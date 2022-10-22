|
|
|LAMON
|ARMY
Jones scores 3 TDs in Army's 48-24 victory over ULM
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Jemel Jones scored a career-high three touchdowns and Army rallied in the second half to beat Louisiana-Monroe 48-24 on Saturday.
Jones, who began the year as the third-string quarterback, started his second straight game and rushed for 96 of Army's 441 yards on the ground.
After Quinn Maretzki tied the game at 17-all with a field goal early in the third quarter, the Black Knights (3-4) scored twice more in the period to pull away.
Leo Lowin's interception led to Jones' third touchdown, a 6-yarder, to take the lead. Ay'Jaun Marshall's 36-yard catch - one of two completions for Army - set up the Black Knights at the ULM 9 and Tyson Riley scored from the 3 in the final minute of the third.
Bryson Daily capped Army's 34-point second half with a 64-yard run late in the game.
Chandler Rogers threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted once for the Warhawks (2-6). He threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Boogie Knight and Andrew Henry ran for a 10-yard score in the second quarter.
The loss was the 19th straight on the road for the Warhawks.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Rogers
6 QB
164 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 51 RuYds
|
J. Jones
7 QB
41 PaYds, 96 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|10
|21
|Passing
|7
|0
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|351
|446
|Total Plays
|56
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|187
|441
|Rush Attempts
|28
|63
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|7.0
|Yards Passing
|164
|5
|Comp. - Att.
|21-28
|1-3
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|1.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-26
|6-59
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|6
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|164
|PASS YDS
|5
|
|
|187
|RUSH YDS
|441
|
|
|351
|TOTAL YDS
|446
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|21/28
|164
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|2
|75
|0
|69
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|11
|51
|0
|19
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|8
|36
|0
|14
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|5
|17
|1
|10
|
C. Norman 27 RB
|C. Norman
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|4
|3
|45
|1
|23
|
B. Knight 17 WR
|B. Knight
|4
|3
|35
|1
|15
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|8
|5
|24
|0
|15
|
Z. Rasmussen 82 TE
|Z. Rasmussen
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Green 85 TE
|R. Green
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Drake 10 LB
|Q. Drake
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 91 DT
|C. Thomas
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Driggers 2 LB
|T. Driggers
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mason 94 DE
|S. Mason
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Snyder 12 DE
|K. Snyder
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hines 15 S
|S. Hines
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Odom 3 S
|T. Odom
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Vigers 7 CB
|C. Vigers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Ledet Jr. 5 DT
|Q. Ledet Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Batton 44 LB
|M. Batton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Calligan 30 S
|K. Calligan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Black 99 DT
|T. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Glass Jr. 35 LB
|C. Glass Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Drillette 54 LB
|B. Drillette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tillery 0 CB
|L. Tillery
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Campbell 93 DE
|A. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rule Jr. 24 CB
|M. Rule Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 20 DB
|J. Riley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|3
|42.3
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|3
|20.3
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|2/4
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|18
|96
|3
|31
|
T. Riley 32 RB
|T. Riley
|12
|90
|1
|14
|
B. Daily 13 QB
|B. Daily
|1
|64
|1
|64
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|5
|57
|0
|40
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|6
|49
|0
|18
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|13
|45
|1
|6
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
M. Bellan 9 RB
|M. Bellan
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Ballard 18 QB
|C. Ballard
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Johnson 27 RB
|M. Johnson
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
I. Alston 11 WR
|I. Alston
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Lowin 31 LB
|L. Lowin
|9-2
|1.0
|1
|
Q. Hammonds 26 DB
|Q. Hammonds
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Voyne 38 LB
|F. Voyne
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ciarlo 7 LB
|J. Ciarlo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. DiDomenico 37 DB
|M. DiDomenico
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Hill 52 DL
|A. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crummie 46 LB
|K. Crummie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hampton 36 LB
|P. Hampton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Platt 13 DB
|D. Platt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 4 DB
|J. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mabry 18 LB
|C. Mabry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 44 DL
|N. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gerena 56 LB
|B. Gerena
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Zitiello 11 DB
|T. Zitiello
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nicolas-Paul 2 DB
|B. Nicolas-Paul
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 96 DL
|D. Richardson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 15 K
|Q. Maretzki
|2/2
|38
|5/5
|11
|
T. Gronotte 96 K
|T. Gronotte
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Boehlke 90 P
|B. Boehlke
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Morris 17 DB
|I. Morris
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo at ULM 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - LAMON 33(14:35 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at ULM 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(14:06 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 47. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo L.Lowin at ULM 50.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAMON 50(13:36 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
|Sack
3 & 7 - LAMON 50(13:30 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 42 for -8 yards (L.Lowin)
|Penalty
4 & 15 - LAMON 42(12:41 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-M.DiDomenico Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(12:41 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ARM 43. Catch made by T.Howell at ARM 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin J.Ciarlo at ARM 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 28(12:11 - 1st) B.Mortimer rushed to ARM 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ARM 22.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 22(11:38 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ARM 22. Catch made by J.Frett at ARM 22. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at ARM 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAMON 5(11:15 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ARM 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bonsu J.Moore at ARM 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 5(10:30 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ARM 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds D.Richardson at ARM 4.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - LAMON 4(9:55 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ARM 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Bonsu A.Hill at ARM 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LAMON 12(9:22 - 1st) C.Sutherland 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Corley Holder-B.Garcia.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(9:19 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to ARM 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ARM 23.
|+40 YD
2 & 12 - ARMY 23(8:46 - 1st) B.Murphy rushed to ULM 37 for 40 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at ULM 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 37(8:07 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to ULM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 35(7:35 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to ULM 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard Q.Drake at ULM 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - ARMY 33(6:51 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to ULM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas S.Mason at ULM 31.
|+31 YD
4 & 4 - ARMY 31(6:12 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to ULM End Zone for 31 yards. J.Jones for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 1st) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(6:02 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Crummie at ULM 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LAMON 33(5:23 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Voyne at ULM 36.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(4:45 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 50 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at ULM 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 50(4:27 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 50. Catch made by Z.Jackson at ULM 50. Gain of 6 yards. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 44(4:02 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ARM 44. Catch made by T.Howell at ARM 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Crummie at ARM 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 41(3:29 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ARM 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at ARM 39.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 39(2:55 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ARM 20 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Platt at ARM 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(2:19 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ARM 20. Catch made by T.Howell at ARM 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at ARM 17. PENALTY on ARM-K.Bonsu Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 8(1:53 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ARM 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hill at ARM 3.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 3(1:18 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ARM 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by F.Voyne at ARM 5.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - LAMON 5(0:38 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ARM 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hill K.Bonsu at ARM 3.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - LAMON 3(15:00 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Luke.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 4(14:57 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Mason T.Driggers at ARM 9.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 9(14:22 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ARM 12.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ARMY 12(13:44 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ARM 13.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - ARMY 13(12:57 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard K.Snyder at ARM 12.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 61 yards from ULM 35 to the ARM 4. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(12:49 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to ARM 33 for 8 yards. A.Marshall FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - ARMY 33(12:16 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ARM 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(11:38 - 2nd) J.Jones pass complete to ARM 46. Catch made by I.Alston at ARM 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 49(10:58 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ULM 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULM 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 43(10:30 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to ULM 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at ULM 39.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 39(9:50 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to ULM 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - ARMY 42(9:09 - 2nd) B.Murphy rushed to ULM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ULM 39.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARMY 39(8:24 - 2nd) B.Boehlke punts 37 yards to ULM 2 Center-R.Aguilar. Downed by A.Marshall.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 2(8:16 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at ULM 4.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 4(7:48 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 4. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 4. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ULM 9.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - LAMON 9(7:10 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 9. Catch made by R.Green at ULM 9. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin P.Hampton at ULM 17.
|+69 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 17(6:38 - 2nd) B.Mortimer rushed to ARM 14 for 69 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ARM 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 14(6:04 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ARM 14. Catch made by R.Green at ARM 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ARM 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 10(5:46 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to ARM End Zone for 10 yards. A.Henry for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:43 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 64 yards from ULM 35 to the ARM 1. Fair catch by B.Murphy.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(5:43 - 2nd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Murphy.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 25(5:36 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at ARM 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(5:11 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Campbell at ARM 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 45(4:38 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ULM 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 43(4:04 - 2nd) B.Murphy rushed to ULM 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder L.Tillery at ULM 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 37(3:30 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ULM 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at ULM 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 28(2:56 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to ULM 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at ULM 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 25(2:18 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to ULM 18 for 7 yards. Out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 18(1:47 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ULM 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 8.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 8(1:22 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ULM 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Mason at ULM 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 2(0:42 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ULM End Zone for 2 yards. J.Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(0:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-ULM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - LAMON 20(0:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 20. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by F.Voyne at ULM 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - LAMON 20(0:33 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Bonsu at ULM 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 14 - LAMON 21(0:28 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Voyne at ULM 23. PENALTY on ULM-E.Fisher Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAMON 23(0:17 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 36 yards to ARM 41 Center-T.Corley. I.Morris MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-J.Ciarlo at ARM 35. Tackled by ULM at ARM 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(0:07 - 2nd) J.Jones kneels at the ARM 33.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Sutherland kicks yards from ULM 35 to the ARM 6. B.Murphy returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at ULM 45. PENALTY on ARM-B.Nicolas-Paul Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(14:47 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to ULM 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ULM 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 49(14:27 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ULM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULM 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(13:46 - 3rd) M.Bellan rushed to ULM 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at ULM 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(13:00 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ULM 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Mason at ULM 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 28(12:26 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ULM 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 25(11:49 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ULM 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers K.Calligan at ULM 19.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 19(11:12 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ULM 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULM 21.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ARMY 21(10:31 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ULM 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Mason at ULM 21.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ARMY 21(9:39 - 3rd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Murphy.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - ARMY 28(9:26 - 3rd) Q.Maretzki 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Aguilar Holder-B.Boehlke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 3rd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(9:23 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ULM 40.
|Int
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(8:56 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at ULM 49. Intercepted by L.Lowin at ULM 49. Tackled by ULM at ULM 49.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(8:52 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to ULM 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at ULM 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 44(8:16 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to ULM 30 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Odom at ULM 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(7:38 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ULM 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at ULM 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 25(6:52 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to ULM 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Odom Q.Drake at ULM 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(6:21 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ULM 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet C.Thomas at ULM 18.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 18(5:38 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ULM 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 11. PENALTY on ULM-Q.Ledet Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 5(5:15 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ULM 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 3.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 3(4:30 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ULM 6 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULM 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 6(3:45 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ULM End Zone for 6 yards. J.Jones for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 3rd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(3:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on ULM-C.Thomas Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 3rd) C.Talley kicks 36 yards from ARM 50 to the ULM 14. A.Alce MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-A.Alce at ULM 14. Tackled by ARM at ULM 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 14(3:37 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 14(3:32 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 14. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 14. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by P.Hampton B.Nicolas-Paul at ULM 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - LAMON 16(2:49 - 3rd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ULM 20. PENALTY on ULM-M.Braud Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAMON 20(2:41 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 40 yards to ARM 40 Center-T.Corley. Downed by ULM.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(2:24 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to ULM 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers L.Tillery at ULM 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(1:44 - 3rd) B.Murphy rushed to ULM 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULM 45.
|+36 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 45(1:09 - 3rd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Marshall. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Jones steps back to pass. Catch made by A.Marshall at ULM 45. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 9.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 9(0:50 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to ULM 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Hines T.Odom at ULM 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 3(0:15 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to ULM End Zone for 3 yards. T.Riley for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 3rd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 3rd) C.Talley kicks 64 yards from ARM 35 to the ULM 1. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARM at ULM 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 28(0:05 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at ULM 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(15:00 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 42. Catch made by B.Mortimer at ULM 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at ULM 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 47(14:18 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 47. Catch made by B.Mortimer at ULM 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo at ARM 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 49(13:41 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ARM 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo L.Lowin at ARM 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(13:01 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ARM 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ARM 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAMON 43(12:36 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAMON 43(12:31 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ARM 43. Catch made by T.Howell at ARM 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at ARM 43.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - LAMON 43(11:47 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to ARM 45 for -2 yards. J.Jones sacked at ARM 45 for 0 yards (ARM)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(11:42 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ULM 41 for 14 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at ULM 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(11:08 - 4th) J.Buchanan rushed to ULM 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Black M.Rule at ULM 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 37(10:21 - 4th) T.Tyler rushed to ULM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULM 35.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 35(9:38 - 4th) T.Tyler scrambles to ULM 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Mason at ULM 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(8:53 - 4th) J.Buchanan rushed to ULM 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 19(8:05 - 4th) J.Buchanan rushed to ULM 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers K.Snyder at ULM 13.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 13(7:24 - 4th) T.Tyler rushed to ULM 3 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Rule at ULM 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 3(6:38 - 4th) J.Buchanan rushed to ULM End Zone for 3 yards. J.Buchanan for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 4th) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 4th) C.Talley kicks 62 yards from ARM 35 to the ULM 3. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Tobias at ULM 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(6:28 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ULM 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 29(6:04 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 29. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds M.DiDomenico at ULM 46. PENALTY on ARM-ARM Roughing the Passer 15 yards declined. PENALTY on ARM-M.DiDomenico Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 39(5:44 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ARM 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at ARM 34.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAMON 34(5:26 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 34(5:23 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to ARM 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at ARM 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 23(5:09 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ARM 23. Catch made by J.Frett at ARM 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.Frett for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:03 - 4th) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 4th) C.Sutherland kicks onside 8 from ULM 35 to ULM 43. ARM returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at ULM 43.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 43(5:03 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ULM 25 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Glass at ULM 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(4:23 - 4th) PENALTY on ARM-ARM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARMY 30(4:20 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to ULM 22 for yards. Tackled by C.Glass T.Black at ULM 22. PENALTY on ARM-ARM Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - ARMY 35(4:15 - 4th) B.Murphy rushed to ULM 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - ARMY 28(4:08 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to ULM 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Webb at ULM 27.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - ARMY 27(3:56 - 4th) C.Ballard rushed to ULM 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake J.Riley at ULM 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ARMY 27(3:53 - 4th) Q.Maretzki 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Aguilar Holder-B.Boehlke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 4th) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the ULM End Zone. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Short at ULM 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 12(3:42 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 12(3:37 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 4 for -8 yards (K.Bonsu; F.Voyne)
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - LAMON 4(3:02 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 4. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 4. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin T.Zitiello at ULM 14.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAMON 14(2:26 - 4th) D.McCormick punts 51 yards to ARM 35 Center-T.Corley. Downed by C.Glass.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(2:16 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to ARM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Drillette at ARM 36.
|+64 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 36(1:35 - 4th) B.Daily rushed to ULM End Zone for 64 yards. B.Daily for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 4th) T.Gronotte extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 4th) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(1:22 - 4th) C.Norman rushed to ULM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Gerena at ULM 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 28(0:48 - 4th) C.Norman rushed to ULM 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Mabry at ULM 33.
