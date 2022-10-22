|
|
|BC
|WAKE
No. 13 Wake Forest bullies BC as Hartman accounts for 6 TDs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) There's so much belief in Sam Hartman that Wake Forest players want to follow his lead.
That worked well again as the redshirt junior quarterback threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 13 Wake Forest past Boston College 43-15 on Saturday.
''Sam has set that standard higher,'' said wide receiver Taylor Morin. ''We go out there and try to help him. Sam is what makes us go.''
The Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) looked crisp in their third consecutive victory.
All of Hartman's touchdown throws - including two each to Morin and Jahmal Banks - were to receivers already in the end zone. A few times there was significant defensive traffic.
''Just the trust,'' Banks said. ''I trust him. He trusts me. He trusts all (the receivers).''
Hartman completed 25 of 40 passes for 313 yards. His 2-yard run gave Wake Forest its fifth touchdown and he added a two-point conversion pass in the final minute of the third quarter.
Phil Jurkovec threw for a touchdown and ran for another for Boston College (2-5, 1-4), which hasn't defeated a Top 25 opponent since 2018. The Eagles fell to No. 5 Clemson two weeks ago.
Boston College's Zay Flowers caught 10 passes for 135 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown catch. Jurkovec was 20-for-38 passing for 221 yards.
Hartman threw scoring passes of 12 yards to Banks in the first quarter and 12 yards to Morin and 13 yards to A.T. Perry in the second quarter. Morin caught a 4-yard toss in the third quarter and Banks clutched a 16-yard pass despite pass interference in the fourth quarter.
''They're going up and catching the ball,'' Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said. ''That's an impressive group - wideouts, quarterback.''
That's how the Demon Deacons like it.
''It was so much fun,'' Morin said. ''It was exciting to be a part of. We feed of each other's energy.''
In a bizarre second-quarter sequence, Boston College never went on defense after two fourth-down plays - first converting a fake punt, and later Jurkevic was sacked on fourth down with Wake Forest's Jasheen Davis scooping the fumbled ball before giving the ball back on a fumble. On the next play, a wayward snap cost the Eagles 11 yards.
Then on second-and-21, Jurkovec connected to Flowers for a 61-yard touchdown play to close within 14-9. So the Demon Deacons never got a snap during that stretch, which included Boston College losing 25 yards on consecutive plays.
Hartman and Jurkovec each had 174 yards passing in the first half.
This was Wake Forest's first home win against the Eagles in 10 years.
''I don't think it was our cleanest game,'' Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. ''But we won an ACC game by 28 points.''
HARTMAN'S RISE
Hartman has thrown 93 career touchdown passes, moving past former Clemson quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence (with 90 apiece) and ex-North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (92), who finished a three-year college career last season, for third place on the all-time ACC list.
''There's not another quarterback in the country I'd rather have,'' Clawson said.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Boston College had incurred the fewest penalty yards in the ACC (38.7 per game) entering the week, but the Eagles were dinged several times by infractions.
They piled up 104 penalty yards on 11 flags, including 10 by midway through the third quarter.
BOWL REGULARS
Wake Forest became bowl eligible for the seventh year in a row. It seems like no big deal with larger aspirations.
''It's an afterthought,'' Banks said.
''We're bowl eligible and nobody really cares,'' defensive end Rondell Bothroyd said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boston College: The Eagles' battered offensive line didn't give Jurkovic much time to operate in many cases and the Boston College offense failed to sustain drives.
''Was it execution? Was it play calling?'' Hafley said. ''It was probably a combination of everything.''
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons took advantage of a steady passing attack. Their rushing attack was limited to 115 yards, including 59 in the fourth quarter. Wake Forest has scored more than 30 points in every game this season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Wake Forest should hold steady with three straight wins by double-figure margins. The Demon Deacons will have chances to move up with three November games scheduled against Top 25 opponents.
UP NEXT
Boston College: At Connecticut next Saturday.
Wake Forest: At Louisville next Saturday.
---
|
P. Jurkovec
5 QB
221 PaYds, PaTD, 21 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Hartman
10 QB
313 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, 7 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|29
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|9
|18
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|315
|428
|Total Plays
|68
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|115
|Rush Attempts
|23
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|259
|313
|Comp. - Att.
|24-45
|25-40
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|11-104
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-38.1
|4-49.8
|Return Yards
|5
|5
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|259
|PASS YDS
|313
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|315
|TOTAL YDS
|428
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|20/38
|221
|1
|0
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|4/7
|38
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|9
|21
|1
|12
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|7
|17
|0
|14
|
X. Coleman 7 RB
|X. Coleman
|3
|5
|0
|7
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|17
|10
|135
|1
|61
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|8
|4
|50
|0
|18
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|2
|27
|0
|15
|
D. Tomlin 13 WR
|D. Tomlin
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|5
|4
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Brandon 19 QB
|J. Brandon
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
X. Coleman 7 RB
|X. Coleman
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Johnson 84 WR
|T. Johnson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Reynolds 9 WR
|D. Reynolds
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Takacs 80 TE
|G. Takacs
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin 17 TE
|J. Franklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Batson 23 DB
|C. Batson
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Jackson 24 CB
|A. Jackson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodbey 9 DB
|J. Woodbey
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Henderson 92 DL
|I. Henderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okpala 19 DE
|N. Okpala
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 13 DL
|K. Banks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 8 LB
|J. Blackwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Stoudmire 74 DT
|O. Stoudmire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ezeiruaku 6 DE
|D. Ezeiruaku
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Williams 55 DL
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnold 5 LB
|K. Arnold
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 93 DT
|C. Onwuka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|5
|37.0
|0
|45
|
S. Candotti 43 P
|S. Candotti
|2
|41.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|4
|21.5
|24
|0
|
T. Johnson 84 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
X. Coleman 7 RB
|X. Coleman
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|25/40
|313
|5
|1
|
M. Griffis 12 QB
|M. Griffis
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|9
|36
|0
|18
|
D. Claiborne 23 RB
|D. Claiborne
|2
|33
|0
|32
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|7
|29
|0
|15
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|7
|15
|0
|9
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|6
|7
|1
|10
|
W. Towns 41 RB
|W. Towns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Griffis 12 QB
|M. Griffis
|2
|-4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|9
|7
|79
|2
|16
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|11
|5
|64
|0
|23
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|5
|3
|44
|1
|33
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|3
|3
|42
|1
|17
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|3
|2
|36
|0
|23
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|5
|3
|34
|0
|16
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Smenda, Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda, Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 9 DB
|C. Garnes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|
D. Jones 10 DB
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Wingfield 8 DB
|I. Wingfield
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slocum 14 DB
|E. Slocum
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hazen 50 LB
|D. Hazen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 7 DB
|G. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bryant 26 LB
|Q. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turner 0 DL
|K. Turner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mustapha 3 DB
|M. Mustapha
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 12 DB
|J. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin Jr. 25 DB
|J. Martin Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 15 LB
|J. Hudson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pointer 91 DL
|K. Pointer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DL
|J. Johns
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|4
|49.8
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at BC 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - BC 22(14:29 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 22. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 22. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Slocum at BC 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - BC 34(13:57 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hazen at BC 39.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 39(13:20 - 1st) X.Coleman rushed to BC 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at BC 37.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BC 37(12:42 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Franklin.
|Sack
3 & 12 - BC 37(12:34 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 28 for -9 yards (R.Bothroyd)
|Punt
4 & 21 - BC 28(12:00 - 1st) D.Longman punts 42 yards to WF 30 Center-BC. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 30. Tackled by J.Williams at WF 35.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(11:54 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry at WF 34.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WAKE 34(11:30 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - WAKE 34(11:26 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on BC-J.DeBerry Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(11:19 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to BC 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley; K.Arnold at BC 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAKE 49(10:55 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WAKE 49(10:54 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for B.Whiteheart.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WAKE 49(10:50 - 1st) I.Mora punts 49 yards to BC End Zone Center-WF. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(10:43 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 20. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at BC 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BC 36(10:10 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 36. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at BC 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 46(9:43 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 46. Catch made by J.Griffin at BC 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - BC 47(9:12 - 1st) P.Jurkovec rushed to WF 35 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Garnes at WF 35.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BC 35(8:39 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by J.Griffin at WF 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WF 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 17(8:05 - 1st) P.Jurkovec rushed to WF 8 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BC 8(7:25 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - BC 8(7:20 - 1st) P.Jurkovec rushed to WF 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda; M.Mustapha at WF 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BC 5(6:42 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - BC 5(6:36 - 1st) A.Broome rushed to WF 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at WF 7.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - BC 7(5:49 - 1st) PENALTY on BC-J.Conley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BC 12(5:22 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - BC 19(5:17 - 1st) C.Lytton 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BC Holder-BC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(5:13 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson at WF 35.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(4:49 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 35. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Jackson at BC 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(4:10 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to BC 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 42(3:45 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to BC 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Valdez; K.Arnold at BC 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 42(3:27 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 42. Catch made by D.Greene at BC 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 35.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - WAKE 35(2:55 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 35. Catch made by D.Greene at BC 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(2:37 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 28(2:31 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 28. Catch made by J.Banks at BC 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(2:04 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 18. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at BC 18. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Woodbey at BC 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 15(1:31 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 15. Catch made by J.Banks at BC 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Banks for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the BC End Zone. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hudson; Z.Ranson at BC 23.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 23(1:19 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Davis; J.Johns at BC 20.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - BC 20(0:36 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 20. Catch made by X.Coleman at BC 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Jones at BC 26. PENALTY on BC-J.Gill Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - BC 15(0:13 - 1st) X.Coleman rushed to BC 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at BC 22.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - BC 22(15:00 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Franklin. PENALTY on WF-J.Davis Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BC 27(14:56 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BC 27(14:52 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 15 yards to BC 42 Center-BC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(14:47 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to BC 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at BC 41.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 41(14:29 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 41. Catch made by D.Greene at BC 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry at BC 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(14:07 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 24. Catch made by J.Banks at BC 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson at BC 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 17(13:42 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to BC 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at BC 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(13:09 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 12. Catch made by T.Morin at BC 12. Gain of 12 yards. T.Morin for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:01 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:01 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the BC End Zone. X.Coleman returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Martin at BC 30. PENALTY on BC-J.Marinaro Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 10(12:54 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 10. Catch made by J.Griffin at BC 10. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Roberts at BC 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BC 19(12:23 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; D.Hazen at BC 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 23(11:48 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 23. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at BC 25.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BC 25(11:07 - 2nd) X.Coleman rushed to BC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at BC 25.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - BC 25(10:29 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at BC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 38(9:55 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 38(9:49 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - BC 38(9:46 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 38. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at BC 40.
|+24 YD
4 & 8 - BC 40(9:18 - 2nd) D.Longman rushed to WF 36 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Morin at WF 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 36(8:48 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to WF 36. Catch made by P.Garwo at WF 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johns; C.Jones at WF 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 36(8:07 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - BC 36(8:02 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to WF 36. Catch made by P.Garwo at WF 36. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda K.Pointer at WF 37.
|Sack
4 & 11 - BC 37(8:02 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at WF 48 for -11 yards (R.Bothroyd) P.Jurkovec FUMBLES forced by R.Bothroyd. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-J.Davis at WF 48. J.Davis FUMBLES forced by J.Conley. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-J.Ness at WF 50. Tackled by WF at WF 50.
|Result
|Play
|-11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 50(6:53 - 2nd) BC rushed to BC 39 for -11 yards. BC FUMBLES forced by WF. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-BC at BC 39. Tackled by WF at BC 39.
|+61 YD
2 & 21 - BC 39(6:05 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 39. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 39. Gain of 61 yards. Z.Flowers for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(5:51 - 2nd) L.Connor extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 2nd) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(5:51 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson; V.DePalma at WF 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 34(5:26 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley at WF 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(5:13 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 38. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry; V.DePalma at BC 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(4:59 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to BC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley at BC 46.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 46(4:19 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 46. Catch made by A.Perry at BC 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at BC 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(3:59 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(3:50 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 29. Catch made by A.Perry at BC 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at BC 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(3:30 - 2nd) S.Hartman scrambles to BC 17 for 0 yards. S.Hartman FUMBLES forced by I.Henderson. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-L.Ngassam Nya at BC 17. Tackled by BC at BC 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 17(2:58 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to BC 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at BC 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 13(2:17 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 13. Catch made by A.Perry at BC 13. Gain of 13 yards. A.Perry for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 64 yards from WF 35 to the BC 1. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Williams at BC 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25(2:06 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BC 25(2:02 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hazen at BC 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BC 29(1:56 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BC 29(1:51 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 45 yards to WF 26 Center-BC. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(1:43 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka; Woodbey at WF 30.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - WAKE 30(1:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on WF-S.Maginn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WAKE 25(1:05 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Ellison.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WAKE 25(1:02 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WAKE 25(0:57 - 2nd) I.Mora punts 48 yards to BC 27 Center-WF. Fair catch by Z.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 27(0:50 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec scrambles to BC 32 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Mustapha at BC 32.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BC 32(0:42 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - BC 32(0:36 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 32. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at BC 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 47(0:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on BC-BC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - BC 42(0:23 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 42 for yards (R.Bothroyd) PENALTY on BC-O.Trapilo Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 25 - BC 32(0:07 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 32. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at BC 38.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Connor kicks 61 yards from BC 35 to the WF 4. K.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Lubischer; C.Batson at WF 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(14:55 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at WF 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 32(14:29 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley at WF 34.
|Sack
3 & 2 - WAKE 34(14:00 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 28 for -6 yards (V.DePalma)
|Punt
4 & 8 - WAKE 28(13:22 - 3rd) I.Mora punts 55 yards to BC 17 Center-WF. Z.Flowers returned punt from the BC 17. Tackled by I.Wingfield at BC 20.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(13:11 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Bothroyd; T.Williams at BC 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BC 21(12:40 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 21(11:42 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 21 for yards (WF) P.Jurkovec FUMBLES forced by WF. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-C.Garnes at BC 21. C.Garnes for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for BC.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BC 21(12:24 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 41 yards to WF 38 Center-BC. Fair catch by T.Morin. PENALTY on BC-J.Williams Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(12:15 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at BC 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Maitre; V.DePalma at BC 35. PENALTY on WF-B.Whiteheart Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - WAKE 38(12:02 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - WAKE 38(12:01 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|+33 YD
3 & 25 - WAKE 38(11:38 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 38. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 38. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at BC 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(11:27 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to BC 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley at BC 28. PENALTY on BC-C.Horsley Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 14 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(11:10 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for B.Whiteheart.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 14(11:01 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to BC 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; C.Batson at BC 5.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 5(10:34 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to BC 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at BC 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WAKE 4(9:47 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 4(9:45 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 4. Catch made by T.Morin at BC 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Morin for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:40 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 47 yards from WF 35 to the BC 18. T.Johnson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by A.Williams at BC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 45(9:35 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BC 45(9:28 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 45. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at WF 50.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - BC 50(8:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on BC-J.Conley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BC 45(8:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on BC-J.Conley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
3 & 15 - BC 40(8:09 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 40. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 40. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at WF 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(7:32 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec rushed to WF 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Turner; R.Bothroyd at WF 36.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - BC 36(6:50 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to WF 36. Catch made by J.Griffin at WF 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at WF 20.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(6:32 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to WF 6 for 14 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at WF 6.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BC 6(5:38 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to WF 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Turner; A.Williams at WF 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BC 7(4:56 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - BC 7(4:48 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec scrambles to WF End Zone for 7 yards. P.Jurkovec for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
|(4:41 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Jurkovec rushed to WF 1 for yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 3rd) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(4:41 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene. PENALTY on BC-K.Banks Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(4:34 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at BC 42. Intercepted by C.Batson at BC 42. Tackled by WF at BC 42.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 42(4:29 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; C.Garnes at BC 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BC 46(3:34 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BC 46(3:30 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BC 46(3:40 - 3rd) S.Candotti punts 42 yards to WF 12 Center-BC. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(3:33 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 27 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at WF 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(3:14 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 27(3:10 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for C.Turner.
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 27(3:06 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 27. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 27. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson at BC 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 50(2:47 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to BC 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson at BC 49.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 49(2:25 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 49. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at BC 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 34.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 34(2:12 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 34. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at BC 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry at BC 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(1:56 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to BC 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma I.Henderson at BC 16.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 16(1:18 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 16. Catch made by J.Banks at BC 16. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry at BC 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 2(1:10 - 3rd) S.Hartman rushed to BC End Zone for 2 yards. S.Hartman for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:41 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Hartman steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Williams at BC 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the BC 3. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Towns at BC 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(0:37 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 20. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; J.Hudson at BC 27.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BC 27(0:00 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|-4 YD
3 & 3 - BC 27(15:00 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 27. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 27. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at BC 23.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BC 23(14:27 - 4th) D.Longman punts 42 yards to WF 35 Center-BC. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(14:19 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Okpala at WF 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 36(13:58 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 36. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Woodbey A.Jackson at WF 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 44(13:34 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Stoudmire at WF 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(13:14 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Henderson at WF 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 47(12:40 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 47. Catch made by Q.Cooley at WF 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Blackwell at BC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(12:05 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to BC 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by Woodbey; D.Ezeiruaku at BC 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 43(11:32 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 43(11:11 - 4th) S.Hartman scrambles to BC 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 33(10:38 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to BC 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Okpala; K.Banks at BC 31.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 31(10:02 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to BC 13 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Batson at BC 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(9:11 - 4th) S.Hartman rushed to BC 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by Woodbey; J.DeBerry at BC 12.
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 12(8:26 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to BC 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku; C.Horsley at BC 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 13 - WAKE 16(7:44 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to BC 16. Catch made by J.Banks at BC 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Banks for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BC-A.Jackson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 4th) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 4th) I.Mora kicks 64 yards from WF 35 to the BC 1. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Jones at BC 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 23(7:31 - 4th) E.Morehead scrambles to BC 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at BC 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BC 25(7:01 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by J.Brandon at BC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum; D.Jones at BC 31.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BC 31(6:13 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for D.Reynolds.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BC 31(6:19 - 4th) S.Candotti punts 40 yards to WF 29 Center-BC. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(6:12 - 4th) W.Towns rushed to WF 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at WF 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(5:27 - 4th) M.Griffis rushed to WF 32 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Okpala at WF 32.
|Sack
3 & 7 - WAKE 32(4:53 - 4th) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis sacked at WF 25 for -7 yards (D.Ezeiruaku)
|Punt
4 & 14 - WAKE 25(3:56 - 4th) Z.Murphy punts 47 yards to BC 28 Center-WF. J.Gill returned punt from the BC 28. Tackled by J.Alston at BC 30.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BC 30(3:43 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 30. Catch made by D.Tomlin at BC 30. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Williams at WF 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 47(3:29 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to WF 47. Catch made by X.Coleman at WF 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Bryant at WF 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BC 42(3:05 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to WF 42. Catch made by T.Johnson at WF 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at WF 38.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BC 38(2:38 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for D.Tomlin.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BC 38(2:24 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for D.Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(2:19 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to WF 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at WF 39.
|+32 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 39(1:33 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to BC 29 for 32 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at BC 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(0:36 - 4th) M.Griffis kneels at the BC 30.
