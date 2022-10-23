|
|
|UTAHST
|WYO
Swen's 3 rushing TDs help Wyoming beat Utah State 28-14
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) Titus Swen ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries and D.Q. James added 10 carries for 120 yards to help Wyoming beat Utah State 28-14 Saturday night.
Swen scored on a 30-yard run with 5:02 left in the first quarter and his 5-yard scoring run with 8:01 to go in the first half made it 14-0.
Utah State (3-4, 2-1 Mountain West) trimmed its deficit to 17-13 when Calvin Tyler Jr. capped seven-play, 62-yard drive with a 31-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter but John Hoyland - who made a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half - kicked a 51-yard field goal about 4 minutes later and Swen capped the scoring with a 6-yard TD run with 4:11 to play.
Bishop Davenport completed 17 of 26 passes for 104 yards with an interception and added a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Aggies.
Wyoming finished with 529 total yards - including 330 yards rushing on 50 carries - while limiting Utah State to 217.
---
|
C. Tyler Jr.
4 RB
83 RuYds, RuTD, 15 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
T. Swen
2 RB
160 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 5 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|28
|Rushing
|7
|19
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|217
|530
|Total Plays
|62
|76
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|331
|Rush Attempts
|37
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|6.6
|Yards Passing
|104
|199
|Comp. - Att.
|16-25
|13-26
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|5-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-50.6
|5-39.4
|Return Yards
|0
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|104
|PASS YDS
|199
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|331
|
|
|217
|TOTAL YDS
|530
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Davenport 7 QB
|B. Davenport
|17/26
|104
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|15
|83
|1
|31
|
B. Davenport 7 QB
|B. Davenport
|19
|19
|1
|14
|
R. Briggs 22 RB
|R. Briggs
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|8
|5
|45
|0
|16
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|6
|5
|21
|0
|9
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|2
|2
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Sterzer 83 TE
|J. Sterzer
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Rowan 26 WR
|K. Rowan
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Briggs 22 RB
|R. Briggs
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Moa 40 LB
|S. Moa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|8
|50.6
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|2
|28.5
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|13/26
|199
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|28
|160
|3
|30
|
D. James 7 RB
|D. James
|10
|120
|0
|29
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|6
|29
|0
|13
|
W. Pelissier 83 WR
|W. Pelissier
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Braasch 22 RB
|J. Braasch
|4
|9
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|10
|6
|94
|0
|39
|
C. O'Brien 88 TE
|C. O'Brien
|1
|1
|46
|0
|46
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|6
|3
|39
|0
|16
|
J. Cobbs 8 WR
|J. Cobbs
|5
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Marcotte 82 TE
|J. Marcotte
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Marquez 20 WR
|R. Marquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|2-2
|3.0
|0
|
O. Omotosho 44 DE
|O. Omotosho
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
I. White 42 S
|I. White
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Siders 86 DE
|B. Siders
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
W. Ekeler 31 S
|W. Ekeler
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|2/3
|51
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Stewart 39 P
|C. Stewart
|5
|39.4
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Stone 4 CB
|C. Stone
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37(14:18 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 39(13:43 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 39. Catch made by T.Swen at WYO 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 44(13:00 - 1st) A.Peasley rushed to WYO 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 49(12:43 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 49(12:39 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to UTS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 49.
|Sack
3 & 8 - WYO 49(11:50 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley sacked at WYO 49 for -2 yards (A.Vongphachanh)
|Punt
4 & 10 - WYO 49(11:12 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 36 yards to UTS 15 Center-WYO. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15(11:05 - 1st) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 15. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 24(10:43 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(10:28 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UTAHST 28(9:58 - 1st) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 28. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 33.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAHST 33(9:44 - 1st) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UTAHST 33(9:41 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 56 yards to WYO 11 Center-UTS. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 11(9:37 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 12(9:10 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 16.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WYO 16(8:27 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WYO 16(8:22 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 36 yards to UTS 48 Center-WYO. Fair catch by C.Jones. PENALTY on UTS-M.Alford Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(8:16 - 1st) T.Vaughn rushed to UTS 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 43(7:55 - 1st) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 43. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 46(7:36 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 47.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UTAHST 47(7:03 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 53 yards to WYO End Zone Center-UTS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 20(6:56 - 1st) PENALTY on WYO-N.Tulafono False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+46 YD
1 & 15 - WYO 15(6:56 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 15. Catch made by C.O'Brien at WYO 15. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 39(6:26 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to UTS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 37(5:50 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to UTS 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 30(5:10 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to UTS End Zone for 30 yards. T.Swen for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:02 - 1st) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(5:02 - 1st) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 33.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 33(4:39 - 1st) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 30(4:17 - 1st) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 30. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(3:59 - 1st) B.Davenport scrambles to UTS 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAHST 37(3:22 - 1st) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - UTAHST 37(3:21 - 1st) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 37. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 37. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at UTS 50.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50(2:57 - 1st) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 50. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - UTAHST 47(2:26 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to WYO 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 49.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UTAHST 49(1:51 - 1st) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UTAHST 49(1:42 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 49 yards to WYO End Zone Center-UTS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20(1:35 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 23(0:55 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - WYO 23(0:48 - 1st) PENALTY on WYO-A.Peasley Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - WYO 18(0:48 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 18. Catch made by T.Welch at WYO 18. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 34(0:07 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - WYO 33(15:00 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 34.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - WYO 34(14:17 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 34. Catch made by W.Wieland at WYO 34. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 44(13:57 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 44(13:54 - 2nd) J.Braasch rushed to UTS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 42.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WYO 42(13:09 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Welch.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WYO 42(13:05 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 42 yards to UTS End Zone Center-WYO. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(12:58 - 2nd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 20(12:52 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 22.
|Sack
3 & 8 - UTAHST 22(12:19 - 2nd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport sacked at UTS 14 for -8 yards (D.Harris)
|Punt
4 & 16 - UTAHST 14(11:42 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 53 yards to WYO 33 Center-UTS. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 33(11:38 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 33(11:00 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 33. Catch made by J.Marcotte at WYO 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 37.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 37(10:13 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 48(9:40 - 2nd) D.James rushed to UTS 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 38.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38(9:05 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to UTS 38. Catch made by T.Welch at UTS 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 22(8:29 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to UTS 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 17.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 17(8:18 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to UTS 5 for 12 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - WYO 5(8:12 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to UTS End Zone for 5 yards. T.Swen for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 2nd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(8:01 - 2nd) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 27(7:32 - 2nd) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 27. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(7:16 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 35.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UTAHST 35(6:51 - 2nd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport sacked at UTS 28 for -7 yards (B.Siders; I.White)
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - UTAHST 28(6:35 - 2nd) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 28. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 38.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAHST 38(6:00 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 45 yards to WYO 17 Center-UTS. W.Wieland MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-J.Nance at WYO 17. Tackled by WYO at WYO 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17(5:53 - 2nd) B.Davenport rushed to WYO 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 17.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 17(5:12 - 2nd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport sacked at WYO 20 for -3 yards (J.Bertagnole; D.Harris)
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - UTAHST 20(4:22 - 2nd) B.Davenport pass complete to WYO 20. Catch made by C.Tyler at WYO 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAHST 5(3:55 - 2nd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UTAHST 5(3:52 - 2nd) B.Davenport rushed to WYO End Zone for 5 yards. B.Davenport for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 2nd) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 25(3:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on WYO-N.Tulafono False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WYO 20(3:48 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 20.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - WYO 20(3:06 - 2nd) A.Peasley scrambles to WYO 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WYO 33(2:31 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 36(2:00 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Welch.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 36(1:54 - 2nd) J.Braasch rushed to WYO 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 35.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WYO 35(1:48 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WYO 35(1:43 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 44 yards to UTS 21 Center-WYO. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21(1:34 - 2nd) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 21. Catch made by R.Briggs at UTS 21. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 19.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UTAHST 19(1:18 - 2nd) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 19.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - UTAHST 19(0:44 - 2nd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff. PENALTY on WYO-D.Harris Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 24(0:33 - 2nd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTAHST 24(0:29 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 52 yards to WYO 24 Center-UTS. Downed by UTS.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24(0:19 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 24. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 35.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35(0:14 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 35. Catch made by W.Wieland at WYO 35. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 26(0:07 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - WYO 33(0:03 - 2nd) J.Hoyland 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Hoyland kicks 61 yards from WYO 35 to the UTS 4. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by WYO at UTS 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(14:53 - 3rd) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 34(14:34 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 36.
|Int
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(14:11 - 3rd) B.Davenport pass INTERCEPTED at WYO 25. Intercepted by W.Ekeler at WYO 25. Tackled by UTS at WYO 23.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 23(14:05 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 30(13:27 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 33(12:53 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 33. Catch made by W.Wieland at WYO 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44(12:24 - 3rd) D.James rushed to UTS 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 45(11:46 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for R.Marquez.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 45(11:41 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to UTS 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 39(11:02 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to UTS 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 38.
|No Good
4 & 3 - WYO 45(10:20 - 3rd) J.Hoyland 55 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(10:15 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 43(9:48 - 3rd) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 46(9:25 - 3rd) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 47.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 47(8:51 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to WYO 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(8:34 - 3rd) B.Davenport scrambles to WYO 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 45(7:54 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to WYO 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(7:14 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to WYO End Zone for 31 yards. C.Tyler for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 3rd) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the WYO End Zone. C.Stone returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTS at WYO 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 14(7:02 - 3rd) D.James rushed to WYO 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - WYO 23(6:25 - 3rd) A.Peasley rushed to WYO 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 31(5:51 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 31. Catch made by W.Wieland at WYO 31. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTS at WYO 35.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 35(5:15 - 3rd) W.Pelissier rushed to WYO 48 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTS at WYO 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 48(4:43 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to UTS 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 45(4:03 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to UTS 45. Catch made by W.Wieland at UTS 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 38. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38(3:46 - 3rd) J.Braasch rushed to UTS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 34.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WYO 34(3:21 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WYO 34(3:15 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WYO 41(3:11 - 3rd) J.Hoyland 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 3rd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(3:06 - 3rd) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 28(2:46 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 30.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 30(2:05 - 3rd) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 30. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(1:42 - 3rd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for N.Davis.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 39(1:35 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 42.
|Sack
3 & 7 - UTAHST 42(1:00 - 3rd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport sacked at UTS 41 for -1 yards (O.Omotosho)
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAHST 41(0:21 - 3rd) S.Kotsanlee punts 59 yards to WYO End Zone Center-UTS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 20(0:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on WYO-Z.Watts False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - WYO 15(0:15 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 20.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 20(15:00 - 4th) D.James rushed to WYO 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35(14:21 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 35. Catch made by W.Wieland at WYO 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 46(13:51 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 46. Catch made by T.Welch at WYO 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 47(13:16 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to UTS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 43(12:51 - 4th) D.James rushed to UTS 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WYO 41(12:04 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|Sack
3 & 8 - WYO 41(12:00 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley sacked at UTS 47 for -6 yards (S.Moa)
|Punt
4 & 14 - WYO 47(11:18 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 39 yards to UTS 8 Center-WYO. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 8(11:13 - 4th) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 22 for 14 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 22(10:56 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 26.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 26(10:32 - 4th) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 26. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42(10:07 - 4th) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 43(9:43 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 45.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 45(8:59 - 4th) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for J.Sterzer.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTAHST 45(8:56 - 4th) S.Kotsanlee punts 38 yards to WYO 17 Center-UTS. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 17(8:50 - 4th) D.James rushed to WYO 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 25(8:07 - 4th) D.James rushed to WYO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 28.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 28(7:31 - 4th) A.Peasley rushed to WYO 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by UTS at WYO 39.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 39(6:48 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to UTS 42 for 19 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 42(6:11 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Welch.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 42(6:04 - 4th) D.James rushed to UTS 13 for 29 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 13(5:21 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to UTS 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 10(4:38 - 4th) J.Braasch rushed to UTS 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - WYO 6(4:16 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to UTS End Zone for 6 yards. T.Swen for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:11 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Swen rushed to UTS 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 4th) J.Hoyland kicks 64 yards from WYO 35 to the UTS 1. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by WYO at UTS 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(4:02 - 4th) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UTAHST 45(3:42 - 4th) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 45. Catch made by C.Tyler at UTS 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 45(3:10 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(2:47 - 4th) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 48. Catch made by K.Rowan at UTS 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at UTS 50.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 50(2:23 - 4th) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport sacked at UTS 48 for -2 yards (D.Harris; J.Bertagnole)
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 48(2:16 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to WYO 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 45.
|Sack
4 & 3 - UTAHST 45(1:44 - 4th) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport sacked at WYO 47 for -2 yards (D.Harris)
