Tyler, Domschke help W. Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 16-10
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Sean Tyler ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, Palmer Domschke kicked three field goals and Western Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 16-10 Saturday night.
Domschke, who also missed kicks of 39 yards in the first quarter and 51 in the fourth, made a 52-yard field goal with 3:50 left in the second quarter and a 46-yarder as time in the first half expired to give Western Michigan (3-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) the lead for good at 6-3.
Tyler scored on a 20-yard run that capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive and made it 13-3 midway through the third.
Brett Gabbert completed 21 of 38 passes for 222 yards and his 9-yard touchdown run capped the scoring early in the fourth for the Redhawks.
Miami (3-5, 1-3) moved into Broncos territory in the closing seconds but the drive stalled when Gabbert's fourth-and-10 pass intended for Jalen Walker was broken up.
---
S. Tyler
9 RB
110 RuYds, RuTD, 8 ReYds, 2 RECs
B. Gabbert
5 QB
222 PaYds, 4 RuYds, RuTD
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-21
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|312
|285
|Total Plays
|79
|63
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|180
|63
|Rush Attempts
|45
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|132
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|17-34
|21-36
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-32.7
|7-35.4
|Return Yards
|1
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|132
|PASS YDS
|222
|180
|RUSH YDS
|63
|312
|TOTAL YDS
|285
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|17/34
|132
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|22
|110
|1
|26
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|10
|28
|0
|7
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|8
|25
|0
|11
M. Hrabowski 7 QB
|M. Hrabowski
|4
|19
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Galloway 0 WR
|J. Galloway
|10
|6
|51
|0
|14
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|7
|4
|35
|0
|9
C. Crooms 4 WR
|C. Crooms
|13
|3
|17
|0
|6
K. Mack 15 WR
|K. Mack
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|7-1
|0.0
|0
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|4-2
|2.5
|0
K. Lovely 18 CB
|K. Lovely
|4-0
|0.0
|0
D. Jackson 23 CB
|D. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
M. Kneeland 94 DL
|M. Kneeland
|3-1
|0.0
|0
Z. Barnes 3 LB
|Z. Barnes
|2-4
|0.5
|0
A. Carter 1 DL
|A. Carter
|2-5
|1.5
|0
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|1-0
|1.0
|0
N. Anderson 18 WR
|N. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Selig 27 LB
|R. Selig
|1-1
|0.0
|0
B. Fiske 55 DL
|B. Fiske
|1-3
|1.0
|0
J. Nobles 98 DL
|J. Nobles
|0-1
|0.5
|0
D. Ware 26 S
|D. Ware
|0-1
|0.0
|0
W. Dabney 56 DL
|W. Dabney
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|3/5
|52
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|5
|39.2
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|21/36
|222
|0
|0
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Shelton 9 RB
|T. Shelton
|8
|41
|0
|26
K. Mozee 3 RB
|K. Mozee
|6
|16
|0
|7
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|12
|4
|1
|15
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|1
|2
|0
|2
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|8
|7
|94
|0
|23
J. Coldiron 89 TE
|J. Coldiron
|5
|4
|54
|0
|26
M. Hippenhammer 0 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|13
|5
|32
|0
|16
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|4
|3
|25
|0
|13
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
R. Virgil 84 WR
|R. Virgil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Mozee 3 RB
|K. Mozee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
N. Johnson 3 DB
|N. Johnson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
M. Salopek 15 DB
|M. Salopek
|7-3
|0.0
|0
J. Kimpson 22 DB
|J. Kimpson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
J. Warren 6 DB
|J. Warren
|4-0
|0.0
|0
A. Ertl 0 DL
|A. Ertl
|3-2
|0.0
|0
M. Dowell 21 DB
|M. Dowell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|3-3
|0.0
|0
B. Ugwu 8 DL
|B. Ugwu
|3-3
|0.5
|0
Y. McKee 2 DB
|Y. McKee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Caldwell 19 DB
|A. Caldwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Hilton 96 DL
|K. Hilton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Woullard 90 DL
|C. Woullard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
C. Suttle 11 DL
|C. Suttle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Nardone 36 LB
|D. Nardone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
O. McWood 23 LB
|O. McWood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
G. Nicholson 98 K
|G. Nicholson
|1/1
|23
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
D. Dzioban 31 K
|D. Dzioban
|7
|35.4
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 22 for -3 yards (B.Ugwu)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - WMICH 22(14:28 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - WMICH 22(14:23 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 22. Catch made by S.Tyler at WMC 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at WMC 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 25(14:15 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 42 yards to MOH 33 Center-B.Bouwens. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 33. Tackled by WMC at MOH 36.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(13:35 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to WMC 38 for 26 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 38.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(13:00 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by K.Davis at WMC 38. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Barnes; D.Jackson at WMC 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23(12:27 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to WMC 11 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 11(11:52 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to WMC 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes; D.Ware at WMC 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIAOH 6(11:15 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to WMC 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; W.Dabney at WMC 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIAOH 6(10:29 - 1st) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MIAOH 13(10:23 - 1st) G.Nicholson 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Beattie Holder-A.Bevelhimer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(10:20 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at WMC 33.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WMICH 33(9:44 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 33(9:38 - 1st) M.Hrabowski rushed to WMC 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; M.Salopek at WMC 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(9:03 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at WMC 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 36(8:29 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at WMC 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 44(8:00 - 1st) T.Bourguet rushed to WMC 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hilton at WMC 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(7:28 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 46. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 46. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Johnson at MOH 45.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WMICH 45(7:06 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 45(7:03 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to MOH 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Suttle at MOH 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(6:29 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to MOH 43. Catch made by S.Tyler at MOH 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 38(5:52 - 1st) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to MOH 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Johnson at MOH 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(5:19 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 31(5:16 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to MOH 31. Catch made by J.Galloway at MOH 31. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Johnson at MOH 22.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WMICH 22(4:39 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to MOH 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek; B.Ugwu at MOH 22.
|No Good
4 & 1 - WMICH 29(4:00 - 1st) P.Domschke 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Bouwens Holder-N.Mihalic.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 22(3:55 - 1st) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 22(3:52 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 28 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jackson at MOH 28.
|Sack
3 & 4 - MIAOH 28(3:15 - 1st) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 20 for -8 yards (C.Moment)
|Punt
4 & 12 - MIAOH 20(2:38 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 36 yards to WMC 44 Center-B.Beattie. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(2:32 - 1st) T.Bourguet rushed to MOH 45 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Johnson at MOH 45.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(2:02 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to MOH 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Ugwu at MOH 47.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WMICH 47(1:30 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WMICH 47(1:25 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|Punt
4 & 12 - WMICH 47(1:21 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts yards to WMC 47 Center-B.Bouwens. MOH blocked the kick. MOH recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by WMC at MOH 47.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(1:14 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 45. Catch made by M.Marshall at MOH 45. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jackson at MOH 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 50(0:40 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to WMC 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(0:04 - 1st) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 43(15:00 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to WMC 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; M.Kneeland at WMC 47.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MIAOH 47(14:15 - 2nd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|Punt
4 & 14 - MIAOH 47(14:10 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 33 yards to WMC 14 Center-B.Beattie. A.Sambucci returned punt from the WMC 14. Tackled by J.Walker at WMC 15.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 15(14:03 - 2nd) M.Hrabowski rushed to WMC 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at WMC 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 16(13:31 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 16. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 16. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Johnson at WMC 22.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 22(12:59 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl at WMC 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(12:27 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; M.Dowell at WMC 28.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WMICH 28(11:45 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WMICH 28(11:41 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WMICH 28(11:37 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 39 yards to MOH 33 Center-B.Bouwens. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 33. Tackled by Z.Barnes; B.Bouwens at MOH 44.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(11:22 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at MOH 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 46(10:40 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; B.Fiske at MOH 50.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - MIAOH 50(9:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on MOH-M.Hippenhammer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - MIAOH 45(9:40 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 45. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WMC at MOH 49.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAOH 49(9:00 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 31 yards to WMC 20 Center-B.Beattie. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(8:53 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl at WMC 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 26(8:13 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 26. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 26. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Johnson at WMC 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(7:42 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 32(7:36 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at WMC 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 36(7:03 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 36. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at WMC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(6:26 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 45(6:22 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Ugwu at WMC 44.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - WMICH 44(5:36 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 38 for yards (MOH) PENALTY on MOH-C.Woullard Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(5:26 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to MOH 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WMICH 38(4:43 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 38(4:39 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to MOH 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl at MOH 34.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WMICH 42(3:55 - 2nd) P.Domschke 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bouwens Holder-N.Mihalic.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 2nd) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(3:50 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 25. Catch made by M.Marshall at MOH 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MOH 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(3:22 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 48. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 48. Gain of 5 yards. M.Hippenhammer ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIAOH 47(2:57 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to WMC 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 47.
|-3 YD
3 & 5 - MIAOH 47(1:59 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to WMC 50 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at WMC 50.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIAOH 50(1:52 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 23 yards to WMC 27 Center-B.Beattie. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(1:46 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 19 for -8 yards (MOH)
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - WMICH 19(1:43 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; B.Ugwu at WMC 21.
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - WMICH 21(1:37 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Johnson at WMC 22.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WMICH 22(0:48 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts yards to MOH 23 Center-B.Bouwens. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 23. Pushed out of bounds by WMC at MOH 37. PENALTY on MOH-C.Rogers Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 37(0:38 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 46. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at WMC 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - WMICH 46(0:17 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 46. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Salopek at WMC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(0:08 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 37(0:06 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to MOH 37. Catch made by J.Galloway at MOH 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Johnson at MOH 29.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(0:04 - 2nd) P.Domschke 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bouwens Holder-N.Mihalic.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 25. Catch made by M.Marshall at MOH 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by WMC at MOH 29. PENALTY on WMC-D.Jackson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(14:47 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 35. Catch made by J.Walker at MOH 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MOH 43.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - MIAOH 43(14:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on WMC-A.Carter Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(14:12 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for K.Mozee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 48(13:52 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes; A.Carter at MOH 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - MIAOH 48(13:14 - 3rd) B.Gabbert rushed to WMC 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIAOH 46(12:37 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 46 yards to WMC End Zone Center-B.Beattie. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(12:25 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kimpson at WMC 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 23(11:51 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kimpson at WMC 26.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 26(11:04 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 26. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 26. Gain of 14 yards. J.Galloway ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(10:43 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Ugwu at WMC 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 42(10:12 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 42. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Kimpson at WMC 48.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 48(9:35 - 3rd) M.Hrabowski rushed to MOH 37 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Kimpson at MOH 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 37(9:15 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 37(9:05 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to MOH 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at MOH 33.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 33(8:27 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to MOH 33. Catch made by A.Sambucci at MOH 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(8:02 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to MOH 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at MOH 25. Gain of 5 yards. C.Crooms ran out of bounds.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 20(7:18 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to MOH End Zone for 20 yards. S.Tyler for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 3rd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 3rd) P.Domschke kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(7:15 - 3rd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; B.Fiske at MOH 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 26(6:39 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 26. Catch made by J.Coldiron at MOH 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at MOH 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(6:03 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MIAOH 37(5:57 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 32 for -5 yards (A.Carter) B.Gabbert FUMBLES forced by A.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-R.Selig at MOH 32. Tackled by WMC at MOH 32.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(5:52 - 3rd) T.Bourguet rushed to MOH 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at MOH 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(5:20 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to MOH 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WMICH 20(4:44 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WMICH 20(4:31 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WMICH 27(4:29 - 3rd) P.Domschke 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bouwens Holder-N.Mihalic.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 3rd) P.Domschke kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(4:24 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 25. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lovely at MOH 30. PENALTY on WMC-K.Lovely Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(4:14 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 45. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 39.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 39(3:30 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to WMC 39. Catch made by M.Marshall at WMC 39. Gain of 14 yards. M.Marshall ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(3:05 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 25(2:57 - 3rd) T.Shelton rushed to WMC 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney; B.Fiske at WMC 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - MIAOH 24(2:20 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to WMC 24. Catch made by J.Walker at WMC 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 20.
|+2 YD
4 & 5 - MIAOH 20(1:35 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to WMC 20. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at WMC 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 18.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 18(1:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on MOH-C.Shaffer Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 33(1:28 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at WMC 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(1:00 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 48. Catch made by K.Mack at WMC 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at MOH 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(0:31 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to MOH 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl; M.Salopek at MOH 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 36(15:00 - 4th) M.Hrabowski rushed to MOH 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kimpson at MOH 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 35(14:22 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to MOH 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.McWood; C.Suttle at MOH 34.
|No Good
4 & 4 - WMICH 41(13:40 - 4th) P.Domschke 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Bouwens Holder-N.Mihalic.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34(13:36 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 34. Catch made by J.Coldiron at MOH 34. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(13:05 - 4th) B.Gabbert rushed to WMC 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - MIAOH 33(12:48 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass complete to WMC 33. Catch made by J.Coldiron at WMC 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Garner; R.Selig at WMC 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 21(12:42 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall (K.Lovely).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 21(12:41 - 4th) B.Gabbert rushed to WMC 11 for 10 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 11(12:35 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to WMC 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIAOH 9(12:05 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for J.Walker.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIAOH 9(12:00 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+9 YD
4 & Goal - MIAOH 9(11:46 - 4th) B.Gabbert rushed to WMC End Zone for 9 yards. B.Gabbert for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 4th) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 4th) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(11:44 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Hilton; C.Woullard at WMC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WMICH 26(11:13 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WMICH 26(11:07 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci (J.Kimpson).
|Punt
4 & 9 - WMICH 26(10:59 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 42 yards to MOH 32 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(10:52 - 4th) B.Gabbert rushed to MOH 47 for 15 yards. Tackled by WMC at MOH 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(10:22 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 46 for -1 yards (C.Moment)
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MIAOH 46(9:43 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 46. Catch made by J.Coldiron at MOH 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 49.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 49(9:02 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by J.Walker at WMC 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(8:51 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass complete to WMC 36. Catch made by K.Tracy at WMC 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 34.
|Sack
2 & 8 - MIAOH 34(8:17 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert sacked at WMC 36 for -2 yards (B.Fiske)
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAOH 36(7:43 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert sacked at WMC 46 for -10 yards (Z.Barnes; J.Nobles)
|Punt
4 & 20 - MIAOH 46(7:16 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 37 yards to WMC 9 Center-B.Beattie. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 9(7:07 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Woullard; J.Kimpson at WMC 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 10(6:11 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Nardone at WMC 11. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 11(6:01 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 11. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at WMC 17.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WMICH 17(5:25 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 27 yards to WMC 44 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(5:18 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 44(5:11 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for R.Virgil.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAOH 44(5:06 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 49 for -7 yards (C.Moment; A.Carter)
|Punt
4 & 17 - MIAOH 49(4:30 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 42 yards to WMC 9 Center-B.Beattie. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 9(4:24 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at WMC 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 12(4:03 - 4th) T.Bourguet rushed to WMC 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl; J.Kimpson at WMC 13.
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 13(2:57 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 39 for 26 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at WMC 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(2:16 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at WMC 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 41(2:11 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Woullard at WMC 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 42(2:07 - 4th) T.Bourguet rushed to WMC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at WMC 45.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WMICH 45(2:01 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 46 yards to MOH 9 Center-B.Bouwens. Downed by WMC.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 9(1:43 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for MOH. PENALTY on MOH-B.Gabbert Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
2 & 18 - MIAOH 1(1:43 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 1. Catch made by M.Marshall at MOH 1. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at MOH 16.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - MIAOH 16(1:39 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 16. Catch made by M.Marshall at MOH 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at MOH 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27(1:30 - 4th) PENALTY on MOH-B.Jackson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - MIAOH 22(1:30 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 22. Catch made by M.Marshall at MOH 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at MOH 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(1:22 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 37. Catch made by M.Marshall at MOH 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at MOH 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(1:15 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for J.Coldiron.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - MIAOH 31(0:09 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for MOH.
