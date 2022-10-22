|
|
|KANSAS
|BAYLOR
Reese 186 yards rushing, 2 TDs as Baylor beats Kansas 35-23
WACO, Texas (AP) True freshman Richard Reese ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns, including a late game-clincher as the Bears held on to beat Kansas 35-23 on Saturday for their first victory in nearly a month.
Baylor (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) jumped out to a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game matching former Top 25 teams that had both lost their previous two games, and led 28-3 at halftime.
''The mindset was start fast,'' Baylor coach Dave Aranda. ''That's kind of a glimpse of who we can be, and we're still just scratching and clawing and fighting to be there. ... It's elusive though''
Because the Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3) got within 28-23 when quarterback Jason Bean scrambled 4 yards for a touchdown with 6 1/2 minutes left. That ended a 93-yard drive after Baylor was stopped on fourth-and-1, and included completions of 29 and 47 yards by Bean.
On the ensuing Baylor drive, Reese had a 14-yard gain on a short pass, and a 37-yard run before his 2-yard TD run with 2 1/2 minutes left on the last of his 31 carries.
''He played physical and played with an edge,'' Aranda said of Reese.
Kansas is still without standout quarterback Jalon Daniels, who missed his second game in a row since injuring his right (throwing) shoulder after being hit late in the first half of a loss to TCU on Oct. 8. Bean was 16 of 27 for 232 yards and a touchdown.
Bears quarterback Blake Shapen left in the third quarter of their loss at West Virginia nine days earlier after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit. He was 17-of-26 passing for 164 yards with a touchdown and three turnovers, two interceptions and a fumble.
Shapen's second interception was inside the Jayhawks 5 with only 2 seconds left in the first half. He fumbled in the third quarter when being sacked by defensive end Jereme Robinson, who picked up the ball and returned it 49 yards to set up KU's first touchdown, a 2-yard run by Devin Neal.
The Bears were ranked 17th after a win at Iowa State on Sept. 24, but had since lost 36-25 at home Oklahoma State on Oct. 1, then had an open date before the Thursday night game at West Virginia.
Kansas, which is going into his open date, dropped out of the poll from 19th this week after its back-to-back losses to TCU and Oklahoma.
''It's definitely gonna be beneficial for us. An extra week of film, an extra week of treatment, not really banging heads every day,'' center Mike Novitsky said. ''That'll be good for us ... kind of reset a little bit, get our feet back on the ground and be ready to compete.''
Reese's early 14-yard TD run came two plays after a Kansas fumble caused and recovered by Jackie Marshall. That made it 14-0 less than a minute after Shapen's quick throw to Monaray Baldwin, who caught the ball behind the line and turned that into a 17-yard touchdown on Baylor's first possession.
Kansas receiver Quentin Skinner, who fumbled twice, made a nifty 24-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter.
THE FULL DISTANCE
Baylor drove 99 yards for a touchdown just before halftime after being pinned back by a punt. Receiver Jordan Nabors scored on a 10-yard sweep to make it 28-3 with 42 seconds left in the half. The Bears could have added another score when Skinner fumbled at the Kansas 14, but Shapen threw his second interception right after a drop in the end zone by tight end Ben Sims.
GO FOR IT
The Bears went for it on fourth down four times, and converted three times. Shapen was stopped short to set up the final Kansas scoring drive. Bears middle linebacker Dillon Doyle ran to convert two earlier fourth downs.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: The Jayhawks had scored 73 points in their previous two losses, but never really got much going against Baylor. They had just 76 total yards at halftime, and finished with only 288.
''We didn't get in much of a rhythm,'' coach Lance Leipold said.
Kansas had only 49 plays, while Baylor ran 83.
Baylor: The Bears have won the last 13 games in the series against Kansas, and is 11-0 overall at home in the series. ... Reese has nine rushing touchdowns, eight of them coming while scoring in each of Baylor's four home games.
UP NEXT
Kansas has its open date before hosting No. 11 Oklahoma State on Nov. 5.
Baylor plays at Texas Tech next Saturday night.
---
|
J. Bean
17 QB
232 PaYds, PaTD, 25 RuYds, RuTD
|
R. Reese
29 RB
186 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 26 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|28
|Rushing
|2
|17
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|288
|437
|Total Plays
|49
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|273
|Rush Attempts
|22
|57
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|232
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-31
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-34.7
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|18
|22
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|232
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|273
|
|
|288
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|16/27
|232
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|10
|32
|1
|7
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|8
|25
|1
|10
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|6
|4
|66
|1
|24
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|4
|3
|53
|0
|29
|
T. Wilson 7 WR
|T. Wilson
|4
|2
|52
|0
|47
|
J. Casey 47 TE
|J. Casey
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|5
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Terry 84 WR
|K. Terry
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Scott 3 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Emilien 5 WR
|D. Emilien
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
E. Gilyard 13 LB
|E. Gilyard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Robinson 90 DE
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DE
|M. Lee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 DE
|H. Hatcher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Westmoreland 46 DL
|D. Westmoreland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Russell 43 S
|A. Russell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 11 DL
|E. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|1/1
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wilson 7 WR
|T. Wilson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|17/26
|164
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|31
|186
|2
|37
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|9
|71
|0
|25
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|2
|13
|1
|10
|
K. Drones 15 QB
|K. Drones
|2
|9
|1
|5
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|8
|-5
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|4
|3
|39
|0
|16
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|4
|3
|36
|0
|17
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|3
|2
|29
|1
|17
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|2
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
D. Dabney 89 TE
|D. Dabney
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|2
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|5
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|4
|2
|3
|0
|6
|
J. Gipson 19 WR
|J. Gipson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Neal 14 S
|D. Neal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 3 CB
|M. Milton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bobby 28 S
|D. Bobby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 35 LB
|J. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 41 LB
|B. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Allen 12 S
|A. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 95 DL
|G. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCarty 19 CB
|A. McCarty
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 1 P
|I. Power
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(14:57 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at KAN 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KANSAS 27(14:16 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KANSAS 27(14:07 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 14 yards to KAN 41 Center-L.Hosford. Downed by KAN.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(13:57 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(13:30 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 25.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 25(12:55 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 25(12:49 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 16.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(12:19 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at KAN 23 for -7 yards (C.Sampson)
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - BAYLOR 23(11:47 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 17.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 17(11:10 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 17. Catch made by M.Baldwin at KAN 17. Gain of 17 yards. M.Baldwin for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(11:05 - 1st) J.Bean pass short middle complete to KAN 25. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 25. Gain of 0 yards. Q.Skinner FUMBLES forced by J.Marshall. Fumble RECOVERED by BAY-J.Marshall at KAN 25. Tackled by KAN at KAN 25.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(10:55 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(10:23 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN End Zone for 14 yards. R.Reese for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(10:15 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott; D.Bobby at KAN 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(9:38 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild (L.Johnson).
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - KANSAS 27(9:31 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at KAN 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(8:55 - 1st) J.Bean scrambles to KAN 42 for 0 yards. J.Bean ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 42(8:17 - 1st) S.Morrison rushed to KAN 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at KAN 44.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - KANSAS 44(7:27 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold. PENALTY on BAY-M.Milton Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(7:27 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to BAY 41. Catch made by S.Morrison at BAY 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at BAY 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(6:49 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to BAY 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at BAY 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 28(6:30 - 1st) J.Bean scrambles to BAY 18 for 10 yards. J.Bean ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(5:53 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to BAY 18. Catch made by T.Scott at BAY 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 15(5:10 - 1st) J.Bean rushed to BAY 11 for 4 yards. J.Bean ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 11(4:34 - 1st) KAN rushed to BAY 13 for -2 yards. KAN FUMBLES forced by BAY. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-M.Fairchild at BAY 13. Tackled by BAY at BAY 13.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - KANSAS 13(3:47 - 1st) PENALTY on KAN-B.Cabeldue False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - KANSAS 18(3:37 - 1st) PENALTY on BAY-C.Ogbonnaya Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - KANSAS 20(3:18 - 1st) J.Borcila 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hosford Holder-R.Vernon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 38 yards from KAN 35 to the BAY 27. Fair catch by G.Yates.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(3:13 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(3:05 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Young; K.Logan at BAY 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(2:27 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 38. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 38. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Grant at KAN 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(1:58 - 1st) B.Shapen scrambles to KAN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 45(1:22 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at KAN 42. PENALTY on BAY-K.Keith Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 48(0:57 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|+17 YD
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 48(0:52 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 48. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 48. Gain of 17 yards. B.Sims ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(0:25 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Gipson.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(0:20 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 35. Catch made by B.Sims at KAN 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Grant; L.McCaskill at KAN 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 18(14:26 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 16.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 16(13:51 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; R.Miller at KAN 16.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 16(13:13 - 2nd) D.Doyle rushed to KAN 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(12:36 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 9(11:56 - 2nd) K.Drones rushed to KAN 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 4(11:24 - 2nd) K.Drones rushed to KAN End Zone for 4 yards. K.Drones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 39 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN 26. Fair catch by T.Kardell.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(11:18 - 2nd) S.Morrison rushed to KAN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Miller at KAN 27.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KANSAS 27(10:43 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Wilson.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 27(10:36 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by T.Wilson at KAN 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Allen at KAN 32.
|Punt
4 & 4 - KANSAS 32(10:00 - 2nd) R.Vernon punts 49 yards to BAY 19 Center-L.Hosford. G.Holmes returned punt from the BAY 19. Tackled by T.Fletcher; M.Fairchild at BAY 41.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(9:46 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BAY 42.
|Int
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 42(9:14 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 50. Intercepted by R.Dotson at KAN 50. Tackled by H.Presley at BAY 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(9:05 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for J.Casey.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 45(8:59 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to BAY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 42.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KANSAS 42(8:22 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Emilien.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KANSAS 42(8:15 - 2nd) J.Bean punts 41 yards to BAY 1 Center-L.Hosford. Downed by L.Arnold.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 1(8:05 - 2nd) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at BAY 2.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 2(7:27 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at BAY 3.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 3(6:44 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 3. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 3. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at BAY 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19(6:02 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 25 for 6 yards. B.Shapen ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 25(5:27 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Westmoreland at BAY 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(4:57 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at BAY 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 40(4:26 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at BAY 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 43(3:44 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at BAY 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(3:10 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(3:09 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 49(2:19 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by J.Cameron at KAN 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 46.
|+12 YD
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 46(2:04 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 46. Catch made by M.Baldwin at KAN 46. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KAN at KAN 34.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(1:58 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 20 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 20.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(1:23 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 20. Catch made by H.Presley at KAN 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KAN 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(0:49 - 2nd) J.Nabors rushed to KAN End Zone for 10 yards. J.Nabors for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 45 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN 20. T.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Hamilton at KAN 22. PENALTY on KAN-D.Downing Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(0:39 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 32. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 32. Gain of 20 yards. Q.Skinner FUMBLES forced by D.Neal. Fumble RECOVERED by BAY-D.Lemear at KAN 32. Pushed out of bounds by D.Neal at KAN 14. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(0:26 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to KAN 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at KAN 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 13(0:18 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|Int
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 13(0:13 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 4. Intercepted by C.Young at KAN 4. Tackled by B.Sims at KAN 17.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps; T.Berryhill at BAY 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(14:18 - 3rd) J.Nabors rushed to BAY 32 for 3 yards. J.Nabors ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(13:41 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 32. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 32. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at BAY 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(13:17 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 39. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Burroughs at BAY 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 44(12:41 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill; H.Hatcher at BAY 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 47(12:02 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill; E.Wilson at BAY 48.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 48(11:19 - 3rd) D.Doyle rushed to BAY 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lee; K.Logan at BAY 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(10:41 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 50. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KAN 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 41(9:58 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to KAN 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(9:28 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 27 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Gervin at KAN 27.
|Sack
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 27(9:00 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at KAN 42 for -15 yards (J.Robinson) B.Shapen FUMBLES forced by J.Robinson. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-J.Robinson at KAN 42. Tackled by H.Presley; B.Shapen at BAY 9.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 9(8:42 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to BAY 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 3(8:04 - 3rd) J.Bean scrambles to BAY 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 2(7:43 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to BAY End Zone for 2 yards. D.Neal for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(7:35 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher at BAY 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(6:55 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at BAY 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(6:13 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at BAY 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 45(5:46 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson; L.Phelps at KAN 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(5:07 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 50. Catch made by G.Holmes at KAN 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 48.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 48(4:35 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 48. Catch made by Q.Jones at KAN 48. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by KAN at BAY 49.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 49(3:57 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 49(3:51 - 3rd) I.Power punts 46 yards to KAN 5 Center-G.Grimes. Downed by M.Milton.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 5(3:40 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 5. Catch made by D.Neal at KAN 5. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at KAN 3.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - KANSAS 3(2:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on KAN-M.Ford False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - KANSAS 2(2:46 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 2. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 2. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAY at KAN 6.
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 6(2:07 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 6. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 6. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at KAN 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(1:48 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at KAN 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 28(1:29 - 3rd) J.Bean scrambles to KAN 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at KAN 34.
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 34(0:46 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 34. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAY at BAY 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(0:28 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
|Sack
2 & 10 - KANSAS 44(0:22 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean sacked at BAY 47 for -3 yards (A.Walcott)
|+16 YD
3 & 13 - KANSAS 47(0:08 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to BAY 47. Catch made by L.Arnold at BAY 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(15:00 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to BAY 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 24(14:39 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by Q.Skinner at BAY 24. Gain of 24 yards. Q.Skinner for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:33 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for KAN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:33 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 45 yards from KAN 35 to the BAY 20. Fair catch by G.Yates.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(14:33 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill; M.Grant at BAY 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(13:56 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at BAY 32.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(13:06 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 32. Catch made by R.Reese at BAY 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at BAY 44.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(12:53 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 44. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KAN 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(12:14 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to KAN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Young; E.Gilyard at KAN 41.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 41(11:38 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 16 for 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Grant at KAN 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(11:02 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to KAN 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson; M.Grant at KAN 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 14(10:25 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to KAN 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at KAN 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 11(9:47 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to KAN 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 7.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BAYLOR 7(9:29 - 4th) B.Shapen rushed to KAN 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Russell at KAN 7.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 7(9:25 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at KAN 9.
|+29 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 9(8:42 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 9. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 9. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bobby at KAN 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(8:18 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 38. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Neal; A.McCarty at KAN 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - KANSAS 46(7:59 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to BAY 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; A.Walcott at BAY 49.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(7:37 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to BAY 49. Catch made by T.Wilson at BAY 49. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by D.Bobby at BAY 2.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - KANSAS 2(7:19 - 4th) PENALTY on KAN-Q.Skinner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 7(6:54 - 4th) J.Bean rushed to BAY 4 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lemear at BAY 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KANSAS 4(6:43 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner (A.McCarty).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 4(6:37 - 4th) J.Bean scrambles to BAY End Zone for 4 yards. J.Bean for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 4th) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 34 yards from KAN 35 to the BAY 31. Fair catch by G.Yates.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(6:29 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 33 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Berryhill at BAY 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 33(6:00 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 33. Catch made by R.Reese at BAY 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at BAY 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(5:23 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 46(4:45 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 45 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Miller at KAN 45.
|+37 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 45(4:05 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to KAN 8 for 37 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 8.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 8(3:22 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to KAN 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill; S.Burt at KAN 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 2(2:42 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to KAN End Zone for 2 yards. R.Reese for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 4th) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(2:37 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(2:29 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Wilson.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - KANSAS 25(2:26 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at KAN 32. PENALTY on KAN-A.Reed-Adams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 20 - KANSAS 15(2:18 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 15. Catch made by K.Terry at KAN 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at KAN 24.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - KANSAS 24(2:11 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild (G.Hall).
-
BOISE
AF
19
7
4th 13:51 CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
24
3rd 3:26 ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
10
17
3rd 13:59 ABC
-
TXAM
SC
14
17
3rd 11:03 SECN
-
UCF
ECU
10
24
3rd 6:23 ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
3
21
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
28
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
7
7
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
27
33
Final ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
29
27
Final ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
27
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
38
20
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
17
24
Final BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
54
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
23
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
24
48
Final CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
24
65
Final SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
45
21
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH
34
18
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
27
34
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
20
16
Final ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
17
24
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
21
44
Final PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
42
41
Final/OT ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
48
Final FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
15
43
Final ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
14
41
Final ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
34
15
Final ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
28
23
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
28
38
Final ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
20
45
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
26
12
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
31
Final
-
NWEST
MD
24
31
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
24
35
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
34
41
Final ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
30
45
Final FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
16
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
14
15
Final PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
21
24
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
13
17
Final
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
14
17
Final SECN
-
ARKST
UL
18
38
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
20
14
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
41
9
Final FS2
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF