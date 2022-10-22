|
|
|MEMP
|TULANE
Dominant first half pushes No 25 Tulane past Memphis, 38-28
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Michael Pratt threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Tyjae Spears ran for 125 yards and another score and No. 25 Tulane celebrated its first Top 25 ranking since 1998 with a dominant first half and hung on to beat Memphis 38-28 on Saturday.
The Green Wave (7-1, 4-0 American Athletic) scored on three of their first four possessions and took a 35-0 lead into the second half before the Tigers rallied.
Seth Henigan had 257 of his 312 passing yards in the second half for the Tigers (4-4, 2-3), finishing with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Eddie Lewis hauled in two of the touchdowns, finishing with three receptions for 94 yards.
Pratt and the Tulane offense drove 80 yards in 11 plays on their opening drive, with the Green Wave quarterback running it in from six yards out to make it 7-0.
The first of Memphis' two special teams miscues came after their first drive stalled, as Tulane's Jha'Quan Jackson caught the resulting punt at his 10, got a key block before exploding down the right sideline for the 90-yard return for a touchdown.
The Green Wave recovered a muffed put at the Memphis 12, and Spears took it in three plays later to make it 21-0 with 2:02 remaining in the opening quarter.
Memphis finally got untracked in the third quarter with a pair of touchdown passes from Henigan, first on a 7-yard pass to Koby Drake and then a 33-yard strike to Lewis.
Henigan connected with Lewis again for a 55-yard score with just over four minutes left in the game to pull the Tigers to within 10, but the ensuing onside attempt went out of bounds. A final drive ended when the Tigers drove to the Tulane 6, but Henigan was intercepted in the end zone.
Pratt threw for 158 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Memphis: After starting the season 4-1, Memphis has dropped three straight.
Tulane: The 21 first-quarter points was the most for the Green Wave in the opening quarter this season and left Tulane with a 62-10 scoring advantage in the opening 15 minutes.
UP NEXT
Memphis has its open date this week. The Tigers return to action on Nov. 5 with consecutive home games against UCF, Tulsa and North Alabama.
Tulane will have a week off before hitting the road to take on Tulsa on Nov. 5. The Green Wave closes out its home slate with games against UCF and SMU.
---
|
S. Henigan
5 QB
312 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 42 RuYds
|
M. Pratt
7 QB
158 PaYds, PaTD, 19 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|19
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|415
|344
|Total Plays
|74
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|186
|Rush Attempts
|33
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|312
|158
|Comp. - Att.
|26-41
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.3
|5-37.4
|Return Yards
|0
|96
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-89
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-7
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|312
|PASS YDS
|158
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|186
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|344
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|26/41
|312
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|13
|42
|0
|9
|
S. Smith 15 RB
|S. Smith
|6
|28
|0
|7
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|8
|21
|0
|7
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|6
|12
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|4
|3
|94
|2
|55
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|6
|4
|55
|0
|21
|
J. Ivory 4 WR
|J. Ivory
|6
|5
|45
|0
|21
|
S. Smith 15 RB
|S. Smith
|4
|2
|38
|0
|24
|
C. Wright 17 WR
|C. Wright
|2
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
K. Drake 85 WR
|K. Drake
|5
|2
|14
|1
|7
|
J. Scates 11 WR
|J. Scates
|4
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Taylor 3 WR
|R. Taylor
|3
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hassell 13 TE
|J. Hassell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 9 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DL
|J. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paulk 23 DB
|L. Paulk
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 10 DL
|C. Jackson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lansdell 32 DB
|R. Lansdell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rubin 24 DB
|G. Rubin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Pearson 66 DL
|H. Pearson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Owens 30 DB
|R. Owens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hamilton 12 DL
|C. Hamilton
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quinnelly 95 DL
|J. Quinnelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Whitlow Jr. 94 DL
|W. Whitlow Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 3 LB
|C. Evans
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 17 P
|J. Doyle
|4
|46.3
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 15 RB
|S. Smith
|3
|16.7
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|20/29
|158
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|24
|125
|1
|22
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|4
|29
|1
|19
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|9
|19
|1
|7
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|5
|5
|37
|0
|25
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|6
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|2
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|5
|3
|17
|1
|8
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|4
|4
|14
|0
|10
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|9-4
|1.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Monroe 11 DB
|J. Monroe
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deal 90 DL
|D. Deal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 91 DL
|T. Phillips
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cooper Jr. 48 LB
|K. Cooper Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taliancich 55 DL
|N. Taliancich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatcher 8 DL
|C. Hatcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Canady 28 DB
|J. Canady
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 43 K
|V. Ambrosio
|1/1
|25
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|5
|37.4
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Kahn 48 TE
|J. Kahn
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|44.5
|90
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Grant kicks 63 yards from MEM 35 to the TUL 2. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Clayton at TUL 30. PENALTY on TUL-J.Kahn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(14:54 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Owens; C.Jackson at TUL 22.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 22(14:21 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 12. Catch made by T.James at TUL 12. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at TUL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(13:54 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 38(13:51 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 38. Catch made by D.McDougle at TUL 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at TUL 41.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 41(13:13 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 41. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at MEM 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(12:50 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to MEM 49. Catch made by L.Keys at MEM 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 45(12:17 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to MEM 45. Catch made by L.Keys at MEM 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 44.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 44(11:42 - 1st) M.Pratt scrambles to MEM 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(11:01 - 1st) M.Pratt scrambles to MEM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson; C.Hamilton at MEM 36.
|+30 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 36(10:23 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to MEM 36. Catch made by S.Wyatt at MEM 36. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 6(9:44 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to MEM End Zone for 6 yards. M.Pratt for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(9:39 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at MEM 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 29(9:09 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at MEM 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MEMP 31(8:36 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for K.Drake.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MEMP 31(8:28 - 1st) J.Doyle punts 59 yards to TUL 10 Center-C.Cox. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 10. J.Jackson for 90 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the MEM End Zone. S.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Douglas at MEM 14.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 14(8:04 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 14. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 14. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at MEM 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(7:42 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 35. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at MEM 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(7:14 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to TUL 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 47(6:53 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to TUL 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(6:24 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to TUL 39. Catch made by K.Drake at TUL 39. Gain of 7 yards. K.Drake FUMBLES forced by J.Machado. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-T.Phillips at TUL 32. Tackled by MEM at TUL 32.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(6:12 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens; C.Evans at TUL 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 36(5:36 - 1st) L.Keys rushed to TUL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at TUL 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(5:05 - 1st) M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at TUL 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 44(4:26 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens; L.Paulk at TUL 50.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TULANE 50(3:40 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 50. Catch made by S.Clayton at TUL 50. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at TUL 50.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TULANE 50(3:06 - 1st) C.Glover punts 38 yards to MEM 12 Center-E.Hudak. E.Lewis MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-L.Keys at MEM 12. Tackled by MEM at MEM 12.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(2:54 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to MEM 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson; G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 7(2:21 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to MEM 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at MEM 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TULANE 3(2:07 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to MEM End Zone for 3 yards. T.Spears for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:02 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(2:02 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at MEM 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(1:37 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MEMP 25(1:35 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for G.Rogers.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MEMP 25(1:27 - 1st) J.Doyle punts 43 yards to TUL 32 Center-C.Cox. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(1:19 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt (L.Paulk).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 32(1:11 - 1st) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at TUL 34.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TULANE 34(0:32 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 29 for -5 yards (C.Hamilton)
|Punt
4 & 13 - TULANE 29(0:02 - 1st) C.Glover punts 52 yards to MEM 19 Center-E.Hudak. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(15:00 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 19. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at MEM 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 23(14:29 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 23. Catch made by S.Smith at MEM 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks; T.Phillips at MEM 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 26(13:39 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 26. Catch made by R.Taylor at MEM 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at MEM 28.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MEMP 28(13:09 - 2nd) J.Doyle punts 40 yards to TUL 32 Center-C.Cox. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(13:03 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson; G.Cantin-Arku at TUL 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 36(12:26 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at TUL 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 37(11:29 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by D.McDougle at TUL 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at TUL 40.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TULANE 40(11:13 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 34 yards to MEM 26 Center-E.Hudak. Fair catch by E.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 26(11:05 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for K.Drake (D.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 26(10:58 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for MEM.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MEMP 26(10:51 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory (J.Monroe).
|Punt
4 & 10 - MEMP 26(10:47 - 2nd) J.Doyle punts 43 yards to TUL 31 Center-C.Cox. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 31. Tackled by C.Cox at TUL 30.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(10:35 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at TUL 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 34(9:56 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku; C.Hamilton at TUL 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 37(9:13 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at TUL 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(8:42 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at TUL 46.
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 46(8:00 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 46. Catch made by D.McDougle at TUL 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by R.Owens at MEM 29.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(7:37 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to MEM 29. Catch made by J.Jackson at MEM 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(7:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on TUL-TUL Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 20(6:56 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to MEM 20. Catch made by D.Watts at MEM 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULANE 12(6:25 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 12(6:18 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to MEM 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 4(6:00 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to MEM End Zone for 4 yards. S.Clayton for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 58 yards from TUL 35 to the MEM 7. S.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Anderson at MEM 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(5:44 - 2nd) S.Smith rushed to MEM 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; L.Brooks at MEM 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 35(5:20 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to MEM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at MEM 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 37(4:22 - 2nd) S.Smith rushed to MEM 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; T.Phillips at MEM 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(4:18 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for S.Smith.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 44(4:19 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 44. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Hatcher; J.Canady at TUL 49.
|Int
3 & 3 - MEMP 49(3:50 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass INTERCEPTED at TUL 40. Intercepted by L.Brooks at TUL 40. Tackled by J.Ducker at TUL 47.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(3:42 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to MEM 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Pearson at MEM 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 47(3:00 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to MEM 47. Catch made by D.McDougle at MEM 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Rubin at MEM 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(2:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on TUL-D.McDougle False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TULANE 46(2:30 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson (Q.Johnson).
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - TULANE 46(2:26 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to MEM 46. Catch made by T.Spears at MEM 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at MEM 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 38(2:14 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to MEM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens; W.Whitlow at MEM 34.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - TULANE 34(1:28 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to MEM 34. Catch made by S.Clayton at MEM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(1:15 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 30(1:10 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to MEM 11 for 19 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson; L.Paulk at MEM 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 11(0:35 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to MEM 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 6(0:29 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to MEM 6. Catch made by D.Watts at MEM 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Watts for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; N.Anderson at MEM 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 30(14:43 - 3rd) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at MEM 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(14:05 - 3rd) S.Henigan rushed to MEM 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at MEM 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MEMP 47(13:33 - 3rd) S.Henigan rushed to TUL 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 48.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(12:59 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TUL 48. Catch made by C.Wright at TUL 48. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 28(12:41 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TUL 28. Catch made by R.Taylor at TUL 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 22(12:17 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to TUL 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 19.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MEMP 19(11:50 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to TUL 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; D.Deal at TUL 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 18(11:19 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TUL 18. Catch made by J.Ivory at TUL 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 14(10:38 - 3rd) S.Smith rushed to TUL 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 7(10:04 - 3rd) S.Henigan scrambles to TUL 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 4.
|Sack
2 & Goal - MEMP 4(9:31 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at TUL 7 for -3 yards (D.Williams)
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - MEMP 7(8:54 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TUL 7. Catch made by K.Drake at TUL 7 Gain of 7 yards. K.Drake for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN
|PAT Good
|(8:48 - 3rd) C.Howard extra point is good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 3rd) N.Grant kicks 48 yards from MEM 35 to the TUL 17. J.Kahn returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Stewart at TUL 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(8:44 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at TUL 28.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULANE 28(8:07 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TULANE 28(7:58 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 28(7:51 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 40 yards to MEM 32 Center-E.Hudak. Fair catch by E.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(7:43 - 3rd) S.Smith rushed to MEM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at MEM 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 35(7:12 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 35. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Cooper at MEM 37.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MEMP 37(6:31 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Hassell (N.Anderson).
|+6 YD
4 & 5 - MEMP 37(6:26 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 37. Catch made by E.Lewis at MEM 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at MEM 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(5:58 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for MEM. PENALTY on TUL-A.Anderson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(5:51 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to TUL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; L.Young at TUL 40.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 40(5:22 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TUL 40. Catch made by K.Drake at TUL 40. Gain of -2 yards. Lateral to S.Smith to TUL 40 for yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(4:41 - 3rd) S.Smith rushed to TUL 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 33.
|+33 YD
2 & 12 - MEMP 33(4:15 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TUL 33. Catch made by E.Lewis at TUL 33. Gain of 33 yards. E.Lewis for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:05 - 3rd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 3rd) N.Grant kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(4:05 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk at TUL 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 34(3:25 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 34. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 34. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by G.Rubin; T.Murray at TUL 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 33(2:45 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at TUL 34.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TULANE 34(2:19 - 3rd) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at TUL 34. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(2:15 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TUL 34. Catch made by B.Thomas at TUL 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 25.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MEMP 25(1:43 - 3rd) B.Thomas rushed to TUL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MEMP 25(1:02 - 3rd) B.Thomas rushed to TUL 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Clark; D.Douglas at TUL 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 21(0:34 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to TUL 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 14.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MEMP 14(0:14 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TUL 14. Catch made by J.Scates at TUL 14. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 14.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 14(15:00 - 4th) S.Henigan scrambles to TUL 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 6(14:48 - 4th) B.Thomas rushed to TUL 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MEMP 2(14:05 - 4th) B.Thomas rushed to TUL End Zone for 2 yards. B.Thomas for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:02 - 4th) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 4th) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(14:02 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt (G.Rubin).
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(13:56 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 47 for 22 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk at TUL 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(13:15 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to MEM 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Quinnelly at MEM 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 45(12:42 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to MEM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(12:09 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to MEM 41. Catch made by D.McDougle at MEM 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 41(11:30 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to MEM 41. Catch made by D.Watts at MEM 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk at MEM 38.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 38(10:48 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to MEM 38. Catch made by T.James at MEM 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at MEM 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(10:14 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to MEM 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 20(9:45 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to MEM 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku; T.Murray at MEM 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(9:18 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 17(9:13 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to MEM 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at MEM 11.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TULANE 11(8:29 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to MEM 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Evans; W.Whitlow at MEM 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - TULANE 15(7:44 - 4th) V.Ambrosio 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 62 yards from TUL 35 to the MEM 3. S.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Laister at MEM 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(7:34 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; D.Williams at MEM 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 19(7:03 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 19. Catch made by J.Ducker at MEM 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at MEM 26.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MEMP 26(6:24 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at MEM 26.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - MEMP 26(6:16 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at MEM 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(5:56 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for S.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 27(5:48 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 27(5:43 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 27. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Young at MEM 36.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - MEMP 36(5:18 - 4th) S.Henigan rushed to MEM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at MEM 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(5:01 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 40. Catch made by C.Wright at MEM 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at MEM 45.
|+55 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 45(4:34 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 45. Catch made by E.Lewis at MEM 45. Gain of 55 yards. E.Lewis for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:23 - 4th) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 4th) C.Howard kicks onside 13 from MEM 35 to MEM 48. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by MEM at MEM 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(4:22 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to MEM 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 43(4:17 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to MEM 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk; X.Cullens at MEM 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(3:29 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to MEM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Evans; T.Murray at MEM 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 31(3:32 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to MEM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens; C.Evans at MEM 30.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - TULANE 30(3:28 - 4th) D.McDougle rushed to MEM 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 31.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TULANE 31(2:42 - 4th) C.Glover punts 23 yards to MEM 8 Center-E.Hudak. Downed by S.Laister.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 8(2:33 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 8(2:15 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 8. Catch made by S.Smith at MEM 8. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at MEM 32.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(2:06 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 32. Catch made by J.Scates at MEM 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at MEM 42.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(2:02 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 42. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(1:48 - 4th) S.Henigan scrambles to TUL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 37.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 37(1:43 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at TUL 37. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(1:17 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates (L.Brooks).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 16(1:08 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 16(0:58 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to TUL 16. Catch made by J.Ducker at TUL 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; J.Monroe at TUL 7.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MEMP 7(0:40 - 4th) S.Henigan scrambles to TUL 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at TUL 6.
|Int
1 & 6 - MEMP 6(0:23 - 4th) S.Henigan pass INTERCEPTED at TUL End Zone. Intercepted by J.Monroe at TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(0:18 - 4th) TUL kneels at the TUL 19.
