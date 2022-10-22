|
Hemby's 75-yard TD lifts Maryland over Northwestern 31-24
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Even without Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland can still strike quickly.
Roman Hemby ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns, including a sensational 75-yard sprint with 3:22 remaining that gave the Terrapins a 31-24 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.
The Terps (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) overcame the absence of Tagovailoa, the standout quarterback who aggravated a knee sprain last weekend. This is the earliest they've become bowl eligible since 2001, when they did it on Oct. 11.
It wasn't easy. Northwestern tied it at 24 with 3:34 remaining on a 9-yard scoring run by Andrew Clair. On the first play of Maryland's next drive, Hemby slipped through a hole on the left side and outran everyone, eluding three defensive players who dove at his ankles for the touchdown that put the Terps back in front.
''We saw the front that we wanted, and I just came through the mesh, and the linemen got their blocks, the wide receivers worked to the secondary to get their blocks,'' Hemby said. ''I just had to run and beat two people, and I was able to outrun their angles.''
Brendan Sullivan's deep pass was intercepted by Maryland's Beau Brade with 3:02 to play.
Billy Edwards Jr. - who helped Maryland win at Indiana last weekend after Tagovailoa was carted off - threw for 166 yards and a TD against Northwestern.
The Wildcats (1-6, 1-3) led 17-7 late in the second quarter, but they dropped their sixth straight game since winning the opener against Nebraska in Ireland.
Evan Hull ran for 119 yards and caught a touchdown pass for Northwestern.
Edwards was under constant pressure in the first half and had to scramble out of trouble quite a bit. The Terps were unable to turn first-and-goal from the 2 into a touchdown near the end of the first half. They settled for a field goal and trailed 17-10.
An interception by Dante Trader Jr. early in the third quarter set Maryland up near midfield, and Hemby's 18-yard scoring run eventually tied the game. The Terps took a 24-17 lead later in the quarter on a 30-yard touchdown strike from Edwards to Rakim Jarrett.
Maryland had a chance to take a two-score lead in the fourth, but a drive that took 6:15 off the clock produced no points when Chad Ryland missed a 46-yard field goal. The Terps had second-and-1 from the 5, but a fumbled snap resulted in an 8-yard loss, and then Edwards took a sack for a loss of 15 that made the field goal much longer.
Northwestern then drove the other way to tie it at 24.
Maryland had scored on its first possession in every game this season - the only FBS team that could still make that claim. That streak ended Saturday, and Northwestern took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Sullivan.
The Terps tied it on Hemby's 14-yard touchdown, but the Wildcats scored the next 10 points and went up 17-7 on a 10-yard scoring pass from Sullivan to Hull with 4:50 left in the half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Northwestern: It was a decent effort by the defense, even accounting for the fact that Maryland's backup quarterback was playing. But the Wildcats eventually gave up the big play on the ground.
''Defensively, I thought we played well except for a handful of plays,'' coach Pat Fitzgerald said.
Maryland: Edwards played fine, making plays with his legs and avoiding any turnovers, and Hemby picked up the slack offensively with Tagovailoa out.
''We saw a bunch of young guys step up and play big, and it starts with our quarterback,'' coach Michael Locksley said. ''Billy came in and really did a tremendous job of leading us and doing the things he's been coached to do.''
QB MATCHUP
It was the first start for both Edwards and Sullivan. Both were threats to run the ball when they weren't able to find open receivers.
Sullivan passed for 143 yards.
''Just being comfortable in the pocket was huge today. Using my legs when I needed to instead of just relying on them and scrambling around when I didn't have to,'' he said. ''That was the biggest thing I improved upon. It was fun being out there. We obviously didn't get the result we wanted to but it was fun playing football and getting my first start.''
UP NEXT
Northwestern: The Wildcats play at Iowa next Saturday.
Maryland: The Terps are off next weekend before playing at Penn State on Nov. 5.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|25
|Rushing
|14
|15
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-14
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|358
|423
|Total Plays
|70
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|215
|257
|Rush Attempts
|46
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|143
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|18-24
|18-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-66
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-31.7
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Safeties
|0
|0
|143
|PASS YDS
|166
|215
|RUSH YDS
|257
|358
|TOTAL YDS
|423
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|18/24
|143
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|20
|119
|0
|17
|
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|13
|53
|1
|11
|
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|5
|27
|1
|9
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|4
|11
|0
|3
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|1
|3
|0
|3
A. Tyus III 7 RB
|A. Tyus III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|7
|6
|72
|0
|46
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|4
|4
|31
|1
|10
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|5
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
G. Hooper Price 18 WR
|G. Hooper Price
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Gordon 87 TE
|T. Gordon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Gill 5 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
A. Tyus III 7 RB
|A. Tyus III
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|7-9
|1.5
|0
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|6-4
|0.5
|0
|
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton Jr. 11 DB
|A. Hampton Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 99 DL
|A. Adebawore
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
N. Story 95 DL
|N. Story
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|2-3
|0.0
|0
J. Butler 52 DL
|J. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Firestone 96 DL
|A. Firestone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Turner 23 DB
|D. Turner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
A. Hubbard 91 DL
|A. Hubbard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Akers 47 P
|L. Akers
|3
|31.7
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Edwards Jr. 9 QB
|B. Edwards Jr.
|18/28
|166
|1
|0
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|24
|179
|3
|75
|
B. Edwards Jr. 9 QB
|B. Edwards Jr.
|16
|66
|0
|32
|
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|7
|18
|0
|6
|
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|11
|8
|82
|1
|30
|
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
C. Dippre 18 TE
|C. Dippre
|3
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
C. Harley 24 DB
|C. Harley
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|5-1
|0.0
|0
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|4-2
|0.0
|0
G. Spraggins 21 LB
|G. Spraggins
|4-4
|0.0
|0
C. Wheatland 44 LB
|C. Wheatland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
G. China-Rose 0 DL
|G. China-Rose
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|2-4
|0.0
|1
|
I. Hazel 14 DB
|I. Hazel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Nasili-Kite 33 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|2-1
|0.0
|0
K. Wyatt 45 LB
|K. Wyatt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Baylor 10 DL
|T. Baylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
G. Miller 13 DB
|G. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
Q. Fuller 5 DL
|Q. Fuller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Booker Jr. 88 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
F. Gotay 9 LB
|F. Gotay
|1-2
|0.0
|0
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
H. Chibueze 92 DL
|H. Chibueze
|1-2
|0.0
|0
C. Coley Jr. 6 DB
|C. Coley Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Finau 54 DL
|A. Finau
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|1-0
|1.0
|0
A. Fontaine 95 DL
|A. Fontaine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Banks 3 DB
|D. Banks
|0-3
|0.0
|0
A. Booker 31 LB
|A. Booker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Akingbesote 99 DL
|T. Akingbesote
|0-1
|0.0
|0
R. Wilmot 15 DL
|R. Wilmot
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|1/2
|20
|4/4
|7
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|3
|41.0
|0
|47
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|3
|8.0
|16
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the MAR End Zone. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Hampton at MAR 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 16(14:52 - 1st) B.Edwards pass complete to MAR 16. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at MAR 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MD 19(14:22 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at MAR 20.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MD 20(13:59 - 1st) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MD 20(13:56 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 36 yards to NW 44 Center-MAR. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(13:45 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at NW 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 46(13:22 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 46. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 48(12:45 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to MAR 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.China-Rose at MAR 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(12:30 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to MAR 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 41(12:07 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to MAR 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.China-Rose at MAR 39.
|Sack
3 & 5 - NWEST 39(11:40 - 1st) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at MAR 46 for -7 yards (D.Nchami)
|Punt
4 & 12 - NWEST 46(11:09 - 1st) L.Akers punts 39 yards to MAR 7 Center-NW. Fair catch by T.Still.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 7(11:01 - 1st) B.Edwards pass complete to MAR 7. Catch made by D.Demus at MAR 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at MAR 11.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - MD 11(10:31 - 1st) B.Edwards pass complete to MAR 11. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 11. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin; J.Lewis at MAR 9.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - MD 9(9:59 - 1st) B.Edwards scrambles to MAR 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by NW at MAR 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 17(9:37 - 1st) PENALTY on MAR-S.Anderson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - MD 12(9:33 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin; D.O'Rourke at MAR 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - MD 14(9:00 - 1st) B.Edwards scrambles to MAR 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard; D.O'Rourke at MAR 17.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - MD 17(8:25 - 1st) B.Edwards scrambles to MAR 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at MAR 20.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MD 20(7:45 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 47 yards to NW 33 Center-MAR. Downed by O.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(7:33 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Trader; T.Baylor at NW 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 36(7:08 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 36. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Banks; A.Booker at NW 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 37(6:29 - 1st) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by MAR at NW 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(6:16 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 45. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Trader; C.Wheatland at NW 47. PENALTY on NW-M.Lang Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 18 - NWEST 37(5:54 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at NW 39.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - NWEST 39(5:25 - 1st) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - NWEST 39(5:20 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 39. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay; J.Bennett at NW 46.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NWEST 46(4:45 - 1st) L.Akers punts 41 yards to MAR 13 Center-NW. Fair catch by T.Still.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 13(4:37 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 10 for -3 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at MAR 10.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MD 10(4:03 - 1st) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MD 10(3:56 - 1st) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MD 10(3:49 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 40 yards to NW 50 Center-MAR. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(3:42 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to MAR 50. Catch made by M.Washington at MAR 50. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by C.Coley at MAR 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 4(3:27 - 1st) A.Clair rushed to MAR 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NWEST 1(2:58 - 1st) B.Sullivan rushed to MAR End Zone for 1 yards. B.Sullivan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 1st) A.Stage extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 58 yards from NW 35 to the MAR 7. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Carr; W.Davis at MAR 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 13(2:49 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke at MAR 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MD 16(2:18 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at MAR 22.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MD 22(2:02 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin; X.Mueller at MAR 25.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(1:42 - 1st) B.Edwards pass complete to MAR 25. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 25. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47(1:24 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to NW 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell; B.Gallagher at NW 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MD 43(0:54 - 1st) B.Edwards pass complete to NW 43. Catch made by T.Felton at NW 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton at NW 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MD 39(0:24 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to NW 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 37(0:07 - 1st) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MD 37(15:00 - 2nd) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards sacked at NW 39 for -2 yards (NW) B.Edwards FUMBLES forced by A.Adebawore. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-B.Edwards at NW 39. Tackled by NW at NW 39.
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - MD 39(14:31 - 2nd) B.Edwards pass complete to NW 39. Catch made by R.Jarrett at NW 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 23(14:22 - 2nd) B.Edwards pass complete to NW 23. Catch made by R.Jarrett at NW 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell; D.Turner at NW 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - MD 14(13:51 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to NW End Zone for 14 yards. R.Hemby for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(13:43 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at NW 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(13:30 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins; R.Wilmot at NW 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 44(13:03 - 2nd) B.Sullivan scrambles to MAR 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 49(12:30 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to MAR 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at MAR 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(12:08 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for M.Washington. PENALTY on MAR-C.Coley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(12:05 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for M.Washington. PENALTY on MAR-D.Banks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 13(11:59 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to MAR 13. Catch made by A.Tyus at MAR 13. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite; F.Gotay at MAR 13.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 13(11:33 - 2nd) A.Tyus rushed to MAR 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite at MAR 13.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 13(10:56 - 2nd) B.Sullivan scrambles to MAR 7 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.McCullough at MAR 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NWEST 14(10:29 - 2nd) A.Stage 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NW Holder-NW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 2nd) A.Stage kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 25(10:25 - 2nd) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MD 25(10:21 - 2nd) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Story at MAR 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MD 28(9:50 - 2nd) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards sacked at MAR 19 for -9 yards (B.Gallagher; R.Heard)
|Punt
4 & 16 - MD 19(7:05 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 55 yards to NW 26 Center-MAR. D.Navarro returned punt from the NW 26. Tackled by S.Mosley at NW 34. PENALTY on NW-D.Olges Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 17(9:02 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at NW 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - MD 25(8:38 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Trader; D.Banks at NW 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 34(8:24 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 34. Catch made by G.Hooper Price at NW 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at NW 39.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - MD 39(7:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on MAR-G.China-Rose Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MD 44(7:51 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to MAR 39 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 39(7:23 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MD 39(7:16 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to MAR 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Booker at MAR 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - MD 36(6:54 - 2nd) B.Sullivan scrambles to MAR 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 27(6:44 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MD 27(6:30 - 2nd) B.Sullivan scrambles to MAR 16 for 11 yards. B.Sullivan ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 16(6:04 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to MAR 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.China-Rose; H.Chibueze at MAR 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MD 13(5:35 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to MAR 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at MAR 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - MD 10(4:57 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to MAR 10. Catch made by E.Hull at MAR 10. Gain of 10 yards. E.Hull for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 2nd) A.Stage extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 2nd) A.Stage kicks 55 yards from NW 35 to the MAR 10. O.Smith returns the kickoff. O.Smith FUMBLES forced by NW. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-O.Smith at MAR 10. Tackled by NW at MAR 12.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 12(4:48 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at MAR 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - MD 10(4:35 - 2nd) B.Edwards rushed to MAR 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at MAR 13.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - MD 13(3:44 - 2nd) B.Edwards pass complete to MAR 13. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 13. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hampton at MAR 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24(3:20 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke at MAR 30.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - MD 30(2:53 - 2nd) B.Edwards pass complete to MAR 30. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton at MAR 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45(2:27 - 2nd) B.Edwards pass complete to MAR 45. Catch made by C.Harley at MAR 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; A.Hampton at NW 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - MD 50(2:10 - 2nd) B.Edwards pass complete to NW 50. Catch made by C.Harley at NW 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41(1:35 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to NW 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; X.Mueller at NW 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - MD 37(1:02 - 2nd) B.Edwards rushed to NW 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(1:20 - 2nd) B.Edwards rushed to NW 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Turner; A.Firestone at NW 16.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - MD 16(1:12 - 2nd) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett. PENALTY on NW-X.Mueller Defensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & Goal - MD 8(1:05 - 2nd) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards sacked at NW 9 for -1 yards (B.Gallagher)
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MD 9(0:39 - 2nd) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MD 9(0:32 - 2nd) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett. PENALTY on NW-J.Lewis Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MD 2(0:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on MAR-J.Duncan False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MD 7(0:28 - 2nd) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for C.Dippre.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MD 7(0:22 - 2nd) B.Edwards pass complete to NW 7. Catch made by J.Jones at NW 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MD 2(0:15 - 2nd) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MD 10(0:11 - 2nd) C.Ryland 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(0:08 - 2nd) B.Sullivan kneels at the NW 23.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at NW 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - MD 34(14:34 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 34. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Trader; G.Spraggins at NW 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 43(14:14 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Still at NW 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - MD 49(13:45 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to MAR 35 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 35.
|Int
1 & 10 - MD 35(13:24 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass INTERCEPTED at MAR 23. Intercepted by D.Trader at MAR 23. Tackled by M.Washington at MAR 46.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46(13:15 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at MAR 48.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - MD 48(13:02 - 3rd) B.Edwards rushed to NW 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41(12:29 - 3rd) B.Edwards pass complete to NW 41. Catch made by C.Dippre at NW 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 34.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MD 34(12:05 - 3rd) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MD 34(12:01 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to NW 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; D.O'Rourke at NW 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 30(11:27 - 3rd) B.Edwards pass complete to NW 30. Catch made by R.Jarrett at NW 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; R.Heard at NW 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MD 24(10:52 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to NW 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Metz; R.Heard at NW 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MD 18(10:27 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to NW End Zone for 18 yards. R.Hemby for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 3rd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(10:21 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze at NW 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 30(9:56 - 3rd) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 32 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Baylor at NW 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 32(9:31 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at NW 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(9:16 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 39. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at NW 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 44(8:49 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at NW 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 48(8:17 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 48. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Still at NW 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(8:00 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 50. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Banks; T.Still at MAR 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NWEST 45(7:32 - 3rd) A.Clair rushed to MAR 38 for yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MAR 38. PENALTY on NW-M.Lang Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
2 & 15 - NWEST 45(7:16 - 3rd) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 40 for -5 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at NW 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 20 - NWEST 40(6:36 - 3rd) B.Sullivan scrambles to NW 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at NW 50.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NWEST 50(5:51 - 3rd) L.Akers punts 15 yards to MAR 35 Center-NW. Downed by A.Hampton.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 35(5:40 - 3rd) B.Edwards rushed to MAR 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at MAR 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MD 44(5:09 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Butler at MAR 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 47(4:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on MAR-MAR Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MD 42(4:40 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; X.Mueller at MAR 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - MD 42(3:55 - 3rd) B.Edwards pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at MAR 49.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - MD 49(3:14 - 3rd) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards sacked at MAR 43 for yards (A.Hubbard) PENALTY on NW-R.Heard Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41(3:00 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to NW 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Heard; X.Mueller at NW 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MD 37(2:28 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to NW 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; S.McLaughlin at NW 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MD 32(2:08 - 3rd) B.Edwards rushed to NW 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 30(1:50 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to NW 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 30.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - MD 30(1:15 - 3rd) B.Edwards pass complete to NW 30. Catch made by R.Jarrett at NW 30. Gain of 30 yards. R.Jarrett for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(1:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on NW-A.Hampton Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 3rd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:07 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Wyatt; G.Miller at NW 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - NWEST 33(0:43 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at NW 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(0:26 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at NW 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 44(15:00 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to NW 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Miller at NW 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 48(14:36 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wyatt at NW 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(14:17 - 4th) B.Sullivan scrambles to MAR 48 for 2 yards. B.Sullivan ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NWEST 48(14:02 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to MAR 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Fuller at MAR 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 48(13:26 - 4th) B.Sullivan rushed to MAR 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; J.Bennett at MAR 44.
|-2 YD
4 & 4 - NWEST 44(12:45 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by D.Navarro at MAR 44. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 46.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46(12:39 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to MAR 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at MAR 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MD 47(12:10 - 4th) B.Edwards pass complete to MAR 47. Catch made by R.Brown at MAR 47. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mitchell at NW 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - MD 49(11:40 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to NW 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; X.Mueller at NW 47.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - MD 47(11:01 - 4th) B.Edwards pass complete to NW 47. Catch made by R.Jarrett at NW 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton at NW 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42(10:41 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to NW 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MD 37(10:05 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to NW 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller; J.Lewis at NW 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 31(9:33 - 4th) B.Edwards scrambles to NW 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at NW 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - MD 22(8:57 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to NW 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 14(8:33 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to NW 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 5.
|-8 YD
2 & Goal - MD 5(7:53 - 4th) B.Edwards rushed to NW 13 for -8 yards. Tackled by A.Firestone at NW 13.
|Sack
3 & 9 - MD 13(7:17 - 4th) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards sacked at NW 28 for -15 yards (A.Adebawore)
|No Good
4 & 24 - MD 36(6:29 - 4th) C.Ryland 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(6:24 - 4th) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro. PENALTY on MAR-J.Bennett Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(6:18 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 43. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough; A.Fontaine at MAR 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NWEST 48(5:54 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to MAR 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze; T.Akingbesote at MAR 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(5:36 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by M.Washington at MAR 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(5:14 - 4th) B.Kirtz rushed to MAR 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 29(4:59 - 4th) B.Sullivan scrambles to MAR 24 for 5 yards. B.Sullivan ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 24(4:20 - 4th) A.Clair rushed to MAR 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins; A.Finau at MAR 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(3:58 - 4th) A.Clair rushed to MAR 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite at MAR 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 14(3:45 - 4th) A.Clair rushed to MAR 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins; Q.Fuller at MAR 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 9(3:39 - 4th) A.Clair rushed to MAR End Zone for 9 yards. A.Clair for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 4th) A.Stage extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 4th) A.Stage kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(3:34 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to NW End Zone for 75 yards. R.Hemby for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:22 - 4th) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(3:22 - 4th) PENALTY on MAR-J.Branch Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks 71 yards from MAR 20 to the NW 9. E.Hull returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Greeley at NW 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(3:16 - 4th) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for NW.
|Int
2 & 10 - NWEST 32(3:10 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass INTERCEPTED at MAR 26. Intercepted by B.Brade at MAR 26. Tackled by NW at MAR 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 26(3:02 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 27 for yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at MAR 27. PENALTY on NW-NW Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - MD 31(2:33 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; X.Mueller at MAR 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MD 33(2:26 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Story at MAR 35.
|+32 YD
3 & 1 - MD 35(2:20 - 4th) B.Edwards rushed to NW 33 for 32 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 33(1:41 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to NW 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at NW 30.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - MD 30(1:34 - 4th) B.Edwards kneels at the NW 34.
|-3 YD
3 & 11 - MD 34(0:44 - 4th) B.Edwards kneels at the NW 37.
|No Gain
4 & 14 - MD 37(0:06 - 4th) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
-
BOISE
AF
19
7
4th 12:44 CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
24
3rd 3:12 ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
10
17
3rd 13:51 ABC
-
TXAM
SC
14
17
3rd 10:17 SECN
-
UCF
ECU
10
24
3rd 6:23 ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
3
21
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
28
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
7
7
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
27
33
Final ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
29
27
Final ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
27
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
38
20
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
17
24
Final BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
54
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
23
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
24
48
Final CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
24
65
Final SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
45
21
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH
34
18
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
27
34
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
20
16
Final ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
17
24
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
21
44
Final PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
42
41
Final/OT ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
48
Final FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
15
43
Final ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
14
41
Final ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
34
15
Final ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
28
23
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
28
38
Final ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
20
45
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
26
12
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
31
Final
-
NWEST
MD
24
31
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
24
35
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
34
41
Final ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
30
45
Final FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
16
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
14
15
Final PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
21
24
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
13
17
Final
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
14
17
Final SECN
-
ARKST
UL
18
38
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
20
14
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
41
9
Final FS2
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF