Fant's big game powers No. 3 Tennessee past UT Martin 65-24
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) This day in Princeton Fant's career at Tennessee was a long time coming.
The 6-foot-2, 245-pound redshirt senior came to Rocky Top as a running back with a strong arm. He grew into a tight end.
Fant ran for two touchdowns and lofted a 66-yard scoring pass to Jalin Hyatt on Saturday to lead the No. 3 Volunteers to a 65-24 win over FCS No. 14 UT Martin.
Tennessee (7-0) used the win over the Skyhawks to prepare for upcoming Southeastern Conference battles with Kentucky and Georgia.
''I thought our guys prepared the right way this week,'' said Tennessee coach Josh Heupel. ''You've gotta be a consistent competitor.''
UT Martin coach Jason Sampson said Tennessee's speed ''is hard to match here. They do a good job with their scheme.''
Besides running for scores of 1 and 11 yards, Fant took a lateral from Joe Milton and hit Jalin Hyatt for a 66-yard TD to give the Vols their 52-7 halftime lead. Fant also dropped a wide-open pass that would have been a touchdown.
''That's a skill set (Fant has) uniquely had,'' Heupel said. ''It was a special throw.''
Fant said he wasn't nervous.
''I joke around all the time in practice and throw it far,'' Fant said. ''Me and coach have been talking about that play for a long time.''
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy candidate, completed 18 of 24 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Hooker took the rest of the day off late in the first half. Hyatt caught seven passes for 174 yards and two scores.
''We come every day with a chip on our shoulder,'' Hooker said. ''We want to go out and be assertive.''
Dresser Winn threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns for UT Martin (4-3).
ODDS & ENDS
Tennessee walk-on CB William Wright got his first career interception in the first quarter. ... Hooker's eight-yard scoring pass to Ramel Keyton gave Hooker a school-record 19 straight games with a TD pass, one better than Heath Shuler (1992-94). ... The 52 first-half points were the most by the Vols in the first half as an SEC member. ... K Chase McGrath, whose 40-yard field goal as time expired beat Alabama last week, misfired from 46 yards. ... After having both goalposts torn down after the Alabama win, Tennessee raised over $150,000 to buy new ones.
SIDELINED VOLS
Seven key Tennessee players were not available for the game. Among them, WR Cedric Tillman missed his fourth game since having surgery for a high ankle sprain. ... S Jaylen McCollough, who was cleared of school sanctions stemming from his aggravated assault arrest two weeks ago, did not participate. ... Both starting CBs Kamal Hadden and Christian Charles were out, along with LT Gerald Mincey and LBs Juwan Mitchell and Kwauze Garland. ... Late in the game, Vols third string QB Tayven Jackson went down with a shoulder injury.
SALUTE TO PAT
The 50-year anniversary of Title IX was celebrated at this game. Tennessee women's basketball coaching icon Pat Summitt was the focus of the salute. Besides coaching the Lady Vols from 1974-2012 (1,098 wins, 8 NCAA championships), she graduated from UT Martin in 1974. Both schools have their arena floors named for her.
THE TAKEAWAY
UT Martin: Ranked No. 14 among FCS teams and 3-0 while trying to defend their Ohio Valley Conference championship, the Skyhawks shouldn't have much negative carryover from the loss. The opportunity to play one of the best teams in the country with more than 100,000 fans in the stands - along with a nice check for playing the game - are just some of the positives that could help in the future.
Tennessee: With Kentucky at home and Georgia on the road awaiting the Vols the next two weeks, they needed a breather after beating Alabama. The game also provided an opportunity to work on specific areas. The secondary needs to improve in order to handle the upcoming challenges.
UP NEXT
UT Martin: The Skyhawks will play their second of three straight non-conference opponents Saturday when they travel to Houston Christian.
Tennessee: The Vols will return to the SEC Saturday with another rivalry matchup at home against Kentucky.
---
D. Winn
3 QB
301 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -8 RuYds
H. Hooker
5 QB
276 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 28 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|27
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|16
|12
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|15-20
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|392
|696
|Total Plays
|76
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|201
|Rush Attempts
|29
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|316
|495
|Comp. - Att.
|28-47
|26-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|12.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-39
|13-109
|Touchdowns
|3
|9
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|2-28.0
|Return Yards
|18
|54
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-49
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-18
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|316
|PASS YDS
|495
|76
|RUSH YDS
|201
|392
|TOTAL YDS
|696
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Winn 3 QB
|D. Winn
|26/45
|301
|2
|1
C. Brown IV 10 QB
|C. Brown IV
|2/2
|15
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Z. Wallace 21 RB
|Z. Wallace
|10
|35
|0
|10
S. Franklin 2 RB
|S. Franklin
|8
|30
|0
|9
J. Castleberry 8 RB
|J. Castleberry
|2
|18
|0
|13
C. Brown IV 10 QB
|C. Brown IV
|2
|6
|0
|4
Z. Roberts 80 WR
|Z. Roberts
|2
|-5
|1
|4
D. Winn 3 QB
|D. Winn
|5
|-8
|0
|7
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Dowell 15 WR
|C. Dowell
|13
|7
|112
|0
|41
E. Smoot 13 WR
|E. Smoot
|9
|7
|88
|0
|37
G. Qualls Jr. 83 WR
|G. Qualls Jr.
|8
|5
|66
|2
|31
D. Tanksley 4 WR
|D. Tanksley
|5
|3
|18
|0
|9
S. Franklin 2 RB
|S. Franklin
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
D. Nelson 81 TE
|D. Nelson
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
Z. Roberts 80 WR
|Z. Roberts
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
O. Baker 9 S
|O. Baker
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
R. Fields Jr. 0 WR
|R. Fields Jr.
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
Z. Wallace 21 RB
|Z. Wallace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Sims 30 S
|D. Sims
|8-0
|0.0
|0
S. Lewis 5 CB
|S. Lewis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
O. Baker 9 S
|O. Baker
|6-0
|0.0
|0
J. Ford II 18 LB
|J. Ford II
|5-4
|0.5
|0
R. Hicks 5 LB
|R. Hicks
|3-3
|0.0
|0
T. Neal 0 LB
|T. Neal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Gore 14 CB
|T. Gore
|3-1
|0.0
|0
A. Brackett 22 DB
|A. Brackett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Evans 12 S
|C. Evans
|2-7
|0.0
|0
A. Webb 7 S
|A. Webb
|2-1
|0.5
|0
C. Dowell 94 NT
|C. Dowell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Warren 73 OL
|D. Warren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Hunter 24 LB
|C. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Dotson 10 DE
|D. Dotson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
I. Abdullah 25 LB
|I. Abdullah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Young 95 LB
|E. Young
|0-1
|0.5
|0
J. Rogers 6 DT
|J. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Woods 3 S
|T. Woods
|0-0
|0.0
|1
T. Camp 97 DT
|T. Camp
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Larco 37 K
|T. Larco
|1/2
|30
|3/3
|6
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Larco 37 K
|T. Larco
|5
|40.4
|0
|46
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|18/24
|276
|3
|0
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|4/7
|135
|1
|0
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1/1
|66
|1
|0
G. Moore 13 QB
|G. Moore
|2/3
|9
|0
|1
T. Jackson 3 QB
|T. Jackson
|1/2
|9
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|13
|62
|1
|45
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|11
|33
|1
|11
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|4
|28
|0
|22
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|3
|23
|0
|9
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|6
|19
|0
|9
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|2
|12
|2
|11
J. Williams-Thomas 26 RB
|J. Williams-Thomas
|3
|9
|0
|5
T. Jackson 3 QB
|T. Jackson
|2
|9
|0
|14
P. Wilk 35 RB
|P. Wilk
|2
|6
|0
|3
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|7
|7
|174
|2
|66
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|6
|5
|122
|1
|64
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|7
|5
|77
|2
|38
W. Merrill 19 WR
|W. Merrill
|2
|2
|41
|0
|34
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|2
|1
|38
|0
|38
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|4
|2
|8
|0
|5
J. Jancek 22 WR
|J. Jancek
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
G. Frerking 0 WR
|G. Frerking
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
C. Nimrod 81 WR
|C. Nimrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
H. Salmon 89 TE
|H. Salmon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. Riley 34 DB
|T. Riley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
W. Walker 13 DB
|W. Walker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
W. Wright 36 DB
|W. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|1
D. Rucker 28 DB
|D. Rucker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Turrentine 17 DB
|A. Turrentine
|3-1
|0.0
|0
B. Eason 20 DL
|B. Eason
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Perry 40 LB
|K. Perry
|2-2
|0.0
|0
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Edwards 7 DB
|R. Edwards
|2-1
|0.0
|0
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|2-0
|1.0
|0
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. West 42 DL
|T. West
|1-1
|1.0
|0
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Thomas 25 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Turnage 8 DB
|B. Turnage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Herring 44 LB
|E. Herring
|1-2
|0.0
|0
A. McNeill 88 DL
|A. McNeill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Pearce Jr. 27 DL
|J. Pearce Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
I. Green 58 DL
|I. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Smith 52 DL
|M. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
N. Humphrey 31 LB
|N. Humphrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Harrison 29 DB
|C. Harrison
|0-2
|0.0
|0
J. Josephs 19 DL
|J. Josephs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
A. Lewis 96 DL
|A. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/2
|40
|7/7
|10
T. Wilson 39 K
|T. Wilson
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|2
|28.0
|0
|31
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|4
|12.3
|33
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 58 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 7. Fair catch by O.Baker.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 25. Catch made by D.Tanksley at TNM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TNM 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TNMART 30(14:44 - 1st) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TNM 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TNMART 32(14:13 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Nelson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TNMART 32(13:55 - 1st) T.Larco punts 36 yards to TEN 32 Center-TNM. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 32. Tackled by J.Ford at TEN 36. PENALTY on TEN-W.Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 26(13:55 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 26. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at TEN 31.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TENN 31(13:32 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Small.
|+44 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 31(13:30 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 31. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 31. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by TNM at TNM 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(13:09 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 25. Catch made by R.Keyton at TNM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks; C.Evans at TNM 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 19(12:51 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TNM 17.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 17(12:30 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM 6 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TNM 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 6(12:09 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TNM 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 3(12:01 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at TNM 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TENN 1(11:46 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Small for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 3. Fair catch by J.Castleberry.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(11:44 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 25. Catch made by S.Franklin at TNM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TNM 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - TNMART 30(11:23 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 30. Catch made by E.Smoot at TNM 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Turnage at TNM 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 37(10:53 - 1st) S.Franklin rushed to TNM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TNM 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - TNMART 41(10:21 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 41. Catch made by D.Tanksley at TNM 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TNM 50.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 50(9:56 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 50. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 50. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by D.Rucker at TEN 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TNMART 9(9:29 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for C.Dowell.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TNMART 9(9:23 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Nelson.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - TNMART 9(9:17 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Tanksley. PENALTY on TEN-T.Flowers Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TNMART 4(9:10 - 1st) Z.Roberts rushed to TEN End Zone for 4 yards. Z.Roberts for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:05 - 1st) T.Larco extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 1st) T.Larco kicks 37 yards from TNM 35 to the TEN 28. D.Slaughter returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McGoy at TEN 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 44(8:59 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks at TEN 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 46(8:43 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 46. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TNM 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 45(8:30 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 45. Catch made by R.Keyton at TNM 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TNM 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 37(7:56 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Evans; J.Ford at TNM 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 36(7:36 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TNM 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 34(7:23 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-C.Mays False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+38 YD
1 & 15 - TENN 39(7:01 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 39. Catch made by R.Keyton at TNM 39. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TNM 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TENN 1(6:44 - 1st) D.Sampson rushed to TNM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TNM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 1(6:05 - 1st) P.Fant rushed to TNM End Zone for 1 yards. P.Fant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:59 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 61 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 4. Fair catch by J.Castleberry.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(5:59 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 25. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at TNM 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 25(5:24 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 25. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TNM 50.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 50(5:16 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 50. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Wright at TEN 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TNMART 39(4:58 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Tanksley. PENALTY on TEN-W.Wright Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 29(4:53 - 1st) S.Franklin rushed to TEN 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at TEN 28.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - TNMART 28(4:30 - 1st) S.Franklin rushed to TEN 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Terry; A.Beasley at TEN 31.
|Int
3 & 12 - TNMART 31(3:51 - 1st) D.Winn pass INTERCEPTED at TEN 18. Intercepted by W.Wright at TEN 18. Tackled by D.Warren at TEN 23.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 23(3:39 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TEN 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 27(3:17 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 27. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TEN 30.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - TENN 30(1:29 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by P.Fant at TEN 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TEN 47. PENALTY on TNM-TNM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47(2:30 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEN 50.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 50(2:11 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to TNM 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TNM 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 42(1:52 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TNM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TNM 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TENN 39(1:37 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - TENN 39(1:29 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TNM 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TNM 30.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 30(1:24 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TNM 34 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; D.Dotson at TNM 34.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TENN 34(0:58 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at TNM 39 for -5 yards (J.Ford; E.Young)
|+22 YD
3 & 19 - TENN 39(0:35 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to TNM 17 for 22 yards. Tackled by TNM at TNM 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 17(0:09 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for P.Fant.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TENN 17(0:03 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy. PENALTY on TNM-TNM Roughing the Passer 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 8(0:00 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 8. Catch made by R.Keyton at TNM 8. Gain of 8 yards. R.Keyton for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM End Zone. Touchback.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Roberts rushed to TNM 16 for -9 yards. Tackled by S.Page at TNM 16.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - TNMART 16(14:26 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 16. Catch made by Z.Wallace at TNM 16. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Eason at TNM 16.
|+7 YD
3 & 19 - TNMART 16(13:43 - 2nd) D.Winn rushed to TNM 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TNM 23.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TNMART 23(12:59 - 2nd) T.Larco punts 46 yards to TEN 31 Center-TNM. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 31. Tackled by A.Webb at TEN 42.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 42(12:47 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 42. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 42. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TNM 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 39(12:35 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 39(12:30 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 39. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TNM 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TNM at TNM 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 31(12:14 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TNM 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TNM 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 26(11:36 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 26(11:30 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to TNM 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TNM 22.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TENN 22(11:06 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TENN 30(11:01 - 2nd) C.McGrath 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEN Holder-TEN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 58 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 7. Fair catch by O.Baker.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(10:54 - 2nd) S.Franklin rushed to TNM 31 for 6 yards. S.Franklin FUMBLES forced by T.Flowers. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-A.Beasley at TNM 31. Tackled by TNM at TNM 31.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 31(10:45 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 31. Catch made by J.Small at TNM 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Evans; R.Hicks at TNM 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 22(10:21 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 22. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TNM 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Hyatt for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 58 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 7. Fair catch by J.Castleberry.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(10:13 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn sacked at TNM 16 for -9 yards (S.Page)
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - TNMART 16(9:32 - 2nd) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.West; J.Josephs at TNM 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 17 - TNMART 18(8:57 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 18. Catch made by D.Tanksley at TNM 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TNM 22.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TNMART 22(8:15 - 2nd) T.Larco punts 38 yards to TEN 40 Center-TNM. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 40. Tackled by J.Lucas at TNM 27.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 27(8:03 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 27. Catch made by W.Merrill at TNM 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Gore; C.Evans at TNM 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 20(7:39 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 20. Catch made by S.White at TNM 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TNM at TNM 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 19(7:18 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TNM 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TNM 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 17(7:13 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 17. Catch made by R.Keyton at TNM 17. Gain of 17 yards. R.Keyton for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 2. Fair catch by O.Baker.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(7:09 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for C.Dowell.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 25(7:02 - 2nd) S.Franklin rushed to TNM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Turrentine at TNM 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TNMART 29(6:20 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for C.Dowell.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TNMART 29(6:12 - 2nd) T.Larco punts 41 yards to TEN 30 Center-TNM. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 30. Tackled by B.Powers at TEN 31.
|Result
|Play
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 31(6:02 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 31. Catch made by S.White at TEN 31. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TNM 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 20(5:24 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TNM 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by TNM at TNM 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 17(5:02 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 17. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TNM 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at TNM 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 11(4:22 - 2nd) P.Fant rushed to TNM End Zone for 11 yards. P.Fant for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 2nd) T.Wilson kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on TEN-N.Humphrey Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 30(4:15 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 30. Catch made by D.Nelson at TNM 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.Wright at TNM 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - TNMART 38(3:47 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 38. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Rucker at TNM 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 45(3:22 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for E.Smoot.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TNMART 45(3:15 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for R.Fields.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - TNMART 45(3:08 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 45. Catch made by S.Franklin at TNM 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at TEN 47.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TNMART 47(2:49 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for S.Franklin.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 47(2:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-T.Baron Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 32(2:35 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TEN 34.
|+66 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 34(2:18 - 2nd) P.Fant pass complete to TEN 34. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 34. Gain of 66 yards. J.Hyatt for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:10 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 2nd) T.Wilson kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(2:10 - 2nd) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison; E.Herring at TNM 23.
|Sack
2 & 12 - TNMART 23(1:31 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn sacked at TNM 20 for -3 yards (T.West)
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - TNMART 20(1:25 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 20. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Rucker at TNM 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TNMART 34(0:33 - 2nd) T.Larco punts 41 yards to TEN 25 Center-TNM. Downed by TNM.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(0:23 - 2nd) J.Milton rushed to TEN 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by TNM at TEN 33.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Larco kicks 65 yards from TNM 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TEN 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 28(14:36 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 28. Catch made by S.White at TEN 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TEN 27.
|+38 YD
3 & 8 - TENN 27(13:56 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 27. Catch made by J.Holiday at TEN 27. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TNM 35.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(13:43 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to TNM 35. Catch made by W.Merrill at TNM 35. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at TNM 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 1(13:05 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TNM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Sampson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(13:01 - 3rd) T.Wilson extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:01 - 3rd) T.Wilson kicks 61 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 4. Fair catch by O.Baker.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(13:01 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Tanksley.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 25(12:56 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Eason at TNM 28.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TNMART 28(12:09 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for E.Smoot. PENALTY on TEN-T.Baron Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 43(12:06 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to TEN 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Herring at TEN 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TNMART 49(11:38 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to TEN 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Turrentine; E.Herring at TEN 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 46(11:15 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for C.Dowell.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 46(11:09 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to TEN 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.McNeill at TEN 45.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - TNMART 45(10:27 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TEN 45. Catch made by C.Dowell at TEN 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 31(10:04 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for C.Dowell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TNMART 31(9:58 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for G.Qualls.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - TNMART 31(9:52 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TEN 31. Catch made by Z.Roberts at TEN 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at TEN 23.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TNMART 23(9:28 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for R.Fields.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 23(9:21 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Dotson; C.Evans at TEN 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 31(8:57 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Dotson at TEN 32.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TENN 32(8:46 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Evans; R.Hicks at TEN 32.
|+45 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 32(8:04 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TNM 23 for 45 yards. Tackled by A.Brackett at TNM 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 23(7:44 - 3rd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for J.Holiday.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 23(7:37 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TNM 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks at TNM 18.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TENN 18(7:18 - 3rd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for S.White. PENALTY on TEN-H.Salmon Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TENN 28(7:09 - 3rd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for H.Salmon.
|No Good
4 & 15 - TENN 36(7:02 - 3rd) C.McGrath 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TEN Holder-TEN.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 29(6:55 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Turrentine at TNM 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TNMART 35(6:28 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 35. Catch made by E.Smoot at TNM 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.Wright at TNM 40.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 40(6:03 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 40. Catch made by E.Smoot at TNM 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Turrentine at TEN 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 45(5:44 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TEN 45. Catch made by G.Qualls at TEN 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at TEN 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 33(5:20 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for G.Qualls.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 33(5:15 - 3rd) S.Franklin rushed to TEN 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Edwards; K.Perry at TEN 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TNMART 24(4:56 - 3rd) S.Franklin rushed to TEN 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 21(4:38 - 3rd) S.Franklin rushed to TEN 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at TEN 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TNMART 15(4:06 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TEN 15. Catch made by E.Smoot at TEN 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 11(3:46 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TEN 11. Catch made by R.Fields at TEN 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Edwards at TEN 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - TNMART 8(3:10 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TEN 8. Catch made by G.Qualls at TEN 8. Gain of 8 yards. G.Qualls for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEN-B.Eason Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:05 - 3rd) T.Larco extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 3rd) T.Larco kicks 60 yards from TNM 35 to the TEN 5. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Abdullah at TEN 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 16(2:59 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers; C.Evans at TEN 22.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TENN 22(2:33 - 3rd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for C.Nimrod.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - TENN 22(2:29 - 3rd) J.Milton rushed to TEN 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks at TEN 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 28(2:08 - 3rd) J.Milton rushed to TEN 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at TEN 37.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TENN 37(1:53 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Neal at TEN 37.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 37(1:36 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; D.Dotson at TEN 34.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TENN 34(0:58 - 3rd) P.Brooks punts 25 yards to TNM 41 Center-TEN. Out of bounds. PENALTY on TEN-TEN Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 46(0:44 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to TEN 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Edwards at TEN 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 44(0:22 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TEN 44. Catch made by E.Smoot at TEN 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TEN 36.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TNMART 36(15:00 - 4th) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Nelson.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - TNMART 36(14:50 - 4th) D.Winn pass complete to TEN 36. Catch made by G.Qualls at TEN 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 3. PENALTY on TEN-B.Eason Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for G.Qualls. PENALTY on TEN-B.Eason Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 31(14:41 - 4th) D.Winn pass complete to TEN 31. Catch made by G.Qualls at TEN 31. Gain of 31 yards. G.Qualls for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(14:41 - 4th) T.Larco extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:41 - 4th) T.Larco kicks 65 yards from TNM 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 25(14:41 - 4th) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for C.Nimrod. PENALTY on TNM-J.McGoy Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 40(14:32 - 4th) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TEN 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - TENN 38(14:12 - 4th) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Dowell at TEN 36.
|+64 YD
3 & 14 - TENN 36(13:26 - 4th) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 36. Catch made by S.White at TEN 36. Gain of 64 yards. S.White for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 4th) T.Wilson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 4th) J.Turbyville kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(13:12 - 4th) D.Winn rushed to TNM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEN at TNM 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - TNMART 30(12:48 - 4th) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 30. Catch made by E.Smoot at TNM 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Riley at TNM 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 42(12:21 - 4th) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Tanksley.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 42(12:15 - 4th) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pearce; I.Green at TNM 44.
|+37 YD
3 & 8 - TNMART 44(11:37 - 4th) D.Winn pass