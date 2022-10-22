Drive Chart
FRESNO
NMEX




Key Players
L. Fife 10 QB
225 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 49 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
J. Holaday 12 QB
37 PaYds, 39 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:01
A.Montano 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
12
plays
67
yds
5:03
pos
3
0
Field Goal 7:26
L.Drzewiecki 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
5
plays
18
yds
2:31
pos
3
3
Touchdown 1:07
L.Fife rushed to NM End Zone for 2 yards. L.Fife for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
71
yds
6:19
pos
9
3
Point After TD 1:07
A.Montano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 2:44
L.Drzewiecki 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
10
plays
45
yds
4:51
pos
10
6
Field Goal 0:00
A.Montano 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
12
plays
55
yds
2:46
pos
13
6
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:44
L.Fife pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
1
plays
75
yds
00:12
pos
19
6
Point After TD 12:44
A.Montano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
6
Touchdown 7:10
L.Fife rushed to NM End Zone for 30 yards. L.Fife for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
64
yds
3:26
pos
26
6
Point After TD 7:10
A.Montano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
6
Field Goal 1:55
L.Drzewiecki 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
4
plays
3
yds
1:54
pos
27
9
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:46
M.Sherrod rushed to NM End Zone for 2 yards. M.Sherrod for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
67
yds
4:13
pos
33
9
Point After TD 12:46
A.Montano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
9
Touchdown 4:42
J.Mims rushed to NM End Zone for 22 yards. J.Mims for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
70
yds
6:26
pos
40
9
Point After TD 4:42
A.Montano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
9
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 8
Rushing 14 6
Passing 11 2
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 10-16 2-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 510 138
Total Plays 79 44
Avg Gain 6.5 3.1
Net Yards Rushing 285 87
Rush Attempts 50 27
Avg Rush Yards 5.7 3.2
Yards Passing 225 51
Comp. - Att. 19-29 9-17
Yards Per Pass 7.8 1.5
Penalties - Yards 1-5 4-39
Touchdowns 5 0
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-48.0 7-51.1
Return Yards 26 76
Punts - Returns 3-26 2-38
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-38
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Fresno State 3-4 103141441
New Mexico 2-6 33309
University Stadium Albuquerque, NM
 225 PASS YDS 51
285 RUSH YDS 87
510 TOTAL YDS 138
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Fife  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 225 1 1 135.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 661 1 5 122.9
L. Fife 19/29 225 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mims  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 165 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 480 6
J. Mims 26 165 1 34
M. Sherrod  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 183 1
M. Sherrod 13 55 1 7
L. Fife  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 49 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 -13 1
L. Fife 6 49 2 30
E. Gilliam  49 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
E. Gilliam 4 20 0 6
J. Henderson  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Henderson 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Moreno-Cropper  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 9 158 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 336 0
J. Moreno-Cropper 11 9 158 1 75
N. Remigio  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 319 1
N. Remigio 8 5 38 0 20
E. Brooks  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 208 2
E. Brooks 1 1 10 0 10
T. Jones  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
T. Jones 1 1 6 0 6
R. Pauwels Jr.  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 109 1
R. Pauwels Jr. 2 1 5 0 5
T. Watson  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 78 0
T. Watson 1 1 4 0 4
B. Schmidt  54 OL
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Schmidt 1 1 4 0 4
M. Dalena  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Dalena 1 0 0 0 0
Z. Pope  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 162 0
Z. Pope 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Gates  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Gates 4-0 0.0 0
C. Sanders Jr.  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Sanders Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
L. Bailey  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
L. Bailey 3-3 0.0 0
M. Norris  43 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Norris 3-1 0.0 0
B. Lux  33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Lux 2-1 0.0 0
C. Gordon  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Gordon 1-0 0.0 0
S. Comstock  22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Comstock 1-0 0.0 0
A. Fox  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Fox 1-0 1.0 0
C. Lockridge  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Lockridge 1-1 0.0 0
C. Remlinger  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Remlinger 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Perales  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
D. Perales 1-3 0.0 0
L. Payne Jr.  55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Payne Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
M. Langley  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Langley 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hudson Jr.  17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Hudson Jr. 1-1 1.0 0
D. Bridges  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Bridges 1-2 0.0 0
J. Isaia  73 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Isaia 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson  52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
P. Jackson  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Montano  48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
8/12 15/16
A. Montano 2/2 38 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. King  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 0 0
C. King 2 48.0 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Remigio  1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
N. Remigio 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Remigio 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.7 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 30.3 121 1
N. Remigio 3 8.7 14 0
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Holaday  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 69.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25.0% 15 0 1 6.5
J. Holaday 8/16 37 0 0
M. Kendrick  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 856 3 7 106.2
M. Kendrick 1/1 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Holaday  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 1
J. Holaday 11 39 0 35
N. Jones  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 280 1
N. Jones 7 28 0 14
C. Washington  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 162 0
C. Washington 7 18 0 11
A. Erickson  82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Erickson 1 7 0 7
S. White  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 132 3
S. White 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Wysong  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 191 1
L. Wysong 6 3 15 0 9
E. Queen  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
E. Queen 3 2 14 0 15
A. Erickson  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
A. Erickson 2 1 14 0 14
D. Jones  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Jones 1 1 9 0 9
S. White  9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 0
S. White 1 1 4 0 4
J. Hullaby  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
J. Hullaby 1 0 0 0 0
T. Hall  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
T. Hall 1 0 0 0 0
J. Holaday  12 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -11 0
J. Holaday 1 1 -11 0 -11
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Haulcy  28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-11 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Haulcy 8-11 0.0 1
D. Hunter  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
D. Hunter 4-6 0.0 0
J. Saltonstall  95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Saltonstall 4-0 0.0 0
J. Harris  97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Harris 3-2 0.0 0
J. Lewis  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Lewis 3-2 0.0 0
J. Reed II  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
J. Reed II 3-5 0.0 0
I. Shewell  52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Shewell 2-2 0.0 0
R. Hannah  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Hannah 1-3 0.0 0
C. Moon  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
C. Moon 1-6 0.0 0
B. Santana  51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Santana 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wilson  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Wilson 1-4 0.0 0
S. Riley  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
S. Riley 0-3 0.0 0
H. Sellers  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Sellers 0-1 0.0 0
B. Johnson  16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
K. Drake  45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Drake 0-1 0.0 0
B. Taylor  13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Drzewiecki  94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/6 4/4
L. Drzewiecki 3/3 33 0/0 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Rodriguez  10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 51.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 0 0
A. Rodriguez 7 51.1 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Washington  22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 42.5 63 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 100 1
C. Washington 2 42.5 63 0
L. Wysong  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
L. Wysong 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Wysong 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 2.9 29 0
L. Wysong 2 19.0 38 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 25 5:03 12 67 FG
6:58 FRESNO 25 6:19 13 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 FRESNO 20 1:05 3 -3 Punt
11:00 FRESNO 12 3:23 6 23 Punt
2:46 FRESNO 25 2:46 12 55 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 FRESNO 25 0:12 1 75 TD
10:36 FRESNO 36 3:26 8 64 TD
4:50 FRESNO 30 0:57 3 5 INT
1:59 FRESNO 33 4:13 8 67 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 FRESNO 30 6:26 10 70 TD
3:19 FRESNO 12 3:19 5 16 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:57 FRESNO 30 2:31 5 18 FG
1:07 NMEX 25 3:06 6 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 NMEX 42 0:56 3 3 Punt
7:37 NMEX 48 4:51 10 45 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 22 2:04 4 7 Punt
12:44 NMEX 25 2:08 3 8 Punt
7:10 NMEX 17 2:20 3 1 Punt
3:53 FRESNO 19 1:54 4 3 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 NMEX 25 1:38 5 0 Punt
4:42 NMEX 25 1:23 4 18 Punt

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 67 yards, 5:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(15:00 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(14:57 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at FRE 26.
+16 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 26
(14:23 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NM at FRE 42.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42
(13:58 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at FRE 48.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 48
(13:23 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NM 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 43.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43
(13:10 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NM 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy J.Reed at NM 39.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 39
(12:25 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NM 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 33.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(11:50 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to NM 33. Catch made by N.Remigio at NM 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 13.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 13
(11:15 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy I.Shewell at NM 9.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 9
(10:44 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to NM 9. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at NM 9. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Santana at NM 8.
No Gain
3 & Goal - FRESNO 8
(10:07 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - FRESNO 16
(10:01 - 1st) A.Montano 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:57 - 1st) A.Montano kicks 58 yards from FRE 35 to the NM 7. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Gordon at FRE 30.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 30
(9:46 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to FRE 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 19.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 19
(9:10 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to FRE 19. Catch made by L.Wysong at FRE 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 10.
-5 YD
1 & 9 - NMEX 10
(8:32 - 1st) S.White rushed to FRE 15 for -5 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey M.Norris at FRE 15.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - NMEX 15
(8:03 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to FRE 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 12.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - NMEX 19
(7:31 - 1st) L.Drzewiecki 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:26 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(7:26 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at FRE 30.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 30
(6:58 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at FRE 31.
+18 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 31
(6:17 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 31. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NM at FRE 49.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49
(5:59 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 49. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 33.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(5:15 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NM 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Shewell C.Moon at NM 35.
+6 YD
2 & 12 - FRESNO 35
(4:33 - 1st) L.Fife scrambles to NM 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall C.Moon at NM 29.
+10 YD
3 & 6 - FRESNO 29
(3:46 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to NM 29. Catch made by E.Brooks at NM 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 19.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 19
(3:10 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NM 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at NM 18.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 18
(2:50 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; A.Haulcy at NM 11.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 11
(2:15 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; J.Reed at NM 8.
No Gain
1 & Goal - FRESNO 8
(1:44 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
Penalty
2 & Goal - FRESNO 8
(1:37 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope. PENALTY on NM-R.Wilson Defensive Holding 4 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 4
(1:33 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; J.Harris at NM 2.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 2
(1:14 - 1st) L.Fife rushed to NM End Zone for 2 yards. L.Fife for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:07 - 1st) A.Montano extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:07 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(1:07 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to NM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at NM 26.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 26
(0:37 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 26. Catch made by S.White at NM 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Sanders at NM 30.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 30
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at NM 40.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(14:36 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges; B.Lux at NM 42.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 42
(13:58 - 2nd) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 42. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges; M.Langley at NM 45.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 45
(13:21 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 45
(13:11 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 55 yards to FRE End Zone Center-NM. Touchback.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20
(13:01 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 20. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 20. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; J.Lewis at FRE 17.
No Gain
2 & 13 - FRESNO 17
(12:26 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
No Gain
3 & 13 - FRESNO 17
(12:19 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.
Punt
4 & 13 - FRESNO 17
(11:59 - 2nd) C.King punts 41 yards to NM 42 Center-FRE. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 42. Tackled by FRE at NM 42.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 42
(11:56 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for J.Hullaby.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 42
(11:56 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - NMEX 42
(11:50 - 2nd) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at NM 45.
Punt
4 & 7 - NMEX 45
(11:08 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 43 yards to FRE 12 Center-NM. Fair catch by N.Remigio.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12
(11:00 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; A.Haulcy at FRE 16.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 16
(10:29 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at FRE 19.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 19
(9:56 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 19. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NM at FRE 26. PENALTY on NM-J.Harris Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(9:45 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at FRE 30.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 30
(9:24 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; D.Hunter at FRE 35.
No Gain
3 & 1 - FRESNO 35
(9:05 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; C.Moon at FRE 35.
Punt
4 & 1 - FRESNO 35
(7:54 - 2nd) C.King punts 55 yards to NM 10 Center-FRE. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 10. Tackled by N.D'Ambra at NM 48.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 45 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 48
(7:37 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to FRE 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at FRE 41.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41
(7:21 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to FRE 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 39.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 39
(6:43 - 2nd) A.Erickson rushed to FRE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at FRE 32.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 32
(6:17 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to FRE 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Perales; P.Jackson at FRE 31.
Sack
1 & 10 - NMEX 31
(5:22 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at FRE 37 for -6 yards (A.Fox)
+35 YD
2 & 16 - NMEX 37
(4:37 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to FRE 2 for 35 yards. Tackled by C.Sanders at FRE 2.
No Gain
1 & Goal - NMEX 2
(3:58 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to FRE 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 2.
-4 YD
2 & Goal - NMEX 2
(3:44 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to FRE 6 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Gordon at FRE 6.
Sack
3 & Goal - NMEX 6
(3:03 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at FRE 7 for -1 yards (J.Hudson)
Field Goal
4 & 7 - NMEX 14
(2:51 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 55 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:46 - 2nd) G.Steinkamp kicks 44 yards from NM 35 to the FRE 21. Fair catch by R.Pauwels.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(2:46 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at FRE 31.
Penalty
2 & 4 - FRESNO 31
(2:14 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper. PENALTY on FRE-J.Mims Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 26
(2:12 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
+12 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 26
(2:06 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at FRE 38.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38
(1:43 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by B.Schmidt at FRE 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at FRE 42.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 42
(1:30 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 42. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at FRE 46.
Penalty
3 & 2 - FRESNO 46
(1:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on NM-S.Riley Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49
(1:25 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to NM 49. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at NM 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 39.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39
(0:58 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by T.Jones at NM 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 33.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 33
(0:49 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to NM 33. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at NM 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(0:45 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for FRE.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(0:40 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(0:35 - 2nd) L.Fife rushed to NM 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 20.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - FRESNO 28
(0:03 - 2nd) A.Montano 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at NM 22.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 22
(14:56 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at NM 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36
(14:43 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at NM 40.
-3 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 40
(13:58 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at NM 37.
Penalty
3 & 9 - NMEX 37
(13:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on NM-D.Jones Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 24 - NMEX 22
(13:46 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Comstock at NM 29.
Punt
4 & 17 - NMEX 29
(13:08 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 46 yards to FRE 25 Center-NM. Out of bounds.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+75 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(12:56 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
PAT Good
(12:44 - 3rd) A.Montano extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:44 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(12:44 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; D.Johnson at NM 30.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 30
(12:14 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; D.Perales at NM 31.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 31
(11:29 - 3rd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Remlinger at NM 33.
Punt
4 & 2 - NMEX 33
(10:52 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 60 yards to FRE 7 Center-NM. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 7. Tackled by NM at FRE 21. PENALTY on NM-S.Riley Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 64 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36
(10:36 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at FRE 41.
+10 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 41
(10:18 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 41. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NM 49.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49
(9:44 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to NM 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; A.Haulcy at NM 43.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 43
(9:07 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to NM 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; D.Hunter at NM 41.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 41
(8:32 - 3rd) L.Fife rushed to NM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Shewell at NM 38.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38
(8:15 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by R.Pauwels at NM 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 33.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 33
(7:50 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to NM 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Shewell; C.Moon at NM 30.
+30 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 30
(7:21 - 3rd) L.Fife rushed to NM End Zone for 30 yards. L.Fife for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:10 - 3rd) A.Montano extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:10 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 58 yards from FRE 35 to the NM 7. L.Wysong returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at NM 17.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 17
(7:03 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; C.Lockridge at NM 15.
-11 YD
2 & 12 - NMEX 15
(6:28 - 3rd) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 15. Catch made by J.Holaday at NM 15. Gain of -11 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at NM 4.
+14 YD
3 & 23 - NMEX 4
(5:42 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 4. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 4. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; D.Perales at NM 18.
Punt
4 & 9 - NMEX 18
(5:02 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 57 yards to FRE 25 Center-NM. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 25. Tackled by S.Riley at FRE 30.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Interception (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30
(4:50 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for R.Pauwels.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 30
(4:45 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; A.Haulcy at FRE 35.
Int
3 & 5 - FRESNO 35
(4:10 - 3rd) L.Fife pass INTERCEPTED at NM 43. Intercepted by A.Haulcy at NM 43. Tackled by J.Isaia at FRE 19.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 19
(3:53 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to FRE 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 14.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 14
(3:36 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to FRE 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Perales at FRE 15.
-1 YD
3 & 6 - NMEX 15
(2:51 - 3rd) J.Holaday pass complete to FRE 15. Catch made by E.Queen at FRE 15. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 16.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - NMEX 23
(2:01 - 3rd) L.Drzewiecki 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 67 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:59 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the FRE End Zone. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jones; J.Hullaby at FRE 33.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(1:51 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at FRE 42.
No Gain
2 & 1 - FRESNO 42
(1:13 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at FRE 42.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 42
(0:37 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; R.Wilson at FRE 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46
(15:00 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 46. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 50.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 50
(14:16 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to NM 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; R.Hannah at NM 41.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41
(13:45 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to NM 7 for 34 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 7.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 7
(13:12 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 2.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 2
(12:52 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NM End Zone for 2 yards. M.Sherrod for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:46 - 4th) A.Montano extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (5 plays, 0 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:46 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(12:46 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25
(12:41 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by E.Queen at NM 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by FRE at NM 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(12:13 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for T.Hall.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 40
(12:05 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
Sack
3 & 10 - NMEX 40
(11:59 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 25 for -15 yards (L.Payne)
Punt
4 & 25 - NMEX 25
(11:23 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 52 yards to FRE 23 Center-NM. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 23. Tackled by J.Reed at FRE 30.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 70 yards, 6:26 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30
(11:08 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at FRE 38.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 38
(10:26 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; R.Wilson at FRE 41.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41
(9:46 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at FRE 49.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 49
(9:04 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; D.Hunter at NM 46.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46
(8:20 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; J.Reed at NM 41.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 41
(7:38 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; K.Drake at NM 35.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(7:01 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Sellers; R.Hannah at NM 31.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 31
(6:16 - 4th) L.Fife rushed to NM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 29.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 29
(5:34 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to NM 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; S.Riley at NM 22.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22
(4:54 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to NM End Zone for 22 yards. J.Mims for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:42 - 4th) A.Montano extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:42 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(4:42 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by D.Jones at NM 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at NM 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(4:20 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 40
(4:13 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 40. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Sanders at NM 43.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEX 43
(3:34 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for NM.
Punt
4 & 7 - NMEX 43
(3:27 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to FRE 12 Center-NM. Fair catch by N.Remigio.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - End of Game (5 plays, 16 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12
(3:19 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at FRE 18.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 18
(2:42 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; A.Haulcy at FRE 24.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 24
(2:06 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; A.Haulcy at FRE 26.
-4 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 26
(1:26 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to FRE 22 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; B.Taylor at FRE 22.
+6 YD
3 & 12 - FRESNO 22
(0:37 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at FRE 28.
