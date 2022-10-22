|
|
|UCLA
|OREG
Nix shines and No. 10 Oregon defeats No. 9 UCLA 45-30
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Bo Nix made Oregon's win over UCLA look nearly effortless. He said it felt that way, too.
Nix threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon handed No. 9 UCLA its first loss of the season with a 45-30 victory Saturday in a highly anticipated showdown for the top of the Pac-12 standings.
''To be honest, when I'm out there it feels like I'm not doing a whole lot because I don't have to,'' Nix said. ''I just have to get the ball to the playmakers around me.''
The win extended Oregon's winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 23 games, matching a school record. It is the third-best active home streak in the nation. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have won six straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 conference play.
The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Bruins, who have not won in Eugene since 2004. UCLA (6-1, 3-1) hasn't defeated the Ducks since 2017.
Nix, a transfer from Auburn, is a mobile threat who has thrown for 17 touchdowns and rushed for eight this season. He completed 21 of 28 passes against the Bruins. His favorite target on Saturday was Troy Franklin, who had eight catches for 132 yards and two scores.
''He's making great decisions with the ball, he's not putting the ball in jeopardy,'' Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about Nix. ''He's playing really smart football, unselfish football. That's going to lead to opportunities for us to win. If he continues to do that, I think we'll continue to see success.''
UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was completing nearly 75% of his passes going into the game, threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 151 yards and a score.
Oregon slowed UCLA's ground game, allowing 186 rushing yards. The Bruins were ranked second in the Pac-12 with an average of 211.5 yards. In contrast, the Ducks piled up 262 rushing yards.
''I came back with expectations being very high for myself as well as this team,'' Thompson-Robinson said. ''When you don't meet those expectations, obviously it hurts. I think it will fuel us stronger than ever.''
The Ducks went up 10-3 early in the second quarter on Nix's 17-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Ferguson. UCLA answered with Thompson-Robinson's 36-yard scoring pass to Keegan Jones.
Franklin caught a 51-yard scoring pass from Nix to put the Ducks back in front. Oregon recovered an onside kick and went on to extend its lead with Jordan James' 2-yard touchdown carry.
After Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked a 44 yard field goal for the Bruins, the Ducks' final drive before halftime was pushed back by a pair of penalties but Franklin caught a 2-yard touchdown pass for a 31-13 lead at the break.
The Ducks padded their lead with Nix's 17-yard scoring pass to tight end Cam McCormick. Charbonnet rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to open the final quarter but the Nix found Bucky Irving with a 37-yard touchdown catch. Irving finished with 19 carries for 108 yards.
Nix became the third Oregon quarterback since at least 1996 with multiple games of five or more touchdowns in a season. He joins Justin Herbert (2019) and Marcus Mariota (2014).
UCLA added a late touchdown on Thompson-Robinson's 22-yard pass to Jake Bobo, who finished with eight catches for 101 yards.
''It was just a complete team win, as we've been doing,'' Nix said. ''I thought offensively we were just great on all cylinders, running, throwing. Everything was just kind of working for us today. When you can stay balanced like that, usually you put a lot of points up. ''
IN THE TOP 10
The last time a UCLA team ranked in the top 10 played a top-10 opponent was on Oct. 13, 2001, when the No. 7 Bruins beat No. 10 Washington 35-13 in Pasadena, California.
It was the first meeting between two top-10 teams at Autzen since No. 3 Oregon beat No. 7 Michigan State in 2014. The last matchup between two Pac-12 teams in the top 10 was No. 4 Oregon's victory over No. 9 Stanford in 2010.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
UCLA, which rose in the polls to No. 13 last season, had not been ranked in the top 10 since 2015 before this past week. Oregon opened the season ranked No. 11, but the loss to Georgia dropped them out of the poll. The Ducks were ranked as high as No. 3 last season.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA: Coach Chip Kelly returned to Eugene, where he coached from 2009-2012. During his tenure, the Ducks were known for their speedy ''blur'' spread offense, which took them to the national championship game following an undefeated 2010 season. Kelly is 0-4 against Oregon since taking over at UCLA in late 2017. ... The Bruins' six wins to start the season were the program's most since 2005. ... UCLA was coming off a bye.
Oregon: The Ducks were also coming off a bye week. ... ESPN's ''College GameDay'' was broadcast from Eugene for the first time since 2018. ... Former Oregon women's basketball star Sabrina Ionescu was at the game. ... Oregon is 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2019. ... The game attracted 59,962, fourth-largest crowd ever at Autzen and biggest since 2011.
UP NEXT
UCLA: The Bruins host Stanford next weekend.
Oregon: The Ducks visit California on Saturday.
---
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
262 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 38 RuYds
|
B. Nix
10 QB
283 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 51 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|31
|Rushing
|8
|19
|Passing
|16
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|448
|544
|Total Plays
|69
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|186
|261
|Rush Attempts
|30
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|262
|283
|Comp. - Att.
|27-39
|22-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|8-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|262
|PASS YDS
|283
|
|
|186
|RUSH YDS
|261
|
|
|448
|TOTAL YDS
|544
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|27/39
|262
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|19
|136
|1
|33
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|8
|38
|0
|10
|
B. Schlom 21 WR
|B. Schlom
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|10
|8
|101
|1
|22
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|3
|3
|49
|1
|36
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|10
|8
|45
|0
|19
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|4
|4
|28
|0
|11
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Ezeike 86 TE
|M. Ezeike
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Norwood 14 WR
|J. Norwood
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|6-9
|0.0
|0
|
K. Medrano 20 LB
|K. Medrano
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirkwood 3 DB
|D. Kirkwood
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 22 DB
|A. Hearn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newman 33 LB
|J. Newman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DL
|G. Smith III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Havili-Kaufusi 95 DL
|S. Havili-Kaufusi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sykes 99 DL
|J. Sykes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yoon 53 OL
|S. Yoon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|3/3
|47
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|22/28
|283
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|19
|107
|0
|13
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|12
|73
|0
|14
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|8
|51
|0
|13
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
J. James 20 RB
|J. James
|3
|7
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|10
|8
|132
|2
|49
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|3
|3
|57
|1
|37
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|5
|4
|34
|0
|16
|
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|3
|2
|15
|1
|17
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|4
|3
|14
|0
|9
|
P. Herbert 88 TE
|P. Herbert
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. McGee 7 WR
|S. McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 DB
|J. Hill
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Flowe 10 LB
|J. Flowe
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manning 8 DB
|D. Manning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taimani 55 DL
|T. Taimani
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 18 LB
|M. Funa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ma'ae 48 DL
|T. Ma'ae
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|1/1
|44
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 59 yards from UCLA 35 to the ORE 6. S.McGee returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at ORE 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(14:54 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; S.Blaylock at ORE 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 34(14:26 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; J.Humphrey at ORE 44.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44(14:06 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 44. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 44. Gain of 17 yards. T.Franklin ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 39(13:38 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to UCLA 39. Catch made by T.Franklin at UCLA 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 30.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - OREG 30(13:08 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-A.Forsyth False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 35(12:44 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to UCLA 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Osling; G.Smith at UCLA 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - OREG 32(12:08 - 1st) J.James rushed to UCLA 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Calvert at UCLA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 28(11:30 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 28(11:27 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - OREG 28(11:24 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to UCLA 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn; L.Latu at UCLA 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - OREG 34(10:39 - 1st) C.Lewis 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Battles Holder-A.Barry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(10:36 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at UCLA 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(10:03 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at UCLA 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 33(9:29 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ORE at UCLA 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(8:54 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at UCLA 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 48(8:19 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 48. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Taimani at ORE 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(7:51 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ORE 44. Catch made by K.Allen at ORE 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at ORE 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 36(7:14 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by K.Allen at ORE 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; S.Stephens at ORE 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(6:41 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ORE 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at ORE 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 25(6:04 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe at ORE 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - UCLA 24(5:28 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ORE 24. Catch made by K.Allen at ORE 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at ORE 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(5:10 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at ORE 14.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCLA 14(4:33 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Norwood.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - UCLA 14(4:27 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ORE 14. Catch made by K.Jones at ORE 14. Gain of yards. K.Jones for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UCLA-J.Gaines Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - UCLA 24(4:19 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-G.DiGiorgio False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - UCLA 29(4:19 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - UCLA 37(4:14 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Landherr Holder-S.Holland.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ORE End Zone. S.McGee returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Osling; C.Jones at ORE 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 29(3:58 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy; C.Jones at ORE 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 29(3:31 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 29. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at ORE 27.
|+18 YD
3 & 12 - OREG 27(2:46 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 27. Gain of 18 yards. M.Irving ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 45(2:19 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to UCLA 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Osling; J.Vaughns at UCLA 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44(1:57 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to UCLA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UCLA 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 39(1:21 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to UCLA 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell; M.Osling at UCLA 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 30(0:49 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 30(0:42 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to UCLA 30. Catch made by T.Franklin at UCLA 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 25(0:03 - 1st) B.Nix rushed to UCLA 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; S.Blaylock at UCLA 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 17(15:00 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to UCLA 17. Catch made by T.Ferguson at UCLA 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Ferguson for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(14:56 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hill; B.Williams at UCLA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UCLA 29(14:24 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 29(14:18 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 29. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at UCLA 37.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(13:48 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; J.Hill at ORE 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(13:21 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; T.Ma'ae at ORE 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 42(13:11 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe; S.Taimani at ORE 36.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(12:47 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by K.Jones at ORE 36. Gain of 36 yards. K.Jones for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:38 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:38 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 25(12:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORE-ORE Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 20(12:38 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 20. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Osling; D.Kirkwood at ORE 24.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - OREG 24(12:18 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 37 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Kirkwood at ORE 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37(11:58 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Toia; G.Murphy at ORE 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 40(11:30 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to UCLA 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 49.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 49(10:56 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to UCLA 49. Catch made by T.Franklin at UCLA 49. Gain of 49 yards. T.Franklin for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:49 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks onside from ORE 35 to ORE 46. RECOVERED by A.Boyle. Tackled by UCLA at ORE 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 46(10:48 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock; J.Vaughns at ORE 49.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - OREG 49(10:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORE-M.Aumavae-Laulu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - OREG 44(9:59 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 44. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 33. PENALTY on ORE-M.Harper Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
2 & 17 - OREG 39(9:21 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 39. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 39. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 35. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Defensive Pass Interference 27 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(9:12 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to UCLA 35. Catch made by C.Cota at UCLA 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Smith; J.Vaughns at UCLA 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 30(8:45 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to UCLA 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at UCLA 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 22(8:26 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to UCLA 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 22.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 22(7:46 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to UCLA 11 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 11.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 11(7:20 - 2nd) S.Dollars rushed to UCLA 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 2(6:37 - 2nd) J.James rushed to UCLA End Zone for 2 yards. J.James for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:34 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(6:34 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at UCLA 29.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 29(6:02 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 29. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 29. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at UCLA 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(5:43 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to ORE 46 for 6 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-D.Thompson-Robinson at ORE 46. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 46.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 46(5:14 - 2nd) B.Schlom rushed to ORE 31 for 15 yards. B.Schlom ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(4:58 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE 24 for 7 yards. Z.Charbonnet ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 24(4:32 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to ORE 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; T.Bridges at ORE 26.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCLA 26(3:54 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ORE 26. Catch made by K.Allen at ORE 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; S.Stephens at ORE 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UCLA 34(3:14 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Landherr Holder-S.Holland.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ORE End Zone. S.McGee returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Osling at ORE 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 12(3:04 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Osling; K.Churchwell at ORE 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 24(2:36 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at ORE 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 31(2:08 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 31. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey; K.Medrano at ORE 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37(1:49 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Osling; K.Churchwell at ORE 46.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 46(1:21 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 46. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock; D.Kirkwood at UCLA 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38(1:02 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to UCLA 38. Catch made by M.Irving at UCLA 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by L.Latu; J.Humphrey at UCLA 36.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - OREG 36(0:55 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota. PENALTY on UCLA-A.Hearn Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 21(0:48 - 2nd) B.Nix scrambles to UCLA 10 for yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 10. PENALTY on ORE-M.Aumavae-Laulu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 20 - OREG 31(0:37 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to UCLA 31. Catch made by T.Franklin at UCLA 31. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 7(0:25 - 2nd) B.Nix scrambles to UCLA 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OREG 2(0:17 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to UCLA 2. Catch made by T.Franklin at UCLA 2. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blaylock at UCLA 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 2(0:10 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to UCLA 2. Catch made by T.Franklin at UCLA 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.Franklin for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 64 yards from ORE 35 to the UCLA 1. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Bridges; D.David at UCLA 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(14:55 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe; J.Riley at UCLA 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(14:35 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe; B.Williams at UCLA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCLA 45(14:12 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Norwood.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 45(14:06 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 45. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at UCLA 47.
|+10 YD
4 & 6 - UCLA 47(13:20 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 47. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(12:54 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to ORE 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at ORE 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 41(12:21 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ORE 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(11:57 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE 24 for 7 yards. Z.Charbonnet ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 24(11:35 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ORE 24. Catch made by K.Allen at ORE 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 16(11:11 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 13.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 13(10:42 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to ORE 16 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORE 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 16(10:08 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ORE 16. Catch made by K.Jones at ORE 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UCLA 23(9:31 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Landherr Holder-S.Holland.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 64 yards from UCLA 35 to the ORE 1. M.Irving returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother; C.Jones at ORE 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 18(9:22 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at ORE 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 21(8:55 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at ORE 20.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - OREG 20(8:03 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 20. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at ORE 28. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. B.Nix pass complete to ORE 20. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at ORE 27.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 27(7:50 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to ORE 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Newman at ORE 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 29(7:24 - 3rd) J.James rushed to ORE 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; S.Blaylock at ORE 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 30(6:51 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at ORE 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 35(6:34 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy; J.Sykes at ORE 38.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 38(6:04 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to ORE 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Osling; J.Vaughns at ORE 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 40(5:26 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to UCLA 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Osling; D.Kirkwood at UCLA 47.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47(4:53 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to UCLA 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - OREG 49(4:11 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to UCLA 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey; L.Latu at UCLA 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - OREG 45(3:37 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to UCLA 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey; S.Yoon at UCLA 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37(2:57 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to UCLA 37. Catch made by P.Herbert at UCLA 37. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blaylock at UCLA 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 23(2:20 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to UCLA 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 17(1:56 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to UCLA 17. Catch made by C.McCormick at UCLA 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.McCormick for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 45 yards from ORE 35 to the UCLA 20. K.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Delgado at UCLA 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(1:45 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 31(1:40 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE 36 for 33 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; J.Flowe at ORE 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(1:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-C.Ryan Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(0:53 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at UCLA 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 49(0:33 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 49. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 49.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCLA 49(15:00 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|+11 YD
4 & 8 - UCLA 49(14:57 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ORE 49. Catch made by J.Bobo at ORE 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(14:48 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ORE 38. Catch made by M.Ezeike at ORE 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at ORE 31.
|+27 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 31(14:37 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE 4 for 27 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; M.Funa at ORE 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 4(14:17 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORE 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 1(13:59 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE End Zone for 1 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:56 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:56 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 61 yards from UCLA 35 to the ORE 4. Fair catch by K.Hutson.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(13:56 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 39 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blaylock at ORE 39.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 39(13:30 - 4th) S.Dollars rushed to UCLA 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 43(13:04 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to UCLA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OREG 41(12:23 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - OREG 41(12:20 - 4th) B.Nix rushed to UCLA 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Latu; S.Havili-Kaufusi at UCLA 37.
|+37 YD
4 & 4 - OREG 37(11:44 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to UCLA 37. Catch made by M.Irving at UCLA 37. Gain of 37 yards. M.Irving for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 4th) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 4th) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(11:37 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at UCLA 33.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 33(11:08 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at UCLA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(10:42 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for M.Ezeike.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 46(10:39 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 46. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORE 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 45(10:28 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ware-Hudson; J.Riley at ORE 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(10:02 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at ORE 42. Gain of 13 yards. T.Mokiao-Atimalala ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(9:40 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ORE 29. Catch made by K.Jones at ORE 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at ORE 17.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 17(9:12 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ORE 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at ORE 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UCLA 18(8:42 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ORE 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at ORE 13.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UCLA 13(8:01 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for M.Ezeike.
|Int
4 & 6 - UCLA 13(7:55 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass INTERCEPTED at ORE End Zone. Intercepted by B.Addison at ORE End Zone. Tackled by UCLA at ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20(7:46 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 20. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at ORE 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 21(7:07 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Osling; S.Yoon at ORE 23.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OREG 23(6:18 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for S.McGee.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OREG 23(6:15 - 4th) A.Barry punts 37 yards to UCLA 40 Center-K.Battles. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 40(6:09 - 4th) PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(6:09 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for M.Ezeike.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(6:03 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at UCLA 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 34(5:45 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; J.Riley at UCLA 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(5:20 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 38. Catch made by C.Yankoff at UCLA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at UCLA 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(4:56 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for UCLA.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 49(4:48 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 49(4:44 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 49. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 49. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Addison at ORE 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(4:22 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for Z.Charbonnet. PENALTY on ORE-J.Navarrette Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(4:17 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ORE 22. Catch made by J.Bobo at ORE 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Bobo for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:11 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira kicks onside 9 from UCLA 35 to UCLA 44. Out of bounds. PENALTY on UCLA-N.Barr-Mira Illegal Onside Kick 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 39(4:11 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to UCLA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at UCLA 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 35(4:07 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to UCLA 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey; K.Medrano at UCLA 31.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - OREG 31(4:02 - 4th) PENALTY on ORE-A.Forsyth False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - OREG 36(3:55 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to UCLA 36. Catch made by M.Matavao at UCLA 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 19. PENALTY on ORE-ORE Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - OREG 41(3:55 - 4th) B.Nix scrambles to UCLA 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at UCLA 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 28(3:05 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to UCLA 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 22(3:05 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to UCLA 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 13.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 13(2:21 - 4th) B.Nix kneels at the UCLA 15.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - OREG 15(1:39 - 4th) B.Nix kneels at the UCLA 16.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - OREG 16(0:55 - 4th) B.Nix kneels at the UCLA 17.
|No Gain
4 & 14 - OREG 17(0:13 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
