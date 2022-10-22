|
|
|PURDUE
|WISC
Mertz, Allen lead Wisconsin past Purdue 35-24
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Graham Mertz likes the direction that Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard is taking the Badgers
Mertz threw for two touchdowns, Braelon Allen rushed for 113 yards and a score and Wisconsin defeated Purdue 35-24 on Saturday.
John Torchio had two interceptions, including a 31-yard return for a touchdown for the Badgers (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten Conference), who rebounded from a 34-28 double overtime loss at Michigan State.
The game marked the first home win for Leonhard, who took over for Paul Chryst on Oct. 2.
''I appreciate everything he's done, the energy he's brought; he's done a great job of rallying us and giving us a great plan to go succeed,'' Mertz said of Leonhard, a former Wisconsin player and Badgers defensive coordinator who has led the team to a 2-1 record.
Allen, who surpassed 100 yards for the fifth time this season, went to the injury tent late in the third quarter with a left arm injury but returned in the fourth.
Mertz went 13 of 21 for 203 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for the Badgers, who have won 16 straight games against Purdue.
Purdue's four-game winning streak was snapped and the Boilermakers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) fell one game behind Illinois for the lead in the Big Ten West standings.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said he was disappointed in the Boilermakers' effort, especially allowing Wisconsin to take a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
''We dug ourselves a hole early, and without question, couldn't get out of it,'' Brohm said. ''Our team doesn't have a lot of margin for error, and we can't do that.
''We did fight to the end but it was not a good day for our football team. Wisconsin flat out beat us.''
The Badgers scored on their opening drive as Mertz threw a 29-yard touchdown strike to Skyler Bell.
Less than one minute later, Torchio picked off Aidan O'Connell and dashed 31 yards for a touchdown. for the score that increased Wisconsin's lead to 14-0.
Leonhard said that he was pleased with the Badgers' fast start, along with the communication on the sideline and on the field.
''They had confidence in what we were asking them to do, and they finished,'' Leonhard said. ''They made some big plays and got a ton of momentum and energy in the stadium.''
Allen's 14-yard touchdown made it 28-3 in the first minute of the second half.
The Boilermakers capitalized on a fumble to get a short field, scoring on an eight-yard pass from from O'Connell to Payne Durham. But that was quickly negated with a 54-yard burst by Isaac Guerendo 90 seconds later.
THE TAKE AWAY
Purdue: The Boilermakers defense entered the game ranked 91st nationally with 248.4 yards per game. They gave up 378 yards, including 203 passing yards.
Wisconsin: The Badgers entered with a 79.2 percent success rate (19 of 24) in red-zone scoring, which ranked second in the league behind Ohio State. They were 1 of 1 on red-zone opportunities against Purdue.
MISSING
Wisconsin was without the team's sack leader and best pass rusher as outside linebacker Nick Herbig did not play.
Leonhard said that Herbig was ''banged up'' and limited during practice leading up to the Purdue game. Herbig might've seen action, if the game dictated the need.
''We knew we would have him on a very limited pitch count if he was going to be available,'' Leonhard said. ''As the flow of the game happened, we were able to keep him off the field, which I think is the best decision for him.''
BREAK IN THE ACTION
Leonhard, who spent seven seasons as the Badgers defensive coordinator, said a byne next week will be a good time to talk to the players about what the future will look like if he takes over the program on a permanent basis.
''I'm excited to kind of let them see a little bit of what the vision would be, but there's still work to do here in the second half of the season to make it a reality,'' he said.
NEXT
Purdue: Host Iowa on Saturday.
Wisconsin: The Badgers have an open date next weekend. The Badgers host Maryland on Nov. 5.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
A. O'Connell
16 QB
320 PaYds, PaTD, 3 INTs, -20 RuYds, RuTD
|
B. Allen
0 RB
113 RuYds, RuTD, 39 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|16
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|431
|381
|Total Plays
|79
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|178
|Rush Attempts
|33
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|320
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|31-46
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|9-81
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|6-42.3
|Return Yards
|16
|52
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-48
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|320
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|178
|
|
|431
|TOTAL YDS
|381
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|31/46
|320
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|23
|108
|1
|30
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|5
|21
|0
|12
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|4
|-20
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|13
|10
|105
|0
|27
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|10
|6
|66
|1
|23
|
M. Rice 9 WR
|M. Rice
|3
|3
|36
|0
|29
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|3
|3
|30
|0
|16
|
P. Piferi 89 TE
|P. Piferi
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|5
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|2
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
A. Sowinski 26 WR
|A. Sowinski
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Yaseen 2 WR
|A. Yaseen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Miller 88 TE
|G. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 LB
|S. Fakasiieiki
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 LB
|J. Graham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 1 DB
|R. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 10 S
|C. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Childers 80 WR
|C. Childers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hartwig 53 OL
|G. Hartwig
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Brothers 20 LB
|O. Brothers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 CB
|C. Trice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hampton 0 CB
|B. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Washington 42 LB
|C. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sydnor 96 DE
|K. Sydnor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brevard 91 DT
|C. Brevard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|1/2
|36
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|3
|42.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|2
|8.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|13/21
|203
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|16
|113
|1
|41
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|7
|72
|1
|54
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|4
|-7
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|4
|4
|87
|1
|29
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|1
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|6
|3
|36
|1
|20
|
J. Franklin 81 TE
|J. Franklin
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|4
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Eschenbach 82 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|10-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Chaney 36 LB
|J. Chaney
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Dort Jr. 5 CB
|C. Dort Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 CB
|A. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Toler 41 S
|T. Toler
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lofy 12 CB
|M. Lofy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 52 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barten 68 DE
|B. Barten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratzlaff 25 LB
|J. Ratzlaff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Paez 94 DE
|G. Paez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Blaylock 26 S
|T. Blaylock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grass 39 LB
|T. Grass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 56 DE
|R. Johnson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Clark 21 CB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson Jr. 90 DE
|J. Thompson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 17 LB
|D. Peterson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|6
|42.3
|4
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|2
|2.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 41 yards from PUR 35 to the WIS 24. Downed by PUR.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 24(15:00 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by PUR at WIS 29.
|+27 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 29(14:27 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 29. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 29. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at PUR 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 44(14:05 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to PUR 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at PUR 38.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WISC 38(13:47 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 38(13:42 - 1st) G.Mertz scrambles to PUR 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 29(13:26 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to PUR 29. Catch made by S.Bell at PUR 29. Gain of 29 yards. S.Bell for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 1st) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 1st) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(12:34 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at PUR 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 26(11:56 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 26. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WIS at PUR 30.
|Int
3 & 5 - PURDUE 30(11:30 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 31. Intercepted by J.Torchio at PUR 31. J.Torchio for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 1st) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 1st) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(11:16 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at PUR 34.
|+30 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 34(10:43 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 36 for 30 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(10:07 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to WIS 36. Catch made by C.Jones at WIS 36. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Dort at WIS 28.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PURDUE 28(10:10 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio D.Peterson at WIS 28.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 28(9:32 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 15 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at WIS 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(8:51 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WIS 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 11(7:36 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio K.Benton at WIS 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PURDUE 9(7:07 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|No Good
4 & 4 - PURDUE 16(6:42 - 1st) M.Fineran 26 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 20(6:37 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 20. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by PUR at WIS 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 33(6:18 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at WIS 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 38(5:50 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Washington K.Douglas at WIS 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 47(5:34 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 47. Catch made by K.Lewis at WIS 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at PUR 47.
|+41 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 47(4:41 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to PUR 6 for 41 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WISC 6(4:29 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to PUR 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at PUR 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WISC 3(3:51 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Eschenbach.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - WISC 3(3:17 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to PUR 3. Catch made by C.Dike at PUR 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Dike for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:38 - 1st) N.Van Zelst extra point is good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 1st) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(2:38 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Yaseen.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(2:33 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - PURDUE 25(2:29 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at PUR 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(2:01 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at PUR 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 40(1:22 - 1st) K.Doerue rushed to PUR 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grass R.Johnson at PUR 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - PURDUE 42(1:13 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 42. Catch made by K.Doerue at PUR 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WIS at PUR 44.
|Punt
4 & 1 - PURDUE 44(0:34 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 40 yards to WIS 16 Center-PUR. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 16(0:02 - 1st) G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at WIS 19. PENALTY on WIS-M.Furtney Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 18 - WISC 8(0:00 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at WIS 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 16(15:00 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Graham O.Brothers at WIS 18.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 18(14:24 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WISC 18(14:21 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 40 yards to PUR 42 Center-WIS. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(14:11 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 42. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(13:55 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to WIS 35. Catch made by P.Durham at WIS 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 28(13:30 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at WIS 26.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 26(12:21 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark K.Johnson at WIS 28.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - PURDUE 28(11:45 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee. PENALTY on PUR-PUR Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28(11:38 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 28. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 28. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by PUR at WIS 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48(11:20 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to PUR 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 50.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WISC 50(10:54 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for B.Allen. PENALTY on PUR-K.Jenkins Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 35(10:54 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to PUR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 30.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WISC 30(9:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on WIS-T.Wedig False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 35(9:26 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WISC 35(9:24 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at PUR 46 for -11 yards (S.Kane) PENALTY on WIS-WIS Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 21 - WISC 46(9:12 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 36 yards to PUR 10 Center-WIS. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(9:03 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(8:57 - 2nd) K.Lewis rushed to PUR 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at PUR 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(8:30 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones. PENALTY on PUR-PUR Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 25 - PURDUE 20(8:20 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at PUR 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 18 - PURDUE 27(7:45 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 27. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WIS at PUR 39.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 39(7:13 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 39. Catch made by D.Burks at PUR 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Toler at WIS 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(6:58 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Toler at WIS 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 37(6:42 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at WIS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PURDUE 36(5:29 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - PURDUE 36(5:27 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Barten at WIS 33.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(5:16 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to WIS 33. Catch made by D.Burks at WIS 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio T.Toler at WIS 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(4:18 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 19(4:06 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PURDUE 19(4:00 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - PURDUE 26(3:55 - 2nd) M.Fineran 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(3:49 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at WIS 26.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 26(2:34 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 26. Catch made by J.Franklin at WIS 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at WIS 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 45(2:02 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 45. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 42(1:50 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to PUR 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 42.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 42(1:25 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WISC 42(1:24 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at PUR 50 for -8 yards (J.Sullivan)
|Punt
4 & 18 - WISC 50(1:12 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 49 yards to PUR 1 Center-WIS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 1(1:03 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at PUR 2.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 2(0:23 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at PUR 7.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at PUR 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PURDUE 26(14:35 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|Int
3 & 9 - PURDUE 26(14:28 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 32. Intercepted by J.Torchio at PUR 32. Tackled by G.Hartwig at PUR 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 14(14:20 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 14(14:14 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to PUR End Zone for 14 yards. B.Allen for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN
|PAT Good
|(14:08 - 3rd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:08 - 3rd) WIS kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(14:08 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 17 for -8 yards (R.Johnson)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - PURDUE 17(13:24 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 17. Catch made by D.Burks at PUR 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta D.Peterson at PUR 17.
|+8 YD
3 & 18 - PURDUE 17(12:50 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 17. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Turner M.Njongmeta at PUR 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PURDUE 25(11:14 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 44 yards to WIS 31 Center-PUR. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 31. Tackled by O.Brothers at WIS 37. PENALTY on WIS-A.Brown Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 22(12:00 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at WIS 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 32(11:46 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka C.Brevard at WIS 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 36(11:17 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 36. Catch made by D.Engram at WIS 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Childers at WIS 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 45(10:28 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at WIS 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 47(9:32 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 47. Catch made by I.Guerendo at WIS 47. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Kane at PUR 49.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - WISC 49(8:54 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to PUR 49. Catch made by C.Dike at PUR 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 40. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - WISC 36(8:44 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for I.Guerendo.
|Punt
4 & 19 - WISC 36(8:43 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 54 yards to PUR 10 Center-WIS. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 10. C.Jones ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(8:33 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Blaylock at PUR 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 27(8:05 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 27. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Dort at PUR 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34(7:44 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio K.Johnson at PUR 39.
|Sack
2 & 5 - PURDUE 39(7:03 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 34 for -5 yards (J.Chaney)
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PURDUE 34(6:24 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PURDUE 34(6:17 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 43 yards to WIS 23 Center-PUR. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 23. D.Engram FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by PUR-N.Zecchino at WIS 21. Tackled by WIS at WIS 21.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 21(6:07 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Paez at WIS 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 16(5:43 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to WIS 16. Catch made by C.Jones at WIS 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WIS 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PURDUE 8(5:25 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 8(5:15 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to WIS 8. Catch made by P.Durham at WIS 8. Gain of 8 yards. P.Durham for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 3rd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(4:12 - 3rd) G.Mertz rushed to WIS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at WIS 28.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 28(3:53 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 28. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at WIS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 46(3:01 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for I.Guerendo.
|+54 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 46(2:53 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to PUR End Zone for 54 yards. I.Guerendo for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:42 - 3rd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 3rd) G.Lahm kicks 60 yards from WIS 35 to the PUR 5. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by WIS at PUR 30. PENALTY on PUR-PUR Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(2:26 - 3rd) K.Lewis rushed to PUR 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at PUR 19.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 19(2:04 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 19. Catch made by P.Piferi at PUR 19. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.Dort at PUR 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(1:41 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 43. Catch made by K.Lewis at PUR 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz J.Turner at PUR 43.
|Sack
2 & 9 - PURDUE 43(0:44 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 35 for -8 yards (WIS) PENALTY on PUR-PUR Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
3 & 17 - PURDUE 35(0:11 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by K.Lewis at PUR 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Lofy at PUR 47.
|+11 YD
4 & 5 - PURDUE 47(15:00 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 47. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at WIS 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(14:41 - 4th) K.Lewis rushed to WIS 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio K.Latu at WIS 30.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(14:27 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to WIS 30. Catch made by M.Rice at WIS 30. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Ratzlaff at WIS 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PURDUE 1(14:00 - 4th) K.Lewis rushed to WIS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WIS 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 1(13:20 - 4th) K.Lewis rushed to WIS 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney J.Thompson at WIS 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PURDUE 2(12:50 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to WIS 2. Catch made by M.Rice at WIS 2. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Turner A.Smith at WIS 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - PURDUE 1(12:10 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Mockobee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
|(12:05 - 4th) PENALTY on WIS-WIS Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(12:05 - 4th) S.Bell rushed to WIS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at WIS 26.
|+39 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 26(11:46 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 26. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 26. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 35(11:08 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to PUR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at PUR 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WISC 30(10:16 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to PUR 26 for yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 26. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - WISC 40(9:46 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to PUR 40. Catch made by I.Guerendo at PUR 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 37.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - WISC 37(9:19 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to PUR 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Sydnor at PUR 38.
4 & 13 - WISC(8:10 - 4th) PENALTY on WIS-WIS Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WISC 38(8:10 - 4th) A.Vujnovich punts 30 yards to PUR 8 Center-WIS. Downed by WIS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 8(8:04 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by WIS at PUR 8.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 8(7:48 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 8. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 8. Gain of 6 yards. T.Sheffield ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 14(7:16 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 14. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 14. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Toler at PUR 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(6:54 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 32(6:38 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 32. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio T.Toler at PUR 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(6:20 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at WIS 50.
|Int
2 & 7 - PURDUE 50(5:56 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 43. Intercepted by J.Turner at WIS 43. Tackled by PUR at WIS 42.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 42(5:36 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at WIS 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - WISC 41(5:09 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki R.Taylor at WIS 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - WISC 45(4:11 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at WIS 48.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 48(3:58 - 4th) A.Vujnovich punts 45 yards to PUR 7 Center-WIS. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 7. Tackled by WIS at PUR 13.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(3:47 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 13. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 13. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at PUR 18.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - PURDUE 18(3:23 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(3:22 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 30. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at PUR 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(3:08 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 48. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio J.Turner at WIS 49.
|+27 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 49(2:41 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to WIS 49. Catch made by C.Jones at WIS 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(2:23 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to WIS 22. Catch made by M.Rice at WIS 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 16.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PURDUE 16(2:01 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Sowinski.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 16(1:45 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to WIS 16. Catch made by A.Sowinski at WIS 16. Gain of 6 yards. A.Sowinski ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(1:40 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to WIS 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 1. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Defensive Holding 0 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 1(1:33 - 4th) A.O'Connell rushed to WIS End Zone for 1 yards. A.O'Connell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 4th) M.Fineran kicks onside 17 from PUR 35 to WIS 48. WIS returns the kickoff. Tackled by PUR at WIS 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48(1:23 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to PUR 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 48(0:31 - 4th) G.Mertz kneels at the PUR 49.
