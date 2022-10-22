|
|
|MRSHL
|JMAD
Laborn's 150 yards, 2 TDs power Marshall past JMU 26-12
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Khalan Laborn ran for 151 yards with two touchdowns, the Marshall defense did not allow a point after the first quarter, and the Thundering Herd defeated James Madison 26-12 on Saturday.
Laborn has surpassed 100 yards on the ground in every game and now has 1,002 for the season.
Laborn's 61-yard touchdown run in the second quarter drew Marshall within 12-9 and his 18-yard run capped the scoring in the fourth quarter. In between, Cam Fancher passed to Corey Gammage for a 57-yard touchdown and Rece Verhoff added a 38-yard field goal.
Fancher completed 15 of 31 passes for 159 yards, the one touchdown and two interceptions for Marshall (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt).
On homecoming day, James Madison's Billy Atkins was 13 of 35 passing for 164 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. Percy Agyei-Obese had 96 rushing yards for the Dukes (5-2, 3-2).
---
|
K. Laborn
8 RB
151 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, -2 ReYds, REC
|
P. Agyei-Obese
31 RB
96 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|10
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-18
|0-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|339
|247
|Total Plays
|74
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|180
|83
|Rush Attempts
|43
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|159
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|15-31
|13-35
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|2.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|4-33
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|4
|Punts - Avg
|12-39.8
|12-42.5
|Return Yards
|81
|15
|Punts - Returns
|4-56
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|4-25
|2-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|180
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|
|339
|TOTAL YDS
|247
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|15/31
|159
|1
|2
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|30
|151
|2
|61
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|9
|22
|0
|11
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|7
|5
|107
|1
|57
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|5
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|3
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|5
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Coombs 85 WR
|C. Coombs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Sam 20 S
|A. Sam
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|5-4
|3.5
|0
|
M. Abraham 6 DB
|M. Abraham
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Gray 1 LB
|C. Gray
|3-5
|0.0
|2
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 19 DL
|A. Watts
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
I. Norman 8 S
|I. Norman
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Holler 55 OL
|T. Holler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggs 5 DL
|T. Leggs
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 21 S
|E. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Balogun 56 DL
|E. Balogun
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 7 LB
|A. Beauplan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 22 S
|K. Martin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McTier 31 DB
|J. McTier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bobo 9 LB
|J. Bobo
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gibson Sr. 99 DL
|I. Gibson Sr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|1/1
|38
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|10
|40.5
|2
|64
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|2
|36.5
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|4
|14.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Atkins 11 QB
|B. Atkins
|13/35
|164
|1
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|20
|96
|0
|23
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|4
|10
|0
|4
|
B. Atkins 11 QB
|B. Atkins
|13
|-23
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Greene Jr. 0 WR
|T. Greene Jr.
|7
|3
|66
|0
|43
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|9
|4
|47
|0
|38
|
Z. Horton 44 TE
|Z. Horton
|3
|3
|31
|1
|17
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|3
|3
|20
|0
|15
|
R. Brown 9 WR
|R. Brown
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jones 44 LB
|T. Jones
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kidd 33 S
|S. Kidd
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Ukwu 0 DL
|I. Ukwu
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Green 10 DL
|J. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carpenter 99 DL
|J. Carpenter
|2-7
|0.5
|0
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 5 DL
|J. Edwards
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Swann 21 CB
|J. Swann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chukwuneke 34 S
|C. Chukwuneke
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 25 LB
|J. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Atkins 11 QB
|B. Atkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kromah 9 DL
|J. Kromah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Logan 2 CB
|C. Logan
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Reimonenq 7 S
|J. Reimonenq
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johns 94 DL
|S. Johns
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Reid 1 S
|Q. Reid
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
F. Meehan 49 S
|F. Meehan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hendrick 24 LB
|T. Hendrick
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wise 40 K
|C. Wise
|2/2
|35
|0/1
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Clark 91 P
|S. Clark
|12
|42.5
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-MSH Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MRSHL 20(15:00 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for K.Laborn.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - MRSHL 20(14:55 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 20 - MRSHL 15(14:55 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 15. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 15. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by JM at MSH 13.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - MRSHL 13(14:30 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Coombs.
|Punt
4 & 22 - MRSHL 13(14:20 - 1st) R.Verhoff punts 34 yards to MSH 47 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by J.Sarratt.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 47(14:05 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to MSH 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; I.Norman at MSH 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 45(13:35 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to MSH 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; A.Watts at MSH 42.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JMAD 42(13:21 - 1st) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|Punt
4 & 5 - JMAD 42(13:14 - 1st) S.Clark punts 38 yards to MSH 4 Center-K.Davis. Downed by K.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 4(13:02 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter at MSH 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 5(12:38 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at MSH 9.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 9(11:51 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter; S.Kidd at MSH 14. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 14(11:23 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt at MSH 20.
|+22 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 20(11:06 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 20. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 20. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Logan; C.Chukwuneke at MSH 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(10:47 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji; J.Carpenter at MSH 43.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 43(10:14 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 43(10:10 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at MSH 46.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 46(9:26 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 33 yards to JM 21 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by J.Sarratt.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 21(9:19 - 1st) B.Atkins pass complete to JM 21. Catch made by T.Greene at JM 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at JM 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 33(8:58 - 1st) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|+43 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 33(8:55 - 1st) B.Atkins pass complete to JM 33. Catch made by T.Greene at JM 33. Gain of 43 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Abraham at MSH 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(8:37 - 1st) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 24(8:33 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to MSH 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at MSH 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - JMAD 29(7:53 - 1st) B.Atkins pass complete to MSH 29. Catch made by T.Greene at MSH 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at MSH 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - JMAD 25(7:12 - 1st) C.Wise 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Davis Holder-S.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(7:07 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter; S.Kidd at MSH 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 26(6:32 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Logan; J.Reimonenq at MSH 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MRSHL 32(6:13 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at MSH 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MRSHL 32(5:35 - 1st) R.Verhoff punts 39 yards to JM 29 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by J.Sarratt.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29(5:27 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; I.Norman at JM 35.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - JMAD 35(4:51 - 1st) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - JMAD 35(4:44 - 1st) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 4 - JMAD 35(4:40 - 1st) S.Clark punts 41 yards to MSH 24 Center-K.Davis. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24(4:33 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 24. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Reimonenq at MSH 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(4:07 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter at MSH 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 40(3:47 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MRSHL 40(3:44 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed.
|+43 YD
4 & 9 - MRSHL 40(3:39 - 1st) MSH rushed to MSH 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Hendrick at MSH 38. The Replay Official reviewed the kick touched and the play was overturned. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Illegal Kick/Kicking Loose Ball / Offense 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 17(3:30 - 1st) B.Atkins pass complete to MSH 17. Catch made by Z.Horton at MSH 17. Gain of 17 yards. Z.Horton for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(3:24 - 1st) C.Wise extra point is blocked. MSH recovers the blocked kick good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(3:24 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by JM at MSH 26.
|Int
2 & 9 - MRSHL 26(3:01 - 1st) C.Fancher pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 49. Intercepted by C.Logan at MSH 49. Tackled by MSH at MSH 49.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 49(2:54 - 1st) B.Atkins pass complete to MSH 49. Catch made by K.Thornton at MSH 49. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by I.Norman; K.Martin at MSH 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 11(2:35 - 1st) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for JM.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 11(2:33 - 1st) B.Atkins rushed to MSH 15 for -4 yards. Tackled by O.Porter at MSH 15.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - JMAD 15(1:50 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to MSH 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - JMAD 16(1:10 - 1st) C.Wise 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Davis Holder-S.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(1:07 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 25. Gain of yards. T.Keaton ran out of bounds. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - MRSHL 15(0:57 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 15. Catch made by S.Ahmed at MSH 15. Gain of 10 yards. S.Ahmed ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 25(0:52 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at MSH 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 25(0:12 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for MSH.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - MRSHL 25(0:04 - 1st) PENALTY on JM-Q.Reid Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MRSHL 30(0:04 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 20 yards to MSH 50 Center-Z.Appio. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 50(15:00 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to MSH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; C.Gray at MSH 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JMAD 47(14:32 - 2nd) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - JMAD 47(14:27 - 2nd) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 7 - JMAD 47(14:23 - 2nd) S.Clark punts 47 yards to MSH End Zone Center-K.Davis. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:16 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Coombs. PENALTY on JM-J.Edwards Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 5 - MRSHL 25(14:12 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at MSH 22 for -3 yards (I.Ukwu)
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 22(13:49 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Hendrick; T.Jones at MSH 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(13:30 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 32(13:25 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for K.Laborn.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 32(13:21 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at MSH 27 for -5 yards (J.Edwards; J.Carpenter)
|Punt
4 & 15 - MRSHL 27(12:45 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 35 yards to JM 38 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by J.Sarratt.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 38(12:39 - 2nd) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins sacked at JM 32 for -6 yards (O.Porter)
|+15 YD
2 & 16 - JMAD 32(12:03 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 47 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Norman at JM 47.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JMAD 47(11:41 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; J.Bobo at JM 47.
|Punt
4 & 1 - JMAD 47(11:12 - 2nd) S.Clark punts 37 yards to MSH 16 Center-K.Davis. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(11:05 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Green at MSH 22.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - MRSHL 22(10:51 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage. PENALTY on JM-J.Swann Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(10:46 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 35(10:40 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Kromah at MSH 39.
|+61 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 39(10:04 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to JM End Zone for 61 yards. K.Laborn for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:54 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 70 yards from MSH 30 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(9:54 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 48 for 23 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham; E.Jackson at JM 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 48(9:39 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Gibson; O.Porter at JM 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 49(8:56 - 2nd) B.Atkins pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 49. Gain of 4 yards. K.Thornton ran out of bounds.
|Int
3 & 5 - JMAD 47(8:50 - 2nd) B.Atkins pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 43. Intercepted by C.Gray at MSH 43. Tackled by JM at MSH 47.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(8:43 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to JM 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at JM 46.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 46(8:16 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to JM 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at JM 31.
|Int
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(7:51 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass INTERCEPTED at JM 16. Intercepted by Q.Reid at JM 16. Tackled by T.Holler at JM 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 30(7:37 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 40 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSH at JM 40. PENALTY on JM-T.Wyatt Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - JMAD 20(7:31 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Bush; C.Gray at JM 22.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - JMAD 22(6:55 - 2nd) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|+4 YD
3 & 18 - JMAD 22(6:48 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at JM 26.
|Punt
4 & 14 - JMAD 26(6:15 - 2nd) S.Clark punts 43 yards to MSH 31 Center-K.Davis. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 31. Pushed out of bounds by J.Reimonenq at MSH 39.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(6:03 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji at MSH 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - MRSHL 37(5:36 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by E.Payne at MSH 37. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Chukwuneke at MSH 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 46(5:21 - 2nd) E.Payne rushed to MSH 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter; T.Hendrick at MSH 47.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MRSHL 47(4:41 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 53 yards to JM End Zone Center-Z.Appio. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(4:30 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at JM 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 24(3:58 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; I.Gibson at JM 25.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JMAD 25(3:19 - 2nd) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 5 - JMAD 25(3:10 - 2nd) S.Clark punts 41 yards to MSH 34 Center-K.Davis. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(3:02 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 34. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 34. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt at MSH 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 33(2:32 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 33. Catch made by D.Miller at MSH 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at MSH 39.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MRSHL 39(1:55 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MRSHL 39(1:51 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 36 yards to JM 25 Center-Z.Appio. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 25. Tackled by G.Grubbs at JM 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(1:40 - 2nd) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins sacked at JM 20 for -6 yards (O.Porter; I.Bush)
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - JMAD 20(0:53 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs; A.Watts at JM 22.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - JMAD 22(0:46 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs; O.Porter at JM 22.
|Punt
4 & 14 - JMAD 22(0:40 - 2nd) S.Clark punts 44 yards to MSH 34 Center-K.Davis. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 34. Tackled by T.Beaver at JM 48.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(0:27 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to JM 48. Catch made by J.Harrison at JM 48. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at MSH 49.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 25(14:54 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs at JM 28.
|Sack
3 & 7 - JMAD 28(14:19 - 3rd) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins sacked at JM 23 for -5 yards (A.Watts)
|Punt
4 & 12 - JMAD 23(13:39 - 3rd) S.Clark punts 50 yards to MSH 27 Center-K.Davis. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 27. Tackled by S.Kidd at MSH 43.
|Result
|Play
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(13:27 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 43. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 43. Gain of 57 yards. C.Gammage for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 3rd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(13:17 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at JM 34.
|Int
2 & 1 - JMAD 34(12:51 - 3rd) B.Atkins pass INTERCEPTED at JM 46. Intercepted by C.Gray at JM 46. Tackled by JM at JM 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(12:44 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to JM 38 for yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt at JM 38. PENALTY on MSH-D.Miller Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MRSHL 44(12:31 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu; J.Edwards at MSH 44.
|Sack
2 & 20 - MRSHL 44(11:56 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at MSH 41 for -3 yards (I.Ukwu)
|+11 YD
3 & 23 - MRSHL 41(11:26 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to JM 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter; T.Jones at JM 48.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MRSHL 48(10:43 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 48 yards to JM End Zone Center-Z.Appio. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(10:34 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; E.Balogun at JM 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 33(10:09 - 3rd) B.Atkins rushed to JM 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at JM 33.
|Sack
2 & 10 - JMAD 33(9:35 - 3rd) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins sacked at JM 27 for -6 yards (O.Porter) B.Atkins FUMBLES forced by O.Porter. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-K.Cumberlander at JM 27. Tackled by JM at JM 27.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(9:28 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to JM 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; T.Hendrick at JM 22.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 22(9:00 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 22(8:53 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to JM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; C.Chukwuneke at JM 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MRSHL 28(8:15 - 3rd) R.Verhoff 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(8:10 - 3rd) B.Atkins rushed to JM 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at JM 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 36(7:42 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at JM 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 41(7:05 - 3rd) B.Atkins rushed to MSH 47 for 12 yards. B.Atkins ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 47(6:34 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to MSH 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs; J.Bobo at MSH 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 44(5:57 - 3rd) B.Atkins rushed to MSH 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; T.Leggs at MSH 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - JMAD 45(5:15 - 3rd) B.Atkins pass complete to MSH 45. Catch made by K.Thornton at MSH 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at MSH 41.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - JMAD 41(4:37 - 3rd) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(4:33 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 41(4:29 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 41(4:22 - 3rd) C.Fancher scrambles to JM 48 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Swann at JM 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(3:59 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to JM 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Green; T.Jones at JM 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 45(3:29 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to JM 45. Catch made by T.Keaton at JM 45. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Reid; C.Logan at JM 40.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MRSHL 40(3:08 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to JM 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Johns; F.Meehan at JM 40.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - MRSHL 40(2:35 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to JM 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Green at JM 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(1:56 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to JM 37. Catch made by E.Payne at JM 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Logan at JM 35.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 35(1:16 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to JM 35. Catch made by C.Montgomery at JM 35. Gain of 18 yards. C.Montgomery ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(0:54 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to JM 17. Catch made by C.Gammage at JM 17. Gain of 14 yards. C.Gammage FUMBLES forced by JM. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-T.Jones at JM 3. Tackled by MSH at JM 3.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 3(0:45 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; T.Leggs at JM 3.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 3(0:08 - 3rd) B.Atkins pass complete to JM 3. Catch made by Z.Horton at JM 3. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at JM 7.
|Sack
3 & 6 - JMAD 7(15:00 - 4th) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins sacked at JM 3 for -4 yards (S.Burton)
|Punt
4 & 10 - JMAD 3(14:17 - 4th) S.Clark punts 47 yards to MSH 50 Center-K.Davis. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 50. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke; F.Meehan at JM 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(14:06 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to JM 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji; J.Reimonenq at JM 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 36(13:16 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for J.Harrison.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 36(13:11 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to JM 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at JM 38.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MRSHL 38(12:30 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 38 yards to JM End Zone Center-Z.Appio. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(12:21 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McTier; K.Martin at JM 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JMAD 22(11:41 - 4th) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|Sack
3 & 8 - JMAD 22(11:32 - 4th) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins sacked at JM 18 for -4 yards (O.Porter)
|Punt
4 & 12 - JMAD 18(10:49 - 4th) S.Clark punts 40 yards to MSH 42 Center-K.Davis. Downed by T.Beaver.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(10:38 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for -2 yards. K.Laborn ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - MRSHL 40(10:11 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at MSH 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - MRSHL 41(9:34 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 41. Catch made by S.Ahmed at MSH 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke; T.Jones at MSH 48.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MRSHL 48(8:54 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 39 yards to JM 13 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by J.Mines.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 13(8:48 - 4th) B.Atkins pass complete to JM 13. Catch made by Z.Horton at JM 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.Norman; O.Porter at JM 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 23(8:21 - 4th) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 23(8:15 - 4th) B.Atkins pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 23. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Sam at JM 24.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - JMAD 24(7:34 - 4th) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 9 - JMAD 24(7:29 - 4th) S.Clark punts 37 yards to MSH 39 Center-K.Davis. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(7:22 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at MSH 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 40(6:53 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Carpenter at MSH 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 40(6:10 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at MSH 43.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 43(5:39 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 39 yards to JM 18 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by J.Mines.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 18(5:29 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to JM 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Sam; S.Gilmore at JM 22.
|Int
2 & 6 - JMAD 22(5:07 - 4th) B.Atkins pass INTERCEPTED at JM 41. Intercepted by M.Abraham at JM 41. Tackled by K.Thornton at JM 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(4:56 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to JM 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kromah at JM 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 18(4:15 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to JM End Zone for 18 yards. K.Laborn for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:07 - 4th) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 4th) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(4:07 - 4th) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 25(4:03 - 4th) B.Atkins rushed to JM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Porter at JM 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JMAD 25(3:17 - 4th) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|Punt
4 & 10 - JMAD 25(3:12 - 4th) S.Clark punts 45 yards to MSH 30 Center-K.Davis. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(3:05 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji at MSH 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 34(2:16 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards; T.Hendrick at MSH 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 35(1:58 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hendrick; C.Chukwuneke at MSH 36.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MRSHL 36(1:49 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 64 yards to JM End Zone Center-Z.Appio. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(1:39 - 4th) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins sacked at JM 10 for -10 yards (I.Bush)
|+15 YD
2 & 20 - JMAD 10(0:56 - 4th) B.Atkins pass complete to JM 10. Catch made by K.Black at JM 10. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at JM 25. PENALTY on MSH-S.Burton Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(0:56 - 4th) B.Atkins pass complete to JM 40. Catch made by K.Black at JM 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at JM 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - JMAD 39(0:37 - 4th) B.Atkins pass complete to JM 39. Catch made by K.Black at JM 39. Gain of 6 yards. K.Black ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JMAD 45(0:34 - 4th) B.Atkins steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|Int
4 & 5 - JMAD 45(0:27 - 4th) B.Atkins pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 38. Intercepted by A.Sam at MSH 38. Tackled by JM at MSH 38.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(0:20 - 4th) C.Fancher kneels at the MSH 37.
