
|54
|0
|23
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|9
|6
|86
|0
|19
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|4
|2
|27
|0
|25
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|5
|5
|18
|1
|12
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|5
|4
|14
|0
|5
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jones 3 LB
|M. Jones
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 1 DB
|J. Carter
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|
K. Darton 45 DL
|K. Darton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hanna 19 DB
|R. Hanna
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McDonald 15 LB
|D. McDonald
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 20 DB
|I. Johnson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chestnut 0 DB
|D. Chestnut
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jobity Jr. 94 DL
|K. Jobity Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Lowery 16 LB
|L. Lowery
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Geer 54 DL
|J. Geer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 24 DB
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 17 DL
|S. Linton
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Fuentes-Cundiff 99 DL
|E. Fuentes-Cundiff
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clark 10 DB
|A. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 14 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|7
|43.9
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|13/21
|138
|0
|2
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|2/4
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|27
|172
|2
|50
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|18
|94
|1
|10
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|6
|15
|0
|11
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|8
|13
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|4
|3
|50
|0
|19
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|4
|3
|50
|0
|41
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|6
|5
|30
|0
|12
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|3
|3
|17
|0
|12
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wiggins 20 CB
|N. Wiggins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Venables 24 S
|T. Venables
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Page 55 DT
|P. Page
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Woodaz 17 LB
|W. Woodaz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DT
|B. Bresee
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|2/2
|44
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|2
|52.5
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|2
|26.5
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|9.5
|18
|0
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SYR 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(14:33 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 30 for yards (M.Murphy) PENALTY on CLE-M.Murphy Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(14:17 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to CLE 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 43(13:47 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to CLE 43. Catch made by S.Tucker at CLE 43. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Trotter N.Wiggins at CLE 41.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - CUSE 41(13:13 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Vettorello False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - CUSE 46(12:55 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to CLE 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(12:25 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to CLE 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 29(11:53 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by S.Tucker at CLE 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll at CLE 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 31(11:18 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by S.Tucker at CLE 31. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones; A.Mukuba at CLE 28.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - CUSE 28(10:35 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(10:31 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 29. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(10:07 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; D.McDonald at SYR 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 26(9:42 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at SYR 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(9:21 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to SYR 16. Catch made by A.Williams at SYR 16. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Chestnut at SYR 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 10(8:50 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLEM 1(8:39 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 1(8:21 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to SYR End Zone for 1 yards. W.Shipley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:45 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(7:45 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SYR 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(7:18 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at SYR 46.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 46(6:41 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 37.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(6:09 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to CLE 37. Catch made by D.Cooper at CLE 37. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(5:34 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to CLE 12. Catch made by S.Tucker at CLE 12. Gain of 12 yards. S.Tucker for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:30 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 20(5:30 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at CLE 24.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - CLEM 24(4:49 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Barron S.Linton at CLE 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(4:48 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-J.Lukus Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(4:48 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 23(4:44 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 23. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at CLE 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 31(3:52 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at CLE 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(3:24 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at CLE 38.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 38(2:51 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 48 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Simmons at SYR 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(2:16 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 48(2:08 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 41.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 41(1:38 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to SYR 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at SYR 40.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - CLEM 40(1:17 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 35 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Carter at SYR 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(0:45 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 33.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLEM 33(0:11 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen.
|Int
3 & 8 - CLEM 33(0:11 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass INTERCEPTED at SYR 15. Intercepted by J.Carter at SYR 15. J.Carter ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 15(0:05 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 15. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 15. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Maguire at SYR 18.
|Sack
2 & 7 - CUSE 18(15:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 12 for -6 yards (T.Davis)
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - CUSE 12(14:20 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; R.Orhorhoro at SYR 14.
|Punt
4 & 11 - CUSE 14(13:42 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 44 yards to CLE 42 Center-A.Bolinsky. W.Taylor returned punt from the CLE 42. Tackled by M.Jones A.Sparrow at CLE 47.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(13:28 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at SYR 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 45(12:51 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at SYR 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(12:33 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 35(12:21 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; J.Carter at SYR 35.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - CLEM 35(11:51 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by W.Shipley at SYR 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson; M.Wax at SYR 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(11:17 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at SYR 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 16(10:45 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; J.Barron at SYR 13.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(10:13 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to SYR 13. Catch made by P.Mafah at SYR 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at SYR 3.
|-7 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 3(9:31 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to SYR 10 for -7 yards. D.Uiagalelei FUMBLES forced by M.Wax. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-J.Carter at SYR 10. J.Carter for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 2nd) A.Szmyt kicks 61 yards from SYR 35 to the CLE 4. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Denaburg at CLE 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(9:06 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at CLE 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 45(8:36 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hanna at CLE 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(8:07 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; J.Geer at SYR 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 47(7:30 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu; I.Johnson at SYR 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 43(6:49 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(6:23 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald; E.Fuentes-Cundiff at SYR 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 36(5:55 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Fuentes-Cundiff; R.Hanna at SYR 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 34(5:20 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to SYR 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 33.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - CLEM 33(4:48 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to SYR 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Hanna S.Linton at SYR 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(4:40 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 32(4:37 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 32. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 32. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones at SYR 44.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(4:13 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to CLE 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Venables at CLE 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(3:41 - 2nd) L.Allen rushed to CLE 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CLE 42.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - CUSE 42(3:09 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to CLE 42. Catch made by T.Pena at CLE 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Venables at CLE 35. PENALTY on CLE-M.Murphy Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 37(2:54 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to CLE 12 for 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Greene at CLE 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(2:11 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to CLE 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Venables at CLE 4.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 4(2:03 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to CLE 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz at CLE 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 7(1:59 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to CLE End Zone for 7 yards. G.Shrader for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 2nd) A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:53 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 25. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson at CLE 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:48 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 25. Gain of 13 yards. J.Ngata ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(1:44 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 38. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at CLE 50.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(1:30 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 50. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 50. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at SYR 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(1:18 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to SYR 31. Catch made by D.Allen at SYR 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 23(1:03 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to SYR 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Geer at SYR 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(0:53 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|Sack
2 & 10 - CLEM 20(0:47 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at SYR 31 for -11 yards (K.Jobity)
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - CLEM 31(0:33 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to SYR 31. Catch made by W.Shipley at SYR 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at SYR 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - CLEM 34(0:12 - 2nd) B.Potter 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Caspersen Holder-D.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(0:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-SYR Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CUSE 20(0:07 - 2nd) G.Shrader kneels at the SYR 18.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 61 yards from SYR 35 to the CLE 4. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Johnson at CLE 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(14:55 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at CLE 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(14:23 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at CLE 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(14:07 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 40. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; C.Okechukwu at CLE 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 40(13:18 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson; M.Jones at CLE 42.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLEM 42(12:47 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLEM 42(12:41 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 54 yards to SYR 4 Center-H.Caspersen. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 4(12:33 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at SYR 7.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 7(12:03 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SYR 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 19(11:29 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 19. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at SYR 24.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - CUSE 24(10:49 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker. PENALTY on SYR-D.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 15 - CUSE 14(10:42 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 9 for -5 yards (T.Davis) PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - CUSE 9(10:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on SYR-D.Davis False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 24 - CUSE 5(10:15 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 4 for -1 yards (T.Simpson)
|Punt
4 & 25 - CUSE 4(9:35 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 55 yards to CLE 41 Center-A.Bolinsky. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 41. Tackled by J.Wilson at SYR 41.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(9:06 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at SYR 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(8:49 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 43(8:36 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at SYR 44.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CUSE 44(7:52 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CUSE 44(7:50 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 45 yards to CLE 11 Center-A.Bolinsky. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 11(7:43 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at CLE 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 15(7:12 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jobity at CLE 18.
|Int
3 & 3 - CLEM 18(6:35 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass INTERCEPTED at CLE 50. Intercepted by J.Simmons at CLE 50. Tackled by CLE at CLE 50.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(6:27 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by P.Page at SYR 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - CUSE 47(5:50 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 47. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CLE 43.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CUSE 43(5:08 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for T.Pena.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CUSE 43(5:00 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 43 yards to CLE End Zone Center-A.Bolinsky. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(4:53 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at CLE 29.
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 29(4:34 - 3rd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SYR at CLE 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(4:16 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at SYR 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 46(3:42 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at SYR 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 44(3:14 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at SYR 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(3:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 47(2:59 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 46.
|Sack
2 & 14 - CLEM 46(2:15 - 3rd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik sacked at CLE 43 for -11 yards (S.Linton)
|+10 YD
3 & 25 - CLEM 43(1:42 - 3rd) C.Klubnik scrambles to SYR 47 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Fuentes-Cundiff at SYR 47. PENALTY on SYR-E.Fuentes-Cundiff Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(1:21 - 3rd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for P.Mafah.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 32(1:13 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at SYR 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 25(0:59 - 3rd) C.Klubnik scrambles to SYR 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Clark; C.Okechukwu at SYR 17. PENALTY on SYR-M.Wax Personal Foul / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 8(0:32 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; A.Clark at SYR 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 3(15:00 - 4th) C.Klubnik rushed to SYR 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CLEM 2(14:26 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to SYR 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery; J.Carter at SYR 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - CLEM 1(13:50 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to SYR End Zone for 1 yards. P.Mafah for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:46 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Klubnik steps back to pass. A.Sparrow intercepts the ball. Tackled by CLE at SYR End Zone. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:46 - 4th) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(13:46 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Greene at SYR 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 30(13:17 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 30. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; M.Murphy at SYR 31.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CUSE 31(12:41 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 31. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at SYR 50. PENALTY on SYR-C.Bleich Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - CUSE 21(12:08 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|Punt
4 & 14 - CUSE 21(11:58 - 4th) M.Von Marburg punts 41 yards to CLE 38 Center-A.Bolinsky. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 38. Tackled by J.Wilson; A.Sparrow at CLE 39.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(11:49 - 4th) C.Klubnik rushed to SYR 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at SYR 50.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(11:33 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to SYR End Zone for 50 yards. W.Shipley for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(11:26 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-CLE Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(11:26 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Klubnik steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Ngata at SYR 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 4th) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(11:26 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at SYR 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(10:58 - 4th) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at SYR 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 43(9:53 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at SYR 49.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CUSE 49(9:31 - 4th) PENALTY on SYR-K.Ellis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 6 - CUSE 44(9:02 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 40 for -4 yards (B.Bresee)
|Punt
4 & 10 - CUSE 40(8:28 - 4th) M.Von Marburg punts 42 yards to CLE 18 Center-A.Bolinsky. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(8:19 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at CLE 22.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 22(7:51 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Hanna at CLE 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(7:24 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at CLE 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 34(6:54 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at CLE 38.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CLEM 38(6:21 - 4th) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CLEM 38(6:16 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 51 yards to SYR 11 Center-H.Caspersen. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 11. Tackled by T.Venables at SYR 19.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 19(6:06 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 16 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; T.Davis at SYR 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - CUSE 16(5:32 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 16. Catch made by D.Cooper at SYR 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Greene at SYR 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - CUSE 18(4:53 - 4th) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at SYR 22.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CUSE 22(4:05 - 4th) M.Von Marburg punts 37 yards to CLE 41 Center-A.Bolinsky. Fair catch by A.Williams. PENALTY on SYR-D.McDonald Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(3:56 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at SYR 46.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 46(3:09 - 4th) C.Klubnik rushed to SYR 50 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at SYR 50.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - CLEM 50(3:06 - 4th) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for B.Collins. PENALTY on SYR-I.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(2:58 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at SYR 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 30(2:15 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to SYR 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; D.McDonald at SYR 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 28(2:09 - 4th) C.Klubnik pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by D.Allen at SYR 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - CLEM 34(1:38 - 4th) B.Potter 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Caspersen Holder-D.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 4th) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(1:33 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 16 for -9 yards (K.Henry)
|+22 YD
2 & 19 - CUSE 16(1:05 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. G.Shrader steps back to pass. Catch made by D.Alford at SYR 16. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones at SYR 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(1:04 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 38. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at SYR 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(0:48 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 48. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CUSE 49(0:43 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - CUSE 49(0:35 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to CLE 49. Catch made by O.Gadsden at CLE 49. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CLE 30.
|Int
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(0:26 - 4th) G.Shrader pass INTERCEPTED at CLE 15. Intercepted by R.Mickens at CLE 15. Tackled by R.Hanna at CLE 15.
-
BOISE
AF
19
7
4th 14:19 CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
24
3rd 4:25 ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
10
17
3rd 14:56 ABC
-
TXAM
SC
14
17
3rd 11:44 SECN
-
UCF
ECU
10
24
3rd 6:23 ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
3
21
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
28
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
7
7
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
27
33
Final ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
29
27
Final ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
27
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
38
20
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
17
24
Final BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
54
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
23
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
24
48
Final CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
24
65
Final SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
45
21
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH
34
18
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
27
34
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
20
16
Final ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
17
24
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
21
44
Final PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
42
41
Final/OT ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
48
Final FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
15
43
Final ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
14
41
Final ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
34
15
Final ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
28
23
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
28
38
Final ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
20
45
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
26
12
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
31
Final
-
NWEST
MD
24
31
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
24
35
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
34
41
Final ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
30
45
Final FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
16
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
14
15
Final PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
21
24
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
13
17
Final
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
14
17
Final SECN
-
ARKST
UL
18
38
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
20
14
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
41
9
Final FS2
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF