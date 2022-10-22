|
No. 6 Alabama's defense stymies No. 24 MSU, 30-6
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama's defense came one play from a shutout a week after losing in a shootout.
It wasn't quite good enough for the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide's defense.
Bryce Young passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns and Alabama's defense continued its domination of No. 24 Mississippi State in a 30-6 victory Saturday night - despite the last-play touchdown.
Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and his teammates weren't happy about it.
''We've just got to finish,'' To'oTo'o said. ''We wanted to shut them out with a zero. We weren't super mad, but kind of disappointed with ourselves.''
The Tide (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rebounded from their first loss of the season, a 52-49 defeat to No. 3 Tennessee. Alabama defenders got a measure of redemption after giving up more points than any Alabama team since 1907.
The Tide appears back on track after the loss, especially the defense.
''It wasn't always perfect execution. But to me, that's a start,'' Tide coach Nick Saban. ''It's kind of time to answer the bell and now the challenge is we need to build on that.''
The normally prolific Will Rogers and the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-3) still couldn't reach the end zone against Alabama until the final play. It was the first touchdown Mississippi State had managed against the Tide in three meetings under coach Mike Leach, getting outscored (120-15).
Rogers completed 30 of 60 passes for 231 yards. Jo'quavious Marks scored on a 1-yard run to end the game. Young completed 21 of 35 passes with a couple of long ones on scrambles, including a 31-yard TD to JoJo Earle.
''I didn't think we played well at all,'' Leach said. ''I'll tell you one thing that they do that gives us trouble: We've got some guys that are afraid of the jersey that says Alabama on it. We spend a lot of time frightened of their jerseys.
''You want to scare some of the guys on our team, put an Alabama jersey on. It'll scare the hell out of them.''
This one didn't turn into a showdown of star quarterbacks, however, but a statement game for `Bama's defense. The Tide, which started LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks for the first time, had 15 pass breakups and four sacks after getting victimized by the Volunteers.
Ricks, who didn't play against Tennessee, and fellow cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry each broke up four passes.
''The defense played amazing, lights out,'' Young said.
Alabama has won the last four meetings at Bryant-Denny Stadium by a combined 136-9.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State has now dropped two straight games. The Bulldogs had failed fourth-down calls from the Tide's 15 and its own 30 in the first half. They went for it on fourth down six times, converting three.
Alabama: The Tide cleaned up its act after getting flagged a school-record 17 times against Tennessee. Alabama committed three penalties for 20 yards. But the Tide only gained 29 yards on 27 rushes, counting sacks.
REMEMBERING SAM
Mississippi State wore ''SW 78'' stickers on their helmets in honor of Sam Westmoreland, a freshman offensive lineman who died on Wednesday. There was a moment of silence before the game. The coroner said no foul play was suspected but didn't release details.
ALABAMA ABSENCES
Alabama defensive tackles DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis watched the game in street clothes, with Dale wearing a boot on his left leg. Linebacker Deontae Lawson also didn't play. However, wide receiver Jermaine Burton started after Alabama looked into a postgame incident where he appeared to strike a female Tennessee fan coming off the field in a wild scene.
Saban said they have him in a counseling program, stressing that it's not about anger management but ''about having the proper respect for other people. I didn't think it was necessary to suspend the guy.''
UP NEXT
Alabama visits LSU on Nov. 5.
Mississippi State hosts Auburn on Nov. 5
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|21
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-22
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|3-6
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|293
|290
|Total Plays
|87
|64
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|29
|Rush Attempts
|26
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|1.1
|Yards Passing
|231
|261
|Comp. - Att.
|30-61
|22-37
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|10-100
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.5
|6-37.0
|Return Yards
|3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|231
|PASS YDS
|261
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|29
|
|
|293
|TOTAL YDS
|290
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|30/60
|231
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|14
|8
|73
|0
|20
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|3
|3
|46
|0
|21
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|9
|5
|34
|0
|10
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|7
|2
|24
|0
|12
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|6
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|6
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|5
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|4
|4
|11
|0
|9
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 CB
|D. Richardson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Page 16 LB
|D. Page
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DE
|R. Charlton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Banks 1 CB
|M. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 DE
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ellington 10 S
|C. Ellington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 0 S
|J. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|4
|40.0
|1
|60
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|2
|41.5
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|2
|21.0
|28
|0
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|2
|27.5
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|10
|37
|1
|19
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|6
|9
|0
|5
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|6
|7
|0
|3
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|4
|-13
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|5
|3
|74
|0
|40
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|4
|2
|40
|0
|23
|
J. Earle 10 WR
|J. Earle
|5
|3
|38
|1
|31
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|6
|4
|33
|0
|13
|
T. Holden 11 WR
|T. Holden
|3
|2
|23
|1
|17
|
T. Harrell 8 WR
|T. Harrell
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
C. Leary 12 WR
|C. Leary
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Payne Jr. 44 DL
|D. Payne Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burroughs 98 DL
|J. Burroughs
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 7 DB
|E. Ricks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 23 DB
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|3/3
|50
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|6
|37.0
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:55 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Ricks H.To'oTo'o at MSST 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 31(14:18 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burroughs at MSST 34. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MISSST 34(13:22 - 1st) G.Georgopoulos punts 44 yards to BAMA 22 Center-H.Hammond. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(13:14 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at BAMA 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - BAMA 20(12:45 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Watson T.Wheat at BAMA 27.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAMA 27(12:02 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for R.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BAMA 27(11:56 - 1st) J.Burnip punts yards to MSST 22 Center-K.Hibbett. Downed by E.Henderson. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BAMA 22(11:43 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 50 yards to MSST 28 Center-K.Hibbett. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(11:36 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Turner T.Smith at MSST 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 31(11:12 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 38 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hellams at MSST 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(10:52 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at MSST 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 38(10:21 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 38. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at MSST 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(10:01 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 50. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at BAMA 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 46(9:30 - 1st) S.Price rushed to BAMA 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 43(8:50 - 1st) S.Price rushed to BAMA 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Young at BAMA 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(8:23 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to BAMA 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Payne at BAMA 36.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 36(7:53 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 36. Catch made by A.Williams at BAMA 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(7:11 - 1st) W.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at BAMA 19. Intercepted by K.McKinstry at BAMA 19. Tackled by MSST at BAMA 19. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 22(7:11 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - MISSST 22(7:05 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to BAMA 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams J.Burroughs at BAMA 15.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - MISSST 15(6:18 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(6:15 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 15. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 15. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Wheat N.Watson at BAMA 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(5:47 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson E.Forbes at BAMA 29.
|+40 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 29(5:17 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 29. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 29. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at MSST 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(4:55 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to MSST 31. Catch made by J.Earle at MSST 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 31(4:23 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|+31 YD
3 & 10 - BAMA 31(4:12 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to MSST 31. Catch made by J.Earle at MSST 31. Gain of 31 yards. J.Earle for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:57 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 58 yards from BAMA 35 to the MSST 7. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Arnold at MSST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(3:50 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 35(3:45 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Young J.Battle at MSST 41.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 41(3:12 - 1st) S.Price rushed to BAMA 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(2:54 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 47. Catch made by R.Harvey at BAMA 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(2:28 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 40. Catch made by S.Price at BAMA 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at BAMA 39.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MISSST 39(1:47 - 1st) S.Price rushed to BAMA 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Turner H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 39.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - MISSST 39(1:00 - 1st) W.Rogers rushed to BAMA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Young at BAMA 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(0:15 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 36. Catch made by R.Thomas at BAMA 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at BAMA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MISSST 27(15:00 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISSST 27(14:55 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MISSST 27(14:51 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to BAMA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at BAMA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:15 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:11 - 2nd) S.Price rushed to BAMA 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at BAMA 26.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISSST 26(13:32 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|No Good
4 & 12 - MISSST 32(13:26 - 2nd) M.Biscardi 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Hammond Holder-G.Georgopoulos.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(13:21 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 26. Catch made by R.Williams at BAMA 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at BAMA 30.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 30(12:44 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 30. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at BAMA 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(12:21 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for BAMA. PENALTY on MSST-E.Forbes Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. PENALTY on MSST-J.Davis Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(12:12 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to MSST 36 for yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 36. PENALTY on MSST-J.Harris Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - BAMA 34(11:50 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for I.Bond. PENALTY on MSST-J.Matthews Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(11:44 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to MSST End Zone for 19 yards. J.Gibbs for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 59 yards from BAMA 35 to the MSST 6. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Battle; K.Jackson at MSST 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(11:31 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at MSST 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 24(11:00 - 2nd) S.Price rushed to MSST 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Turner; D.Hellams at MSST 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISSST 29(10:14 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MISSST 29(10:06 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(10:03 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by T.Holden at MSST 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(9:44 - 2nd) R.Williams rushed to MSST 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davis T.Wheat at MSST 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 12(9:12 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to MSST 12. Catch made by R.Williams at MSST 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Watson E.Forbes at MSST 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - BAMA 6(8:27 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to MSST 6. Catch made by T.Holden at MSST 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Holden for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 53 yards from BAMA 35 to the MSST 12. Fair catch by S.Price.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(8:19 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(8:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-J.Calvin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - MISSST 20(8:12 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at MSST 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MISSST 28(7:38 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MISSST 28(7:32 - 2nd) A.Trafford punts 60 yards to BAMA 12 Center-H.Hammond. Downed by L.Griffin.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(7:19 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at BAMA 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAMA 13(6:44 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+23 YD
3 & 9 - BAMA 13(6:38 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 13. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 13. Gain of 23 yards. J.Burton ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(5:55 - 2nd) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Page at BAMA 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 39(5:17 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at BAMA 44.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 44(4:41 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 44. Catch made by J.Earle at BAMA 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(4:18 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks. PENALTY on MSST-N.Pickering Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(4:13 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to MSST 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Forbes at MSST 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 31(3:47 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to MSST 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Page at MSST 32.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAMA 32(3:05 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Earle.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BAMA 40(2:58 - 2nd) W.Reichard 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35 to the MSST 2. S.Price returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Jackson at MSST 34.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:48 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 29 for -5 yards (B.Branch)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MISSST 29(2:16 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MISSST 29(2:10 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|Punt
4 & 15 - MISSST 29(2:04 - 2nd) A.Trafford punts 16 yards to MSST 45 Center-H.Hammond. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(1:57 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to MSST 45. Catch made by K.Prentice at MSST 45. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at MSST 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - BAMA 47(1:31 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by K.Prentice at MSST 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 44.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAMA 44(1:24 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BAMA 44(1:13 - 2nd) J.Burnip punts 21 yards to MSST 23 Center-K.Hibbett. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(1:06 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 23. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at MSST 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 30(0:43 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at MSST 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(0:28 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 33 for -2 yards (W.Anderson)
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MISSST 33(0:20 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - MISSST 33(0:16 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 33. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 33. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(0:11 - 2nd) W.Rogers spikes the ball.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 46(0:09 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 46. Catch made by R.Thomas at BAMA 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at BAMA 39.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISSST 39(0:03 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 46 for -15 yards (D.Turner; J.Burroughs)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Young scrambles to BAMA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at BAMA 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:37 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; N.Watson at BAMA 27.
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 27(13:59 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 27. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MSST at BAMA 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(13:42 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Forbes; C.Young at BAMA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAMA 47(13:05 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BAMA 47(12:56 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BAMA 47(12:47 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 34 yards to MSST 19 Center-K.Hibbett. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 19(12:40 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 19(12:37 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 19. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Battle; H.To'oTo'o at MSST 25.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 25(12:04 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at MSST 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(11:49 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 32(11:32 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 28 for yards (B.Young) W.Rogers FUMBLES forced by B.Young. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-T.Smith at MSST 28. Tackled by MSST at MSST 23. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - MISSST 32(11:32 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 32. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at MSST 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(11:10 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 44. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams; H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(10:56 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 45. Catch made by R.Harvey at BAMA 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 40.
|Sack
2 & 5 - MISSST 40(10:18 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at BAMA 48 for -8 yards (D.Hellams)
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - MISSST 48(9:38 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 48. Catch made by J.Robinson at BAMA 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 29.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(9:11 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 29. Catch made by S.Price at BAMA 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 31.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MISSST 31(8:42 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MISSST 31(8:17 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - MISSST 31(8:13 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(8:06 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at BAMA 43.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(7:56 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 43. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(7:20 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 44(7:10 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to MSST 44. Catch made by I.Bond at MSST 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at MSST 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 36(6:40 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to MSST 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young at MSST 31.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(6:27 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at MSST 40 for -9 yards (N.Watson)
|Sack
2 & 19 - BAMA 40(5:49 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at MSST 46 for -6 yards (R.Charlton) B.Young FUMBLES forced by R.Charlton. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-B.Young at MSST 46. Tackled by MSST at MSST 46.
|No Gain
3 & 25 - BAMA 46(4:37 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for T.Holden.
|Punt
4 & 25 - BAMA 46(4:32 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 36 yards to MSST 10 Center-K.Hibbett. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 10(4:25 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 10. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at MSST 15.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MISSST 15(4:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 15. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 15. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Payne at MSST 15.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MISSST 15(3:26 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MISSST 15(3:20 - 3rd) G.Georgopoulos punts 42 yards to BAMA 43 Center-H.Hammond. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(3:12 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 43(3:08 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Pickering T.Wheat at BAMA 45.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAMA 45(2:29 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Earle.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAMA 45(2:24 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 41 yards to MSST 14 Center-K.Hibbett. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 14. Z.Thomas FUMBLES forced by BAMA. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-J.Moody at MSST 17. Tackled by MSST at MSST 17.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(2:14 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to MSST 17. Catch made by J.Gibbs at MSST 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 9.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 9(1:45 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to MSST 14 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSST 14.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - BAMA 14(1:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSST-C.Young Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAMA 9(0:54 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to MSST 9 for yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 9. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Offensive Facemask 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAMA 4(0:24 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|-11 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 4(0:18 - 3rd) BAMA rushed to MSST 15 for -11 yards. BAMA FUMBLES forced by MSST. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-R.Williams at MSST 15. Tackled by MSST at MSST 15.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BAMA 15(15:00 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - BAMA 23(14:54 - 4th) W.Reichard 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35 to the MSST 4. S.Price returns the kickoff. Tackled by Q.Robinson at MSST 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(14:31 - 4th) S.Price rushed to MSST 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Burroughs at MSST 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 29(14:05 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by S.Price at MSST 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burroughs at MSST 32.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MISSST 32(13:33 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MISSST 32(13:28 - 4th) A.Trafford punts 40 yards to BAMA 28 Center-H.Hammond. Downed by D.Lawrence.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(13:16 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Johnson at BAMA 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 35(12:45 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at BAMA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(12:16 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 38(12:04 - 4th) B.Young scrambles to BAMA 40 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Pickering at BAMA 40.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 40(11:26 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 40. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at MSST 42. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(11:09 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to MSST 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at MSST 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - BAMA 30(10:42 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to MSST 30. Catch made by C.Latu at MSST 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat; J.Green at MSST 19.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 19(10:03 - 4th) R.Williams rushed to MSST 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Pickering at MSST 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BAMA 28(9:33 - 4th) W.Reichard 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(9:13 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at MSST 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(8:58 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 25 - MISSST 23(8:48 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 23. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at MSST 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - MISSST 31(8:18 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to MSST 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at MSST 37.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MISSST 37(7:44 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MISSST 37(7:23 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts 41 yards to BAMA 22 Center-H.Hammond. Downed by MSST.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(7:23 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Page at BAMA 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - BAMA 19(6:26 - 4th) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Ellington at BAMA 22.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - BAMA 22(5:46 - 4th) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 22. Catch made by T.Harrell at BAMA 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Banks at BAMA 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(5:30 - 4th) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at BAMA 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 35(4:59 - 4th) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at BAMA 36.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAMA 36(4:18 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for C.Leary.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAMA 36(4:05 - 4th) J.Burnip punts 40 yards to MSST 24 Center-K.Hibbett. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(3:58 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 24. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at MSST 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MISSST 29(3:33 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MISSST 29(3:24 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - MISSST 29(3:19 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MSST 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(3:06 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 39. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Ricks at MSST 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 44(2:39 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to MSST 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by BAMA at MSST 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(2:06 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 50. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 50. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Payne at MSST 50.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 50(1:46 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISSST 50(1:40 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - MISSST 50(1:35 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 50. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 50. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at BAMA 37. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(1:26 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 37. Catch made by R.Thomas at BAMA 37. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 17(1:08 - 4th) S.Price rushed to BAMA 8 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at BAMA 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISSST 8(0:30 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Calvin.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MISSST 8(0:09 - 4th) PENALTY on MSST-MSST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - MISSST 13(0:09 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 13. Catch made by S.Price at BAMA 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 4.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MISSST 4(0:06 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 2(0:00 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 2. Catch made by R.Thomas at BAMA 2. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 1(0:01 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to BAMA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Marks for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
