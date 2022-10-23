|
|
|SDGST
|NEVADA
McMorris' fumble return helps San Diego St. beat Nevada 23-7
RENO, Nev. (AP) Patrick McMorris returned a fumble for a touchdown in the game's opening minute, Jalen Mayden passed for 156 yards and added a 32-yard rushing touchdown and San Diego State beat Nevada 23-7 Saturday night.
On the second play from scrimmage, Nevada's Cross Patton fumbled and McMorris scooped and scored to give the Aztecs the lead for good at 7-0 with 14:16 left in the first quarter. Jack Browning kicked a 30-yard field goal about 5 minutes later and made a 27-yarder midway through the second quarter that gave San Diego State (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) a 13-0 lead.
Shane Illingsworth threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Curtis to get Nevada (2-5, 0-3) on the board with 48 seconds left in the first half.
Browning added a 23-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and Mayden's TD scramble capped the scoring with 5:29 to play.
Illingsworth was 21-of-33 passing for 181 yards with an interception.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|14
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|317
|227
|Total Plays
|64
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|51
|Rush Attempts
|39
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|156
|176
|Comp. - Att.
|12-25
|22-40
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-91
|7-53
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.4
|7-30.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|156
|PASS YDS
|176
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|317
|TOTAL YDS
|227
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Mayden 18 S
|J. Mayden
|12/25
|156
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|12
|55
|0
|24
|
J. Mayden 18 S
|J. Mayden
|7
|50
|1
|32
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|10
|30
|0
|9
|
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|7
|22
|0
|6
|
M. Blake 35 RB
|M. Blake
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|7
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|3
|2
|34
|0
|21
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|5
|3
|27
|0
|15
|
B. Penny 11 WR
|B. Penny
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Greene 94 TE
|A. Greene
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|3/3
|30
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|5
|47.4
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|28.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Illingworth 1 QB
|S. Illingworth
|20/32
|165
|1
|1
|
N. Cox 16 QB
|N. Cox
|2/8
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|13
|59
|0
|27
|
N. Cox 16 QB
|N. Cox
|3
|7
|0
|11
|
C. Patton 0 RB
|C. Patton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
W. Kommer 32 RB
|W. Kommer
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
S. Illingworth 1 QB
|S. Illingworth
|3
|-16
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Curtis 18 WR
|S. Curtis
|7
|5
|83
|1
|26
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|11
|5
|31
|0
|23
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|6
|4
|29
|0
|12
|
B. Casteel 4 WR
|B. Casteel
|8
|4
|27
|0
|24
|
C. Sandy 11 WR
|C. Sandy
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
T. Mack 8 WR
|T. Mack
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Brown III 81 TE
|C. Brown III
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gradowitz 84 WR
|J. Gradowitz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Togiola 52 DL
|D. Togiola
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Winston 4 LB
|E. Winston
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Killam 18 K
|M. Killam
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Webster 49 P
|H. Webster
|6
|30.3
|2
|45
|
M. Freem 48 K
|M. Freem
|1
|30.0
|0
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|3
|18.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(14:27 - 1st) C.Patton rushed to NEV 30 for 3 yards. C.Patton FUMBLES forced by M.Shawcroft. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-P.McMorris at NEV 30. P.McMorris for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 1st) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(14:16 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(14:11 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 28(13:40 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 28(13:35 - 1st) H.Webster punts 17 yards to NEV 45 Center-NEV. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(13:24 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to NEV 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 42.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 42(12:55 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to NEV 42. Catch made by M.Shaw at NEV 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(12:24 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to NEV 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 23(11:44 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to NEV 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(11:01 - 1st) J.Mayden rushed to NEV 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 12(10:24 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to NEV 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 11.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 11(9:40 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to NEV 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SDGST 20(9:07 - 1st) J.Browning 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:04 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(9:04 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NEVADA 30(8:38 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 30(8:05 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NEVADA 30(7:57 - 1st) M.Freem punts 30 yards to SDSU 40 Center-NEV. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(7:50 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 40(7:12 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 40(7:04 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 40. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(6:39 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to NEV 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 39(6:04 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 39(5:58 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to NEV 39. Catch made by M.Redman at NEV 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(5:17 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-A.Uluave False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - SDGST 31(5:17 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to NEV 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 32.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - SDGST 32(4:13 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 21 - SDGST 37(4:10 - 1st) C.Bell rushed to NEV 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 33.
|Sack
3 & 17 - SDGST 33(3:33 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at NEV 40 for -7 yards (E.Winston)
|Punt
4 & 24 - SDGST 40(2:54 - 1st) J.Browning punts 40 yards to NEV End Zone Center-SDSU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(2:44 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 18.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NEVADA 18(2:09 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - NEVADA 18(2:04 - 1st) N.Cox scrambles to NEV 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 29. PENALTY on SDSU-Z.Fiaseu Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44(1:35 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 49.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NEVADA 49(1:29 - 1st) PENALTY on NEV-T.Taua False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 44(1:08 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 50.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NEVADA 50(0:34 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis. PENALTY on SDSU-D.Malone Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(0:29 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NEVADA 40(0:22 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at SDSU 49 for -9 yards (M.Shawcroft)
|No Gain
3 & 19 - NEVADA 49(15:00 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Punt
4 & 19 - NEVADA 49(14:55 - 2nd) H.Webster punts 37 yards to SDSU 12 Center-NEV. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 12(14:48 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 15.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 15(14:07 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 15(14:01 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 15. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(13:29 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 29(12:52 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 29.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 29(12:10 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 29. Catch made by B.Burmeister at SDSU 29. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 48.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(11:29 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to NEV 28 for 24 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(10:51 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to NEV 28. Catch made by T.Shavers at NEV 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 13.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 13(10:14 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to NEV 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SDGST 6(9:33 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to NEV 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SDGST 3(8:57 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to NEV 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 4.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SDGST 4(8:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SDGST 9(8:13 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SDGST 9(7:55 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - SDGST 17(7:52 - 2nd) J.Browning 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:48 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 62 yards from SDSU 35 to the NEV 3. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 25. PENALTY on NEV-D.Campbell Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 15(7:40 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 17.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 17(6:43 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 24(6:25 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(6:01 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 26. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 25.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - NEVADA 25(5:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEV-D.Campbell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - NEVADA 20(5:09 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+16 YD
3 & 16 - NEVADA 20(5:08 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 20. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(4:49 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 39(4:23 - 2nd) S.Illingworth rushed to NEV 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 38.
|+26 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 38(3:44 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 38. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 38. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(3:10 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to SDSU 36. Catch made by T.Taua at SDSU 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 30(2:33 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to SDSU 30. Catch made by T.Taua at SDSU 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 28.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 28(1:56 - 2nd) W.Kommer rushed to SDSU 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 29.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NEVADA 29(1:26 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis. PENALTY on SDSU-N.Tumblin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(1:20 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to SDSU 14. Catch made by B.Casteel at SDSU 14. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 16 - NEVADA 20(0:54 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to SDSU 20. Catch made by S.Curtis at SDSU 20. Gain of 20 yards. S.Curtis for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) M.Killam extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the SDSU End Zone. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 33.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(0:42 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 33. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(0:31 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for C.Bell.
|Sack
2 & 10 - SDGST 43(0:28 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 42 for -1 yards (D.Togiola)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SDGST 42(0:21 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SDGST 42(0:17 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 38 yards to NEV 20 Center-SDSU. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 20. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 20. PENALTY on NEV-D.Green-Warren Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the SDSU End Zone. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(14:52 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 23(14:47 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SDGST 23(14:43 - 3rd) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 40 for yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 40. PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson Offensive Facemask 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 21 - SDGST 12(14:15 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 18.
|Punt
4 & 15 - SDGST 18(13:38 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 59 yards to NEV 23 Center-SDSU. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 23. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23(13:29 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|Int
2 & 10 - NEVADA 23(13:25 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 25. Intercepted by J.Tavai at NEV 25. Tackled by NEV at NEV 25.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(13:20 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to NEV 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 26.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SDGST 26(12:46 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to NEV 26. Catch made by J.Matthews at NEV 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - SDGST 26(11:52 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to NEV 26. Catch made by J.Matthews at NEV 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 14. PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Targeting 13 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.Mayden pass complete to NEV 26. Catch made by J.Matthews at NEV 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 14(11:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Matthews False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - SDGST 19(11:16 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to NEV 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 12(10:32 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to NEV 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 11.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 11(9:44 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to NEV 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SDGST 13(9:03 - 3rd) J.Browning 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 3rd) J.Browning kicks 62 yards from SDSU 35 to the NEV 3. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(8:50 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 20. Catch made by C.Brown at NEV 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 20.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20(8:19 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 13 for -7 yards (J.Tavai)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NEVADA 13(7:45 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for J.Gradowitz.
|Punt
4 & 17 - NEVADA 13(7:33 - 3rd) H.Webster punts 38 yards to SDSU 49 Center-NEV. Downed by NEV. PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(7:23 - 3rd) J.Mayden scrambles to NEV 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 42.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - SDGST 42(6:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on SDSU-R.Ulugalu-Maseuli False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - SDGST 47(6:30 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw. PENALTY on NEV-B.Sanders Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(6:26 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to NEV 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 32.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SDGST 32(5:51 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for C.Bell.
|+32 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 32(5:29 - 3rd) J.Mayden scrambles to NEV End Zone for 32 yards. J.Mayden for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:29 - 3rd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 3rd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the NEV End Zone. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 16. PENALTY on NEV-M.Walker Defensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 8(5:22 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 10.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 10(4:44 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 10. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 10. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 34.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(4:12 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to SDSU 39 for 27 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(3:36 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by B.Casteel at SDSU 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 35(2:54 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to SDSU 35. Catch made by C.Sandy at SDSU 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 34.
|Sack
3 & 5 - NEVADA 34(2:16 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SDSU 42 for -8 yards (J.Tavai)
|Punt
4 & 13 - NEVADA 42(1:34 - 3rd) H.Webster punts 31 yards to SDSU 11 Center-NEV. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 11(1:26 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 20(0:47 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(0:28 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 28(15:00 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by A.Greene at SDSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(14:26 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SDGST 33(14:23 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-R.Ulugalu-Maseuli False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 28(14:23 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by B.Penny at SDSU 28. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 50(13:53 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to NEV 50. Catch made by J.Matthews at NEV 50. Gain of yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 41. PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - SDGST 40(13:11 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - SDGST 40(13:10 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Byrd.
|+3 YD
3 & 20 - SDGST 40(13:06 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 43.
|Punt
4 & 17 - SDGST 43(12:30 - 4th) J.Browning punts 57 yards to NEV End Zone Center-SDSU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(12:21 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 20. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 26.
|-5 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 26(11:52 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 21 for -5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 21.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NEVADA 21(11:09 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 21(11:00 - 4th) H.Webster punts 45 yards to SDSU 34 Center-NEV. Downed by NEV.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(10:48 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 38(10:16 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 40.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - SDGST 40(9:26 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 40. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 40. Gain of 15 yards. J.Matthews FUMBLES forced by B.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-N.Mateialona at NEV 45. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 48.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(9:13 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to SDSU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 50(8:58 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to SDSU 50. Catch made by T.Taua at SDSU 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(8:14 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for NEV.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 41(8:12 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NEVADA 41(8:09 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NEVADA 41(8:04 - 4th) H.Webster punts 14 yards to SDSU 27 Center-NEV. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 27(7:58 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 33(7:16 - 4th) M.Blake rushed to SDSU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 35(6:38 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 36.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SDGST 36(5:52 - 4th) J.Browning punts 43 yards to NEV 21 Center-SDSU. Fair catch by B.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(5:45 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 37 for 16 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(5:20 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 37. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SDSU at NEV 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49(4:49 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 49. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 47(4:17 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to SDSU 47. Catch made by D.Campbell at SDSU 47. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 48(3:42 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+23 YD
4 & 7 - NEVADA 48(3:40 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to SDSU 48. Catch made by D.Campbell at SDSU 48. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(3:21 - 4th) PENALTY on NEV-D.Campbell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NEVADA 30(3:06 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - NEVADA 30(3:01 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to SDSU 30. Catch made by S.Curtis at SDSU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 15(2:37 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to SDSU 15. Catch made by W.Kommer at SDSU 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 13(2:22 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 13(2:17 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to SDSU 13. Catch made by C.Sandy at SDSU 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 10.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - NEVADA 10(1:45 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 10(1:40 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 11(1:02 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 13.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 13(0:18 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at SDSU 19.
