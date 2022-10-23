|
Martinez runs for 3 TDs; Oregon St. beats Colorado 42-9
CORVAILLIS, Ore. (AP) Damien Martinez ran for a career-high 178 yards and three touchdowns, and Oregon State's defense turned in another strong performance Saturday night in a 42-9 victory over Colorado.
The Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) have won three straight games and are bowl eligible for the second year in a row after ending a seven-year bowl hiatus last season.
''I definitely think it's a step for the program,'' said Oregon State senior safety Jayden Grant, who had a team-high six tackles and an interception. ''Just from the standpoint of where we're at, how we handle business. When you're favored in a game like that it's easy to let it get to your head.''
Colorado (1-6, 1-3 Pac-12), playing its second game under interim head coach Mike Sanford, was unable to build off the momentum of last week's overtime victory against California.
Oregon State extended a 21-3 halftime lead to 28-3 on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Ben Gulbranson to tight end Jack Velling on the opening drive of the third quarter.
On Colorado's first offensive play of the second half, J.T. Shrout's pass intended for tight end Brady Russell was intercepted by cornerback Alex Austin and returned 42 yards for a touchdown. The pick 6 gave the Beavers a 35-3 advantage.
Oregon State amassed 472 total yards, including 270 on the ground.
''They know what they want to do and they do it very well,'' said Colorado linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, who had a game-high 11 tackles. ''Great blocks and the O line, they really know how to block it.''
Martinez agreed with that assessment, saying ''it starts with the O line.''
''He's special,'' Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said of Martinez. ''The guy's got a nice knack for being a true freshman. He got his fair share of carries tonight and showed up.''
The Buffaloes finally scored a touchdown on Jayle Stacks' 1-yard run late in the third quarter to culminate an 80-yard drive.
Martinez, who was a workhorse with 22 carries, opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.
Oregon State increased its lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter on Gulbranson's 16-yard touchdown pass to Silas Bolden.
Colorado got on the board with Cole Becker's 44-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.
Martinez's second rushing touchdown - a 3-yard burst up the middle - extended the lead to 21-3 with 1:45 remaining in the first half.
The Buffaloes had a chance to put points on the board before the break, but wide receiver Jordan Tyson dropped Shrout's fourth-down pass at the Oregon State 15-yard line with 18 seconds left in the first half.
THE TAKEWAY
Colorado: The Buffaloes didn't generate enough offense to threaten Oregon State on its home field, and the game was essentially over early in the third quarter. Colorado was limited to 290 yards and Shrout was intercepted twice.
Oregon State: Damien Martinez may have worked his way into a lead-back role. The true freshman has produced back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, and 372 yards and four touchdowns in the last three games.
It was an efficient performance by Ben Gulbranson in his third career start in place of Chance Nolan, who remained in concussion protocol for a third straight game. The redshirt freshman completed 14 of 21 passes for 202 yards with two touchdowns and lost a fumble. The Beavers are 3-0 with Gulbranson as the starting quarterback.
UP NEXT
Colorado: Will host Arizona State next Saturday.
Oregon State: Will be at Washington on Nov. 4
---
J. Stacks
21 RB
50 RuYds, RuTD
D. Martinez
6 RB
178 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|27
|Rushing
|6
|16
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|298
|472
|Total Plays
|57
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|92
|270
|Rush Attempts
|28
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|206
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|13-29
|14-22
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|9-77
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.5
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|0
|63
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-40
|Safeties
|0
|0
|206
|PASS YDS
|202
|92
|RUSH YDS
|270
|298
|TOTAL YDS
|472
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|13/29
|206
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Stacks 21 RB
|J. Stacks
|8
|50
|1
|19
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|8
|37
|0
|9
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|4
|9
|0
|12
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|3
|0
|0
|4
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|6
|3
|92
|0
|58
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|5
|2
|30
|0
|27
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|3
|3
|27
|0
|20
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
D. Arias 6 WR
|D. Arias
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|7
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mack Jr. 3 S
|J. Mack Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Grant 44 LB
|D. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 5 S
|T. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 95 DL
|T. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 26 CB
|J. Oliver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Striker 2 S
|J. Striker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Finneseth 28 S
|B. Finneseth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gustav 33 LB
|J. Gustav
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ham II 7 LB
|M. Ham II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 13 DL
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|1/1
|44
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 53 P
|T. Carrizosa
|4
|35.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|2
|23.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|14/22
|202
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|22
|178
|3
|40
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|7
|48
|0
|23
|
I. Newell 25 RB
|I. Newell
|5
|36
|0
|18
|
K. Shannon 29 RB
|K. Shannon
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|4
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|2
|-11
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|2
|1
|60
|1
|60
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|5
|4
|45
|0
|18
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|2
|2
|25
|0
|19
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Overman 81 TE
|J. Overman
|3
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Tongue 9 WR
|M. Tongue
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 5 DB
|A. Austin
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 19 DB
|S. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anderson 98 DL
|C. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper Jr. 23 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stover 82 LB
|C. Stover
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Sappington 36 K
|A. Sappington
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|
J. Green 37 P
|J. Green
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|2
|23.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls; S.Sandberg at COL 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - COLO 23(14:27 - 1st) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at COL 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - COLO 27(13:49 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - COLO 27(13:42 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 43 yards to ORS 30 Center-COL. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 30. Tackled by A.Lyle at COL 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 46(13:26 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 46(13:21 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for A.Hankerson.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 46(13:18 - 1st) A.Hankerson rushed to ORS 48 for -2 yards. A.Hankerson FUMBLES forced by S.Lolohea. Fumble RECOVERED by ORS-R.Wright at ORS 47. Tackled by COL at COL 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(13:08 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Overman.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 40(13:04 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to COL 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(12:20 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to COL 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OREGST 30(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on ORS-ORS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 30(11:39 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to COL 30. Catch made by J.Griffin at COL 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 24(10:43 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to COL 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 21.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - OREGST 21(9:58 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to COL 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(9:27 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to COL 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 7(8:49 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to COL 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 4(8:13 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to COL End Zone for 4 yards. D.Martinez for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 1st) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 1st) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(8:09 - 1st) J.Stacks rushed to COL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at COL 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 27(7:49 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 27. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Stover; R.Wright at COL 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 33(7:02 - 1st) J.Stacks rushed to COL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at COL 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(6:52 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; J.Grant at COL 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 38(6:51 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at COL 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 46(6:37 - 1st) J.Hestera rushed to ORS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Chatfield at ORS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLO 48(6:04 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - COLO 48(5:14 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for COL.
|Punt
4 & 4 - COLO 48(4:41 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 30 yards to ORS 18 Center-COL. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(4:37 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 18. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry; N.Reed at ORS 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(4:19 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moore; T.Taylor at ORS 35.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 35(3:32 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Woods; J.Gustav at ORS 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(2:57 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 47. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(2:26 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to COL 42. Catch made by J.Overman at COL 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 37(1:44 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to COL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 34(0:58 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to COL 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry; T.Woods at COL 31.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(0:24 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to COL 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at COL 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - OREGST 33(15:00 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to COL 33. Catch made by D.Martinez at COL 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Reed; G.Thomas at COL 23.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 23(14:07 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to COL 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; G.Thomas at COL 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 16(13:37 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to COL 16. Catch made by S.Bolden at COL 16. Gain of 16 yards. S.Bolden for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 2nd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(13:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on COL-J.Jackson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks onside 9 from ORS 50 to COL 41. COL returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 41. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Illegal Onside Kick 0 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 41(13:30 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 41. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at COL 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 42(11:57 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 42. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at COL 49.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 49(11:20 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to ORS 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 41(10:41 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to ORS 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at ORS 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 28(10:25 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout sacked at ORS 34 for -6 yards (E.Mascarenas-Arnold)
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - COLO 34(9:46 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to ORS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - COLO 32(9:15 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to ORS 32. Catch made by B.Russell at ORS 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - COLO 34(8:42 - 2nd) C.Becker 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-COL Holder-COL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 2nd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ORS End Zone. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Ortega at ORS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(8:37 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for D.Martinez.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OREGST 26(8:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORS-J.Velling False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
2 & 15 - OREGST 21(8:34 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at ORS 39.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(7:57 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ORS 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - OREGST 37(7:41 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas; J.Chandler-Semedo at ORS 44.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OREGST 44(7:14 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OREGST 44(6:45 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 42 yards to COL 14 Center-ORS. Fair catch by J.Tyson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 14(6:28 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at COL 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 15(6:15 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at COL 20.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - COLO 20(5:26 - 2nd) J.Shrout scrambles to COL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto at COL 21.
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLO 21(4:37 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 34 yards to ORS 45 Center-COL. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 45(4:32 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by COL at ORS 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 44(3:47 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sami; R.Barnes at ORS 49.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - OREGST 49(3:14 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 49. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(2:53 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould. PENALTY on COL-J.Montgomery Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on COL-J.Montgomery Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 12(2:25 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to COL 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 7.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - OREGST 7(1:51 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould. PENALTY on COL-Q.Perry Defensive Holding 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 3(1:48 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to COL End Zone for 3 yards. D.Martinez for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:44 - 2nd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 25(1:45 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig. PENALTY on ORS-A.Austin Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(1:39 - 2nd) J.Shrout scrambles to COL 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Hodgins at COL 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 47(1:21 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
2 & 10 - COLO(1:19 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at COL 22. Intercepted by K.Fisher-Morris at COL 22. Tackled by COL at COL 47. PENALTY on ORS-R.Wright Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on COL-COL Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 42(1:07 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 42. Catch made by J.Hestera at COL 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 37(0:53 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 37(0:42 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for COL.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLO 37(0:29 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - COLO 37(0:09 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(0:18 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas; J.Chandler-Semedo at ORS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - OREGST 45(0:12 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 45(0:07 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to COL 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at COL 47.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ORS End Zone. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by COL at ORS 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(14:56 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Ham; T.Woods at ORS 21.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 21(14:24 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at ORS 31.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(13:47 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 31. Catch made by J.Griffin at ORS 31. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Reed at COL 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(13:09 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to COL 25 for yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 25. PENALTY on ORS-B.Kipper Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+60 YD
1 & 20 - OREGST 40(12:41 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 40. Catch made by J.Velling at ORS 40. Gain of 60 yards. J.Velling for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 3rd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - COLO 25(12:30 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at COL 40. Intercepted by A.Austin at COL 40. A.Austin for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 3rd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(12:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on ORS-J.Grant Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 70 yards from ORS 20 to the COL 10. J.Tyson returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORS at COL 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 29(12:12 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 29. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ORS at COL 32.
|-5 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 32(11:41 - 3rd) J.Shrout rushed to COL 27 for -5 yards. Tackled by ORS at COL 27.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - COLO 27(11:01 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|Punt
4 & 12 - COLO 27(10:55 - 3rd) T.Carrizosa punts 35 yards to ORS 38 Center-COL. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(10:48 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 38(10:46 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 38. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by COL at ORS 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 44(10:00 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to COL 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(9:19 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass INTERCEPTED at COL 40. Intercepted by T.Woods at COL 40. Tackled by ORS at COL 40. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Velling.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 48(9:06 - 3rd) J.Irish rushed to COL 36 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by COL at COL 36. PENALTY on ORS-S.Bolden Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 25 - OREGST 37(8:50 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 37. Catch made by J.Overman at ORS 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at ORS 43.
|+12 YD
3 & 19 - OREGST 43(8:10 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 43. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 45.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OREGST 45(7:25 - 3rd) J.Green punts 45 yards to COL End Zone Center-ORS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 20(7:20 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 20. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 20. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at COL 40.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 40(6:35 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 40. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 40. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 33.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 33(6:03 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to ORS 33. Catch made by D.Arias at ORS 33. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wright at ORS 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 19(5:26 - 3rd) J.Shrout rushed to ORS 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at ORS 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 17(4:50 - 3rd) C.Offerdahl rushed to ORS 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Anderson at ORS 15.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - COLO 15(4:15 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - COLO 15(4:11 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig. PENALTY on ORS-R.Wright Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 2(4:06 - 3rd) J.Tyson rushed to ORS 6 for -4 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 6.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - COLO 6(3:25 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera. PENALTY on ORS-J.Grant Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 2(3:21 - 3rd) J.Stacks rushed to ORS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 1(2:43 - 3rd) J.Stacks rushed to ORS End Zone for 1 yards. J.Stacks for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:38 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for COL. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(2:38 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 48 for 23 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at ORS 48.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(1:58 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to COL 29 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Woods; Q.Perry at COL 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(1:20 - 3rd) I.Newell rushed to COL 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 21(0:39 - 3rd) I.Newell rushed to COL 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Martin at COL 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - OREGST 22(15:00 - 4th) J.Colletto rushed to COL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo; Q.Perry at COL 20.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - OREGST 20(14:20 - 4th) J.Colletto rushed to COL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 20.
|Result
|Play
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 20(14:15 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 20. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 20. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 22(13:41 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to ORS 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto at ORS 13.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - COLO 13(13:03 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to ORS 5 for 8 yards. C.Offerdahl FUMBLES forced by J.Colletto. Fumble RECOVERED by ORS-I.Hodgins at ORS 13. Tackled by COL at ORS 13.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(12:55 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas; J.Sami at ORS 11.
|Sack
2 & 12 - OREGST 11(12:20 - 4th) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 7 for -4 yards (R.Barnes)
|+40 YD
3 & 16 - OREGST 7(11:43 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 47 for 40 yards. Tackled by J.Striker at ORS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(11:01 - 4th) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 47(10:52 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to COL 26 for 27 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(10:12 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to COL 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at COL 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - OREGST 17(9:37 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to COL 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(9:05 - 4th) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for M.Tongue.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 15(8:59 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to COL 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 7.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 7(8:16 - 4th) J.Colletto rushed to COL 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 4(7:42 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to COL End Zone for 4 yards. D.Martinez for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:38 - 4th) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 4th) J.McCormick kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the COL End Zone. J.Tyson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McCormick at COL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 28(7:29 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 28(7:24 - 4th) J.Stacks rushed to COL 47 for 19 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at COL 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 47(6:45 - 4th) J.Tyson rushed to COL 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto at COL 48.
|+27 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 48(6:15 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 48. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 48. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Austin at ORS 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(5:53 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by M.Bell at ORS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 20.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 20(5:24 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to ORS 20. Catch made by C.Offerdahl at ORS 20. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Austin at ORS 9.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 9(4:40 - 4th) COL rushed to ORS 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - COLO 11(4:05 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to ORS 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto at ORS 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLO 10(3:26 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|Int
4 & 10 - COLO 10(3:18 - 4th) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at ORS End Zone. Intercepted by J.Grant at ORS End Zone. Tackled by COL at ORS End Zone.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(3:12 - 4th) K.Shannon rushed to ORS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at ORS 22.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 22(2:24 - 4th) K.Shannon rushed to ORS 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver; B.Finneseth at ORS 32.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(1:38 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to ORS 50 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at ORS 50.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(0:48 - 4th) T.Gebbia kneels at the ORS 48.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - OREGST 48(0:22 - 4th) T.Gebbia kneels at the ORS 46.
