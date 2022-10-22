|
|
|EMICH
|BALLST
Smith's late TD rallies Eastern Michigan past Ball St 20-16
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) Austin Smith scored the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback keeper midway through the fourth quarter after a big interception by Robert Daniel Jr. and Eastern Michigan held on for a 20-16 victory over Ball State on Saturday.
Smith's game-winning 2-yard run came four plays after Daniel intercepted a John Paddock pass, giving Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) a first-and-10 at the Ball State 28-yard line.
Paddock staked Ball State (4-4, 2-2) to a 7-0 lead 4 seconds into the second quarter when he connected with Carson Steele for an 8-yard touchdown.
The Eagles answered with Bryson Moss' 4-yard scoring run and a career-long 55-yard field goal by freshman Jesus Gomez on the final play of the quarter to grab a 10-7 lead at halftime.
Ben VonGunten knotted the score at 10 with a 24-yard field goal. Paddock followed with an 18-yard touchdown toss to freshman Brady Hunt, but the Cardinals' lead remained 16-10 heading to the final quarter after VonGunten's point-after kick was blocked.
Gomez added a 38-yard field goal to pull the Eagles within 16-13 with 11:04 left to play. Smith's winning score came with 7:23 remaining.
Smith completed 19 of 33 passes for 193 yards for Eastern Michigan. He also led the team with 52 rushing yards on 19 carries. Hassan Beydoun had 10 catches for 85 yards.
Paddock totaled 178 yards on 15-of-26 passing with two interceptions for Ball State. Steele carried 24 times for 101 yards.
---
|
A. Smith
4 QB
197 PaYds, 52 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Steele
33 RB
101 RuYds, 57 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|18
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|11-18
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|343
|313
|Total Plays
|83
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|146
|135
|Rush Attempts
|46
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|197
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|20-37
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|11-112
|5-57
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.0
|4-42.5
|Return Yards
|36
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-36
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|197
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|146
|RUSH YDS
|135
|
|
|343
|TOTAL YDS
|313
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 4 QB
|A. Smith
|20/36
|197
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 4 QB
|A. Smith
|19
|52
|1
|20
|
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
|D. Boone Jr.
|11
|43
|0
|8
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|7
|24
|0
|6
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
B. Moss 21 RB
|B. Moss
|4
|14
|1
|8
|
E. Jackson-Anderson 30 RB
|E. Jackson-Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|16
|10
|85
|0
|19
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|3
|3
|44
|0
|27
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|6
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
A. Paaske 85 TE
|A. Paaske
|2
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|5
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Moss 21 RB
|B. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Lassiter 9 WR
|D. Lassiter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Rusk 89 TE
|C. Rusk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sparacio 19 LB
|J. Sparacio
|3-13
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Benson 7 DB
|B. Benson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Scheidt 53 LB
|S. Scheidt
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Speights 10 LB
|T. Speights
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peavy 8 DB
|T. Peavy
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Price 94 DL
|P. Price
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 15 DB
|J. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 95 DL
|M. Coleman
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Zelinsky 47 DL
|J. Zelinsky
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 16 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Swindle II 99 DL
|M. Swindle II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Daniel Jr. 21 DB
|R. Daniel Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Jefferson 41 LB
|J. Jefferson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Scandrett 35 DB
|Q. Scandrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 20 LB
|E. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grant-Randall 98 DL
|T. Grant-Randall
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
|R. Vaden IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|2/2
|55
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|4
|41.0
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|2
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Miles 56 DL
|S. Miles
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|15/26
|178
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|24
|101
|0
|13
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|7
|39
|0
|11
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|7
|4
|66
|0
|32
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|5
|4
|57
|1
|29
|
B. Hunt 80 TE
|B. Hunt
|3
|3
|28
|1
|18
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 11 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|5
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Lezon 81 TE
|R. Lezon
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Presley 19 WR
|N. Presley
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Amos 16 S
|J. Amos
|8-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley-Scott 18 S
|J. Riley-Scott
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pearce 40 LB
|C. Pearce
|2-13
|1.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|2-5
|1.0
|0
|
M. Lee 2 S
|M. Lee
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Houston Jr. 36 LB
|S. Houston Jr.
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarango 90 DL
|J. Tarango
|1-6
|0.5
|0
|
T. Woodard 6 DL
|T. Woodard
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Potts 4 CB
|T. Potts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 1 CB
|N. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 54 DL
|K. King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Berger 13 LB
|B. Berger
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mims 5 DL
|K. Mims
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Egenolf 10 S
|B. Egenolf
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. VonGunten 14 K
|B. VonGunten
|1/1
|24
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|4
|42.5
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Jones 1 CB
|N. Jones
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 64 yards from BALL 35 to the EMC 1. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Stemler; B.Evans at EMC 15.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 15(14:50 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 15. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 15. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Tarango at EMC 24.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 24(14:35 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to EMC 41 for 17 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 41(14:08 - 1st) D.Boone rushed to EMC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tarango; S.Houston at EMC 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 43(8:52 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 43. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at EMC 48. PENALTY on BALL-J.Riley Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(13:25 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at BALL 45 for -8 yards (C.Pearce)
|+3 YD
2 & 18 - EMICH 45(12:48 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; C.Pearce at BALL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - EMICH 43(12:04 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|Punt
4 & 15 - EMICH 42(12:00 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 31 yards to BALL 11 Center-EMC. J.Jackson returned punt from the BALL 11. Tackled by EMC at BALL 11.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 11(11:51 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Benson; T.Peavy at BALL 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 20(11:30 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Price at BALL 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(11:22 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Zelinsky at BALL 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 29(10:55 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Benson; M.Coleman at BALL 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 33(10:13 - 1st) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Coleman; S.Scheidt at BALL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(9:49 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 35(9:42 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Grant-Randall; J.Sparacio at BALL 38.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 38(9:04 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BALLST 38(8:58 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 47 yards to EMC 15 Center-BALL. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 15(8:52 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to EMC 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; J.Sape at EMC 13.
|+19 YD
2 & 12 - EMICH 13(8:19 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 13. Catch made by A.Paaske at EMC 13. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Amos; N.Jones at EMC 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 32(8:06 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to EMC 41 for 9 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - EMICH 41(7:54 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 41. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 48. PENALTY on EMC-R.Bates Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - EMICH 31(7:24 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 31. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at EMC 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(6:51 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Amos; C.Pearce at EMC 50.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - EMICH 50(6:15 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for C.Rusk.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 50(6:11 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to BALL 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(5:40 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by H.Beydoun at BALL 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 34(5:06 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to BALL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 32(4:19 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to BALL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Riley; C.Pearce at BALL 28.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(3:53 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to BALL 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Berger; J.Tarango at BALL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - EMICH 29(3:10 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at BALL 34 for -5 yards (J.Tarango; T.Woodard)
|Sack
3 & 16 - EMICH 34(2:25 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at BALL 35 for -1 yards (C.Coll) A.Smith FUMBLES forced by BALL. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-A.Smith at BALL 35.
|Punt
4 & 17 - EMICH 35(2:10 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 35 yards to BALL End Zone Center-EMC. Touchback. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(1:53 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 25. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett; R.Vaden at EMC 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(1:37 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to EMC 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Price at EMC 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 42(1:15 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to EMC 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at EMC 39.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - BALLST 39(0:54 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for N.Presley. PENALTY on EMC-J.Scott Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(0:43 - 1st) V.Pemberton rushed to EMC 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; B.Benson at EMC 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 13(0:25 - 1st) V.Pemberton rushed to EMC 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy; J.Sparacio at EMC 7.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 7(0:05 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to EMC 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Grant-Randall; J.Jefferson at EMC 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - BALLST 8(15:00 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to EMC 8. Catch made by C.Steele at EMC 8. Gain of 8 yards. C.Steele for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 55 yards from BALL 35 to the EMC 10. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Lezon; L.Strickland at EMC 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(14:50 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 24. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at EMC 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 31(14:24 - 2nd) E.Jackson-Anderson rushed to EMC 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at EMC 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 32(14:05 - 2nd) D.Boone rushed to EMC 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; C.Pearce at EMC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(13:20 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 37(13:09 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - EMICH 37(13:00 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to BALL 43 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; J.Amos at BALL 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(12:44 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 43. Catch made by H.Beydoun at BALL 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 39(12:08 - 2nd) B.Moss rushed to BALL 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 31.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(11:35 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by G.Oakes at BALL 31. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma; J.Amos at BALL 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 4(11:01 - 2nd) B.Moss rushed to BALL End Zone for 4 yards. B.Moss for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(10:56 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; S.Scheidt at BALL 28.
|Sack
2 & 7 - BALLST 28(10:27 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 20 for -8 yards (M.Coleman)
|+32 YD
3 & 15 - BALLST 20(9:36 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 20. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 20. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at EMC 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(9:25 - 2nd) W.Jones rushed to EMC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio; P.Price at EMC 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 45(9:17 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to EMC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio; P.Price at EMC 43.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 43(8:24 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to EMC 43. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Hernandez at EMC 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(7:57 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to EMC 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford; B.Benson at EMC 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 28(7:17 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to EMC 28. Catch made by B.Hunt at EMC 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Scheidt at EMC 24.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 24(6:43 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to EMC 24. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Lee; J.Sparacio at EMC 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 16(6:22 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to EMC 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio; S.Scheidt at EMC 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BALLST 9(5:53 - 2nd) BALL FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-J.Sparacio at EMC 30. Tackled by BALL at EMC 30.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 30(5:46 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 30. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at EMC 37.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 37(5:14 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to EMC 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at EMC 37.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - EMICH 37(4:38 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|Punt
4 & 3 - EMICH 37(4:33 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 63 yards to BALL End Zone Center-EMC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(4:22 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Price; J.Jefferson at BALL 23.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 23(3:47 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 23. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio; K.Shine at BALL 37. PENALTY on BALL-A.Abdur-Rahman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BALLST 27(3:13 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Scheidt; J.Zelinsky at BALL 27.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - BALLST 27(2:41 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at BALL 46. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Chop Block 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BALLST 14(2:14 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BALLST 14(1:22 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 44 yards to EMC 42 Center-BALL. Fair catch by D.Drummond. PENALTY on EMC-B.Benson Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(2:02 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 29(1:59 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio; J.Zelinsky at BALL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BALLST 31(1:28 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for N.Presley.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BALLST 31(1:22 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 39 yards to EMC 30 Center-BALL. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 30(1:16 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 30(1:11 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - EMICH 30(1:07 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|Punt
4 & 10 - EMICH 30(15:00 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 35 yards to BALL 22 Center-EMC. BALL returned punt from the BALL 22. Tackled by T.Hines at BALL 35. PENALTY on EMC-J.Sparacio Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(0:53 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 50. Catch made by W.Jones at BALL 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at EMC 44.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 44(0:44 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to EMC 44. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at EMC 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio; J.Scott at EMC 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(0:37 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 31(0:34 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to EMC 31. Catch made by B.Hunt at EMC 31. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sparacio at EMC 25.
|Int
3 & 4 - BALLST 25(0:28 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at EMC 10. Intercepted by Q.Scandrett at EMC 10. Tackled by J.Paddock at EMC 45.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(0:19 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to BALL 49 for 6 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 49(0:13 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by D.Drummond at BALL 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at BALL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(0:07 - 2nd) A.Smith spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - EMICH 45(0:05 - 2nd) J.Gomez 55 yard field goal attempt is good Center-EMC Holder-EMC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 55 yards from EMC 35 to the BALL 10. N.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McCarty; H.Beydoun at BALL 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(14:55 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at BALL 33.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 33(14:23 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for C.Steele.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - BALLST 33(14:10 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson. PENALTY on EMC-J.Sparacio Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(14:10 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at BALL 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 45(13:27 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to EMC 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Speights at EMC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(12:59 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to EMC 48. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at EMC 48. Gain of 19 yards. A.Abdur-Rahman ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - BALLST 43(12:59 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to EMC 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Coleman; S.Scheidt at EMC 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 41(12:25 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to EMC 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio; S.Scheidt at EMC 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(11:42 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to EMC 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy; J.Sparacio at EMC 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 25(11:27 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at EMC 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 12(11:09 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to EMC 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio; M.Swindle at EMC 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 10(10:42 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to EMC 10. Catch made by N.Presley at EMC 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at EMC 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BALLST 7(10:24 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BALLST 14(10:19 - 3rd) B.VonGunten 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(10:14 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at EMC 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(9:57 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 38. Catch made by A.Paaske at EMC 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at EMC 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 43(9:24 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Tarango; J.Amos at EMC 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(8:50 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 49. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 45(8:21 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Mims; S.Houston at BALL 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 42(7:45 - 3rd) D.Boone rushed to BALL 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(7:32 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 34(7:27 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to BALL 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; C.Coll at BALL 30.
|-2 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 30(6:44 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to BALL 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.King at BALL 32.
|Sack
4 & 8 - EMICH 32(6:02 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at BALL 40 for -8 yards (B.Berger)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(5:55 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Benson at BALL 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 43(5:30 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 43. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; J.Zelinsky at BALL 49.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 49(5:12 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to EMC 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Scheidt at EMC 38. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 23(4:50 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to EMC 23. Catch made by R.Lezon at EMC 23. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Peavy at EMC 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 18(4:15 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to EMC 18. Catch made by B.Hunt at EMC 18. Gain of 18 yards. B.Hunt for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(4:09 - 3rd) B.VonGunten extra point is blocked. S.Miles blocked the kick.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(4:09 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Amos; C.Coll at EMC 32.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - EMICH 32(3:32 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 32. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 32. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Riley at EMC 39. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 27(3:04 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 27. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 27. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at EMC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(2:20 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun. PENALTY on BALL-T.Potts Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(2:11 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 36 for 3 yards. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - EMICH 36(1:22 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Coll; C.Pearce at BALL 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 35(0:54 - 3rd) D.Boone rushed to BALL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(0:23 - 3rd) T.Knue rushed to BALL 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Coll; C.Pearce at BALL 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 28(15:00 - 4th) B.Moss rushed to BALL 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at BALL 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 26(14:18 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to BALL 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf; S.Houston at BALL 25.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - EMICH 25(13:43 - 4th) D.Boone rushed to BALL 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at BALL 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 22(13:07 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 22. Catch made by G.Oakes at BALL 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 10. PENALTY on EMC-H.Beydoun Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - EMICH 37(12:33 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for B.Moss.
|+12 YD
2 & 25 - EMICH 37(12:27 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by H.Beydoun at BALL 37. Gain of 12 yards. H.Beydoun ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - EMICH 25(11:43 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by H.Beydoun at BALL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - EMICH 28(11:09 - 4th) J.Gomez 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-EMC Holder-EMC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 4th) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(11:04 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Speights at BALL 28.
|Int
2 & 7 - BALLST 28(10:26 - 4th) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at BALL 29. Intercepted by R.Daniel at BALL 29. Tackled by BALL at BALL 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(10:21 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 28(10:17 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 24.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 24(9:27 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 24. Catch made by T.Knue at BALL 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 16(9:08 - 4th) D.Boone rushed to BALL 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; J.Tarango at BALL 14.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - EMICH 14(8:22 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - EMICH 14(8:19 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun. PENALTY on BALL-J.Amos Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - EMICH 5(8:10 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to BALL End Zone. Catch made by H.Beydoun at BALL End Zone. Gain of 5 yards. H.Beydoun for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 5(8:09 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to BALL 2 for 3 yards. A.Smith FUMBLES forced by M.Lee. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-G.Oakes at BALL 2. Tackled by BALL at BALL 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - EMICH 2(7:28 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to BALL End Zone for 2 yards. A.Smith for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:23 - 4th) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 4th) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(7:23 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Speights at BALL 31. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 5 - BALLST 30(7:00 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at BALL 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(6:43 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Benson at BALL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BALLST 45(6:25 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford; J.Sparacio at BALL 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BALLST 45(5:48 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BALLST 45(5:42 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 40 yards to EMC 15 Center-BALL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 15(5:33 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 15(5:28 - 4th) D.Boone rushed to EMC 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.King; J.Tarango at EMC 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - EMICH 18(4:48 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 18. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Lee; J.Riley at EMC 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(4:08 - 4th) B.Moss rushed to EMC 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; C.Coll at EMC 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 26(3:18 - 4th) T.Knue rushed to EMC 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; J.Riley at EMC 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(2:35 - 4th) D.Boone rushed to EMC 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Lee; N.Jones at EMC 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 43(1:51 - 4th) D.Boone rushed to EMC 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at EMC 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 44(1:46 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 44. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at EMC 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(1:04 - 4th) D.Boone rushed to BALL 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; S.Houston at BALL 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 48(1:01 - 4th) D.Boone rushed to BALL 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 41. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 41(0:54 - 4th) A.Smith kneels at the BALL 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - EMICH 44(0:22 - 4th) A.Smith kneels at the BALL 45.
