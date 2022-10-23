|
|
|MINN
|PSU
Clifford passes for 4 TDs, No. 16 Penn State beats Minnesota
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) A week after the worst game of his six-year career, a smattering of boos rang out from the 107,000 fans clad all in white when Sean Clifford was announced as Penn State's starting quarterback.
Some wanted to see coveted freshman Drew Allar take over a struggling offense. By halftime, the Happy Valley crowd had changed its tone.
Clifford threw four touchdown passes in his 40th career start, Penn State's defense forced seven punts and the No. 16 Nittany Lions beat Minnesota 45-17 on Saturday night.
''He's a battler, he's resilient and he's tough,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said. ''I think if you look around the country, there's a lot of programs that would be super excited and happy about Sean Clifford being the quarterback.''
The ''white out'' crowd cheered Clifford as he found his rhythm.
Clifford threw darts over the middle to tight ends Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter to put Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) up for good. The rout was on when he lofted a deep ball to Parker Washington for a 35-yard score on Penn State's first possession of the second half.
Nick Singleton added two touchdown runs and Mitchell Tinsley caught another Clifford TD pass for the Nittany Lions, who avoided falling further behind in the Big Ten East after losing badly at No. 4 Michigan last week.
Penn State hosts No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.
''I thought that we had a rhythm,'' said Clifford, who completed 23 of 31 passes for 295 yards. ''I thought we played a really clean game, to be honest with you.''
The Golden Gophers (4-3, 1-3) lost their third straight, this one amid difficult circumstances.
Starting quarterback Tanner Morgan was ruled out with a head injury, leaving the offense to freshman Athan Kaliakmanis who completed just 9 of 22 passes for 175 yards.
Kaliakmanis threw a short touchdown pass to Brevyn Spann-Ford in the fourth quarter, but an interception by Ji'Ayir Brown in the third spoiled a good looking drive.
''I didn't like how we played,'' Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. ''That's three weeks in a row. That's my fault; 100% I've got to be better as the head football coach, period.''
Even with the notorious Penn State student section breathing down their necks, the Gophers turned a Penn State turnover into the game's first points.
Clifford threw a deep ball into double coverage where it was picked off by Justin Walley and returned deep into Penn State's territory. The Gophers had to settle for a 35-yard field goal from Matthew Trickett for their only lead.
Penn State responded with a 41-yard Jake Pinegar field goal, then its defense started pushing Minnesota back. The Gophers lost yardage on each of their next two possessions. The Nittany Lions turned both of theirs into touchdowns thanks to Clifford.
He capped a seven-play drive with a 38-yard bullet to Warren over the middle, putting Penn State up 10-3 early in the second. He hooked up with Johnson for an 18-yard TD pass with no Gopher nearby on the next possession.
Minnesota closed the deficit to 17-10 by halftime as Kaliakmanis scrambled for yards to keep a nine-play, 90-yard drive going. It ended with Mohamed Ibrahim lunging in from 3 yards out.
NOISE FACTOR
Minnesota won the opening toss, deferred and chose to defend the end zone farthest away from the rowdy 20,000-seat student section.
The capacity crowd still had them on tilt.
The Gophers jumped before their first offensive snap, one of five false-start penalties against them in the first half. Minnesota took eight penalties for 52 yards overall.
''When we're behind the sticks on offense, we're not very good,'' Fleck said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Minnesota: Having lost two in a row to West opponents, the Gophers needed this game badly to stay alive in their division. They didn't have much of a shot with the one-sided approach, especially with the number of miscues in the first half.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions needed a spark on offense after getting blown out in The Big House. Clifford seemed to find his swagger in this game. He's always played his best football when he's had a chip on his shoulder.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: Hosts Rutgers on Saturday.
Penn State: Hosts No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.
---
|
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
102 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Clifford
14 QB
295 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|24
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|340
|479
|Total Plays
|68
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|175
|Rush Attempts
|46
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|175
|304
|Comp. - Att.
|9-22
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-52
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.7
|4-42.3
|Return Yards
|37
|31
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-37
|1-35
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|175
|PASS YDS
|304
|
|
|165
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|340
|TOTAL YDS
|479
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|9/22
|175
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|30
|102
|1
|13
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|7
|45
|0
|16
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|4
|11
|0
|4
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|5
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|8
|5
|68
|1
|28
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|4
|2
|55
|0
|49
|
L. Brockington 0 WR
|L. Brockington
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 7 DB
|B. Bishop
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Logan-Redding 97 DL
|J. Logan-Redding
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jefferies 90 DL
|D. Jefferies
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Carter 1 DL
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis 15 LB
|D. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sullivan 49 LS
|A. Sullivan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Richter 96 DL
|L. Richter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|7
|42.7
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|2
|19.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|23/31
|295
|4
|1
|
D. Allar 15 QB
|D. Allar
|1/2
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|13
|79
|2
|30
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|15
|77
|0
|14
|
T. Smith 38 RB
|T. Smith
|4
|13
|0
|9
|
O. Evans 18 WR
|O. Evans
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 84 TE
|T. Johnson
|6
|5
|75
|1
|25
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|7
|7
|70
|1
|35
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|7
|4
|58
|1
|30
|
T. Warren 44 TE
|T. Warren
|1
|1
|38
|1
|38
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|3
|2
|28
|0
|22
|
H. Wallace III 6 WR
|H. Wallace III
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|3
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Clifford 82 WR
|L. Clifford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dennis-Sutton 33 DE
|D. Dennis-Sutton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 LB
|J. Sutherland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vanover 56 DE
|A. Vanover
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Katshir 45 LB
|C. Katshir
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wheatley 6 S
|Z. Wheatley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardy 25 CB
|D. Hardy
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Izzard 99 DT
|C. Izzard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. DeLuca 34 LB
|D. DeLuca
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Buddin 42 LB
|J. Buddin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Townley Jr. 18 DE
|D. Townley Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. McGraw 90 DE
|R. McGraw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 41 LB
|K. King
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|41
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|4
|42.3
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|2
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at PSU 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 29(14:31 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at PSU 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 30(13:47 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 30. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at PSU 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - PSU 34(12:56 - 1st) PENALTY on PSU-PSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PSU 29(12:56 - 1st) B.Amor punts 48 yards to MIN 23 Center-PSU. Fair catch by E.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 23(12:49 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN-MIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - MINN 18(12:49 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at MIN 23.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 23(12:18 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at MIN 21.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - MINN 21(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN-MIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 17 - MINN 16(11:19 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hardy at MIN 19.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MINN 19(10:40 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 52 yards to PSU 29 Center-MIN. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 29. Tackled by MIN at PSU 25.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(10:32 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed up the middle to PSU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by MIN at PSU 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - PSU 23(10:02 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at PSU 27.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 27(9:22 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 27. Catch made by N.Singleton at PSU 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIN at PSU 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PSU 33(8:49 - 1st) B.Amor punts 38 yards to MIN 29 Center-PSU. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 29(8:40 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at MIN 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39(8:16 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at MIN 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 42(7:38 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 42. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Carter C.Jacobs at PSU 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 46(7:13 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MINN 44(6:31 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for MIN.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 44(6:18 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 42.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MINN 42(5:38 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 35 yards to PSU 7 Center-MIN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 7(5:26 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at PSU 9.
|Int
2 & Goal - PSU 9(4:49 - 1st) S.Clifford pass INTERCEPTED at MIN 49. Intercepted by J.Walley at MIN 49. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 14(4:32 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PSU 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 12(3:57 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs A.Isaac at PSU 11.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MINN 11(3:11 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN-MIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - MINN 16(2:44 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - MINN 25(2:00 - 1st) M.Trickett 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIN Holder-MIN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(1:57 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin C.Lindenberg at PSU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PSU 26(1:29 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|+25 YD
3 & 9 - PSU 26(1:26 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 26. Catch made by T.Johnson at PSU 26. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at MIN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 49(1:08 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 49. Catch made by P.Washington at MIN 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at MIN 49.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 49(0:36 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 49. Catch made by T.Johnson at MIN 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 31(0:18 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to MIN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 28(15:00 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to MIN 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at MIN 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 26(14:22 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to MIN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at MIN 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - PSU 31(13:58 - 2nd) J.Pinegar 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PSU Holder-PSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:55 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(13:55 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at MIN 32.
|-5 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 32(13:29 - 2nd) T.Potts rushed to MIN 27 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Katshir at MIN 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MINN 27(12:51 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis sacked at MIN 26 for -1 yards (D.Hardy; A.Carter)
|Punt
4 & 9 - MINN 26(12:11 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 50 yards to PSU 24 Center-MIN. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 24. Tackled by T.Nubin at PSU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 24(12:00 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 31. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at PSU 31. PENALTY on MIN-MIN Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - PSU 29(11:34 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 29(11:26 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at PSU 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 33(10:53 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin B.Oliver at PSU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 38(10:19 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 38(10:13 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 38. Catch made by N.Singleton at PSU 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at MIN 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40(9:33 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to MIN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 38.
|+38 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 38(9:13 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 38. Catch made by T.Warren at MIN 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Warren for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:05 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(9:05 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MIN 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 31(8:34 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to MIN 41 for 10 yards. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 41(8:07 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 41(7:57 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for MIN.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MINN 41(7:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-MIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - MINN 36(7:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-MIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 20 - MINN 31(7:51 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to MIN 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by PSU at MIN 33.
|Punt
4 & 17 - MINN 33(7:10 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 53 yards to PSU 14 Center-MIN. Downed by T.Nubin.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 14(7:06 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at PSU 16.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 16(6:30 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at PSU 26.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 26(6:06 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at PSU 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 39(5:46 - 2nd) O.Evans rushed to PSU 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Willis J.Howden at PSU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PSU 46(5:23 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+30 YD
3 & 3 - PSU 46(5:16 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 46. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 46. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 24. PENALTY on MIN-MIN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 24(5:11 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 24. Catch made by P.Washington at MIN 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at MIN 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 18(4:17 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 18. Catch made by T.Johnson at MIN 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Johnson for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 25(4:01 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 25(3:56 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac N.Tarburton at MIN 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MINN 25(3:16 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MINN 25(3:10 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 41 yards to PSU 34 Center-MIN. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 34(3:04 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 34(2:59 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - PSU 34(2:53 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 34. Catch made by K.Allen at PSU 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at PSU 37.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PSU 37(2:12 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 43 yards to MIN 20 Center-PSU. Out of bounds. PENALTY on MIN-MIN Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 10(1:57 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 10(1:52 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Izzard C.Jacobs at MIN 12.
|+33 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 12(1:48 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 12. Catch made by L.Brockington at MIN 12. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MIN 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45(1:42 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 42(1:34 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to PSU 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 31.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 31(1:06 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to PSU 15 for 16 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 15(0:51 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac A.Carter at PSU 11.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 11(0:47 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Carter C.Jacobs at PSU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 3(0:38 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU End Zone for 3 yards. M.Ibrahim for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(0:32 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at PSU 31.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 31(0:09 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 31. Catch made by H.Wallace at PSU 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at PSU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 48(0:08 - 2nd) S.Clifford scrambles to MIN 45 for yards. S.Clifford ran out of bounds. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - PSU 38(0:02 - 2nd) S.Clifford kneels at the PSU 37.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MIN End Zone. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Ellis at MIN 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 16(14:56 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 16(14:52 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 35. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at MIN 35.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 35(14:30 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac; H.Beamon at MIN 32.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MINN 32(13:59 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for L.Brockington.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - MINN 32(13:51 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to MIN 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at MIN 36.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MINN 36(13:05 - 3rd) M.Crawford punts 28 yards to PSU 36 Center-MIN. Downed by MIN.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(13:05 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to MIN 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 49(12:50 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 49. Catch made by B.Strange at MIN 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg; T.Rush at MIN 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 44(12:26 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 35. Catch made by P.Washington at MIN 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 35. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 35(12:12 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 35. Catch made by P.Washington at MIN 35. Gain of 35 yards. P.Washington for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 3rd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(11:59 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to MIN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at MIN 26.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 26(11:22 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 26. Catch made by B.Williams at MIN 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MIN 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 45(10:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on PSU-PSU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - MINN 50(10:50 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PSU 46.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - MINN 46(10:01 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland; A.Isaac at PSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 36(9:33 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|Int
2 & 10 - MINN 36(9:25 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 10. Intercepted by J.Brown at PSU 10. Tackled by A.Kaliakmanis; B.Spann-Ford at PSU 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 45(9:10 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Logan-Redding; K.Baugh at PSU 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 45(8:36 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to MIN 41 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at MIN 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41(8:20 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 41. Catch made by K.Allen at MIN 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at MIN 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 35(7:32 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 35. Catch made by P.Washington at MIN 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at MIN 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 28(7:21 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to MIN 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jefferies; A.Sullivan at MIN 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 28(6:44 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for N.Singleton.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - PSU 28(6:42 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace. PENALTY on MIN-MIN Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 16(6:39 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to MIN End Zone for 16 yards. N.Singleton for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:33 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 3rd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MIN End Zone. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 25(6:33 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 25(6:27 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to MIN 31 for 6 yards. A.Kaliakmanis ran out of bounds.
|-4 YD
3 & 4 - MINN 31(5:47 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 27 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at MIN 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MINN 27(5:16 - 3rd) M.Crawford punts 40 yards to PSU 33 Center-MIN. Downed by T.Nubin.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 33(5:06 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 33. Catch made by K.Allen at PSU 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at PSU 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 37(4:52 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; C.Lindenberg at PSU 41.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 41(4:21 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to MIN 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 46(4:14 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to MIN 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 41(3:55 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to MIN 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at MIN 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 37(2:57 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to MIN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; C.Lindenberg at MIN 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(2:23 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to MIN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Richter; M.Sori-Marin at MIN 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 34(1:51 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 29. Catch made by T.Johnson at MIN 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at MIN 29.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PSU 29(1:25 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to MIN 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jefferies at MIN 29.
|+9 YD
4 & 3 - PSU 29(0:47 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 20. Catch made by P.Washington at MIN 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at MIN 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 20(0:34 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 20. Catch made by M.Tinsley at MIN 20. Gain of 20 yards. M.Tinsley for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on PSU-PSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 3rd) G.Nwosu kicks 56 yards from PSU 35 to the MIN 9. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.King at MIN 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 32(0:12 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MIN 33.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MINN 34(15:00 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 33(14:44 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 34. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at MIN 40.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - MINN 40(14:00 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Dennis-Sutton at MIN 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 44(13:36 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Vanover at MIN 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MINN 45(12:52 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MIN 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at MIN 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - MINN 45(12:10 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to PSU 41. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at PSU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hardy; C.Jacobs at PSU 49.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - MINN 49(11:48 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 42(10:55 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Dennis-Sutton at PSU 42.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 42(10:21 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to PSU 42. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at PSU 42. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by M.Wilson; C.Jacobs at PSU 14.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 14(9:54 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 1 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 1(9:38 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Buddin at PSU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MINN 2(8:48 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at PSU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 2(8:12 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to PSU 2. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at PSU 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Spann-Ford for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 4th) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks onside 5 from MIN 35 to MIN 40. PSU returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIN at MIN 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40(8:00 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to MIN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at MIN 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 39(7:49 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to MIN 30. Catch made by T.Johnson at MIN 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Howden; T.Nubin at MIN 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 30(6:49 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to MIN End Zone for 30 yards. N.Singleton for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 4th) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 4th) J.Pinegar kicks 61 yards from PSU 35 to the MIN 4. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(6:35 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MIN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Wilson; C.Izzard at MIN 32.
|+49 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 32(5:57 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at PSU 23. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at PSU 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19(5:45 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to PSU 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Katshir at PSU 15.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 15(5:31 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to PSU 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Vanover at PSU 14.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MINN 14(5:20 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to PSU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca at PSU 14.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - MINN 14(4:07 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 14(4:06 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to PSU 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at PSU 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - PSU 23(3:38 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to PSU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Howden; J.Logan-Redding at PSU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(2:58 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to PSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Logan-Redding at PSU 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 29(2:16 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to PSU 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Logan-Redding at PSU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PSU 27(1:19 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for L.Clifford.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PSU 27(1:15 - 4th) B.Amor punts 40 yards to MIN 33 Center-PSU. Downed by T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(1:04 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to MIN 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.McGraw; K.King at MIN 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 37(0:24 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to MIN 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca; D.Townley at MIN 40.
