No. 2 Buckeyes catch fire late, pound bumbling Iowa 54-10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Iowa's top-10 defense could only do so much.
Once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes couldn't keep a lid on one of the flashiest offenses in the nation.
Stroud threw second-half touchdowns to four different receivers, and the second-ranked Buckeyes capitalized on six Iowa turnovers in a 54-10 thumping.
Tanner McCalister had two interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio State took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.
''Unfortunately, we never gave ourselves much of a chance,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
The game wasn't pretty for the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) until Stroud and Co. began to click.
''When you play a top-10 defense, it's not going to be fireworks every series,'' Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
''I think the story is about the defense and how well they played,'' he added.
Miyan Williams rushed for a first-half touchdown, and Stroud threw to Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Mitch Rossi for scores in the second half.
''The first half was kind of weird,'' Stroud said. ''In the first half, we just have to execute better. It's good to get that under our belts, though. The second half of the season is very tough, and you're going to have games when you're not really clicking early on, and you got to get it going. So once we got it going, I felt like we became the dynamic offense that we know. I just felt like we had some swagger back.''
On Iowa's first play from scrimmage, Spencer Petras threw right into the arms of McCalister. Ohio State took over at the Iowa 32 but had to settle for a 46-yard field goal.
On Ohio State's first play after an Iowa punt, defensive end Joe Evans came through the middle untouched and smashed into Stroud, who fumbled at his 11. Evans scooped it and trotted in for what would be Iowa's only touchdown.
Eichenberg's pick-6 gave Ohio State a 26-10 lead at halftime.
Alex Padilla took over for Petras in the third quarter and on the second play was picked off by McCalister at the Iowa 15.
Four plays later, Stroud roped a 6-yard TD pass to Harrison and extended the lead late in the third with a 13-yarder to Egbuka.
Stroud hit Fleming in stride tearing down the middle for a 79-yard TD - by far the prettiest play of the day - and then tossed a short scoring pass to Rossi.
''They have a quarterback who can put the ball on a dime,'' Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather said. ''Whatever plays they needed, he was able to put the ball on the money, and he's got one of the best receiving corps out there.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: The six turnovers were the most for Iowa since committing that many against Indiana in 2009. It was the most points allowed by Iowa since a 56-35 loss to Ohio State in 1995. The two quarterbacks combined to go 11 for 24 for just 81 yards and three interceptions.
Ohio State: Stroud took a while to get going but looked like his old self in the second half. He was 20 for 30 for 286 yards. He leads the nation with 28 touchdowns.
KICKING IT
Noah Ruggles contributed four field goals after kicking just two in the previous six games. He was 2 for 3 on field goals coming in. His 46-yarder in the first quarter was by far his longest of the season.
QUOTABLE
''When we play against Ohio State, we know they're going to have playmakers at every position, arguably the best quarterback in the nation and arguably the best receivers in the nation,'' Iowa All-America linebacker Jack Campbell said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Buckeyes should stay put at No. 2, ahead of Tennessee. No. 1 Georgia was idle.
UP NEXT
Iowa: Hosts Northwestern next Saturday.
Ohio State: At Penn State next Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|15
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|4
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-13
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|159
|360
|Total Plays
|59
|62
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|66
|Rush Attempts
|35
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|81
|294
|Comp. - Att.
|11-24
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-11
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.0
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|15
|42
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-26
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|81
|PASS YDS
|294
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|66
|
|
|159
|TOTAL YDS
|360
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|6/14
|49
|0
|2
|
A. Padilla 8 QB
|A. Padilla
|5/10
|32
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|9
|31
|0
|12
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|11
|28
|0
|8
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|4
|20
|0
|18
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|2
|12
|0
|15
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|3
|-7
|0
|1
|
A. Padilla 8 QB
|A. Padilla
|4
|-10
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|8
|6
|55
|0
|17
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Vines 0 WR
|D. Vines
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostick 15 WR
|J. Bostick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|4-5
|0.0
|1
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Black 94 DL
|Y. Black
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pittman 55 DL
|J. Pittman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lee 8 DB
|D. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|1/1
|49
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|5
|41.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|5
|23.6
|33
|0
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|11
|38
|0
|9
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|10
|19
|1
|13
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
C. Trayanum 19 LB
|C. Trayanum
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Hayden 5 RB
|D. Hayden
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|3
|-13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|2
|2
|105
|1
|79
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|9
|6
|80
|1
|27
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|11
|7
|62
|1
|18
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|2
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Brown 13 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Scott Jr. 88 TE
|G. Scott Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Rossi 34 TE
|M. Rossi
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Stokes 37 S
|K. Stokes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Simon 30 LB
|C. Simon
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuimoloau 44 DE
|J. Tuimoloau
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Curry 92 DE
|C. Curry
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Cage 86 DT
|J. Cage
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. Martinez 13 S
|C. Martinez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 91 DT
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hall Jr. 51 DT
|M. Hall Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burke 10 CB
|D. Burke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 18 CB
|J. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 15 S
|T. McCalister
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|4/4
|46
|6/6
|18
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|3
|45.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW End Zone. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ballard at IOW 17. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Int
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(14:55 - 1st) S.Petras pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 39. Intercepted by T.McCalister at IOW 39. Tackled by N.Ragaini at IOW 29.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(14:46 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to IOW 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 28.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OHIOST 28(14:19 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OHIOST 28(14:11 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - OHIOST 36(14:06 - 1st) N.Ruggles 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OSU Holder-OSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(14:02 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(13:57 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer; C.Simon at IOW 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWA 28(13:19 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWA 28(13:14 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 48 yards to OSU 24 Center-IOW. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 1st) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(13:00 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at OSU 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 29(12:34 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 29. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moss; Q.Schulte at OSU 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 34(12:05 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at OSU 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(11:42 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness at OSU 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 47(11:24 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 47. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at IOW 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(10:41 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IOW 34 for 13 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; S.Benson at IOW 34.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(10:11 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 34. Catch made by J.Fleming at IOW 34. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 8.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 8(9:22 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IOW 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon; J.Campbell at IOW 12.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - OHIOST 12(9:10 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 12. Catch made by E.Egbuka at IOW 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; Q.Schulte at IOW 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 2(8:18 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IOW End Zone for 2 yards. M.Williams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 64 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW 1. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Hicks at IOW 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(8:09 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Vincent at IOW 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 28(7:31 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cage; T.Eichenberg at IOW 31.
|Sack
3 & 5 - IOWA 31(6:51 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 27 for -4 yards (Z.Harrison) S.Petras FUMBLES forced by OSU. Fumble RECOVERED by OSU-L.Ransom at IOW 27. Tackled by IOW at IOW 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(6:40 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IOW 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at IOW 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 27(6:07 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 27. Catch made by J.Smith-Njigba at IOW 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Y.Black at IOW 20.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 20(5:23 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IOW 23 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - OHIOST 31(4:44 - 1st) N.Ruggles 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OSU Holder-OSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 56 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW 9. G.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Styles at IOW 21. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Offside on Free Kick 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(4:24 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau at IOW 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 32(3:51 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers; M.Hall at IOW 33.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 33(3:16 - 1st) A.Bruce rushed to IOW 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison at IOW 30.
|+4 YD
4 & 6 - IOWA 30(2:28 - 1st) T.Taylor rushed to IOW 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Curry at IOW 34.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(2:24 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 34. Catch made by M.Harrison at IOW 34. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moss at IOW 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 18(1:51 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 18. Catch made by C.Stover at IOW 18. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Campbell at IOW 9. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - OHIOST 23(1:30 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to IOW 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 14.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 14(0:53 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to IOW 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Lee at IOW 17.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OHIOST 17(0:14 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Smith-Njigba.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - OHIOST 24(0:04 - 1st) N.Ruggles 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OSU Holder-OSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by D.Vines at IOW 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OSU at IOW 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 30(14:30 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 38 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Eichenberg at IOW 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(14:06 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at IOW 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWA 39(13:32 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - IOWA 39(13:26 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini. PENALTY on OSU-T.McCalister Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(13:21 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to OSU 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 48.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - IOWA 48(12:41 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to OSU 48. Catch made by S.LaPorta at OSU 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at OSU 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(12:12 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to OSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; L.Ransom at OSU 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 28(11:39 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to OSU 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Simon at OSU 30.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - IOWA 30(10:55 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to OSU 30. Catch made by S.LaPorta at OSU 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at OSU 31.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - IOWA 39(10:13 - 2nd) D.Stevens 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IOW Holder-IOW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:07 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by T.Henderson at OSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Castro at OSU 29.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 29(9:49 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 29. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 29. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at OSU 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(9:21 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Craig; J.Campbell at OSU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIOST 47(8:40 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Smith-Njigba.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OHIOST 47(8:36 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OHIOST 47(8:31 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 51 yards to IOW 2 Center-OSU. Downed by J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 2(8:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on IOW-N.DeJong False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 11 - IOWA 1(8:18 - 2nd) S.Petras rushed to IOW 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; J.Cage at IOW 2.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 2(7:35 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Simon; L.Ransom at IOW 3.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWA 3(6:55 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for J.Bostick.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWA 3(6:51 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 45 yards to IOW 48 Center-IOW. E.Egbuka returned punt from the IOW 48. Tackled by D.Hilson at IOW 32.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(6:38 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to IOW 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 29(6:07 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 29. Catch made by C.Stover at IOW 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness; S.Benson at IOW 24.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - OHIOST 24(5:33 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to IOW 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 24.
|+13 YD
4 & 2 - OHIOST 24(4:53 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 24. Catch made by E.Egbuka at IOW 24. Gain of 13 yards. E.Egbuka ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11(4:26 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to IOW 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; Y.Black at IOW 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIOST 8(3:56 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OHIOST 8(3:46 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OHIOST 16(3:42 - 2nd) N.Ruggles 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OSU Holder-OSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW End Zone. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Trayanum at IOW 13.
|Int
1 & 10 - IOWA 13(3:33 - 2nd) S.Petras pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 18. Intercepted by T.Eichenberg at IOW 18. T.Eichenberg for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:25 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(3:25 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by A.Bruce at IOW 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Martinez; J.Sawyer at IOW 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - IOWA 32(2:47 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 32. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OSU at IOW 38.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(2:17 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 38. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 38. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Martinez at OSU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(1:45 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|Sack
2 & 10 - IOWA 47(1:32 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 49 for -4 yards (J.Jean-Baptiste)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - IOWA 49(0:53 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|Punt
4 & 14 - IOWA 49(0:47 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 29 yards to OSU 22 Center-IOW. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(14:49 - 3rd) E.Egbuka rushed to OSU 49 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at OSU 49.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - OHIOST 49(14:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on IOW-IOW Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 46(14:05 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to IOW 50 for -4 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at IOW 50.
|Sack
3 & 5 - OHIOST 50(13:09 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud sacked at IOW 50 for 0 yards (L.Van Ness)
|Punt
4 & 5 - OHIOST 50(12:43 - 3rd) J.Mirco punts 44 yards to IOW 6 Center-OSU. Fair catch by A.Bruce.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 6(12:32 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer at IOW 7.
|Int
2 & Goal - IOWA 7(11:52 - 3rd) A.Padilla pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 13. Intercepted by T.McCalister at IOW 13. Tackled by S.LaPorta at IOW 15.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(11:44 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 15. Catch made by E.Egbuka at IOW 15. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at IOW 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 11(11:03 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to IOW 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Moss; Q.Schulte at IOW 7.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 7(10:28 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to IOW 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at IOW 6.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - OHIOST 6(9:43 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 6. Catch made by M.Harrison at IOW 6. Gain of 6 yards. M.Harrison for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 63 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW 2. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Simon at IOW 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(9:29 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Hall at IOW 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 39(8:52 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at IOW 41.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 41(8:11 - 3rd) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 41. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at IOW 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 50(7:35 - 3rd) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for M.Pottebaum.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 50(7:28 - 3rd) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - IOWA 50(7:17 - 3rd) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 50. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 50. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Ransom at OSU 45.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - IOWA 45(6:50 - 3rd) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(6:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on OSU-J.Fleming False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - OHIOST 40(6:37 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 40. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 40. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Merriweather at OSU 42.
|+27 YD
2 & 13 - OHIOST 42(6:01 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 42. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 42. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at IOW 31.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(5:35 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 31. Catch made by M.Harrison at IOW 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at IOW 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13(4:50 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 13. Catch made by E.Egbuka at IOW 13. Gain of 13 yards. E.Egbuka for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:43 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(4:43 - 3rd) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla sacked at IOW 19 for -6 yards (C.Simon)
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - IOWA 19(3:59 - 3rd) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 19. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at IOW 21.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - IOWA 21(3:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on IOW-B.Stephens False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 19 - IOWA 16(2:33 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 34 for 18 yards. G.Williams FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - IOWA 34(2:28 - 3rd) A.Padilla rushed to IOW 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at IOW 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(1:58 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at IOW 37.
|Sack
2 & 9 - IOWA 37(1:18 - 3rd) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla sacked at IOW 32 for -5 yards (J.Tuimoloau)
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - IOWA 32(0:36 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers; J.Brown at IOW 44.
|Punt
4 & 2 - IOWA 44(15:00 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 46 yards to OSU 10 Center-IOW. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(14:52 - 4th) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at OSU 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 16(14:42 - 4th) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at OSU 21.
|+79 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(13:39 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 21. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 21. Gain of 79 yards. J.Fleming for 79 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 64 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW 1. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Brown at IOW 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(13:20 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla sacked at IOW 30 for -1 yards (J.Cage; C.Curry)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IOWA 30(12:38 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at IOW 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - IOWA 30(11:58 - 4th) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 30. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Martinez at IOW 40.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - IOWA 40(11:31 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(11:27 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 40. Catch made by C.Stover at IOW 40. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Merriweather at IOW 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(10:49 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 20. Catch made by M.Harrison at IOW 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at IOW 11.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - OHIOST 11(10:17 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
3 & 1 - OHIOST(10:07 - 4th) C.Stroud pass INTERCEPTED at IOW End Zone. Intercepted by K.Merriweather at IOW End Zone. Tackled by OSU at IOW End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on OSU-D.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on IOW-IOW Offensive Facemask 15 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIOST 11(10:01 - 4th) C.Stroud rushed to IOW 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness; J.Waggoner at IOW 11.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 11(9:27 - 4th) T.Henderson rushed to IOW 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIOST 9(8:53 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for OSU.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 9(8:43 - 4th) E.Egbuka rushed to IOW 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; K.Merriweather at IOW 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 3(8:04 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 3. Catch made by M.Rossi at IOW 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Rossi for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(7:59 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to IOW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Simon at IOW 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 27(7:27 - 4th) A.Bruce rushed to IOW 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Stokes at IOW 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(6:54 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to IOW 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Stokes at IOW 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - IOWA 49(6:23 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Cage at IOW 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - IOWA 50(5:46 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to OSU 44 for 6 yards. K.Johnson FUMBLES forced by K.Stokes. Fumble RECOVERED by OSU-P.Gaoteote at OSU 44. Tackled by IOW at OSU 44.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(5:36 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Craig; J.Campbell at OSU 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 45(4:58 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 45. Catch made by G.Scott at OSU 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at OSU 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - OHIOST 48(4:11 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 48. Catch made by K.Brown at OSU 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 47.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OHIOST 47(3:25 - 4th) J.Mirco punts 41 yards to IOW 6 Center-OSU. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 6. Tackled by K.Stokes at IOW 21.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(3:10 - 4th) G.Williams rushed to IOW 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Curry at IOW 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 25(2:38 - 4th) G.Williams rushed to IOW 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Cage at IOW 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - IOWA 22(2:08 - 4th) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 22. Catch made by B.Brecht at IOW 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OSU at IOW 28.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IOWA 28(1:31 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 37 yards to OSU 35 Center-IOW. Downed by S.Benson.
