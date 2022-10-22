|
|TOLEDO
|BUFF
Buffalo stampedes past Toledo, 34-27 to go 4-0 in MAC play
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Cole Snyder ran for one touchdown and threw for another as Buffalo scored 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come from behind to beat Toledo, 34-27 and go to 4-0 in the Mid-American Conference on Saturday.
Toledo held Buffalo without an offensive touchdown in the first half, led 20-7 at intermission and pushed its lead to 27-10 midway through the third quarter.
Buffalo's defense provided the spark for the Bulls' comeback. Keyshawn Cobb forced a fumble and Jahmin Muse scooped up the high bounce and scored on a 72-yard run to get Buffalo on the board in the first half. Marcus Fuqua had three of the team's four interceptions on Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn and the defense forced the Rockets into three fumbles, recovering two, including a key fumble in the third quarter when Isaiah King ran down Jacquez Stuart in the open field, stripped the ball and recovered it to help jump start the comeback.
Snyder scored from five yards out with 13:13 left in the game, then found Jamari Gassett in the open field and he juked past his defender to score on a 32-yard run to cut the Toledo lead to 27-24 with 9:35 left. Ron Cook broke free 90 seconds later for a 30-yard touchdown to give Buffalo the lead.
Alex McNulty kicked field goals from 40- and 42-yards out for the Bulls (5-3, 4-0). Snyder was 22 of 39 passing for 245 yards and Cook finished with 118 yards on 18 carries.
Finn was 25 of 47 for 249 yards and a touchdown to go with his four interceptions and ran for two touchdowns for the Rockets (5-3, 3-1). Stuart had 107 yards on 14 carries.
D. Finn
7 QB
242 PaYds, PaTD, 4 INTs, 63 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
C. Snyder
15 QB
238 PaYds, PaTD, -3 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|17
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|443
|399
|Total Plays
|86
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|201
|161
|Rush Attempts
|39
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|242
|238
|Comp. - Att.
|24-47
|21-38
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.0
|4-33.3
|Return Yards
|62
|21
|Punts - Returns
|2-62
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|242
|PASS YDS
|238
|201
|RUSH YDS
|161
|443
|TOTAL YDS
|399
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|24/46
|242
|1
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|15
|113
|0
|49
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|13
|63
|2
|17
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|5
|14
|0
|4
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|6
|11
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|9
|6
|53
|0
|12
M. Barkley 14 WR
|M. Barkley
|6
|3
|40
|0
|20
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|4
|3
|37
|1
|27
T. Zsiros 84 WR
|T. Zsiros
|3
|2
|37
|0
|23
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|6
|4
|34
|0
|18
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|4
|3
|20
|0
|9
J. Vanderbosch 83 WR
|J. Vanderbosch
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
L. Kuhl 40 TE
|L. Kuhl
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
D. Blankumsee 0 WR
|D. Blankumsee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Hines 91 LB
|J. Hines
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Woliver 85 LB
|A. Woliver
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|2/2
|39
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|3
|51.0
|0
|91
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|2
|16.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|2
|31.0
|35
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|21/38
|238
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|18
|121
|1
|50
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|10
|36
|0
|17
|
J. Gassett 18 WR
|J. Gassett
|1
|6
|0
|6
A. Henderson 22 RB
|A. Henderson
|1
|1
|0
|1
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|9
|-3
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Gassett 18 WR
|J. Gassett
|3
|3
|63
|1
|32
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|10
|6
|39
|0
|12
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|3
|2
|37
|0
|24
R. Mangas 21 TE
|R. Mangas
|2
|2
|30
|0
|23
J. Marshall 1 WR
|J. Marshall
|8
|3
|25
|0
|9
B. Curry 5 WR
|B. Curry
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
C. Harrity 12 WR
|C. Harrity
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
R. Embry 85 TE
|R. Embry
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
T. Borland 34 TE
|T. Borland
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
M. Johnson 11 WR
|M. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
S. Dolac 52 LB
|S. Dolac
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Muse 11 S
|J. Muse
|1-0
|1.0
|1
I. King 4 CB
|I. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Fuqua 10 S
|M. Fuqua
|0-0
|0.0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|2/3
|42
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Venneri 94 K
|A. Venneri
|4
|33.3
|0
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|4
|17.8
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(14:58 - 1st) PENALTY on TOL-TOL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 20(14:58 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 24(14:38 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 26(14:01 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(13:47 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 40(13:00 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 39.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 39(12:23 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 39(12:03 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 41 yards to BUF 20 Center-TOL. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(12:03 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 20. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 28(11:33 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(11:14 - 1st) J.Gassett rushed to BUF 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(10:44 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(10:13 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 49(9:38 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by R.Mangas at BUF 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 44(9:23 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to TOL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 42(8:52 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to TOL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 39(8:21 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to TOL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 38.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BUFF 38(7:37 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|No Good
4 & 6 - BUFF 47(7:18 - 1st) A.McNulty 57 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(7:12 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 46(6:50 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for TOL.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 46(6:44 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 47.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 48(6:02 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for P.Boone.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(5:54 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 47(5:47 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to TOL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 43.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BUFF 43(5:07 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|Sack
4 & 6 - BUFF 43(5:00 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 48 for -9 yards (J.Hines)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(4:58 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to BUF 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 46(4:29 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 46. Catch made by J.Newton at BUF 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 45(3:58 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to BUF 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 39.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 39(3:40 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 39. Catch made by P.Boone at BUF 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(3:15 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to BUF 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 27.
|+27 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 27(2:44 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by J.Turner at BUF 27. Gain of 27 yards. J.Turner for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:32 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 55 yards from TOL 35 to the BUF 10. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at BUF 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(2:27 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 26. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 30(1:56 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 29.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUFF 29(1:11 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUFF 29(0:41 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 47 yards to TOL 24 Center-BUF. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 24. Tackled by BUF at BUF 49.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(0:31 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to BUF 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 45(0:09 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by P.Boone at BUF 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 43.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 43(15:00 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to BUF 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(14:43 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to BUF 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 27(14:12 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to BUF 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 24(13:44 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to BUF 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(13:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-TOL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 25(13:27 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - TOLEDO 25(13:16 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to BUF 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 22.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - TOLEDO 22(12:38 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 22. Catch made by D.Maddox at BUF 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 29(11:50 - 2nd) T.Cluckey 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TOL Holder-TOL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(11:50 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(11:45 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 20.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BUFF 20(11:01 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BUFF 20(10:51 - 2nd) A.Venneri punts 10 yards to BUF 30 Center-BUF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(10:36 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 33(10:18 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(9:53 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 44(9:31 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to BUF 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(9:16 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for M.Barkley.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(9:09 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 44. Catch made by T.Zsiros at BUF 44. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21(8:55 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to BUF 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 17(8:21 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to BUF End Zone for 17 yards. D.Finn for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(8:17 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(8:00 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 49.
|Sack
2 & 9 - BUFF 49(7:24 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 42 for -7 yards (J.Hines)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BUFF 42(6:40 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BUFF 42(6:21 - 2nd) A.Venneri punts 12 yards to TOL 46 Center-BUF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(6:21 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for TOL.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(6:10 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 46. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 46. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 45.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 45(5:44 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 45(5:36 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts yards to BUF 1 Center-TOL. Downed by TOL. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(5:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-D.Beckenhaupt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 45(5:25 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to BUF 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 42(4:54 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 42. Catch made by P.Boone at BUF 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 33.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 33(4:13 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 33. Catch made by J.Newton at BUF 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 22(3:36 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to BUF 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 21.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 21(2:52 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 21. Catch made by T.Zsiros at BUF 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 7.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 7(2:30 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to BUF 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 8(2:01 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 8. Catch made by J.Turner at BUF 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TOLEDO 5(1:53 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 12(1:47 - 2nd) T.Cluckey 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TOL Holder-TOL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 64 yards from TOL 35 to the BUF 1. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at BUF 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 19(1:34 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 19. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 27(1:19 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by R.Embry at BUF 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(1:07 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 35. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 43.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BUFF 43(1:00 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 43(0:59 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to TOL 40 for 17 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(0:47 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 40(0:44 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - BUFF 40(0:44 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to TOL 40. Catch made by T.Borland at TOL 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 33.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - BUFF 33(0:43 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(0:41 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(0:34 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to TOL 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 49(0:12 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 49. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 44.
|Int
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(0:05 - 2nd) D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at BUF 7. Intercepted by M.Fuqua at BUF 7. Tackled by TOL at BUF 7.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 55 yards from TOL 35 to the BUF 10. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at BUF 40. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 15(14:54 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 15. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 20.
|+50 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 20(14:34 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to TOL 30 for 50 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(14:18 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to TOL 28 for yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 28. PENALTY on BUF-BUF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - BUFF 35(13:41 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to TOL 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - BUFF 31(13:10 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to TOL 31. Catch made by B.Curry at TOL 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 22.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BUFF 22(12:44 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to TOL 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BUFF 30(11:31 - 3rd) A.McNulty 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(11:31 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 29.
|+49 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 29(11:10 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to BUF 22 for 49 yards. J.Stuart FUMBLES forced by I.King. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-I.King at BUF 22. Tackled by TOL at BUF 22.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(10:57 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - BUFF 20(10:23 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 20. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 29.
|Sack
3 & 3 - BUFF 29(10:04 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 18 for -11 yards (A.Woliver)
|Penalty
4 & 14 - BUFF 18(9:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-S.Bambara False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 19 - BUFF 13(8:47 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 64 yards to TOL 23 Center-BUF. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 23. Tackled by BUF at BUF 42.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(8:47 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to BUF 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 36(8:27 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to BUF 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 37.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 37(8:04 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for TOL.
|+12 YD
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 37(7:54 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 37. Catch made by M.Barkley at BUF 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(7:42 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to BUF 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 22(7:19 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to BUF 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 14.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14(7:01 - 3rd) D.Finn rushed to BUF 3 for 11 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 3(6:24 - 3rd) D.Finn rushed to BUF End Zone for 3 yards. D.Finn for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 3rd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 60 yards from TOL 35 to the BUF 5. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at BUF 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 27(6:03 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 27(5:58 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 32(5:24 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(5:07 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 39(4:36 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 39. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(4:18 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to TOL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 44(3:52 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to TOL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 42.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 42(3:09 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to TOL 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 43.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - BUFF 43(2:02 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(2:02 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 38 for -5 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TOLEDO 37(1:27 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for M.Kelly.
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - TOLEDO 38(1:20 - 3rd) D.Finn rushed to TOL 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 43.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(0:45 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 21 yards to BUF 36 Center-TOL. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(0:34 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by R.Mangas at BUF 36. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(0:17 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 41(0:03 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by Q.Williams at TOL 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 36.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 36(15:00 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to TOL 36. Catch made by Q.Williams at TOL 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(14:44 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to TOL 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 20.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 20(14:09 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to TOL 20. Catch made by Q.Williams at TOL 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 8(13:54 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to TOL 8. Catch made by Q.Williams at TOL 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 5(13:14 - 4th) C.Snyder rushed to TOL End Zone for 5 yards. C.Snyder for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:13 - 4th) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:13 - 4th) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the TOL End Zone. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUF at TOL 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(13:07 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 19.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 19(12:39 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Stuart.
|Sack
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 19(12:33 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 9 for -10 yards (J.Muse)
|Punt
4 & 21 - TOLEDO 9(11:52 - 4th) J.Batzke punts 91 yards to BUF End Zone Center-TOL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(11:36 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 20(11:34 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 20. Catch made by R.Cook at BUF 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(11:14 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BUF 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 39(10:42 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to BUF 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at BUF 44.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(10:18 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 44. Catch made by R.Cook at BUF 44. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 32(9:35 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to TOL 32. Catch made by J.Gassett at TOL 32. Gain of 32 yards. J.Gassett for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:35 - 4th) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 4th) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(9:35 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|Int
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(9:30 - 4th) D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at TOL 43. Intercepted by M.Fuqua at TOL 43. Tackled by TOL at TOL 43.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(9:26 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to TOL 43. Catch made by C.Harrity at TOL 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 35(9:01 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to TOL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(8:40 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 30(8:24 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to TOL End Zone for 30 yards. R.Cook for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:06 - 4th) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 4th) A.McNulty kicks 62 yards from BUF 35 to the TOL 3. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUF at TOL 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(7:55 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 16. Catch made by M.Kelly at TOL 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 23.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 23(7:31 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 23.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 23(7:11 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 23. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(6:44 - 4th) PENALTY on TOL-G.Schwiebert False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 34(6:40 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 34. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 46(5:59 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for M.Barkley.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 46(5:51 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for M.Barkley.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 46(5:45 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(5:36 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to TOL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUFF 43(4:53 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Cook.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUFF 43(4:46 - 4th) C.Snyder rushed to TOL 43 for 0 yards. C.Snyder FUMBLES forced by TOL. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-D.Johnson at TOL 41. Tackled by BUF at TOL 41.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(4:39 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 41. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(4:26 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(4:08 - 4th) D.Finn rushed to BUF 10 for yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 10. PENALTY on TOL-D.Rogers Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 20 - TOLEDO 49(3:52 - 4th) D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at BUF 40. Intercepted by M.Fuqua at BUF 40. Tackled by TOL at TOL 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(3:14 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to TOL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 39(2:46 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to TOL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 34(2:09 - 4th) C.Snyder rushed to TOL 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(2:04 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to TOL 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - BUFF 27(1:49 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to TOL 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - BUFF 25(1:29 - 4th) C.Snyder rushed to TOL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BUFF 32(0:52 - 4th) A.McNulty 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 4th) A.McNulty kicks 62 yards from BUF 35 to the TOL 3. Fair catch by J.Stuart.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(0:47 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BUF at TOL 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(0:32 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 43. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(0:26 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(0:26 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Stuart.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(0:23 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by J.Newton at BUF 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 36.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 36(0:16 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by L.Kuhl at BUF 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(0:09 - 4th) D.Finn spikes the ball.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(0:09 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to BUF 30. Catch made by J.Stuart at BUF 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 22.
|Int
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 22(0:04 - 4th) D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at BUF 8. Intercepted by J.Muse at BUF 8. Tackled by TOL at BUF 8.
