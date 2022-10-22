|
Sanders, Green lead No. 11 Oklahoma St past No. 20 Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and hit Bryson Green with the game-winning touchdown pass with just over three minutes left, and No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated No. 20 Texas 41-34 on Saturday.
Green's 41-yard touchdown came when he caught the ball on a slant, broke out of D'Shawn Jamison's grasp just inside the 35 and made a move on Jerrin Thompson to break into the open field.
Green had five catches for a career-high 133 yards for Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12), which bounced back from a double-overtime loss to TCU the previous week.
Oklahoma State's Jason Taylor II intercepted two of Quinn Ewers' passes for the Cowboys, and Kendal Daniels picked off Ewers in the final minute to end the Longhorns' final threat.
Bijan Robinson ran for 140 yards and a touchdown and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass for Texas (5-3, 3-2). Ewers passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns, but he went 8 of 25 for 129 yards and two interceptions in the second half.
Texas led 31-24 at halftime as both teams gained more than 300 yards before the break.
Sanders' 10-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Presley and the extra point tied the game at 34 with 9:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, setting up the final frantic minutes.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas: Ewers couldn't get it going on the road in the second half. The Longhorns had been solid defensively throughout the season, but Oklahoma State made numerous spectacular plays to move the ball.
Oklahoma State: As in the Texas Tech win, the Cowboys improved defensively in the second half and let Sanders, their veteran quarterback, bring it home. Oklahoma State held the Longhorns to three points in the second half.
UP NEXT
Texas visits Kansas State on Nov. 5.
Oklahoma State visits Kansas State on Oct. 29.
---
---
|
B. Robinson
5 RB
140 RuYds, RuTD, 41 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|
S. Sanders
3 QB
391 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 43 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|32
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|13
|17
|Penalty
|0
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|3-17
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|523
|535
|Total Plays
|81
|99
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|204
|142
|Rush Attempts
|32
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|319
|393
|Comp. - Att.
|19-49
|35-59
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|14-118
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-42.1
|9-37.6
|Return Yards
|52
|24
|Punts - Returns
|4-52
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|319
|PASS YDS
|393
|
|
|204
|RUSH YDS
|142
|
|
|523
|TOTAL YDS
|535
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|19/49
|319
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|24
|140
|1
|42
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|5
|73
|1
|52
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|15
|4
|78
|1
|30
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|7
|6
|76
|0
|21
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|3
|1
|41
|1
|41
|
J. Billingsley 9 TE
|J. Billingsley
|4
|2
|33
|0
|20
|
B. Thompson 11 WR
|B. Thompson
|1
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|5
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Milton 16 WR
|T. Milton
|4
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|3
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Cain 88 WR
|C. Cain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|
K. Crawford 21 DB
|K. Crawford
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 18 LB
|O. Oghoufo
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guilbeau 13 DB
|J. Guilbeau
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taaffe 36 DB
|M. Taaffe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sorrell 88 LB
|B. Sorrell
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bush 43 LB
|J. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gillespie 38 DB
|G. Gillespie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cain 88 WR
|C. Cain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker-Dorsey 3 LB
|D. Tucker-Dorsey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy II 90 DL
|B. Murphy II
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 30 LB
|D. Richardson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|2/3
|36
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|8
|42.1
|4
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|4
|27.3
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|3
|18.7
|29
|0
|
M. Blackwell Jr. 37 DB
|M. Blackwell Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|34/58
|391
|2
|1
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|8
|64
|0
|51
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|11
|43
|0
|16
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|13
|24
|3
|5
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|4
|13
|0
|4
|
Z. Middleton 5 RB
|Z. Middleton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Presley 1 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|9
|5
|133
|1
|41
|
S. Johnson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Johnson Jr.
|10
|6
|90
|0
|25
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|13
|7
|63
|0
|14
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|9
|6
|60
|1
|20
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|2
|2
|28
|0
|14
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|4
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|4
|4
|6
|0
|5
|
B. Presley 1 WR
|B. Presley
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Cassity 90 TE
|B. Cassity
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Owens 10 WR
|R. Owens
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Shettron 2 WR
|T. Shettron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|9-0
|0.0
|2
|
M. Cobb 0 LB
|M. Cobb
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rawls 6 S
|L. Rawls
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 1 LB
|X. Benson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clay 93 DT
|C. Clay
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
|S. Tuihalamaka
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 3 CB
|C. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Black 2 CB
|K. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Ross 56 DT
|X. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 30 DE
|C. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|2/3
|48
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|8
|42.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|2
|14.0
|15
|0
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:55 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan C.Clay at TEX 29.
|Int
3 & 6 - TEXAS 29(14:21 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass INTERCEPTED at TEX 44. Intercepted by J.Taylor at TEX 44. Tackled by B.Robinson at TEX 28.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(14:12 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to TEX 28. Catch made by D.Richardson at TEX 28. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Barron T.Sweat at TEX 30.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - OKLAST 30(13:47 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OKLAST 30(13:35 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson. PENALTY on OKS-OKS Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - OKLAST 38(13:27 - 1st) T.Brown 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 1st) L.Ward kicks 62 yards from OKS 35 to the TEX 3. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Bishop C.Epps at TEX 29.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(13:15 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TEX 39.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(12:50 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 39. Catch made by K.Robinson at TEX 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(12:26 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Billingsley.
|+42 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 42(12:11 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to OKS End Zone for 42 yards. B.Robinson for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(12:01 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson. PENALTY on TEX-R.Watts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(11:55 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 40. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at OKS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLAST 41(11:28 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at OKS 41.
|+40 YD
3 & 9 - OKLAST 41(11:03 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 41. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by D.Jamison at TEX 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(10:46 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to TEX 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 18.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - OKLAST 18(10:20 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for D.Richardson. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - OKLAST 13(10:03 - 1st) PENALTY on TEX-TEX Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 8(10:03 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to TEX 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford D.Richardson at TEX 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - OKLAST 4(9:45 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to TEX End Zone for 4 yards. D.Richardson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 1st) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(9:39 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Billingsley.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(9:33 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TEX 31.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - TEXAS 31(9:14 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Asi at TEX 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TEXAS 30(8:41 - 1st) D.Trejo punts 35 yards to OKS 35 Center-TEX. B.Presley MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TEX-K.Robinson at OKS 35. Tackled by OKS at OKS 35.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(8:37 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to OKS 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by X.Benson T.Lacy at OKS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TEXAS 29(8:19 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to OKS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - TEXAS 29(7:49 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to OKS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Tuihalamaka at OKS 28.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - TEXAS 28(7:24 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKS 28. Catch made by R.Johnson at OKS 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at OKS 28. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(7:07 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 28(7:01 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 28. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at OKS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - OKLAST 36(6:28 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OKLAST 36(6:24 - 1st) T.Hutton punts 42 yards to TEX 22 Center-OKS. X.Worthy returned punt from the TEX 22. Tackled by N.Martin at TEX 48.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(6:12 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 48. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 48. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 22.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(5:51 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to OKS 9 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 9(5:34 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to OKS 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Ross at OKS 7.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - TEXAS 7(4:47 - 1st) PENALTY on TEX-J.Majors False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - TEXAS 12(4:33 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKS 12. Catch made by X.Worthy at OKS 12. Gain of 12 yards. X.Worthy for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 58 yards from TEX 35 to the OKS 7. B.Presley returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Stone at OKS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(4:15 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 40(4:09 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell R.Watts at OKS 42.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLAST 42(3:44 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OKLAST 42(3:40 - 1st) T.Hutton punts 47 yards to TEX 11 Center-OKS. X.Worthy returned punt from the TEX 11. Tackled by O.Gordon at TEX 12.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(3:29 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Rawls at TEX 18.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 18(2:59 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 18. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 18. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at TEX 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(2:25 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 41(2:20 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 41(2:17 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for C.Cain.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEXAS 41(2:10 - 1st) D.Trejo punts 52 yards to OKS 7 Center-TEX. Downed by TEX.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 7(1:58 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 7. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 7. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jamison at OKS 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(1:41 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 18. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jamison at OKS 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 25(1:23 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at OKS 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 26(0:58 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 28 for 2 yards. D.Richardson FUMBLES forced by C.Cain. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-S.Sanders at OKS 28. Tackled by TEX at OKS 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(0:39 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford O.Oghoufo at OKS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLAST 29(15:00 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - OKLAST 29(14:54 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 29. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at OKS 34.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 34(14:14 - 2nd) T.Hutton punts yards to OKS 38 Center-OKS. M.Blackwell blocked the kick. A.Cook recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by D.Jackson at OKS 42.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(14:06 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to OKS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 41.
|+41 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 41(13:42 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by B.Robinson at OKS 41. Gain of 41 yards. B.Robinson for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:28 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(13:28 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(13:24 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by TEX at OKS 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(13:02 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by S.Johnson at OKS 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Guilbeau at OKS 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 40(12:26 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by TEX at OKS 49. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(12:20 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to TEX 36. Catch made by D.Richardson at TEX 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 31(11:57 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to TEX 31. Catch made by B.Green at TEX 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(11:42 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Shettron. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 5 - OKLAST 21(11:39 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to TEX 21. Catch made by B.Presley at TEX 21. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 1(11:27 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to TEX End Zone for 1 yards. D.Richardson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 2nd) L.Ward kicks 62 yards from OKS 35 to the TEX 3. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Williams at TEX 41.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(11:06 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to OKS 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad S.Flanagan at OKS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(10:25 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 44(10:20 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKS 44. Catch made by B.Thompson at OKS 44. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 12.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(9:53 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to OKS 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Clay at OKS 14.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - TEXAS 14(9:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEX-TEX False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - TEXAS 19(8:54 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for TEX.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - TEXAS 19(8:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEX-TEX False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 22 - TEXAS 24(8:44 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKS 24. Catch made by R.Johnson at OKS 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb J.Muhammad at OKS 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - TEXAS 26(8:08 - 2nd) B.Auburn 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEX Holder-TEX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(8:04 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by S.Johnson at OKS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at OKS 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 33(7:39 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 33. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at OKS 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(7:18 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey at OKS 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 42(6:41 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at OKS 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 47(6:21 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo B.Murphy at OKS 48.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(5:54 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 48. Catch made by S.Johnson at OKS 48. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(5:22 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13(5:20 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|Int
2 & 10 - OKLAST 13(5:18 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass INTERCEPTED at TEX End Zone. Intercepted by R.Watts at TEX End Zone. Tackled by OKS at TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(5:15 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TEX 25.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEXAS 25(4:58 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - TEXAS 25(4:53 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by OKS at TEX 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(4:37 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 34(4:31 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - TEXAS 34(4:26 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 34. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb X.Benson at TEX 48.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(3:52 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to OKS End Zone for 52 yards. R.Johnson for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the OKS End Zone. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Wilson at OKS 15.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(3:38 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 15. Catch made by S.Johnson at OKS 15. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at OKS 38.
1 & 10 - OKLAST(3:22 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson. PENALTY on OKS-OKS Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(3:21 - 2nd) J.Nixon rushed to TEX 11 for 51 yards. Tackled by J.Barron R.Watts at TEX 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 11(3:05 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Shettron. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 2(2:56 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to TEX End Zone for 2 yards. D.Richardson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:41 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 2nd) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(2:41 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Asi at TEX 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEXAS 26(2:12 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - TEXAS 26(2:05 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 26. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TEX 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEXAS 31(1:53 - 2nd) D.Trejo punts 54 yards to OKS 15 Center-TEX. B.Presley returned punt from the OKS 15. Tackled by K.Crawford at OKS 15.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(1:49 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 15. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Guilbeau at OKS 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 24(1:29 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 24. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at OKS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(1:26 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Shettron.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 36(1:24 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Gillespie at OKS 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(1:12 - 2nd) J.Nixon pass complete to OKS 48. Catch made by S.Sanders at OKS 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo at OKS 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 50(1:03 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 50. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 44(0:38 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to TEX 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(0:35 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to TEX 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 38(0:31 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to TEX 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TEX 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(0:23 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 31(0:11 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for R.Owens.
|No Good
3 & 10 - OKLAST 38(0:03 - 2nd) T.Brown 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 61 yards from TEX 35 to the OKS 4. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Taaffe; L.Turner-Gooden at OKS 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(14:56 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo; T.Sweat at OKS 19.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 19(14:36 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for R.Owens.
|Sack
3 & 8 - OKLAST 19(14:30 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKS 9 for -10 yards (J.Ford)
|Punt
4 & 18 - OKLAST 9(13:54 - 3rd) T.Hutton punts 43 yards to TEX 48 Center-OKS. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(13:44 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to OKS 47 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Taylor at OKS 47.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEXAS 47(13:18 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|Sack
3 & 5 - TEXAS 47(13:11 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers sacked at OKS 48 for -1 yards (T.Ford)
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEXAS 48(12:38 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 39 yards to OKS 9 Center-TEX. Downed by TEX.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 9(12:26 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bush at OKS 14.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - OKLAST 14(12:00 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for OKS. PENALTY on TEX-D.Jamison Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(11:54 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by TEX at OKS 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - OKLAST 28(11:34 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 28. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at OKS 27.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OKLAST 27(11:02 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|Punt
4 & 12 - OKLAST 27(10:55 - 3rd) T.Hutton punts 45 yards to TEX 28 Center-OKS. Downed by OKS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(10:44 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Tuihalamaka; T.Ford at TEX 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 28(10:13 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 28(10:07 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEXAS 28(10:01 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 41 yards to OKS 31 Center-TEX. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(9:54 - 3rd) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy; B.Sorrell at OKS 29.
|+22 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 29(9:19 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 29. Catch made by S.Johnson at OKS 29. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thompson at TEX 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(8:47 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to TEX 49. Catch made by B.Presley at TEX 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Taaffe at TEX 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 44(8:22 - 3rd) J.Nixon rushed to TEX 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo at TEX 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 45(7:54 - 3rd) S.Sanders scrambles to TEX 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey; D.Richardson at TEX 44.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OKLAST 44(7:08 - 3rd) T.Hutton punts 44 yards to TEX End Zone Center-OKS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(7:04 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 20. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 20. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TEX 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(6:32 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to TEX 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels; S.Tuihalamaka at TEX 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - TEXAS 46(5:55 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver; S.Tuihalamaka at TEX 47.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 47(5:27 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEXAS 47(5:21 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 52 yards to OKS 1 Center-TEX. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 1(5:12 - 3rd) Z.Middleton rushed to OKS 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at OKS 3.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 3(4:49 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Barron; J.Thompson at OKS 7.
|Sack
3 & 4 - OKLAST 7(3:57 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKS 4 for -3 yards (D.Overshown)
|Punt
4 & 8 - OKLAST 4(3:31 - 3rd) T.Hutton punts 45 yards to OKS 49 Center-OKS. X.Worthy returned punt from the OKS 49. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at OKS 20.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(3:17 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to OKS 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Clay; S.Asi at OKS 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 16(2:55 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to OKS 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 15.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TEXAS 15(2:18 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TEXAS 23(2:15 - 3rd) B.Auburn 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEX Holder-TEX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(2:11 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by O.Gordon at OKS 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Guilbeau at OKS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(2:01 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 39(1:50 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 39. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 39. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(1:23 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(1:20 - 3rd) B.Presley rushed to TEX 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 23.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLAST 23(0:41 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - OKLAST 30(0:34 - 3rd) T.Brown 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 3rd) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(0:29 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at TEX 32.
|-7 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 32(0:03 - 3rd) TEX rushed to TEX 25 for -7 yards. Tackled by OKS at TEX 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:56 - 4th) D.Trejo punts 41 yards to OKS 34 Center-TEX. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(14:47 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo; M.Ojomo at OKS 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 36(14:24 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Nixon.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 36(14:23 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at OKS 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(14:06 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 47. Catch made by S.Johnson at OKS 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 45(13:41 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to TEX 45. Catch made by J.Nixon at TEX 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 44(13:01 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to TEX 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at TEX 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(12:39 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Cassity.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 36(12:37 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to TEX 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Guilbeau; B.Sorrell at TEX 35.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - OKLAST 35(12:03 - 4th) S.Sanders scrambles to TEX 19 for 16 yards. Tackled by G.Gillespie; K.Crawford at TEX 19.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(11:04 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to TEX 19. Catch made by J.Richardson at TEX 19. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Taaffe at TEX 5.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 5(10:56 - 4th) B.Green rushed to TEX 10 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 10(10:01 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to TEX 10. Catch made by B.Presley at TEX 10. Gain of 10 yards. B.Presley for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:54 - 4th) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 4th) L.Ward kicks 61 yards from OKS 35 to the TEX 4. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Epps at TEX 28.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(9:49 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at TEX 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(9:36 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Clay; T.Lacy at TEX 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEXAS 41(9:03 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEXAS 41(8:53 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for T.Milton.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TEXAS 41(8:48 - 4th) D.Trejo punts 23 yards to OKS 36 Center-TEX. Downed by TEX.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(8:38 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 36. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at OKS 35.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OKLAST 35(8:21 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OKLAST 35(8:13 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Punt
4 & 11 - OKLAST 35(8:07 - 4th) T.Hutton punts 43 yards to TEX 22 Center-OKS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(7:58 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 22. Catch made by J.Billingsley at TEX 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Black at TEX 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(7:26 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to OKS 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Clay at OKS 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(6:52 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to OKS 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 36(6:24 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to OKS 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy; X.Benson at OKS 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(5:53 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to OKS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEXAS 28(5:16 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEXAS 28(5:10 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|No Good
4 & 7 - TEXAS 35(5:03 - 4th) B.Auburn 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TEX Holder-TEX.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(4:57 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Coburn; D.Overshown at OKS 32.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 32(4:28 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 32(4:23 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 32. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; J.Guilbeau at OKS 41.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(4:05 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by O.Gordon at OKS 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Collins; J.Barron at TEX 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(3:41 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to TEX 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; A.Collins at TEX 41.
|+41 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 41(3:26 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to TEX 41. Catch made by B.Green at TEX 41. Gain of 41 yards. B.Green for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:09 - 4th) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 4th) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TEX End Zone. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Middleton; P.Kramer at TEX 21.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(3:03 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 21. Catch made by J.Billingsley at TEX 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb; C.Smith at TEX 34.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(2:53 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at TEX 32.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TEXAS 32(2:15 - 4th) Q.Ewers scrambles to OKS 34 for yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 34. PENALTY on TEX-C.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - TEXAS 22(2:05 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for TEX.
|+19 YD
3 & 22 - TEXAS 22(1:54 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 22. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 22. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TEX 41.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - TEXAS 41(1:29 - 4th) PENALTY on TEX-J.Sanders False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Int
4 & 8 - TEXAS 36(1:23 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass INTERCEPTED at OKS 41. Intercepted by J.Taylor at OKS 41. J.Taylor ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(1:23 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Collins; D.Overshown at OKS 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 44(1:18 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Taaffe; J.Thompson at OKS 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 45(1:11 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell; B.Murphy at OKS 47.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 47(1:07 - 4th) T.Hutton punts 29 yards to TEX 24 Center-OKS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(1:00 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for T.Milton.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 24(0:56 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 24. Catch made by T.Milton at TEX 24. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at TEX 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(0:52 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for T.Milton.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 36(0:42 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 36. Catch made by J.S