Jeanty, Dalmas help Boise St. hold off Air Force, 19-14
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Ashton Jeanty scored on a 1-yard run and Jonah Dalmas kicked four field goals Saturday night to help Boise State beat Air Force 19-14.
Jeanty's TD capped a 13-play, 63-yard drive that took more than 6 minutes off the clock and opened the scoring with 5:14 left in the first quarter. Dalmas kicked field goals of 42 yards about 3 minutes later and 29 yards early in the second quarter before his 51-yarder gave Boise State (5-2, 4-0 Mountain West) a 16-0 lead with 9 minutes to go in the first half.
Haaziq Daniels capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run that got Air Force (5-3, 2-3) on the board with 6:18 left in the second quarter but Dalmas answered with a 39-yard field goal just before halftime that made it 19-7.
Brad Roberts ran for 90 yards - including a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter - on 25 carries for the Falcons. Daniels finished 4-of-8 passing for 96 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions and added 70 yards rushing on 14 carries.
A. Jeanty
2 RB
53 RuYds, RuTD, 42 ReYds, REC
H. Daniels
4 QB
96 PaYds, 70 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|14
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|10
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|342
|271
|Total Plays
|64
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|175
|Rush Attempts
|40
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|227
|96
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|4-9
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-84
|4-22
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|5-44.0
|Return Yards
|1
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|227
|PASS YDS
|96
|115
|RUSH YDS
|175
|342
|TOTAL YDS
|271
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|16/24
|227
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|15
|53
|1
|15
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|17
|45
|0
|7
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|5
|16
|0
|15
|
K. Dudley 25 RB
|K. Dudley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|1
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|2
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|6
|4
|40
|0
|12
|
T. Crowe 33 RB
|T. Crowe
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|3
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|3
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|3
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cravens 94 NT
|J. Cravens
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Tarlas 44 LB
|G. Tarlas
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 CB
|T. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oladipo 23 S
|S. Oladipo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gums 98 NT
|H. Gums
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bagnah 30 LB
|I. Bagnah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Callahan 92 DT
|M. Callahan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|4/4
|51
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|3
|40.7
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|4/8
|96
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 QB
|J. Jones
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|25
|90
|1
|7
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|14
|70
|1
|27
|
J. Jones 5 QB
|J. Jones
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
E. Michel 28 FB
|E. Michel
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
O. Fattah 44 FB
|O. Fattah
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|4
|-2
|0
|7
|
Z. Larrier 9 QB
|Z. Larrier
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Larrier 9 QB
|Z. Larrier
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
A. Terry 2 WR
|A. Terry
|2
|2
|35
|0
|22
|
D. Cormier 7 WR
|D. Cormier
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Engel 87 WR
|B. Engel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Rillos 84 TE
|C. Rillos
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bryant 81 TE
|J. Bryant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Taylor 7 S
|T. Taylor
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mack II 9 CB
|M. Mack II
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Blackmon 27 LB
|T. Blackmon
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goodwin 16 S
|J. Goodwin
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Castonguay 2 CB
|E. Castonguay
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Herrera 49 DE
|C. Herrera
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zdroik 96 DL
|P. Zdroik
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Youngblood 35 LB
|J. Youngblood
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thiergood 48 DE
|J. Thiergood
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ramsey 13 LB
|P. Ramsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goff 11 S
|C. Goff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Sanford 26 LB
|V. Sanford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pescaia 98 NT
|K. Pescaia
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Richter 8 LB
|B. Richter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 0 DB
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Castonguay 2 CB
|E. Castonguay
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 49 yards from AF 35 to the BOISE 16. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Polk T.Bentley at BOISE 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(14:54 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood; K.Pescaia at BOISE 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 30(14:20 - 1st) T.Green rushed to AF 30 for 3 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds. PENALTY on BOISE-J.Ojukwu Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 18 - BOISE 18(14:03 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 18. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood; J.Goodwin at BOISE 26.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 26(13:18 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for T.Crowe.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 26(13:11 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 44 yards to AF 30 Center-M.Hutton. Downed by BOISE.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 30(13:00 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at AF 25.
|-2 YD
2 & 15 - AF 25(12:20 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 23 for -2 yards. J.Eldridge FUMBLES forced by BOISE. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-J.Eldridge at AF 23. Tackled by BOISE at AF 23.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - AF 23(11:43 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Rillos.
|Punt
4 & 17 - AF 23(11:40 - 1st) C.Bay punts 40 yards to BOISE 37 Center-B.Bentley. Downed by AF.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(11:30 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at BOISE 42.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 42(11:01 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(10:29 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood at AF 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 36(9:52 - 1st) E.Noa rushed to AF 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Herrera at AF 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(9:23 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to AF 32. Catch made by E.Noa at AF 32. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Castonguay at AF 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 23(8:52 - 1st) E.Noa rushed to AF 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood at AF 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(8:21 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay; T.Williams at AF 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 14(7:42 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood; T.Taylor at AF 13.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 13(7:03 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at AF 12.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 12(6:18 - 1st) E.Noa rushed to AF 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at AF 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 11(5:56 - 1st) E.Noa rushed to AF 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood; V.Sanford at AF 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 6(5:22 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to AF 6. Catch made by T.Hopper at AF 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Hopper for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. T.Green pass complete to AF 6. Catch made by T.Hopper at AF 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at AF 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 1(5:18 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF End Zone for 1 yards. A.Jeanty for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(5:14 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-T.Taylor Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(5:14 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 61 yards from BOISE 35 to the AF 4. E.Castonguay returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Hawkins at AF 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 24(5:08 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at AF 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - AF 25(4:34 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at AF 29.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - AF 29(3:57 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 27 for -2 yards. J.Eldridge FUMBLES forced by BOISE. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-K.Kaniho at AF 27. Tackled by AF at AF 27. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(3:49 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Herrera at AF 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 26(3:30 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to AF 26. Catch made by T.Hopper at AF 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at AF 25.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BOISE 25(2:49 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BOISE 32(2:44 - 1st) J.Dalmas 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(2:38 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to AF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas; D.Schramm at AF 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - AF 27(2:00 - 1st) O.Fattah rushed to AF 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; S.Matlock at AF 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AF 28(1:02 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to AF 28 for 0 yards. H.Daniels ran out of bounds. PENALTY on AF-AF Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 7 - AF 28(1:07 - 1st) C.Bay punts 40 yards to BOISE 32 Center-B.Bentley. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(1:02 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood; T.Blackmon at BOISE 34.
|+42 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 34(0:29 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 34. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 34. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Goodwin at AF 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 24(0:03 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to AF 24. Catch made by L.Caples at AF 24. Gain of 12 yards. L.Caples ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 12(15:00 - 2nd) E.Noa rushed to AF 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 5. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. E.Noa rushed to AF 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 8.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 8(14:11 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Pescaia; C.Herrera at AF 11.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BOISE 11(13:37 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs. PENALTY on BOISE-C.Beresford Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BOISE 19(13:30 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 25(13:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on AF-A.McCollough False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
1 & 15 - AF 20(13:26 - 2nd) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 14 for -6 yards. Z.Larrier FUMBLES forced by BOISE. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-Z.Larrier at AF 14. Tackled by BOISE at AF 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 21 - AF 14(12:38 - 2nd) E.Michel rushed to AF 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at AF 18.
|Sack
3 & 17 - AF 18(11:59 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 17 for -1 yards (D.Washington)
|Punt
4 & 18 - AF 17(11:23 - 2nd) L.Freer punts 47 yards to BOISE 36 Center-B.Bentley. Downed by AF.
|Result
|Play
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(11:10 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by E.McAlister at BOISE 36. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at AF 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(10:40 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for A.Jeanty.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 20(10:28 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.Noa. PENALTY on BOISE-T.Green Intentional Grounding 14 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 24 - BOISE 34(10:28 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to AF 34. Catch made by R.Smith at AF 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik at AF 34.
|Field Goal
4 & 24 - BOISE 41(9:46 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(9:40 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; S.Matlock at AF 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - AF 32(9:09 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at AF 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39(8:41 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at AF 41.
|+37 YD
2 & 8 - AF 41(8:10 - 2nd) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 41. Catch made by Z.Larrier at AF 41. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 22(7:32 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; S.Matlock at BOISE 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - AF 20(6:58 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Washington at BOISE 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - AF 15(6:25 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to BOISE End Zone for 15 yards. H.Daniels for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 2nd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 2nd) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:18 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II; J.Goodwin at BOISE 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 32(5:58 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Thiergood at BOISE 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 30(5:20 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 30. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by AF at BOISE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(5:11 - 2nd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Richter; J.Thiergood at BOISE 38.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 38(4:40 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 38. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; J.Goodwin at AF 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 41(3:56 - 2nd) E.Noa rushed to AF 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at AF 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 35(3:30 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at AF 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(2:58 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 30(2:53 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to AF 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 24(2:10 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Thiergood at AF 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BOISE 29(1:53 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(1:49 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens; G.Tarlas at AF 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - AF 28(1:12 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at AF 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - AF 32(0:31 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at AF 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AF 41(0:05 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 38 for -3 yards (D.Washington)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; G.Tarlas at AF 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - AF 31(15:00 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at AF 32.
|+19 YD
3 & 3 - AF 32(13:53 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to BOISE 49 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at BOISE 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 49(13:18 - 3rd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Eldridge.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - AF 49(13:09 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to BOISE 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Bagnah at BOISE 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - AF 48(12:37 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to BOISE 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; E.Noa at BOISE 45.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AF 45(11:56 - 3rd) C.Bay punts 45 yards to BOISE End Zone Center-B.Bentley. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(11:45 - 3rd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at BOISE 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 25(11:11 - 3rd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at BOISE 27.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - BOISE 27(10:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on BOISE-G.Curran False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - BOISE 22(9:59 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 22. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 22. Gain of 12 yards. L.Caples ran out of bounds.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(9:27 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 34. Catch made by T.Crowe at BOISE 34. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 40.
|Int
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(8:58 - 3rd) T.Green pass INTERCEPTED at AF 7. Intercepted by M.Mack II at AF 7. Tackled by A.Jeanty at AF 18.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 18(8:46 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to AF 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at AF 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - AF 26(8:05 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Gums at AF 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 30(6:48 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to AF 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; D.Schramm at AF 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AF 33(6:40 - 3rd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Rillos.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - AF 33(6:38 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to AF 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at AF 37.
|Punt
4 & 3 - AF 37(6:19 - 3rd) L.Freer punts 48 yards to BOISE 15 Center-B.Bentley. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 15. Tackled by T.Taylor at BOISE 16.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16(6:09 - 3rd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at BOISE 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 20(5:29 - 3rd) K.Dudley rushed to BOISE 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford; J.Thiergood at BOISE 23.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 23(4:46 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 23. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 23. Gain of 13 yards. R.Smith ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(4:25 - 3rd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Ramsey at BOISE 38.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BOISE 38(3:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - BOISE 33(3:32 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin; T.Taylor at BOISE 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 41(2:59 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at BOISE 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(2:32 - 3rd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik; J.Youngblood at BOISE 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 47(1:49 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 47. Catch made by T.Hopper at BOISE 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at AF 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(1:20 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to AF 43. Catch made by L.Caples at AF 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at AF 24. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 48(1:04 - 3rd) E.Noa rushed to AF 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Richter; J.Goodwin at AF 46. PENALTY on BOISE-G.Curran Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 28 - BOISE 39(0:34 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
|+8 YD
3 & 28 - BOISE 39(0:27 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay; T.Blackmon at BOISE 47.
|Punt
4 & 20 - BOISE 47(15:00 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 35 yards to AF 18 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 18(14:53 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to AF 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at AF 18.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - AF 18(14:19 - 4th) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 18. Catch made by D.Cormier at AF 18. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at AF 42.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - AF 42(13:51 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to BOISE 31 for 27 yards. H.Daniels ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31(13:16 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at BOISE 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - AF 28(12:44 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Noa; H.Gums at BOISE 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - AF 24(12:11 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; G.Tarlas at BOISE 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 19(11:38 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson; E.Noa at BOISE 15.
|-5 YD
2 & 6 - AF 15(11:08 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to BOISE 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at BOISE 20.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - AF 20(10:19 - 4th) H.Daniels pass complete to BOISE 20. Catch made by A.Terry at BOISE 20. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Kaniho at BOISE 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - AF 7(9:50 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock; M.Callahan at BOISE 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - AF 3(9:19 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. B.Roberts for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 4th) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 4th) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(9:15 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at BOISE 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 32(8:39 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford at BOISE 34.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - BOISE 34(7:55 - 4th) PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 29(7:42 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 29(7:37 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 43 yards to AF 28 Center-M.Hutton. Downed by S.Oladipo.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 28(7:29 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to AF 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at AF 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - AF 30(6:55 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Washington at AF 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - AF 33(6:17 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to AF 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at AF 34.
|Punt
4 & 4 - AF 34(5:37 - 4th) L.Freer punts 5 yards to BOISE 21 Center-. Fair catch by L.Caples. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39(5:41 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas D.Schramm at AF 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - AF 42(5:26 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at AF 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - AF 48(5:17 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 50(5:08 - 4th) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Engel.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - AF 50(5:00 - 4th) H.Daniels pass complete to BOISE 50. Catch made by A.Terry at BOISE 50. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.LeBeauf at BOISE 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 28(4:26 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to BOISE 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at BOISE 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - AF 21(3:35 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 18(2:54 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to BOISE 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - AF 15(2:44 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at BOISE 12.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - AF 12(2:07 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 11.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - AF 11(1:35 - 4th) H.Daniels pass complete to BOISE 11. Catch made by J.Bryant at BOISE 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 5. PENALTY on AF-A.Karas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 13 - AF 21(1:29 - 4th) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(1:25 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 17 for -4 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik at BOISE 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - BOISE 17(1:21 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at BOISE 20.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - BOISE 20(1:18 - 4th) T.Green rushed to BOISE 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at BOISE 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(0:38 - 4th) T.Green kneels at the BOISE 34.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - BOISE 34(0:36 - 4th) PENALTY on AF-AF Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - BOISE 39(0:36 - 4th) PENALTY on BOISE-G.Curran Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - BOISE 24(0:36 - 4th) T.Green kneels at the BOISE 23.
