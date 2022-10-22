|
|
|AKRON
|KENTST
Walker, Kargman lead Kent State past Akron 33-27
KENT, Ohio (AP) Devontez Walker scored three touchdowns, first-time starter Devin Kargman threw two TD passes, and Kent State defeated Akron 33-27 on Saturday, giving the Golden Flashes the Wagon Wheel for the fourth consecutive time.
Kargman completed 14 of 25 passes for 215 yards with both of his touchdowns going to Walker, who also scored on a 14-yard reverse.
Kargman, a freshman who had attempted eight passes this season, started in place of Collin Schlee, who did not suit up for the game because of an undisclosed injury.
The Golden Flashes' Andrew Glass kicked a 42-yard field goal for a 33-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. Kent State held the nine-point advantage until 39 seconds remained when Akron settled for a Cory Smigel 42-yard field goal. The Zips had reached the 5-yard line on the drive, but DJ Irons was sacked by JoJo Evans and Khali Saunders on third-and-goal.
Marquez Cooper led Kent State (3-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) with 137 yards rushing on 28 carries. Walker had five receptions for 72 yards, including touchdowns of 35 yards and 10 yards. Bryan Bradford had a 58-yard touchdown run.
Irons completed 32 of 43 passes for 383 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He threw an 80-yard TD pass to Alex Adams, who caught nine passes for 199 yards for the Zips (1-7, 0-4).
---
|
D. Irons
0 QB
383 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 37 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
D. Walker
81 WR
72 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 5 RECs, 14 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|22
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|19
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|492
|455
|Total Plays
|86
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|242
|Rush Attempts
|43
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|383
|213
|Comp. - Att.
|32-43
|14-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-34.0
|4-42.3
|Return Yards
|6
|53
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|2-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|383
|PASS YDS
|213
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|242
|
|
|492
|TOTAL YDS
|455
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|32/43
|383
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|12
|41
|0
|11
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|22
|37
|2
|14
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|9
|31
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|9
|9
|199
|1
|80
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|14
|10
|88
|0
|24
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|5
|4
|31
|0
|10
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|6
|4
|27
|0
|15
|
C. Anderson 15 WR
|C. Anderson
|2
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
S. Naim 81 WR
|S. Naim
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Banks 5 TE
|T. Banks
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hence 26 S
|R. Hence
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 15 DB
|K. Martin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 16 DB
|N. Thompson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry 5 LB
|T. Terry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. McCoy 40 LB
|B. McCoy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 4 DL
|R. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Amankwaa 12 DB
|C. Amankwaa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DL
|V. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 1 DL
|C. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Morton 3 DL
|Z. Morton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 24 CB
|D. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Durant 28 CB
|T. Durant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 0 DL
|B. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 31 DB
|J. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holt 97 DL
|R. Holt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 7 LB
|J. Richardson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boateng 9 LB
|J. Boateng
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 12 K
|C. Smigel
|2/2
|42
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|3
|34.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|2
|3.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Kargman 15 QB
|D. Kargman
|14/25
|213
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|28
|137
|0
|46
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|3
|63
|1
|58
|
G. Garcia 21 RB
|G. Garcia
|4
|25
|0
|11
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
D. Kargman 15 QB
|D. Kargman
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|9
|5
|72
|2
|35
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|3
|2
|51
|0
|46
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|5
|3
|44
|0
|25
|
G. Garcia 21 RB
|G. Garcia
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|2
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
T. Harris 86 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Floriea 10 WR
|L. Floriea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Leach 11 TE
|K. Leach
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 35 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolden 24 S
|N. Bolden
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Taylor-Davis 14 DL
|S. Taylor-Davis
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Saunders 45 LB
|K. Saunders
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 23 S
|J. Evans
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Diaby 55 DL
|S. Diaby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 37 LB
|C. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murphy 41 LB
|L. Murphy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 56 DL
|M. Williams
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Branch 28 CB
|A. Branch
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Slattery 42 LB
|S. Slattery
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|2/3
|42
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|4
|42.3
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|2
|31.5
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|2
|12.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Gettman kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at KNT 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 33(14:31 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at KNT 37.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(14:21 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 17 for 46 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Martin at AKR 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 17(13:37 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-AKR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - KENTST 12(13:20 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 14.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - KENTST 14(12:46 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for K.Leach. PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - KENTST 24(12:40 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at AKR 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - KENTST 22(12:09 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Holt; R.Johnson at AKR 20.
|No Good
4 & 13 - KENTST 27(11:28 - 1st) A.Glass 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 1st) N.Gettman kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(11:12 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harper at KNT 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 33(10:59 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at KNT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(10:43 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 37(10:36 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Richardson; V.Jones at KNT 35.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - KENTST 35(10:00 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - KENTST 35(9:52 - 1st) PENALTY on KNT-KNT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 17 - KENTST 30(9:52 - 1st) J.Smith punts 39 yards to AKR 31 Center-B.George. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 31. Tackled by M.Pierre at AKR 30.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(9:44 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at AKR 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(9:17 - 1st) D.Irons scrambles to AKR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at AKR 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 49(8:57 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.West at AKR 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 48(8:18 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 45. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(8:06 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to KNT 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 38(7:45 - 1st) C.Price rushed to KNT 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 33.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 33(7:22 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at KNT 35 for -2 yards (M.Williams)
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 35(6:41 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to KNT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 30.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 30(5:53 - 1st) C.Price rushed to KNT 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 19.
|Int
1 & 10 - AKRON 19(5:28 - 1st) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at KNT End Zone. Intercepted by J.Evans at KNT End Zone. Tackled by D.Irons at KNT 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(5:13 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.McCoy at KNT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 29(4:41 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 29(4:37 - 1st) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 29. Catch made by R.James at KNT 29. Gain of 13 yards. R.James ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(4:17 - 1st) D.Kargman rushed to KNT 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at KNT 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 43(3:49 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at KNT 46.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KENTST 46(3:21 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KENTST 46(3:17 - 1st) J.Smith punts 44 yards to AKR 10 Center-B.George. Downed by KNT.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 10(3:03 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 6 for -4 yards (K.Gamble)
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - AKRON 6(2:29 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 18 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at AKR 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 18(1:43 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 18. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by KNT at AKR 26.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(1:16 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at AKR 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(1:03 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at AKR 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 44(0:42 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to KNT 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(0:25 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis. PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - AKRON 44(0:18 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at AKR 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 49(15:00 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at AKR 50.
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - AKRON 50(14:18 - 2nd) D.Irons scrambles to KNT 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; K.Gamble at KNT 42.
|+8 YD
4 & 6 - AKRON 42(13:28 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by A.Adams at KNT 42. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KNT at KNT 34. PENALTY on KNT-A.Cook Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(13:11 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by A.Adams at KNT 34. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 12(12:38 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to KNT 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 6(12:03 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to KNT 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 5.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - AKRON 5(11:23 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to KNT 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; A.Branch at KNT 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - AKRON 12(10:55 - 2nd) C.Smigel 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Bauman Holder-N.Gettman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 2nd) N.Gettman kicks 58 yards from AKR 35 to the KNT 7. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Martin at KNT 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(10:47 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at KNT 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 30(10:18 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 30. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at KNT 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(9:59 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
|+58 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 42(9:58 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to AKR End Zone for 58 yards. B.Bradford for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:47 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(9:47 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Diaby at AKR 30. PENALTY on KNT-S.Taylor-Davis Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(9:33 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at AKR 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 49(9:05 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to KNT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at KNT 47.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - AKRON 47(8:27 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to KNT 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; D.Miller at KNT 47.
|Punt
4 & 2 - AKRON 47(7:44 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 32 yards to KNT 15 Center-K.Bauman. R.James returned punt from the KNT 15. Tackled by A.Adams at KNT 24.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(7:36 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at KNT 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(7:20 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.McCoy at KNT 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 43(7:00 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 43. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 43. Gain of 6 yards. D.Walker ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(6:33 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 49(6:07 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; V.Jones at AKR 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 45(5:48 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Woods; J.Boateng at AKR 43.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - KENTST 43(5:17 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harper at AKR 35.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(5:02 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by D.Walker at AKR 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Walker for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on AKR-K.Martin Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(4:56 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Miller at AKR 33.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 33(4:32 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at AKR 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 31(3:49 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by D.George at AKR 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at AKR 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(3:34 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 36(3:30 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 36. Catch made by C.Anderson at AKR 36. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Harris at AKR 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(3:09 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to KNT 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 43.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(2:39 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 43. Catch made by A.Adams at KNT 43. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at KNT 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 7(2:07 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to KNT 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.West at KNT 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 5(1:57 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to KNT End Zone for 5 yards. D.Irons for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(1:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on KNT-S.Diaby Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on AKR-D.Irons Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 2nd) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 2nd) N.Gettman kicks 54 yards from AKR 35 to the KNT 11. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by N.Gettman at AKR 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(1:42 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at AKR 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 46(1:22 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by R.James at AKR 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hence at AKR 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 41(1:18 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 38.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(1:09 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by D.Cephas at AKR 38. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hence at AKR 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(0:58 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 13(0:51 - 2nd) D.Kargman rushed to AKR 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - KENTST 10(0:33 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 10. Catch made by D.Walker at AKR 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Walker for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 46 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR 19. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Miller at AKR 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(14:55 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 34. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Harris; M.Pierre at AKR 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(14:36 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at AKR 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 50(14:06 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 50. Catch made by D.George at AKR 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(13:48 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to KNT 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders; S.Diaby at KNT 36.
|Int
2 & 5 - AKRON 36(13:29 - 3rd) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at KNT 13. Intercepted by M.Miller at KNT 13. Tackled by AKR at KNT 13.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(13:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-S.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 8(13:23 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at KNT 12.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - KENTST 12(12:49 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|+46 YD
3 & 11 - KENTST 12(12:45 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 12. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 12. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(12:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-KNT False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 47(12:24 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson at AKR 43.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - KENTST 43(11:52 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker. PENALTY on AKR-T.Durant Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(11:45 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 14 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 14(11:29 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 14(11:27 - 3rd) D.Walker rushed to AKR End Zone for 14 yards. D.Walker for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:18 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Holmes rushed to AKR 3 for yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 44 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR 21. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Poke at AKR 30. PENALTY on KNT-B.Sheppert Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(11:12 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 45(11:08 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 35 for -10 yards (S.Taylor-Davis; M.Williams)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - AKRON 35(10:25 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|Punt
4 & 20 - AKRON 35(10:18 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 45 yards to KNT 20 Center-K.Bauman. R.James returned punt from the KNT 20. Tackled by C.Thomas at KNT 35.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(10:07 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Behm; N.Thompson at KNT 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 40(9:40 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 40. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Amankwaa at KNT 47.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(9:34 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 47. Catch made by G.Garcia at KNT 47. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Arslanian at AKR 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(9:20 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to AKR 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 25(8:42 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to AKR 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 14(8:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-J.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 19(8:18 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to AKR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 14.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 14(7:31 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 14(7:25 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 14. Catch made by T.Harris at AKR 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - KENTST 17(6:37 - 3rd) A.Glass 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 38 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR 27. B.Golden returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Harris; B.Sheppert at AKR 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 29(6:30 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 29. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at AKR 34.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - AKRON 34(6:02 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - AKRON 34(5:56 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 34. Catch made by D.George at AKR 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at AKR 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(5:36 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Price.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 44(5:31 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at AKR 45.
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 45(5:04 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 45. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 45. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(4:45 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 31. Catch made by D.George at KNT 31. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Miller at KNT 24.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 24(4:01 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by S.Naim at KNT 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 9(3:30 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to KNT 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 5(2:46 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to KNT End Zone for 5 yards. D.Irons for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:41 - 3rd) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 3rd) N.Gettman kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(2:41 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Amankwaa at KNT 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 34(2:19 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.McCoy at KNT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(2:01 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 36(1:57 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at KNT 42.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 42(1:32 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at KNT 40.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KENTST 40(0:44 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 42 yards to AKR 18 Center-B.George. Downed by KNT.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 18(0:31 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Diaby at AKR 20.
|Sack
2 & 8 - AKRON 20(15:00 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 15 for -5 yards (Z.West)
|Penalty
3 & 13 - AKRON 15(14:22 - 4th) PENALTY on AKR-S.Jacques-Louis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 18 - AKRON 10(14:02 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 2 for -8 yards (Z.West)
|Punt
4 & 26 - AKRON 2(13:22 - 4th) N.Gettman punts 25 yards to AKR 27 Center-K.Bauman. Downed by AKR.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 27(13:12 - 4th) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 27. Catch made by J.Poke at AKR 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 22.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 22(12:45 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton at AKR 25.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KENTST 25(12:01 - 4th) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for L.Floriea.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - KENTST 32(11:54 - 4th) A.Glass 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 4th) A.Glass kicks 64 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR 1. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Garcia at AKR 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(11:42 - 4th) C.Price rushed to AKR 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; K.Gamble at AKR 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 39(11:07 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 39. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at AKR 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 43(10:23 - 4th) C.Price rushed to AKR 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at AKR 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(10:04 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 45. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at AKR 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 49(9:51 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at KNT 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(9:34 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at KNT 43 for -4 yards (S.Taylor-Davis)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - AKRON 43(9:01 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - AKRON 43(8:55 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 43. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at KNT 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 34.
|+8 YD
4 & 5 - AKRON 34(8:21 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by A.Adams at KNT 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(7:58 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 26(7:52 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 26. Catch made by C.Wiley at KNT 26. Gain of 3 yards. C.Wiley ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 23(7:04 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 23. Catch made by C.Anderson at KNT 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 16. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. D.Irons pass complete to KNT 23. Catch made by C.Anderson at KNT 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 17.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - AKRON 17(6:54 - 4th) C.Price rushed to KNT 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 17.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 17(6:51 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at KNT 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(6:30 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at KNT 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 31(5:56 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at KNT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KENTST 32(5:08 - 4th) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KENTST 32(5:03 - 4th) J.Smith punts 44 yards to AKR 24 Center-B.George. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 24. Tackled by N.Bolden; S.Taylor-Davis at AKR 31.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(4:53 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Murphy at AKR 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(4:40 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 41. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at AKR 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 45(4:07 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 45. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Z.West at AKR 48.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - AKRON 48(3:31 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+16 YD
4 & 3 - AKRON 48(3:25 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 48. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Miller at KNT 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(2:52 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by T.Banks at KNT 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 33(2:27 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 33. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at KNT 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 27(2:07 - 4th) C.Price rushed to KNT 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(1:46 - 4th) D.Irons scrambles to KNT 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Murphy at KNT 19.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 19(1:37 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 19. Catch made by A.Adams at KNT 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 10. PENALTY on KNT-Z.West Roughing the Passer 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - AKRON 5(1:29 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to KNT 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Murphy; J.Evans at KNT 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - AKRON 5(1:22 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Price.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - AKRON 5(1:17 - 4th) PENALTY on AKR-D.Irons Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 10 - AKRON 10(1:17 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at KNT 24 for -14 yards (S.Slattery)
|Field Goal
4 & 24 - AKRON 32(0:44 - 4th) C.Smigel 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Bauman Holder-N.Gettman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 4th) C.Smigel kicks onside 11 from AKR 35 to AKR 46. KNT returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at AKR 46. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(0:38 - 4th) D.Kargman kneels at the AKR 42.
