|
|
|GAST
|APLST
App State scores 28 unanswered points, beats Georgia State
BOONE, N.C. (AP) Camerun Peoples rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Chase Brice added two rushing scores and Appalachian State scored 28 unanswered points in a 42-17 victory over Georgia State on Wednesday night.
Appalachian State (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference), which had 41 rushing yards in its last game against Texas State, rushed for 379 yards and six touchdowns. Nate Noel added 69 yards rushing, Daetrich Harrington had 52 and Ahmani Marshall 48.
The Appalachian State defense forced two turnovers on Georgia State's opening three drives of the second half to take control. The Mountaineers also secured a fumbled with 1:20 left in the fourth.
Peoples scored on a 16-yard run to pull Appalachian State within 14-7 late in the second quarter. Marshall went untouched for a 37-yard touchdown to tie it at 14-all and Brice's 2-yard touchdown run gave App State its first lead at 21-14.
Darren Grainger rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, and he threw for 72 yards with an interception for Georgia State (2-5, 1-2), which has lost all nine meetings with Appalachian State.
Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott and App State coach Shawn Clark were teammates on the Mountaineers' 1995 team that went undefeated during the regular season.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Grainger
3 QB
73 PaYds, INT, 100 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Peoples
6 RB
168 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|25
|Rushing
|12
|22
|Passing
|5
|1
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|301
|421
|Total Plays
|64
|82
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|228
|359
|Rush Attempts
|41
|64
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|73
|62
|Comp. - Att.
|9-23
|7-18
|Yards Per Pass
|2.3
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|5-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.8
|5-34.2
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|73
|PASS YDS
|62
|
|
|228
|RUSH YDS
|359
|
|
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|421
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|9/23
|73
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|19
|100
|1
|26
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|11
|93
|1
|27
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|6
|25
|0
|10
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|5
|10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|4
|2
|24
|0
|22
|
R. Lewis 14 WR
|R. Lewis
|6
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|3
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Laney 6 WR
|R. Laney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gore 59 DL
|T. Gore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 45 LB
|J. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 9 LB
|J. Muhammad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 50 DE
|T. Dunlap
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Abraham 48 LB
|J. Abraham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton 11 CB
|C. Singleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 54 DE
|T. Moore
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jordan 30 S
|M. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 17 LB
|S. McCollum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 44 DE
|J. Clark
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 97 NT
|A. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|1/1
|47
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|6
|44.8
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|2
|1.5
|3
|0
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|7/18
|62
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|23
|168
|2
|41
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|15
|69
|0
|11
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|4
|48
|1
|37
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|10
|47
|0
|14
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|5
|17
|2
|7
|
A. Castle 44 RB
|A. Castle
|7
|10
|1
|10
|
D. Lawson Jr. 5 DB
|D. Lawson Jr.
|2
|9
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Wells 9 WR
|C. Wells
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Wilson 87 TE
|E. Wilson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Hetzel 12 WR
|M. Hetzel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Stroman 22 WR
|D. Stroman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Gibbs 81 TE
|M. Gibbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Doublin 40 LB
|L. Doublin
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 9 LB
|N. Hampton
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|
R. Clarke 27 DB
|R. Clarke
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Ross 4 DB
|N. Ross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dingle-Prince 50 DL
|D. Dingle-Prince
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Haigler 36 DL
|K. Haigler
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Parker 15 LB
|A. Parker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 28 LB
|K. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnholt 56 LB
|K. Arnholt
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Jones Jr. 6 DB
|S. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 91 DL
|M. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|5
|34.2
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tucker 0 DB
|M. Tucker
|1
|63.0
|63
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|2
|4.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at APP 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 32(14:31 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at APP 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 37(14:13 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at APP 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - APLST 39(13:42 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 39(13:32 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 39. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Q.White at APP 46.
|Punt
4 & 1 - APLST 46(12:49 - 1st) C.Howell punts 33 yards to GST 21 Center-APP. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 21(12:43 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant; N.Hampton at GST 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 24(12:15 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at GST 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 30(11:52 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at GST 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 32(11:36 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash. PENALTY on APP-R.Clarke Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 42(11:27 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Earle; L.Doublin at GST 42.
|Sack
2 & 10 - GAST 42(11:00 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 40 for -2 yards (N.Hampton)
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - GAST 40(10:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 47.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47(10:03 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to APP 25 for 22 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 25.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(9:52 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to APP 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 13(9:36 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to APP 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod at APP 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 9(9:19 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to APP 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod at APP 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 4(8:47 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to APP End Zone for 4 yards. T.Gregg for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:43 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(8:43 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at APP 26.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 26(8:11 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to APP 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at APP 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40(7:53 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to APP 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; J.Jones at APP 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - APLST 43(7:17 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for M.Hetzel.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 43(7:10 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by E.Wilson at APP 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at APP 46.
|Punt
4 & 5 - APLST 46(6:32 - 1st) C.Howell punts 32 yards to GST 22 Center-APP. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22(6:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 22. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at GST 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(6:02 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince at GST 35.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 35(5:35 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to APP 47 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; L.Doublin at APP 47.
1 & 10 - GAST(5:24 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle. PENALTY on GST-GST Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on APP-APP Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 47(5:17 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 47(5:09 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to APP 26 for 21 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton at APP 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 26(4:53 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to APP 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 26(4:13 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to APP 1 for yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. D.Grainger scrambles to APP End Zone for 26 yards. D.Grainger for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:13 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(4:12 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Dunlap; T.Moore at APP 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - APLST 26(3:50 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for APP.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - APLST 26(3:37 - 1st) C.Brice scrambles to APP 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at APP 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - APLST 32(2:57 - 1st) C.Howell punts 34 yards to GST 34 Center-APP. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34(2:50 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton at GST 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 37(2:30 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 37(2:13 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton at GST 46.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46(1:58 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at GST 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - GAST 43(1:16 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 43. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at GST 49.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GAST 49(0:45 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GAST 49(0:40 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 39 yards to APP 12 Center-GST. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 12(0:31 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 12(0:17 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 26 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at APP 26. PENALTY on GST-A.Lane Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41(15:00 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at APP 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 45(14:38 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; J.Crawford at APP 47.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - APLST 47(13:53 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn. PENALTY on APP-APP Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on GST-GST Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset.
|Punt
4 & 4 - APLST 47(13:48 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 31 yards to GST 22 Center-APP. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22(13:40 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at GST 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 24(13:16 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at GST 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 26(12:38 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 26. Catch made by J.Williams at GST 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by APP at GST 27.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GAST 27(11:57 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 46 yards to APP 27 Center-GST. T.Page returned punt from the APP 27. Tackled by C.Singleton at APP 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 30(11:52 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 30(11:45 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at APP 36.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - APLST 36(11:16 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman.
|Punt
4 & 4 - APLST 36(11:05 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 41 yards to GST 23 Center-APP. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 23(10:53 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton; L.Doublin at GST 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 33(10:35 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Laney.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 33(10:30 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; A.Parker at GST 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 38(10:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 38. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at GST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 44(9:38 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 44(9:36 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; L.Doublin at GST 45.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GAST 45(8:41 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GAST 44(8:46 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 31 yards to APP 25 Center-GST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(8:43 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to APP 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at APP 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 36(8:19 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 36. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at APP 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 38(7:43 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to APP 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at APP 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 44(7:13 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to APP 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at APP 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49(6:56 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 49. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GST 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 44(6:29 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to GST 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; J.Veneziale at GST 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38(6:19 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to GST 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Moore; A.Lane at GST 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 34(5:58 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to GST 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GST 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(5:20 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to GST 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 21(4:44 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to GST 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.White; J.Denis at GST 20.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 20(3:58 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to GST 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GST 16.
|+16 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 16(3:22 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to GST End Zone for 16 yards. C.Peoples for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:13 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 57 yards from APP 35 to the GST 8. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(3:13 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 26 for 1 yards. J.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 26(2:52 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Clark; T.Bird at GST 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 29(2:15 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 29. Catch made by A.Green at GST 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by APP at GST 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - GAST 31(2:07 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 55 yards to APP 14 Center-GST. Downed by GST.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 14(1:51 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to APP 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; J.Veneziale at APP 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - APLST 23(1:30 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to APP 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Moore; A.Smith at APP 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 28(1:18 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 28. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at APP 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 33(1:01 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to APP 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at APP 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 43(0:49 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for N.Noel.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 43(0:42 - 2nd) C.Brice scrambles to GST 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 50.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 50(0:24 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to GST 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at GST 48.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - APLST 48(0:00 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 35 yards from APP 35 to the GST 30. A.Green returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at GST 30. PENALTY on APP-J.McLeod Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(14:59 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to APP 34 for 21 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34(14:29 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to APP 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 28.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - GAST 28(14:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on GST-GST False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 33(13:59 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to APP 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 32.
|Sack
3 & 8 - GAST 32(13:23 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at APP 31 for 1 yards (N.Hampton) D.Grainger FUMBLES forced by N.Hampton. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-H.Paillant at APP 31.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 31(13:12 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to GST 49 for 20 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49(12:42 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to GST 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 43(12:16 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to GST 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at GST 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 39(11:43 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to GST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - APLST 37(11:14 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to GST 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at GST 37.
|+37 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 37(10:33 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to GST End Zone for 37 yards. A.Marshall for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:24 - 3rd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to the GST 25. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(10:24 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by APP at GST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 35(10:03 - 3rd) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 40 for yards. Tackled by A.Parker at GST 40. PENALTY on GST-P.Bartlett Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - GAST 20(9:42 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by APP at GST 20.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - GAST 20(9:17 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|No Gain
3 & 25 - GAST 20(9:13 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|Punt
4 & 25 - GAST 20(9:06 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts 52 yards to APP 28 Center-GST. T.Page returned punt from the APP 28. Tackled by GST at APP 33.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 33(8:55 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at APP 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 40(8:29 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at APP 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 44(7:54 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jordan J.Crawford at APP 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 47(7:21 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to GST 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at GST 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 49(6:44 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to GST 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at GST 45.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 45(6:09 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to GST 45. Catch made by H.Pearson at GST 45. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 14(5:15 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to GST 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 5.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 5(5:06 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to GST 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 2(4:39 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to GST 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Dunlap at GST 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 1(4:11 - 3rd) C.Brice rushed to GST End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brice for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 3rd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 46 yards from APP 35 to the GST 19. A.Green returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at GST 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 22(3:55 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|Sack
2 & 10 - GAST 22(3:50 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 16 for -6 yards (J.McLeod)
|Int
3 & 16 - GAST 16(3:12 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass INTERCEPTED at GST 25. Intercepted by T.Bird at GST 25. Tackled by GST at GST 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 13(3:01 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to GST 12 for yards. Tackled by GST at GST 12. PENALTY on APP-APP Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 16 - APLST 18(2:38 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to GST 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 13.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - APLST 13(1:58 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to GST 23 for yards. D.Harrington FUMBLES forced by T.Dunlap. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-T.Gore at GST 23. Tackled by APP at GST 23. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Harrington rushed to GST 13 for 0 yards. D.Harrington FUMBLES forced by T.Dunlap. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-D.Harrington at GST 13. Tackled by GST at GST 13.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - APLST 13(1:56 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 2(1:49 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to GST 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 1(1:17 - 3rd) C.Brice rushed to GST End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brice for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 3rd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 55 yards from APP 35 to the GST 10. J.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at GST 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27(1:05 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by APP at GST 29.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - GAST 29(0:41 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash. PENALTY on APP-S.Jones Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 39(0:32 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 39(0:24 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to APP 34 for 27 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34(0:05 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to APP 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 32(15:00 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to APP 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 28.
|Sack
3 & 4 - GAST 28(14:39 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at APP 30 for -2 yards (K.Haigler)
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAST 37(13:56 - 4th) M.Hayes 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GST Holder-GST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 4th) M.Hayes kicks 58 yards from GST 35 to the APP 7. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Tate at GST 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 30(13:32 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to GST 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 26(13:04 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to GST 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 21.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - APLST 21(12:35 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to GST 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 21.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 21(12:01 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to GST 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 17(11:21 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to GST 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 16.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - APLST 16(10:37 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for M.Gibbs.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - APLST 16(10:34 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to GST 7 for 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 7(9:51 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to GST End Zone for 7 yards. C.Peoples for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:42 - 4th) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 4th) M.Hughes kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to the GST 25. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(9:34 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25(9:35 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to GST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at GST 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 29(9:07 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for C.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 29(9:00 - 4th) M.Hayes punts 46 yards to APP 25 Center-GST. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(8:53 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to APP 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at APP 27.
|+41 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 27(8:06 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to GST 32 for 41 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 32.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 32(7:22 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to GST 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - APLST 35(6:41 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to GST 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham; J.Crawford at GST 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 27(6:30 - 4th) C.Brice rushed to GST 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GST 25.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - APLST 25(5:39 - 4th) A.Castle rushed to GST 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at GST 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 21(4:58 - 4th) A.Castle rushed to GST 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 17(4:52 - 4th) A.Castle rushed to GST 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; S.McCollum at GST 11.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 11(4:09 - 4th) A.Castle rushed to GST 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at GST 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 1(3:28 - 4th) A.Castle rushed to GST End Zone for 1 yards. A.Castle for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:24 - 4th) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 4th) M.Hughes kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to the GST 25. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(3:24 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by APP at GST 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 37(3:10 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 37 for 0 yards (K.Arnholt) D.Grainger FUMBLES forced by APP. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-K.Haigler at GST 37. K.Haigler FUMBLES forced by J.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-M.Cunningham at GST 15.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 15(2:58 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 15. Catch made by A.Green at GST 15. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by APP at GST 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37(2:39 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to GST 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by APP at GST 44.
|-5 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 44(2:03 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to GST 39 for -5 yards. Tackled by APP at GST 39.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - GAST 39(1:43 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash. PENALTY on APP-O.Philyaw Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 46(1:30 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 46(1:30 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to APP 46. Catch made by C.Thompson at APP 46. Gain of 1 yards. C.Thompson FUMBLES forced by K.Arnholt. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-K.Arnholt at APP 45. Tackled by GST at APP 45.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 45(1:20 - 4th) A.Castle rushed to APP 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at APP 49.
|-19 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 49(0:33 - 4th) A.Castle rushed to APP 30 for -19 yards. Tackled by GST at APP 30.
-
TROY
SALA
0
046.5 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
0
047 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
0
052.5 O/U
+13
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
0
057.5 O/U
-1.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
0
068 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
0
049.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
IND
RUT
0
048 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
0
049 O/U
-29.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
058 O/U
-9
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
0
058 O/U
-9
Sat 12:30pm
-
BGREEN
CMICH
0
050.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
0
065.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
0
047.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 2:30pm PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
0
057 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:00pm FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
0
061 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
063.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
0
068 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
0
050 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
072.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MD
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
0
051 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
0
061 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
0
072 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
0
054 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
UL
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
0
043.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
043 O/U
+21.5
Sat 6:00pm FLOF
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
040.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
BOISE
AF
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
0
044.5 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
SC
0
044.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UCF
ECU
0
064 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
0
048.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
056.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2