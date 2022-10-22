|
Liberty scores final 38 points in 41-14 win over BYU
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Dae Dae Hunter ran for 213 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Shedro Louis added two rushing TDs and Liberty scored the final 38 points as the Flames beat BYU 41-14 Saturday night.
Johnathan Bennett completed 22 of 29 passes for 247 yards and touchdowns for Liberty (7-1).
The Flames have won five in a row since a 37-36 loss to No. 13 Wake Forest on Sept. 17. Liberty in the only FBS Independent with fewer than three losses this season.
Jaren Hall threw touchdown passes of 46 yards to Puka Nacua and 20 yards to Isaac Rex less than 2 minutes apart to give BYU (4-4) a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter. Liberty answered with an 11-play, 85-yard drive capped when Louis scored on a 3-yard run and Bennett threw a 5-yard TD pass to Austin Henderson to give the Flames the lead for good with about 5 minutes remaining in the first half.
Hall finished 16-of-34 passing for 187 yards.
The Cougars, who have lost three in a row, finished with 71 yards rushing on 16 carries.
---
|
J. Hall
3 QB
187 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 24 RuYds
|
D. Hunter
0 RB
213 RuYds, RuTD, 31 ReYds, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|28
|Rushing
|4
|15
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|258
|547
|Total Plays
|50
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|300
|Rush Attempts
|16
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|187
|247
|Comp. - Att.
|16-34
|24-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-23
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.6
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|21
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|187
|PASS YDS
|247
|
|
|71
|RUSH YDS
|300
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|547
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|16/34
|187
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|3
|26
|0
|22
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|5
|24
|0
|13
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Davis 19 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|10
|7
|114
|1
|46
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|3
|2
|38
|1
|20
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|6
|5
|36
|0
|12
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Roberts 27 WR
|C. Roberts
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Erickson 97 TE
|E. Erickson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 19 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 45 DL
|P. Tanuvasa
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 0 DB
|J. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 2 LB
|B. Bywater
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 11 DB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alfrey 25 DB
|T. Alfrey
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mahe 62 DL
|A. Mahe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boren 20 DB
|J. Boren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 95 DL
|C. Haws
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Criddle 17 DB
|M. Criddle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Little 60 OL
|T. Little
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Greer 97 DL
|H. Greer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 51 DL
|A. Tofa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 5 DB
|D. Mandell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Conover 17 QB
|J. Conover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Pili 46 LB
|L. Pili
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mitchell 96 DL
|B. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 94 DL
|J. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaufusi 13 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pilimai 99 DL
|A. Pilimai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Jackson 53 DL
|F. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hayes 18 DB
|K. Hayes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ah You 3 DB
|C. Ah You
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|5
|44.6
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|24/29
|247
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|23
|213
|1
|80
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|8
|46
|0
|12
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|10
|35
|2
|11
|
M. Caper 23 RB
|M. Caper
|4
|7
|0
|4
|
C. Brewer 16 QB
|C. Brewer
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|5
|4
|70
|0
|40
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|9
|8
|69
|0
|24
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|4
|4
|31
|0
|10
|
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|2
|2
|30
|1
|25
|
A. Henderson 83 TE
|A. Henderson
|2
|2
|17
|1
|12
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Coleman 17 WR
|K. Coleman
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Hanshaw 15 TE
|B. Hanshaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Singleton 20 CB
|K. Singleton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 15 S
|B. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dixon 99 DL
|B. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 LB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 7 LB
|M. Smith Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bazile Jr. 98 DL
|C. Bazile Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Zachary 77 DL
|K. Zachary
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|2/2
|37
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at BYU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 25(14:34 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 25(14:23 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at BYU 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BYU 33(13:44 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 55 yards to LIB 12 Center-BYU. Downed by M.Pyper.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 12(13:34 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 12. Catch made by D.Hunter at LIB 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Pili at LIB 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 18(12:56 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Haws at LIB 23.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23(12:16 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at LIB 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34(11:38 - 1st) C.Brewer rushed to LIB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at LIB 36.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - LIB 36(11:08 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 36. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at BYU 16. PENALTY on LIB-B.Schlittler Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 13 - LIB 31(10:53 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at LIB 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47(9:50 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 47. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater M.Harper at BYU 48.
|+40 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 48(9:09 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to BYU 48. Catch made by N.Frith at BYU 48. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by D.Mandell at BYU 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 8(8:48 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to BYU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Greer at BYU 6.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 6(8:15 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to BYU 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Harper J.Kaufusi at BYU 2.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - LIB 2(8:06 - 1st) C.Brewer rushed to BYU 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Fauatea C.Haws at BYU 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - LIB 12(7:32 - 1st) N.Brown 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 52 yards from LIB 35 to the BYU 13. L.Katoa returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jones at BYU 24.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24(7:21 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 24. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at BYU 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42(6:47 - 1st) P.Nacua rushed to LIB 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Smith K.Charles at LIB 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 49(6:04 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to LIB 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Dixon K.Charles at LIB 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 45(5:33 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 45(5:24 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by K.Hill at LIB 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton at LIB 41.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - BYU 41(4:45 - 1st) PENALTY on BYU-J.Tukuafu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+46 YD
3 & 11 - BYU 46(4:25 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to LIB 46. Catch made by P.Nacua at LIB 46. Gain of 46 yards. P.Nacua for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:14 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 57 yards from BYU 35 to the LIB 8. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Krupp at LIB 27.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 27(4:07 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 27. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 27. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at LIB 22.
|Int
2 & 15 - LIB 22(3:33 - 1st) J.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 48. Intercepted by T.Alfrey at LIB 48. Tackled by D.Hunter at LIB 27.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27(3:24 - 1st) P.Nacua rushed to LIB 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 20(2:50 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by I.Rex at LIB 20. Gain of 20 yards. I.Rex for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:41 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(2:41 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater G.Jeudy-Lally at LIB 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 38(2:15 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 38. Catch made by T.Sibley at LIB 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 34. PENALTY on LIB-J.Graham Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - LIB 33(1:54 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at LIB 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 41(1:26 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 41. Catch made by K.Coleman at LIB 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at LIB 47. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 47(1:03 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley T.Batty at LIB 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 49(0:51 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Hanshaw.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 49(0:48 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to BYU 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at BYU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 39(0:09 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 39(0:02 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to BYU 39. Catch made by D.Douglas at BYU 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 36.
|+24 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to BYU 36. Catch made by D.Douglas at BYU 36. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 12(14:20 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to BYU 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 6. PENALTY on BYU-K.Pili Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 3(14:17 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to BYU End Zone for 3 yards. S.Louis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:59 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:59 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(13:59 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for M.Davis.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(13:53 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton at BYU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 49(13:32 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 49. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at BYU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 49(12:59 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 49(12:52 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to LIB 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at LIB 47.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 47(12:10 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 27 yards to LIB 20 Center-D.Riggs. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 20(12:03 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Conover at LIB 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 27(11:29 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley K.Pili at LIB 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 33(10:54 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at LIB 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 33(10:07 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 33. Catch made by D.Hunter at LIB 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey A.Mahe at LIB 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 42(9:41 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mahe at LIB 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45(9:20 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by J.Jackson at LIB 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Criddle at BYU 47.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 47(8:26 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to BYU 47. Catch made by T.Sibley at BYU 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa C.Ah You at BYU 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34(7:50 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by N.Frith at BYU 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi D.Mandell at BYU 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 29(7:17 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to BYU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at BYU 25.
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 25(6:42 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to BYU 9 for 16 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at BYU 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 9(6:23 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to BYU 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 6(5:47 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to BYU 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Harper T.Alfrey at BYU 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - LIB 5(5:12 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to BYU 5. Catch made by A.Henderson at BYU 5. Gain of 5 yards. A.Henderson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BYU 25(5:06 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at BYU 18 for -7 yards (T.Dupree)
|+22 YD
2 & 17 - BYU 18(4:21 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 40 for 22 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at BYU 40.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 40(3:52 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 40. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson R.Rahimi at LIB 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 40(3:28 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to LIB 40. Catch made by K.Epps at LIB 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 32(2:51 - 2nd) M.Davis rushed to LIB 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 33.
|-6 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 33(2:10 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to LIB 39 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 39.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - BYU 39(1:23 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 39(1:15 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 39(1:09 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 39. Catch made by D.Hunter at LIB 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at LIB 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49(0:46 - 2nd) J.Bennett scrambles to BYU 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 39(0:44 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to BYU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Batty C.Haws at BYU 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 32(0:37 - 2nd) J.Bennett scrambles to BYU 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 22(0:28 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to BYU 22. Catch made by D.Douglas at BYU 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 21(0:20 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to BYU 21. Catch made by S.Louis at BYU 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 18.
|Field Goal
3 & 6 - LIB 27(0:09 - 2nd) N.Brown 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Mock Holder-LIB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at LIB 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 34(14:43 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 34. Catch made by C.Daniels at LIB 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; B.Bywater at LIB 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39(14:31 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at LIB 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 43(14:09 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to BYU 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at BYU 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46(14:02 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to BYU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Tofa at BYU 42.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 42(13:48 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to BYU 42. Catch made by D.Douglas at BYU 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(13:33 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to BYU 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at BYU 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - BYU 27(13:16 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to BYU 27. Catch made by N.Frith at BYU 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 15(13:03 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 15(12:59 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to BYU 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 10(12:40 - 3rd) J.Bennett rushed to BYU 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 6.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - BYU 6(9:25 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to BYU End Zone for 6 yards. S.Louis for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:16 - 3rd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 61 yards from LIB 35 to the BYU 4. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Hodge at BYU 30.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30(9:09 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 30. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at BYU 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 45(8:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on BYU-C.Barrington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 15 - LIB 40(8:48 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 40. Catch made by M.Davis at BYU 40. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at BYU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - LIB 35(8:14 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|+13 YD
3 & 20 - LIB 35(8:04 - 3rd) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at BYU 48.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LIB 48(7:18 - 3rd) R.Rehkow punts 52 yards to LIB End Zone Center-D.Riggs. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(6:54 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Green at BYU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 26(6:20 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LIB 26(6:12 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU (D.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 9 - LIB 26(6:06 - 3rd) R.Rehkow punts 48 yards to LIB 26 Center-D.Riggs. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26(5:58 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi; C.Haws at LIB 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 37(5:18 - 3rd) J.Bennett scrambles to LIB 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at LIB 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 40(4:32 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 40. Catch made by A.Henderson at LIB 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi; T.Batty at BYU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48(3:52 - 3rd) J.Bennett scrambles to BYU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 45(3:04 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to BYU 39 for yards. Tackled by C.Ah You at BYU 39. PENALTY on LIB-B.Schlittler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - BYU 45(2:28 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; K.Hayes at BYU 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - BYU 47(2:02 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to BYU 41 for 6 yards. S.Louis FUMBLES forced by L.Fauatea. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-C.Haws at BYU 41. Tackled by LIB at BYU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41(1:56 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; K.Zachary at BYU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LIB 44(1:35 - 3rd) J.Hall pass INTERCEPTED at BYU 32. Intercepted by D.Anthony at BYU 32. D.Anthony ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LIB 44(1:27 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua. PENALTY on LIB-A.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 45(1:23 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for E.Erickson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - LIB 45(1:18 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at LIB 47 for -2 yards (J.Treadwell) J.Hall FUMBLES forced by J.Treadwell. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-K.Suamataia at LIB 47. Tackled by LIB at LIB 47.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LIB 47(0:23 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - LIB 47(0:22 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts (D.Anthony).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 47(0:16 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to BYU 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41(15:00 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to BYU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 36(14:15 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to BYU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at BYU 33.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 33(13:29 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to BYU 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Mitchell at BYU 37.
|+6 YD
4 & 6 - BYU 37(12:54 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to BYU 37. Catch made by D.Hunter at BYU 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 31(12:10 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to BYU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haws; M.Harper at BYU 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 28(11:25 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to BYU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Pilimai at BYU 25.
|+25 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 25(10:46 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by C.Daniels at BYU 25. Gain of 25 yards. C.Daniels for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 4th) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 4th) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(10:36 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to BYU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile at BYU 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - LIB 24(10:04 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; A.Walker at BYU 32.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 32(9:31 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 32. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at BYU 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 44(9:15 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts. PENALTY on LIB-S.Sings Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - LIB 49(9:03 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 49. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 31. PENALTY on BYU-K.Suamataia Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - LIB 39(8:38 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for E.Erickson (D.Johnson).
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - LIB 39(8:33 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 39. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at BYU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LIB 44(7:59 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex (S.Sings).
|Punt
4 & 10 - LIB 44(7:54 - 4th) R.Rehkow punts 41 yards to LIB 15 Center-D.Riggs. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 15(7:46 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 11 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Mahe at LIB 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - BYU 11(7:03 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Boren at LIB 14.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - BYU 14(6:15 - 4th) PENALTY on LIB-X.Gadlin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 16 - BYU 9(5:52 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mahe; B.Bywater at LIB 12.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BYU 12(5:06 - 4th) A.Alves punts 49 yards to BYU 39 Center-A.Mock. Downed by Q.Reese.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 39(4:53 - 4th) K.Epps rushed to BYU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Green at BYU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 41(4:31 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua (P.Hodge).
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - LIB 41(4:27 - 4th) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at BYU 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49(3:34 - 4th) J.Hall scrambles to LIB 39 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Johnson; T.Dupree at LIB 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 39(3:31 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 39(3:19 - 4th) L.Katoa rushed to LIB 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Charles; T.Dupree at LIB 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LIB 32(3:07 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - LIB 32(2:55 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 32(2:49 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to LIB 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Little at LIB 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 36(1:57 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to LIB 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Jackson at LIB 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - LIB 40(1:09 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to LIB 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa; F.Jackson at LIB 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 43(0:38 - 4th) J.Bennett kneels at the LIB 42.
