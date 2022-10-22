|
|
|VANDY
|MIZZOU
Missouri holds off Vanderbilt 17-14 to escape SEC cellar
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Missouri had lost its first three SEC games in increasingly heartbreaking fashion.
The Tigers finally held on down the stretch to win one on Saturday.
Luther Burden III had touchdowns on the ground and through the air, Missouri kept Vanderbilt's offense off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers proceeded to make a huge fourth-down stop with just over a minute left for a nerve-wracking 17-14 victory that lifted them out of the conference cellar.
''I've been around a lot of teams and I've not ever seen a team go through what they have and still bond and fight and have the energy in the way they practice,'' Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said. ''Man, I was so proud of them.''
Mike Wright, who took over when Commodores quarterback AJ Swann left in the second half, hit Gamarian Carter for an 80-yard touchdown reception with 3:59 to go, and Vanderbilt's first offensive points in more than eight quarters gave Clark Lea's team a chance of ending a 24-game conference losing streak.
Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) got the ball back with just under 3 minutes to go and got a quick first down on a penalty. But a third-down throw to Ben Bresnahan that appeared to give the Commodores a first down at the Missouri 43 was moved back a yard upon a review, bringing up fourth down, and Ray Davis was stuffed at the line of scrimmage to effectively end the game.
''We needed one play and there was a lot of plays going against us in the second half, as many as I've been part of, seeing the momentum switch like that,'' Drinkwitz said. ''We said, `No. We're going to make the play on fourth-and-inches.'''
Brady Cook had 211 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception, and Cody Schrader came off the bench to run 14 times for 84 yards, as the Tigers (3-4, 1-4) beat Vanderbilt for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.
''I hurt for the guys that we didn't find the result, and I think as a program we have to find ownership of the places we fell short,'' Lea said. ''We have to take ownership of the result. The win was there for us. We just didn't do enough to get it.''
The Tigers needed just six plays to take a 7-0 lead when Burden followed a 29-yard catch by Barrett Banister with a 35-yard TD reception. But that offensive efficiency was in short supply for both teams most of the game.
The Commodores missed a field goal wide left. Then, just before halftime, Swann threw an interception in the Missouri end zone. At one point in between, the two teams combined to go three-and-out on five straight drives.
Missouri finally ended the dubious streak when Burden scored from 10 yards out, and Harrison Mevis capped an expertly run 2-minute drill by tacking on a 39-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 17-0 lead at the break.
It took the Vanderbilt defense to finally put points on the board.
The Commodores had Missouri backed up early in the third quarter when Anfernee Orji, who already had picked off a pass, drilled Cook and knocked the ball loose. At the same time, safety C.J. Taylor had leaped Schrader and was there to scoop up the fumble and trot into the end zone for the touchdown.
''That was just a great play by that kid,'' Schrader said. ''You can't stop that.''
Vanderbilt had a chance to really seize momentum when the ensuing kickoff, caught in the wind like a sail, dropped short of the returners and the Commodores recovered. But their offense again went nowhere, and kicker Joseph Bulovas missed his second field-goal attempt, leaving the Tigers clinging to a 17-7 lead.
The Commodores had a chance late in the fourth quarter before the Tigers made one more defensive stop.
''There's a lot of things that need to be fixed, some really bad things,'' Drinkwitz said, ''but it's easier to fix after a win.''
BIG PICTURE
Vanderbilt was shut out by Georgia last week and didn't do much better on offense Saturday. Taking away the late 80-yard TD throw, the Commodores had only 219 yards total offense while going 0 for 2 in the red zone.
Missouri has likewise struggled offensively and has not scored more than 22 points in its last four games. Nathaniel Peat in particular struggled on the ground Saturday, carrying 11 times for eight yards with a fumble.
UP NEXT
The Commodores get a week off before playing South Carolina on Nov. 5.
The Tigers visit the Gamecocks next Saturday.
---
|
G. Carter
83 WR
80 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|
L. Burden III
3 WR
66 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs, 10 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|19
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-19
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|300
|308
|Total Plays
|73
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|57
|97
|Rush Attempts
|28
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|243
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|22-45
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.5
|5-42.2
|Return Yards
|9
|29
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|1-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|243
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|57
|RUSH YDS
|97
|
|
|300
|TOTAL YDS
|308
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|14
|28
|0
|13
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|8
|18
|0
|12
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Carter 83 WR
|G. Carter
|3
|1
|80
|1
|80
|
Q. Skinner Jr. 3 WR
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|5
|4
|46
|0
|31
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|6
|5
|32
|0
|10
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|14
|3
|29
|0
|10
|
G. Schoenwald 10 TE
|G. Schoenwald
|2
|2
|28
|0
|15
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Ball 84 TE
|J. Ball
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|4
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|6
|3
|4
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mahoney 23 DB
|J. Mahoney
|10-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Orji 0 LB
|A. Orji
|7-4
|1.0
|1
|
E. McAllister 1 DL
|E. McAllister
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lee 99 DL
|D. Lee
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wright 43 LB
|D. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. James 91 DL
|C. James
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 32 LB
|E. Barr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lucien 25 CB
|J. Lucien
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 19 LB
|K. Patterson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bapst 96 DE
|B. Bapst
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 13 LB
|C. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 26 CB
|B. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cecil 58 DL
|M. Cecil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clifton 90 DL
|N. Clifton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Russell 8 CB
|T. Russell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rinaldi 59 DE
|N. Rinaldi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 21 S
|M. Worship
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richard 34 DB
|J. Richard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|6
|43.5
|4
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|2
|4.5
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|17/25
|211
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|14
|84
|0
|18
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|11
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|11
|-1
|0
|6
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|5
|4
|66
|1
|35
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|2
|1
|46
|0
|46
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|3
|2
|37
|0
|29
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
M. Cooper 5 WR
|M. Cooper
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|5
|4
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Stephens 80 TE
|T. Stephens
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Miller 10 WR
|M. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Manuel 3 DB
|M. Manuel
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 5 DL
|T. Hopper
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carnell 13 DB
|D. Carnell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 7 DL
|D. Coleman
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Abrams-Draine 14 DB
|K. Abrams-Draine
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 9 DL
|I. McGuire
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. George Jr. 99 DL
|R. George Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 28 DB
|J. Charleston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 92 DL
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landry 90 DL
|J. Landry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 4 DB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 1 DB
|J. Carlies
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Norwood 19 DB
|D. Norwood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|1/2
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|5
|42.2
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at MIZ 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:32 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at MIZ 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(14:18 - 1st) D.Lovett rushed to MIZ 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at MIZ 35.
|-4 YD
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 35(13:43 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 35. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 35. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at MIZ 31.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - MIZZOU 31(13:03 - 1st) PENALTY on VAN-B.Diakite Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+29 YD
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 36(12:55 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 36. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 36. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at VAN 35.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(12:29 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to VAN 35. Catch made by L.Burden at VAN 35. Gain of 35 yards. L.Burden for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:12 - 1st) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(12:12 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at VAN 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - VANDY 24(11:37 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 24. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at VAN 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 32(11:16 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at VAN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(10:47 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 39(10:39 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 39. Catch made by Q.Skinner at VAN 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carnell at VAN 40.
|+31 YD
3 & 9 - VANDY 40(9:57 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 40. Catch made by Q.Skinner at VAN 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston at MIZ 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 29(9:27 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to MIZ 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at MIZ 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(9:00 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - VANDY 27(8:53 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for VAN.
|No Good
4 & 8 - VANDY 35(8:48 - 1st) J.Bulovas 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-VAN Holder-VAN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(8:34 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to MIZ 33. Catch made by W.Sheppard at MIZ 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at MIZ 10. PENALTY on VAN-W.Sheppard Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 25 - VANDY 48(8:07 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to MIZ 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at MIZ 50.
|-1 YD
2 & 27 - VANDY 50(7:36 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to MIZ 50. Catch made by R.Davis at MIZ 50. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at VAN 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 28 - VANDY 49(6:58 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to MIZ 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire; C.Bailey at MIZ 48.
|Punt
4 & 25 - VANDY 48(6:18 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 48 yards to MIZ End Zone Center-VAN. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ End Zone. Tackled by T.Berry at MIZ 29.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(6:02 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Lee at MIZ 27.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 27(5:31 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - MIZZOU 27(5:23 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 27. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Richard; J.Lucien at MIZ 37.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 37(4:53 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 35 yards to VAN 28 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(4:44 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to VAN 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at VAN 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 28(4:03 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 28(3:56 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Punt
4 & 10 - VANDY 28(3:51 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 57 yards to MIZ 15 Center-VAN. Downed by A.Orji.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(3:41 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Bapst at MIZ 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(3:05 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 15. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by VAN at MIZ 24.
|-5 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 24(2:29 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 19 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at MIZ 19.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 19(1:45 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 40 yards to VAN 41 Center-MIZ. W.Sheppard returned punt from the VAN 41. Tackled by D.Nicholson at VAN 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(1:34 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 47(1:26 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 47. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at VAN 47.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 47(0:44 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for B.Bresnahan.
|Punt
4 & 10 - VANDY 47(0:37 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 42 yards to MIZ 11 Center-VAN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 11(0:31 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; C.James at MIZ 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 15(15:00 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at MIZ 19.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 19(14:33 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 19. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; J.Lucien at MIZ 29.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(13:51 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 29. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 29. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor; T.Russell at VAN 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(13:29 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to VAN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Barr at VAN 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 22(13:05 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to VAN 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at VAN 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 10(12:27 - 2nd) L.Burden rushed to VAN End Zone for 10 yards. L.Burden for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(12:19 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by P.Smith at VAN 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Landry; C.Bailey at VAN 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - VANDY 34(11:56 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Landry at VAN 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(11:15 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Landry; D.Nicholson at VAN 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(10:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIZ-T.Hopper Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - VANDY 43(10:20 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at VAN 45.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - VANDY 45(9:39 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for P.Smith.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 45(9:32 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 45. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at VAN 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 50(9:00 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 50(8:50 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 50(8:40 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|Punt
4 & 10 - VANDY 50(8:35 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 45 yards to MIZ 5 Center-VAN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 5(8:26 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 23 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.James at MIZ 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(8:01 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 16 for -7 yards (D.Lee)
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - MIZZOU 16(7:15 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Barr at MIZ 21.
|Sack
3 & 12 - MIZZOU 21(6:40 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 12 for -9 yards (J.Mahoney)
|Punt
4 & 21 - MIZZOU 12(6:02 - 2nd) J.Stonehouse punts 50 yards to VAN 38 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(5:52 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at VAN 39.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 39(5:12 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 39. Catch made by G.Schoenwald at VAN 39. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at MIZ 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(4:38 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIZ 46. Catch made by R.Davis at MIZ 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 38.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - VANDY 38(3:51 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 38(3:41 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIZ 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper; I.McGuire at MIZ 37.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - VANDY 37(3:17 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIZ 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine; J.Williams at MIZ 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(2:52 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 33(2:39 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - VANDY 33(2:33 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIZ 33. Catch made by W.Sheppard at MIZ 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies; K.Abrams-Draine at MIZ 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(2:16 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 23(1:59 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to MIZ 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper; C.Bailey at MIZ 19.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 19(1:54 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIZ 19. Catch made by W.Sheppard at MIZ 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at MIZ 10.
|Int
1 & 10 - VANDY 10(1:22 - 2nd) A.Swann pass INTERCEPTED at MIZ End Zone. Intercepted by J.Carlies at MIZ End Zone. Tackled by VAN at MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(1:12 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 20. Catch made by E.Young at MIZ 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by VAN at MIZ 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(1:00 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 30. Catch made by E.Young at MIZ 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at MIZ 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 35(0:50 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 35(0:47 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 35. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at MIZ 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(0:42 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 47 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mahoney at MIZ 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 47(0:35 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 47. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 47. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(0:28 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to VAN 49. Catch made by B.Banister at VAN 49. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mahoney at VAN 41.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 41(0:23 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Miller.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 41(0:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on VAN-M.Owusu Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(0:19 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(0:14 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to VAN 36. Catch made by M.Cooper at VAN 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney; A.Orji at VAN 21.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(0:06 - 2nd) H.Mevis 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:01 - 2nd) VAN kneels at the VAN 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at VAN 26.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 26(14:24 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 26. Catch made by G.Schoenwald at VAN 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at VAN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(13:50 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 39(13:40 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire; T.Jeffcoat at VAN 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - VANDY 40(12:56 - 3rd) A.Swann scrambles to VAN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at VAN 42.
|+11 YD
4 & 7 - VANDY 42(12:20 - 3rd) M.Hayball rushed to MIZ 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(11:33 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to MIZ 47. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at MIZ 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at MIZ 40.
|-6 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 40(10:55 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to MIZ 46 for -6 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at MIZ 46.
|Sack
3 & 9 - VANDY 46(10:17 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at MIZ 49 for -3 yards (D.Coleman) A.Swann FUMBLES forced by D.Coleman. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-A.Swann at MIZ 49.
|Punt
4 & 12 - VANDY 49(9:48 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 39 yards to MIZ 10 Center-VAN. Downed by G.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 10(9:38 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 6 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at MIZ 6.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - MIZZOU 6(8:56 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at MIZ 11.
|Sack
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 11(8:22 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 3 for -8 yards (A.Orji) B.Cook FUMBLES forced by A.Orji. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-C.Taylor at MIZ 3. C.Taylor for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:07 - 3rd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks onside from VAN 35 to MIZ 21. RECOVERED by VAN.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 21(8:07 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to MIZ 9 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at MIZ 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 9(7:45 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to MIZ 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at MIZ 7.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 7(7:12 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to MIZ 7. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at MIZ 7. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at MIZ 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - VANDY 9(6:26 - 3rd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Good
4 & 9 - VANDY 17(6:16 - 3rd) J.Bulovas 27 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-VAN Holder-VAN.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(6:12 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at MIZ 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 18(5:38 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 18. Catch made by T.Stephens at MIZ 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at MIZ 24.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 24(5:00 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 24. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien; M.Worship at MIZ 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(4:40 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Patterson; N.Clifton at MIZ 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 38(4:12 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister at MIZ 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 39(3:32 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 39(3:22 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 48 yards to VAN 13 Center-MIZ. Downed by D.Nicholson.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 13(3:13 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 26 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Norwood; J.Carlies at VAN 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(3:02 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 26. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at VAN 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - VANDY 25(2:27 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.George at VAN 22.
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - VANDY 22(1:43 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 22. Catch made by J.Ball at VAN 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Carnell at VAN 30. PENALTY on VAN-J.Ball Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 6 - VANDY 30(1:12 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 30 yards to MIZ 40 Center-VAN. Downed by M.Worship.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(1:00 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to VAN 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(0:36 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to VAN 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister at VAN 43.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 43(0:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on VAN-Y.Ouattara Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 38(15:00 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 38(14:53 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to VAN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Rinaldi; B.Bapst at VAN 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(14:18 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to VAN 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Cecil at VAN 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 31(13:41 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to VAN 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(13:00 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to VAN 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Patterson at VAN 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 20(12:17 - 4th) N.Peat rushed to VAN 20 for 0 yards. N.Peat FUMBLES forced by D.Lee. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-A.Orji at VAN 20. Tackled by MIZ at VAN 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(12:10 - 4th) M.Wright rushed to VAN 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at VAN 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VANDY 22(11:36 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - VANDY 22(11:25 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 22. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at VAN 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(11:04 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 31. Catch made by Q.Skinner at VAN 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at VAN 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - VANDY 40(10:27 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to VAN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at VAN 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(10:05 - 4th) PENALTY on VAN-P.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - VANDY 37(9:48 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 37. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at VAN 47.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VANDY 47(9:25 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VANDY 47(9:23 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - VANDY 47(9:17 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(9:10 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to VAN 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(8:39 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to VAN 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Wright at VAN 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 41(8:06 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to VAN 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Wright at VAN 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(7:31 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to VAN 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister at VAN 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 29(6:56 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to VAN 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 26(6:19 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to VAN 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Wright at VAN 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(5:45 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to VAN 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.James at VAN 22.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 22(5:07 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to VAN 22. Catch made by D.Lovett at VAN 22. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 24(4:58 - 4th) B.Cook scrambles to VAN 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 18.
|No Good
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 26(4:19 - 4th) H.Mevis 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|Result
|Play
|+80 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(4:13 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 20. Catch made by G.Carter at VAN 20. Gain of 80 yards. G.Carter for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 4th) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(3:59 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Lee; A.Orji at MIZ 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 29(3:20 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.James at MIZ 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(3:11 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(3:05 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to VAN 34 Center-MIZ. W.Sheppard returned punt from the VAN 34. Tackled by MIZ at VAN 37.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(2:57 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 37. Catch made by Q.Skinner at VAN 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Carnell at VAN 42.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - VANDY 42(2:26 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for G.Carter. PENALTY on MIZ-K.Abrams-Draine Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(2:22 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at VAN 46.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - VANDY 46(1:46 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - VANDY 46(1:28 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 46. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 43. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. M.Wright pass complete to VAN 46. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 44.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - VANDY 44(1:23 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to MIZ 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson; R.George at MIZ 44. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
-
BOISE
AF
19
7
4th 11:38 CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
24
3rd 3:08 ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
10
17
3rd 13:04 ABC
-
TXAM
SC
14
17
3rd 9:24 SECN
-
UCF
ECU
10
24
3rd 6:23 ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
3
21
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
28
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
7
7
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
27
33
Final ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
29
27
Final ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
27
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
38
20
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
17
24
Final BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
54
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
23
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
24
48
Final CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
24
65
Final SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
45
21
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH
34
18
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
27
34
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
20
16
Final ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
17
24
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
21
44
Final PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
42
41
Final/OT ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
48
Final FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
15
43
Final ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
14
41
Final ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
34
15
Final ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
28
23
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
28
38
Final ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
20
45
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
26
12
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
31
Final
-
NWEST
MD
24
31
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
24
35
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
34
41
Final ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
30
45
Final FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
16
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
14
15
Final PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
21
24
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
13
17
Final
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
14
17
Final SECN
-
ARKST
UL
18
38
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
20
14
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
41
9
Final FS2
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF