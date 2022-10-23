|
|
|TXAM
|SC
South Carolina rides fast start to 30-24 win over Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) South Carolina opened strong with 17 points in the first six minutes - sparked when Xavier Legette took the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown - then held on to beat Texas A&M 30-24 on Saturday night.
The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and turned a fumble and interception deep in Aggies territory into 10 more points and a 17-0 hole for Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) just over five minutes in.
It's the first time the Gamecocks have beaten the Aggies since the SEC made them their Western Division rival in 2014 and the first time they've won four in a row since 2013, shaking off a 48-7 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the third game of the season.
''A month ago, I was asked if this team quit. That look like this team has quit?'' South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said.
MarShawn Lloyd ran 18 times for 92 yards and had both of South Carolina's touchdowns in the second half to keep Texas A&M from climbing back in it.
Spencer Rattler was 12-of-25 passing for 168 yards for South Carolina.
''We never quit. We keep fighting. That's what we are about,'' Rattler said.
Devon Achane ran 20 times for 99 yards for the Aggies. Hayes King was 17-of-32 passing for 178 yards, with a touchdown and an interception before leaving with an injury to his throwing shoulder in the fourth quarter. Coach Jimbo Fisher said he kept Hayes out of the rest of the game as a precaution.
Freshman Conner Weigman filled in and threw for 91 yards but neither of his two final Hail Mary tries made it to the end zone after Texas A&M recovered an onside kick at midfield with nine seconds left.
The loss puts even more pressure on Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, whose team started the season ranked No. 6. The Aggies seem to play just under the level of their opponents, losing by six to South Carolina, four to No. 6 Alabama and three to Appalachian State
''We have good players. We're right there, It's not like we're getting ran out of the stadium,'' Fisher said. ''We've just got to find a way to make a play or two - all the sudden you will get over the hump. It's just the way it goes.''
With a contract through 2031 paying him $9 million a year, Fisher's job likely isn't in jeopardy. However, losing to South Carolina has been bad for several SEC coaches. Phillip Fulmer for Tennessee in 2008, Will Muschamp in 2014 and Dan Mullen in 2021 all lost their jobs shortly after losing to the Gamecocks.
BEAMER'S CRYSTAL BALL
Before the win earlier this month over Kentucky, Beamer told his staff he felt like South Carolina was going to recover its first fumble of the year in a key moment. It happened on the first play, the Gamecocks scored a TD the next down and never trailed.
Beamer told his coaches before Saturday's game he expected a big special teams play would make the difference. Ligette began the game with his kickoff-return touchdown.
''Maybe I just need to keep speaking it into existence whatever I want to get done,'' Beamer said.
FALSE START FRENZY
Texas A&M had eight penalties and all of them were false starts after starting a new center. Fisher said the noise at Williams-Brice stadium and miscommunication caused most of them.
''The guys got to listen on the road. We shouldn't have had anything like that,'' Fisher said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M: Plenty of people expected the Aggies to challenge Alabama in the SEC West this season. Instead, it looks like a struggle to get to six wins and a bowl game. A win over UMass is probable. After that the Aggies need two wins out of four games - Ole Miss, Florida, at Auburn and at LSU.
South Carolina: Gamecocks fans chanted ''Beamer Ball'' during a late-game timeout in appreciation of second-year coach Shane Beamer. The Gamecocks only need to beat Missouri or Vanderbilt in the next two weeks to make a second straight bowl. And with the win, South Carolina has beaten every team in the current SEC.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: The Aggies host No. 7 Ole Miss next Saturday.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks host Missouri next Saturday.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Achane
6 RB
99 RuYds, RuTD, 57 ReYds, 7 RECs
|
M. Lloyd
1 RB
92 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 24 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|13
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|398
|303
|Total Plays
|76
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|135
|Rush Attempts
|28
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|269
|168
|Comp. - Att.
|25-48
|12-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-38
|5-48
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.5
|6-48.8
|Return Yards
|14
|63
|Punts - Returns
|4-14
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-59
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|269
|PASS YDS
|168
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|135
|
|
|398
|TOTAL YDS
|303
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|17/33
|178
|1
|1
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|8/15
|91
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|20
|99
|1
|30
|
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Johnson Jr. 34 RB
|L. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|10
|6
|87
|0
|25
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|8
|7
|57
|0
|17
|
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|6
|4
|38
|0
|15
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|6
|2
|31
|0
|24
|
M. Wright 42 TE
|M. Wright
|4
|2
|21
|1
|12
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|8
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
Y. Brown 8 WR
|Y. Brown
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Marshall 10 WR
|C. Marshall
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gilbert 20 DB
|J. Gilbert
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chappell 7 DB
|T. Chappell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner 5 DL
|S. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stewart 4 DL
|S. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nolen 88 DL
|W. Nolen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 1 DB
|B. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 11 DB
|D. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mathews 14 DB
|J. Mathews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kerr 33 DB
|J. Kerr
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Diggs 10 DL
|F. Diggs
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Rush 32 WR
|J. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. White 6 DL
|E. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Raikes 34 DL
|I. Raikes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lee Jr. 23 LB
|T. Lee Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|3/3
|51
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|6
|39.5
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|2
|12.5
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|4
|3.5
|11
|0
|
A. Smith 0 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|12/25
|168
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|18
|92
|2
|24
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|8
|12
|1
|6
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|4
|-6
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|7
|3
|46
|0
|20
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|2
|41
|0
|21
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|5
|3
|37
|0
|26
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|3
|2
|24
|0
|20
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|4
|2
|20
|0
|16
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 19 LB
|B. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Reed 3 DB
|D. Reed
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 0 LB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blanton 52 LB
|S. Blanton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spaulding 29 DB
|D. Spaulding
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huntley 95 DL
|A. Huntley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin-Scott 22 LB
|B. Martin-Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Edmond 8 LB
|G. Edmond
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sanders 90 DL
|T. Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|1/1
|23
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|6
|48.8
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|100.0
|100
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 25(14:46 - 1st) PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SC 20(14:46 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Wright.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - SC 20(14:41 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 20. Catch made by C.Lane at TXAM 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at TXAM 25.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - SC 25(14:03 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at TXAM 50.
|Int
1 & 10 - SC 50(13:27 - 1st) H.King pass INTERCEPTED at SC 36. Intercepted by D.Rush at SC 36. Tackled by E.White at TXAM 5.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 5(13:12 - 1st) S.Rattler scrambles to TXAM 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Rush at TXAM 5.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 5(12:32 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 5(12:25 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXAM 13(12:25 - 1st) M.Jeter 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SC Holder-SC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(12:22 - 1st) H.King rushed to TXAM 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at TXAM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 36(11:55 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 36(11:46 - 1st) TXAM rushed to TXAM 36 for 0 yards. H.King FUMBLES forced by SC. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-T.Hemingway at TXAM 36. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 36.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(11:35 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to TXAM 16 for 20 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson I.Raikes at TXAM 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 16(10:38 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to TXAM 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.White at TXAM 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - TXAM 11(10:17 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to TXAM 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell J.Gilbert at TXAM 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 5(10:07 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to TXAM End Zone for 5 yards. C.Beal-Smith for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 1st) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(9:51 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Spaulding at TXAM 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 38(9:08 - 1st) H.King rushed to TXAM 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at TXAM 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - SC 46(8:37 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to SC 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47(8:07 - 1st) H.King pass complete to SC 47. Catch made by D.Green at SC 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 36(7:34 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SC 36(7:26 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to SC 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens; T.Hemingway at SC 34.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SC 34(6:42 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SC 41(6:34 - 1st) R.Bond 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:28 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:21 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at SC 28.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - TXAM 28(5:47 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 28. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at SC 46. PENALTY on SC-J.Gwyn Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(5:37 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for M.Lloyd.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 31(5:28 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 31. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.White at SC 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXAM 39(4:42 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at SC 40.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXAM 40(3:54 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 49 yards to TXAM 11 Center-SC. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 11. M.Muhammad FUMBLES forced by D.Rush. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-M.Muhammad at TXAM 12. Tackled by SC at TXAM 12.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 12(3:42 - 1st) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond; S.Greene at TXAM 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - SC 17(3:07 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at TXAM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 25(2:27 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Marshall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 25(2:16 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SC 25(2:11 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Lane.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - SC 25(2:06 - 1st) PENALTY on TXAM-S.Mathews False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - SC 20(2:06 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 47 yards to SC 33 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(1:25 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at SC 29. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. J.McDowell rushed to SC 29 for -4 yards. J.McDowell FUMBLES forced by B.Anderson. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-B.Anderson at SC 29. Tackled by SC at SC 29.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29(1:25 - 1st) H.King pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by C.Lane at SC 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - SC 22(0:52 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to SC 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Webb at SC 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 17(0:21 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to SC 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; M.Webb at SC 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - SC 17(15:00 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to SC 17. Catch made by C.Lane at SC 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SC 9(14:15 - 2nd) L.Johnson rushed to SC 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at SC 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SC 16(13:33 - 2nd) R.Bond 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(13:30 - 2nd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at SC 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - TXAM 23(12:46 - 2nd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Russell; A.White at SC 24.
|+20 YD
3 & 11 - TXAM 24(12:01 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 24. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 24. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at SC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 44(11:21 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 44(11:10 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at SC 48.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXAM 48(10:23 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXAM 48(10:15 - 2nd) K.Kroeger punts 49 yards to TXAM 3 Center-SC. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 3. Tackled by D.Rush at TXAM 6.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 6(10:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXAM-T.Zuhn False Start 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 13 - SC 3(10:04 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond; T.Sanders at TXAM 4.
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - SC 4(9:24 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 4. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 4. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SC at TXAM 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 22(8:50 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at TXAM 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - SC 31(8:15 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori; J.Burch at TXAM 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 33(7:39 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 33. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at TXAM 40.
|+30 YD
2 & 3 - SC 40(6:51 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to SC 30 for 30 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at SC 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 30(6:24 - 2nd) H.King rushed to SC 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Blanton at SC 30.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SC 30(5:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXAM-R.Fatheree False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - SC 35(5:31 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to SC 35. Catch made by D.Achane at SC 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at SC 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - SC 23(4:51 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to SC 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Blanton at SC 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 19(4:22 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to SC 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Burch; D.Rush at SC 13.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - SC 13(3:41 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad. PENALTY on SC-D.Reed Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - SC 6(3:32 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to SC 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at SC 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SC 9(2:52 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to SC 9. Catch made by D.Achane at SC 9. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - SC 9(2:09 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to SC 9. Catch made by M.Wright at SC 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.Wright for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:00 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.King steps back to pass. Catch made by E.Stewart at SC 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(2:00 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at SC 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXAM 29(1:38 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 29(1:33 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 29. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(1:21 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 45(1:19 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 45(1:10 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXAM 45(1:01 - 2nd) K.Kroeger punts 45 yards to TXAM End Zone Center-SC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 40 yards from SC 35 to the TXAM 25. Fair catch by D.Price.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 60 yards from SC 35 to the TXAM 5. Fair catch by D.Price.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at TXAM 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 42(14:39 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 42. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori; J.Burch at TXAM 49.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SC 49(13:58 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - SC 49(13:44 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by M.Wright at TXAM 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 39(13:20 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 39(13:06 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Lane.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SC 39(13:01 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Marshall.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SC 39(12:55 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 32 yards to SC 7 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 7(12:47 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 7. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at SC 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 12(12:21 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at SC 15.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - TXAM 15(11:44 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 15. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 15. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; A.White at SC 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(11:03 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 34 for -1 yards (A.White)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXAM 34(10:23 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - TXAM 34(10:17 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 34. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at SC 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 50(9:47 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 50. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXAM 44(9:24 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to TXAM 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Stewart at TXAM 41.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 41(9:06 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to TXAM 44 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 44.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXAM 44(8:50 - 3rd) K.Kroeger punts 40 yards to TXAM 4 Center-SC. Downed by SC.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 4(8:38 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at TXAM 5.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - SC 5(8:01 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Lane. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Holding 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 15(8:01 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at TXAM 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SC 18(7:41 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 18. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at TXAM 23.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SC 23(7:11 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Lane.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SC 23(7:08 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 28 yards to SC 49 Center-TXAM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(6:12 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Stewart at SC 50.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 50(6:12 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 50. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 50. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(5:38 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to TXAM 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 25(5:20 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to TXAM 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 21(5:09 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to TXAM 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr; T.Lee at TXAM 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 18(4:52 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to TXAM End Zone for 18 yards. M.Lloyd for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:25 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 59 yards from SC 35 to the TXAM 6. D.Achane returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Smith at TXAM 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 21(3:20 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Burch; S.Greene at TXAM 22.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SC 22(3:04 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Wright.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - SC 22(2:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-M.Wykoff False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - SC 17(2:34 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 17. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TXAM 27.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SC 27(2:05 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 47 yards to SC 26 Center-TXAM. J.Vann returned punt from the SC 26. Tackled by S.Mathews at SC 30.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 24(1:48 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to SC 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SC 19(1:17 - 3rd) L.Moss rushed to SC 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at SC 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - SC 15(0:35 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to SC End Zone for 15 yards. D.Achane for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 3rd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(0:27 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at SC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXAM 26(15:00 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at SC 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TXAM 26(14:21 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXAM 26(14:25 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 55 yards to TXAM 19 Center-SC. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 19. Tackled by B.Johnson at TXAM 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 30(14:12 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at TXAM 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SC 30(13:29 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 30. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TXAM 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 42(12:57 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Green.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SC 42(12:54 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 42. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at TXAM 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - SC 47(12:13 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 47. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at TXAM 49.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SC 49(11:27 - 4th) N.Constantinou punts 45 yards to SC 6 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 6(11:27 - 4th) S.Rattler rushed to SC 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Turner at SC 7.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 7(11:07 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at SC 10.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXAM 10(10:41 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXAM 10(10:06 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 55 yards to TXAM 35 Center-SC. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 35. Tackled by M.Lloyd; D.Rush at TXAM 33.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 33(9:54 - 4th) PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - SC 28(9:54 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 38(9:50 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TXAM 37.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SC 37(9:17 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for C.Lane.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - SC 37(9:01 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 37. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori; B.Martin-Scott at TXAM 42.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SC 42(8:20 - 4th) N.Constantinou punts 38 yards to SC 20 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(8:21 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at SC 26.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - TXAM 26(7:46 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 26. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 26. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.White at SC 47.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(7:04 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to TXAM 29 for 24 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 29(6:36 - 4th) C.Beal-Smith rushed to TXAM 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; S.Turner at TXAM 28.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 28(5:30 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to TXAM 12 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(4:41 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to TXAM 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TXAM 8(3:57 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to TXAM 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr at TXAM 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - TXAM 4(3:09 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to TXAM End Zone for 4 yards. M.Lloyd for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(3:08 - 4th) M.Jeter extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks 63 yards from SC 35 to the TXAM 2. D.Achane returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Legette at TXAM 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 12(3:04 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for Y.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 12(2:59 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - SC 12(2:54 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 12. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at TXAM 20.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - SC 20(2:14 - 4th) PENALTY on TXAM-R.Fatheree False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - SC 15(2:14 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Green.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(2:07 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to TXAM 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at TXAM 13.
|-5 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 13(1:16 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to TXAM 18 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at TXAM 18.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - TXAM 18(1:12 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to TXAM 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Turner at TXAM 6.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - TXAM 6(1:04 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to TXAM 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 6.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 6(1:01 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 6. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 6. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at TXAM 21.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(0:46 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 21. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 21. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at TXAM 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(0:41 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 45(0:35 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 45. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at SC 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(0:27 - 4th) C.Weigman scrambles to SC 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley at SC 36.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TXAM 36(0:22 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for Y.Brown. PENALTY on SC-SC Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(0:20 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to SC 21. Catch made by Y.Brown at SC 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at SC 6.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TXAM 6(0:13 - 4th) PENALTY on TXAM-L.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
1 & 11 - TXAM 18(0:13 - 4th) R.Bond 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 4th) R.Bond kicks onside from TXAM 35 to TXAM 50. RECOVERED by J.Mathews.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 35(0:09 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 35(0:01 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for TXAM.
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
27
33
Final ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
29
27
Final ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
27
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
38
20
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
17
24
Final BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
54
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
23
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
24
48
Final CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
24
65
Final SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
45
21
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH
34
18
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
27
34
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
20
16
Final ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
17
24
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
21
44
Final PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
42
41
Final/OT ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
48
Final FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
15
43
Final ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
14
41
Final ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
34
15
Final ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
28
23
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
28
38
Final ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
20
45
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
26
12
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
31
Final
-
NWEST
MD
24
31
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
24
35
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
34
41
Final ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
30
45
Final FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
16
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
14
15
Final PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
21
24
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
13
17
Final
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
14
17
Final SECN
-
ARKST
UL
18
38
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
20
14
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
41
9
Final FS2
-
BOISE
AF
19
14
Final CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
6
30
Final ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
17
45
Final ABC
-
TXAM
SC
24
30
Final SECN
-
UCF
ECU
13
34
Final ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
9
42
Final PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
28
38
Final FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
10
24
Final ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
14
28
Final FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
23
7
Final CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
28
21
Final ESPN
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF