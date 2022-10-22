|
|
|BGREEN
|CMICH
Opportunistic Bowling Green beats Central Michigan 34-18
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Demetrius Hardamon returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown as Bowling Green collected four takeaways in a 34-18 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.
The Falcons (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) recovered three fumbles, pushing their season total to 12, and also had an interception by Walter Haire that led to a touchdown.
Bowling Green scored first and led throughout. The Falcons scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, including Hardamon's touchdown after Kari Brooks' sack, to pull away. Brooks had three of the Falcons' six sacks.
Matt McDonald threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyrone Broden on his way to an 18-of-21 day for 253 yards for Bowling Green. Odieu Hilliare had 105 yards receiving and Jaison Patterson 101 rushing.
Jase Bower threw for 185 yards, including a touchdown, and ran for 109 more for the Chippewas (2-6, 1-3) .
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. McDonald
3 QB
238 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -24 RuYds
|
J. Bauer
16 QB
185 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 109 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|17
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|373
|316
|Total Plays
|61
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|135
|112
|Rush Attempts
|41
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|238
|204
|Comp. - Att.
|17-20
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|16-141
|6-44
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.5
|4-41.3
|Return Yards
|53
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|1-27
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-26
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|204
|
|
|135
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|373
|TOTAL YDS
|316
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|17/20
|238
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|18
|101
|0
|36
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|5
|30
|0
|9
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|5
|18
|0
|14
|
C. Croom 85 WR
|C. Croom
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|2
|4
|1
|3
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|10
|-24
|0
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|4
|4
|105
|0
|46
|
T. Broden 0 WR
|T. Broden
|3
|3
|53
|2
|31
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|4
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|2
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Croom 85 WR
|C. Croom
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Bench 89 TE
|A. Bench
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Brooks 11 DL
|K. Brooks
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hardamon 14 LB
|D. Hardamon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Day 32 S
|P. Day
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|2/2
|38
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sir 99 P
|S. Sir
|6
|41.5
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bauer 16 QB
|J. Bauer
|18/25
|185
|1
|1
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|3/5
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bauer 16 QB
|J. Bauer
|16
|109
|0
|60
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|7
|16
|0
|5
|
J. Tafelski 23 RB
|J. Tafelski
|3
|4
|1
|3
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|3
|-17
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|7
|7
|67
|0
|18
|
C. Carriere 2 WR
|C. Carriere
|4
|3
|54
|0
|22
|
J. Tafelski 23 RB
|J. Tafelski
|5
|4
|37
|0
|16
|
I. Jackson 15 WR
|I. Jackson
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Lewis 20 WR
|L. Lewis
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
F. Hogan 17 WR
|F. Hogan
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Conley 48 TE
|C. Conley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Parker 13 WR
|C. Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Johnson Jr. 11 DL
|L. Johnson Jr.
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Incoom 9 DL
|T. Incoom
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Moretti 22 LB
|K. Moretti
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 94 DL
|J. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Lee 99 DL
|Q. Lee
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|1/1
|51
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|4
|41.3
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|2
|27.5
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Prewitt III 81 WR
|J. Prewitt III
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to BGN 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 34.
|+46 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 34(14:35 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 34. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 34. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(13:54 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 20. Catch made by C.Sims at CMC 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 11(13:26 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to CMC 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BGREEN 7(12:48 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BGREEN 7(12:10 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to CMC 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - BGREEN 4(11:30 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to CMC 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 1. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - BGREEN 1(10:55 - 1st) H.Fannin rushed to CMC End Zone for 1 yards. H.Fannin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 1st) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks yards from BGN 35 to the CMC 5. D.Stepney returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at CMC 19. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 66 yards from BGN 30 to the CMC 4. D.Stepney returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at CMC 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(10:34 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 42.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 42(10:10 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 40.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CMICH 40(9:32 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|Punt
4 & 11 - CMICH 40(9:28 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 40 yards to BGN 20 Center-CMC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(9:16 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 20(8:50 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 22.
|Sack
3 & 8 - BGREEN 22(8:08 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 14 for -8 yards (T.Incoom)
|Punt
4 & 16 - BGREEN 14(7:29 - 1st) S.Sir punts 41 yards to CMC 45 Center-BGN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(7:20 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 49(6:50 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to BGN 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 46(6:16 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(5:44 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 38(5:07 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 34.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 34(4:27 - 1st) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CMICH 41(4:21 - 1st) M.Meeder 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BGN End Zone. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at BGN 20.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(4:09 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 44 for 36 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(3:35 - 1st) PENALTY on BGN-A.Wollschlaeger False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 15 - BGREEN 49(3:19 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 41 for -10 yards (L.Johnson)
|No Gain
2 & 25 - BGREEN 41(2:41 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 36 for -5 yards (T.Incoom; Q.Lee)
|+13 YD
3 & 30 - BGREEN 36(2:20 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 49.
|Punt
4 & 17 - BGREEN 49(1:30 - 1st) S.Sir punts 44 yards to CMC 7 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 7(1:12 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 10.
|Sack
2 & 7 - CMICH 10(0:30 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at CMC 3 for -7 yards (D.Hardamon)
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - CMICH 3(15:00 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 3. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 3. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 13.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 13(14:40 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 54 yards to BGN 33 Center-CMC. J.Rogers returned punt from the BGN 33. Tackled by CMC at CMC 40.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(14:05 - 2nd) T.Keith rushed to CMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 38.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 38(13:30 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to CMC 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 39.
|+23 YD
3 & 9 - BGREEN 39(13:00 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 39. Catch made by O.Hiliare at CMC 39. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16(12:30 - 2nd) C.Croom rushed to CMC 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 10.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 10(12:00 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 11.
|Sack
3 & 5 - BGREEN 11(11:20 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at CMC 20 for -9 yards (K.Moretti)
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - BGREEN 28(10:33 - 2nd) M.Lawler 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(10:27 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 30. PENALTY on BGN-C.Howell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(10:12 - 2nd) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 49(9:40 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to BGN 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 47.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CMICH 47(8:56 - 2nd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for C.Conley.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CMICH 47(8:50 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 38 yards to BGN 9 Center-CMC. Downed by CMC.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 9(8:41 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 29 for 20 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29(8:31 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 34. PENALTY on BGN-T.Fatukasi Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 24(7:41 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by H.Fannin at BGN 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 38(7:16 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(6:36 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 34 for -5 yards (L.Johnson)
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - BGREEN 34(5:55 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 34. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(5:42 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to CMC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 45(5:06 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by H.Fannin at CMC 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 43.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BGREEN 43(4:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-A.Wollschlaeger False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BGREEN 48(4:16 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BGREEN 48(4:12 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 40 yards to CMC 8 Center-BGN. Fair catch by J.Prewitt.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 8(4:06 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 8.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 8(3:39 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 8. Catch made by J.Tafelski at CMC 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 15.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 15(3:01 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 15. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 17.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CMICH 17(2:50 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 33 yards to BGN 50 Center-CMC. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50(2:44 - 2nd) T.Keith rushed to CMC 46 for yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 46. PENALTY on BGN-O.Hiliare Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 20 - BGREEN 40(2:34 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 41.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 41(1:57 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by C.Sims at CMC 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(1:54 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 28. Catch made by C.Lewis at CMC 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 9.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 9(1:26 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 13 for -4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - BGREEN 13(1:01 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 13. Catch made by C.Sims at CMC 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - BGREEN 11(0:25 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 11. Catch made by T.Broden at CMC 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Broden for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 3rd) M.Lawler kicks 55 yards from BGN 35 to the CMC 10. S.Hicks returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at CMC 45. PENALTY on BGN-J.Brown Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. PENALTY on BGN-D.Daniels Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(14:53 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to BGN 35. Catch made by J.Wilson at BGN 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 21.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(14:22 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by J.Wilson at BGN 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 3(13:50 - 3rd) J.Tafelski rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. J.Tafelski for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:46 - 3rd) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:46 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30(13:46 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 30. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(13:28 - 3rd) T.Keith rushed to BGN 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 48(12:57 - 3rd) T.Keith rushed to CMC 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(12:18 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 44. Catch made by J.Johnson at CMC 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BGREEN 45(11:42 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Keith.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - BGREEN 45(11:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on BGN-BGN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BGREEN 50(0:00 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 50. Catch made by T.Keith at CMC 50. Gain of yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 35. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
3 & 31 - BGREEN 35(10:53 - 3rd) M.McDonald scrambles to CMC 48 for 17 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 48.
|Punt
4 & 14 - BGREEN 48(10:09 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 48 yards to CMC End Zone Center-BGN. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(9:59 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 20. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 21.
|Sack
2 & 9 - CMICH 21(9:29 - 3rd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer sacked at CMC 15 for -6 yards (W.Haire)
|+60 YD
3 & 15 - CMICH 15(8:50 - 3rd) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 25 for 60 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(8:16 - 3rd) J.Tafelski rushed to BGN 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 23(7:38 - 3rd) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 22. PENALTY on BGN-D.Kelly Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(7:14 - 3rd) J.Tafelski rushed to BGN 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 12.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CMICH 12(6:38 - 3rd) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 10 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 10. PENALTY on CMC-M.Koivisto Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 21 - CMICH 22(6:17 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to BGN 22. Catch made by L.Lewis at BGN 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 15.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - CMICH 15(5:36 - 3rd) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 8.
|Sack
4 & Goal - CMICH 8(4:55 - 3rd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer sacked at BGN 16 for -8 yards (P.Day) J.Bauer FUMBLES forced by P.Day. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-C.Howell at BGN 16. Tackled by CMC at BGN 23.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(4:48 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 25(4:13 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by A.Bench at BGN 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 28(3:37 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 28. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34(3:07 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 39.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - BGREEN 39(2:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BGREEN 34(2:15 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 22 for -12 yards (J.Williams)
|Penalty
3 & 22 - BGREEN 22(1:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on BGN-BGN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
3 & 27 - BGREEN 17(1:14 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 31.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BGREEN 31(0:37 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 39 yards to CMC 30 Center-BGN. J.Prewitt returned punt from the CMC 30. J.Prewitt FUMBLES forced by T.Keith. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-N.Niehoff at CMC 28. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(0:15 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 18(15:00 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims. PENALTY on CMC-K.Moretti Roughing the Passer 9 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 9(14:55 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BGREEN 6(14:20 - 4th) H.Fannin rushed to CMC 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 3.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - BGREEN 3(13:42 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BGREEN 9(12:57 - 4th) M.Lawler 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 4th) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(12:53 - 4th) J.Bauer scrambles to CMC 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 32.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 32(12:23 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 32. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 32. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(11:58 - 4th) D.Stepney rushed to BGN 44 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 44. PENALTY on CMC-M.Young Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CMICH 40(11:32 - 4th) D.Stepney rushed to BGN 42 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 42. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 25 - CMICH 35(11:03 - 4th) PENALTY on BGN-B.Spires Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - CMICH 40(10:57 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 46.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - CMICH 46(10:26 - 4th) PENALTY on CMC-B.Swartout False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 19 - CMICH 41(10:21 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by I.Jackson at CMC 41. Gain of yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 49. PENALTY on BGN-T.Simms Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(10:09 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for C.Parker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 49(10:03 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Lewis.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CMICH 49(9:59 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at BGN 45 for 4 yards (K.Brooks) D.Richardson FUMBLES forced by K.Brooks. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-D.Hardamon at BGN 45. D.Hardamon for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:49 - 4th) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:49 - 4th) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(9:49 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 25. Catch made by I.Jackson at CMC 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(9:26 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for J.Tafelski.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 37(9:23 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 37. Catch made by D.Stepney at CMC 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 39(8:47 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 39. Catch made by I.Jackson at CMC 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 43.
|+10 YD
4 & 4 - CMICH 43(8:18 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 43. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(7:50 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 45.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CMICH 45(7:20 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for L.Lewis. PENALTY on BGN-J.Oladokun Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(7:11 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 24.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 24(6:48 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by J.Tafelski at BGN 24. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CMICH 8(6:21 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for L.Lewis.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - CMICH 8(6:17 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to BGN 8. Catch made by J.Wilson at BGN 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Wilson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:13 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Bauer steps back to pass. Catch made by C.Carriere at BGN 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 4th) M.Meeder kicks onside 20 from CMC 35 to BGN 45. BGN returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at BGN 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(6:10 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 41 for 14 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(5:28 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 39(5:22 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - BGREEN 40(5:17 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 36.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - BGREEN 36(5:13 - 4th) PENALTY on BGN-BGN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BGREEN 41(5:13 - 4th) S.Sir punts 37 yards to CMC 4 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 4(5:04 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 4. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 4. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 22.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(4:45 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer sacked at CMC 13 for -9 yards (K.Brooks)
|+13 YD
2 & 19 - CMICH 13(4:18 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 26 for 13 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 26.
|+22 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 26(4:08 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 26. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 26. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(3:42 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 38.
|Int
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(3:21 - 4th) J.Bauer pass INTERCEPTED at BGN 38. Intercepted by W.Haire at BGN 38. Tackled by CMC at CMC 36.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(2:40 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 35(2:23 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 34(1:39 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 31.
|+31 YD
4 & 5 - BGREEN 31(0:55 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 31. Catch made by T.Broden at CMC 31. Gain of 31 yards. T.Broden for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CMC-D.Kent Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 4th) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 4th) M.Lawler kicks 54 yards from BGN 35 to the CMC 11. D.Stepney returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at CMC 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(0:45 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 29. Catch made by J.Tafelski at CMC 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 35.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 35(0:38 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 35. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(0:34 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 49(0:29 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 49. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 48(0:09 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by J.Tafelski at BGN 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 40.
