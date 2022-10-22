Drive Chart
|
|
|FRESNO
|NMEX
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
L. Fife
10 QB
225 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 49 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
J. Holaday
12 QB
37 PaYds, 39 RuYds
Field Goal 10:01
A.Montano 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
12
plays
67
yds
5:03
pos
3
0
Field Goal 7:26
L.Drzewiecki 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
5
plays
18
yds
2:31
pos
3
3
Touchdown 1:07
L.Fife rushed to NM End Zone for 2 yards. L.Fife for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
71
yds
6:19
pos
9
3
Field Goal 2:44
L.Drzewiecki 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
10
plays
45
yds
4:51
pos
10
6
Field Goal 0:00
A.Montano 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
12
plays
55
yds
2:46
pos
13
6
Touchdown 12:44
L.Fife pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
1
plays
75
yds
00:12
pos
19
6
Touchdown 7:10
L.Fife rushed to NM End Zone for 30 yards. L.Fife for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
64
yds
3:26
pos
26
6
Field Goal 1:55
L.Drzewiecki 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
4
plays
3
yds
1:54
pos
27
9
Touchdown 12:46
M.Sherrod rushed to NM End Zone for 2 yards. M.Sherrod for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
67
yds
4:13
pos
33
9
Touchdown 4:42
J.Mims rushed to NM End Zone for 22 yards. J.Mims for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
70
yds
6:26
pos
40
9
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|8
|Rushing
|14
|6
|Passing
|11
|2
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|10-16
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|510
|138
|Total Plays
|79
|44
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|285
|87
|Rush Attempts
|50
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|225
|51
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|1.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|5
|0
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-48.0
|7-51.1
|Return Yards
|26
|76
|Punts - Returns
|3-26
|2-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-38
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|225
|PASS YDS
|51
|
|
|285
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|510
|TOTAL YDS
|138
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Fife 10 QB
|L. Fife
|19/29
|225
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|26
|165
|1
|34
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|13
|55
|1
|7
|
L. Fife 10 QB
|L. Fife
|6
|49
|2
|30
|
E. Gilliam 49 RB
|E. Gilliam
|4
|20
|0
|6
|
J. Henderson 13 QB
|J. Henderson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|11
|9
|158
|1
|75
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|8
|5
|38
|0
|20
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Jones 8 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Watson 84 TE
|T. Watson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Schmidt 54 OL
|B. Schmidt
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Dalena 0 WR
|M. Dalena
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gates 2 DB
|E. Gates
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sanders Jr. 11 DB
|C. Sanders Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Norris 43 DB
|M. Norris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lux 33 DB
|B. Lux
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gordon 24 DB
|C. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Comstock 22 DB
|S. Comstock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fox 4 DL
|A. Fox
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Remlinger 50 DL
|C. Remlinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 29 DB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perales 99 DE
|D. Perales
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Payne Jr. 55 DT
|L. Payne Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson Jr. 17 DL
|J. Hudson Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Bridges 5 DL
|D. Bridges
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Isaia 73 OL
|J. Isaia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 52 DE
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jackson 31 LB
|P. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|2/2
|38
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|2
|48.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|3
|8.7
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|8/16
|37
|0
|0
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|1/1
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|11
|39
|0
|35
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|7
|28
|0
|14
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|7
|18
|0
|11
|
A. Erickson 82 WR
|A. Erickson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|6
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
E. Queen 81 TE
|E. Queen
|3
|2
|14
|0
|15
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Jones 14 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Hullaby 28 RB
|J. Hullaby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 10 WR
|T. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|1
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Haulcy 28 S
|A. Haulcy
|8-11
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hunter 42 LB
|D. Hunter
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DE
|J. Harris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 5 S
|J. Lewis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
I. Shewell 52 DL
|I. Shewell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 44 LB
|R. Hannah
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moon 58 LB
|C. Moon
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
B. Santana 51 DE
|B. Santana
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilson 6 S
|R. Wilson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Riley 36 LB
|S. Riley
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Sellers 23 CB
|H. Sellers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 16 S
|B. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Drake 45 DE
|K. Drake
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Taylor 13 S
|B. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Drzewiecki 94 K
|L. Drzewiecki
|3/3
|33
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|7
|51.1
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|2
|42.5
|63
|0
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|2
|19.0
|38
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25(14:57 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at FRE 26.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 26(14:23 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NM at FRE 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(13:58 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at FRE 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 48(13:23 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NM 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43(13:10 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NM 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy J.Reed at NM 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 39(12:25 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NM 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 33.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(11:50 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to NM 33. Catch made by N.Remigio at NM 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 13(11:15 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy I.Shewell at NM 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 9(10:44 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to NM 9. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at NM 9. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Santana at NM 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FRESNO 8(10:07 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - FRESNO 16(10:01 - 1st) A.Montano 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 1st) A.Montano kicks 58 yards from FRE 35 to the NM 7. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Gordon at FRE 30.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(9:46 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to FRE 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(9:10 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to FRE 19. Catch made by L.Wysong at FRE 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 10.
|-5 YD
1 & 9 - NMEX 10(8:32 - 1st) S.White rushed to FRE 15 for -5 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey M.Norris at FRE 15.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - NMEX 15(8:03 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to FRE 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NMEX 19(7:31 - 1st) L.Drzewiecki 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(7:26 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at FRE 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 30(6:58 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at FRE 31.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 31(6:17 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 31. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NM at FRE 49.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(5:59 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 49. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 33.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(5:15 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NM 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Shewell C.Moon at NM 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - FRESNO 35(4:33 - 1st) L.Fife scrambles to NM 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall C.Moon at NM 29.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - FRESNO 29(3:46 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to NM 29. Catch made by E.Brooks at NM 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 19(3:10 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NM 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at NM 18.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 18(2:50 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; A.Haulcy at NM 11.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 11(2:15 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; J.Reed at NM 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FRESNO 8(1:44 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - FRESNO 8(1:37 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope. PENALTY on NM-R.Wilson Defensive Holding 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 4(1:33 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; J.Harris at NM 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 2(1:14 - 1st) L.Fife rushed to NM End Zone for 2 yards. L.Fife for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 1st) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(1:07 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to NM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at NM 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 26(0:37 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 26. Catch made by S.White at NM 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Sanders at NM 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 30(15:00 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at NM 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(14:36 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges; B.Lux at NM 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 42(13:58 - 2nd) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 42. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges; M.Langley at NM 45.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 45(13:21 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 45(13:11 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 55 yards to FRE End Zone Center-NM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(13:01 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 20. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 20. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; J.Lewis at FRE 17.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - FRESNO 17(12:26 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - FRESNO 17(12:19 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.
|Punt
4 & 13 - FRESNO 17(11:59 - 2nd) C.King punts 41 yards to NM 42 Center-FRE. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 42. Tackled by FRE at NM 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(11:56 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for J.Hullaby.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 42(11:56 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - NMEX 42(11:50 - 2nd) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at NM 45.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NMEX 45(11:08 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 43 yards to FRE 12 Center-NM. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(11:00 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; A.Haulcy at FRE 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 16(10:29 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at FRE 19.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 19(9:56 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 19. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NM at FRE 26. PENALTY on NM-J.Harris Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(9:45 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at FRE 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 30(9:24 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; D.Hunter at FRE 35.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - FRESNO 35(9:05 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; C.Moon at FRE 35.
|Punt
4 & 1 - FRESNO 35(7:54 - 2nd) C.King punts 55 yards to NM 10 Center-FRE. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 10. Tackled by N.D'Ambra at NM 48.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(7:37 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to FRE 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at FRE 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(7:21 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to FRE 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 39(6:43 - 2nd) A.Erickson rushed to FRE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at FRE 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 32(6:17 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to FRE 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Perales; P.Jackson at FRE 31.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NMEX 31(5:22 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at FRE 37 for -6 yards (A.Fox)
|+35 YD
2 & 16 - NMEX 37(4:37 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to FRE 2 for 35 yards. Tackled by C.Sanders at FRE 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NMEX 2(3:58 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to FRE 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 2.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - NMEX 2(3:44 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to FRE 6 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Gordon at FRE 6.
|Sack
3 & Goal - NMEX 6(3:03 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at FRE 7 for -1 yards (J.Hudson)
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NMEX 14(2:51 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 2nd) G.Steinkamp kicks 44 yards from NM 35 to the FRE 21. Fair catch by R.Pauwels.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(2:46 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at FRE 31.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - FRESNO 31(2:14 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper. PENALTY on FRE-J.Mims Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 26(2:12 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 26(2:06 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at FRE 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(1:43 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by B.Schmidt at FRE 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at FRE 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 42(1:30 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 42. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at FRE 46.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - FRESNO 46(1:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on NM-S.Riley Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(1:25 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to NM 49. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at NM 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(0:58 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by T.Jones at NM 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 33(0:49 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to NM 33. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at NM 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(0:45 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for FRE.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 26(0:40 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - FRESNO 26(0:35 - 2nd) L.Fife rushed to NM 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - FRESNO 28(0:03 - 2nd) A.Montano 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at NM 22.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 22(14:56 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at NM 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(14:43 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at NM 40.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 40(13:58 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at NM 37.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NMEX 37(13:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on NM-D.Jones Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 24 - NMEX 22(13:46 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Comstock at NM 29.
|Punt
4 & 17 - NMEX 29(13:08 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 46 yards to FRE 25 Center-NM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(12:56 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(12:44 - 3rd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(12:44 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; D.Johnson at NM 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 30(12:14 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; D.Perales at NM 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 31(11:29 - 3rd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Remlinger at NM 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NMEX 33(10:52 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 60 yards to FRE 7 Center-NM. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 7. Tackled by NM at FRE 21. PENALTY on NM-S.Riley Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(10:36 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at FRE 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 41(10:18 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 41. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NM 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(9:44 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to NM 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; A.Haulcy at NM 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 43(9:07 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to NM 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; D.Hunter at NM 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 41(8:32 - 3rd) L.Fife rushed to NM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Shewell at NM 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(8:15 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by R.Pauwels at NM 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 33(7:50 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to NM 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Shewell; C.Moon at NM 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 30(7:21 - 3rd) L.Fife rushed to NM End Zone for 30 yards. L.Fife for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:10 - 3rd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:10 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 58 yards from FRE 35 to the NM 7. L.Wysong returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at NM 17.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 17(7:03 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; C.Lockridge at NM 15.
|-11 YD
2 & 12 - NMEX 15(6:28 - 3rd) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 15. Catch made by J.Holaday at NM 15. Gain of -11 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at NM 4.
|+14 YD
3 & 23 - NMEX 4(5:42 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 4. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 4. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; D.Perales at NM 18.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NMEX 18(5:02 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 57 yards to FRE 25 Center-NM. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 25. Tackled by S.Riley at FRE 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(4:50 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for R.Pauwels.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 30(4:45 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; A.Haulcy at FRE 35.
|Int
3 & 5 - FRESNO 35(4:10 - 3rd) L.Fife pass INTERCEPTED at NM 43. Intercepted by A.Haulcy at NM 43. Tackled by J.Isaia at FRE 19.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(3:53 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to FRE 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 14.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 14(3:36 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to FRE 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Perales at FRE 15.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - NMEX 15(2:51 - 3rd) J.Holaday pass complete to FRE 15. Catch made by E.Queen at FRE 15. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NMEX 23(2:01 - 3rd) L.Drzewiecki 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the FRE End Zone. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jones; J.Hullaby at FRE 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(1:51 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at FRE 42.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - FRESNO 42(1:13 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at FRE 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 42(0:37 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; R.Wilson at FRE 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(15:00 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 46. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 50(14:16 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to NM 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; R.Hannah at NM 41.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(13:45 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to NM 7 for 34 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 7(13:12 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 2(12:52 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NM End Zone for 2 yards. M.Sherrod for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:46 - 4th) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(12:46 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(12:41 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by E.Queen at NM 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by FRE at NM 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(12:13 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for T.Hall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 40(12:05 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|Sack
3 & 10 - NMEX 40(11:59 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 25 for -15 yards (L.Payne)
|Punt
4 & 25 - NMEX 25(11:23 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 52 yards to FRE 23 Center-NM. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 23. Tackled by J.Reed at FRE 30.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(11:08 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at FRE 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 38(10:26 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; R.Wilson at FRE 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(9:46 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at FRE 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 49(9:04 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; D.Hunter at NM 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(8:20 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; J.Reed at NM 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 41(7:38 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; K.Drake at NM 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(7:01 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NM 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Sellers; R.Hannah at NM 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 31(6:16 - 4th) L.Fife rushed to NM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 29(5:34 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to NM 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; S.Riley at NM 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(4:54 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to NM End Zone for 22 yards. J.Mims for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 4th) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:42 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by D.Jones at NM 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at NM 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(4:20 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 40(4:13 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 40. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Sanders at NM 43.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEX 43(3:34 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for NM.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NMEX 43(3:27 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to FRE 12 Center-NM. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(3:19 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at FRE 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 18(2:42 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; A.Haulcy at FRE 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 24(2:06 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; A.Haulcy at FRE 26.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 26(1:26 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to FRE 22 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; B.Taylor at FRE 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - FRESNO 22(0:37 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at FRE 28.
