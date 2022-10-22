|
|
|CINCY
|SMU
No. 21 Cincinnati holds on to edge SMU 29-27
DALLAS (AP) Style points were in short supply Saturday when No. 21 Cinncinnati held on to beat SMU, but linebacker Wilson Huber wasn't concerned after the Bearcats prevailed, 29-27.
''It wasn't pretty and it wasn't perfect, but ultimately it was good enough to get the job done,'' Huber said after Cinncinnati stretched its winning streak to six games.
Ryan Coe kicked a school-record five field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder, and No. 21 Cincinnati broke up a game-tying two-point play in the closing minutes.
Charles McClelland and Ryan Montgomery scored on runs of 76 yards and 1 yard for the Bearcats (6-1, 3-0 American), who won their 19th in a row against American Athletic Conference opponents.
Tyler Lavine scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:57 left to pull SMU (3-4, 1-2) within two, but Preston Stone's 2-point conversion pass intended for Roderick Daniels Jr. in the near corner of the end zone was incomplete.
Three of the Bearcats' 14 penalties came on SMU's last scoring drive, one that negated an interception.
On Cincinnati's subsequent drive, quarterback Ben Bryant - who sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter of last week's win against USF - completed a nine-yard pass on third-and-8 to allow the Bearcats to maintain possession for the balance of the game.
''In the gotta-have-it situations, we made the plays, both defensively and offensively,'' Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said.
Stone, a redshirt freshman, replaced starter Tanner Mordecai, who left the game and the field late in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury.
''You prepare for a moment like this,'' Stone said. ''Felt like I was going out to play little league.''
Coe's 52-yarder came with a stiff wind at his back, and his other field goals were from 44, 31, 30 and 25 yards. He's in his first season at Cincinnati after kicking for Delaware, where he hit from 53 yards. Coe had a 45-yard attempt blocked in the fourth quarter.
''I think I've shown enough confidence in practice for them to send me out, and it came to fruition today,'' Coe said.
Cincinnati's Mason Fletcher boomed an 84-yard punt with the wind following the Bearcats' first possession for the longest punt in college football this season and an AAC and school record. The sophomore from Australia made contact at Cincinnati's 5-yard line. The ball landed at SMU's 20 and bounced into the end zone for a touchback.
''He is really talented,'' Fickell said of Fletcher. ''He does nothing but get better each and every week.''
Bryant was 18 for 35 passing for 200 yards. McClelland rushed for 129 yards.
''We put ourselves in position to beat somebody that nobody hardly ever beats in our league and didn't get it done,'' SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said.
The Mustangs' other touchdowns came on a 3-yard run by TJ McDaniel in the second quarter, a 1-yard pass from Mordecai to Jordan Kerley in the second quarter and a 16-yard pass from Stone to RJ Maryland in the fourth quarter.
Mordecai was 15 of 25 for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception and was sacked five times. Stone was 6 for 15 for 74 yards and one touchdown.
GAME NOTES
Fickell's 54th Cincinnati victory makes him the program's all-time leader. . Cincinnati receiver Tyler Scott, who was sidelined last week in the first quarter with an ankle injury, didn't dress out. . Bearcats defensive end Jabari Taylor left in the first quarter with an injury. . Members of the 1981-82 SMU teams that went 21-1-1 and won Southwest Conference championships were recognized on the field.
POLL IMPLICATION
Two of the three teams just ahead of Cincinnati in the poll (No. 18 Illinois, No. 19 Kentucky) were off Saturday. Is a two-point win enough for the Bearcats to rise a few spots?
THE TAKEAWAY
CINCINNATI: After reaching last season's College Football Playoff, the realistic goal as the top-ranked team from the Group of 5 continues to be a third consecutive New Year's Six bowl.
SMU: Are six wins and a bowl invitation within reach for the Mustangs with home games against Houston and Memphis and a trip to Tulane remaining?
UP NEXT
CINCINNATI: Visits UCF next Saturday.
SMU: Plays at Tulsa next Saturday.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. McClelland
10 RB
129 RuYds, RuTD
|
P. Stone
2 QB
74 PaYds, PaTD, 22 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|21
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|10-22
|2-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|379
|259
|Total Plays
|77
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|80
|Rush Attempts
|42
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|200
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|18-35
|21-40
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|14-127
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-65.0
|7-41.3
|Return Yards
|17
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|200
|PASS YDS
|179
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|379
|TOTAL YDS
|259
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|18/35
|200
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|16
|129
|1
|76
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|13
|43
|0
|22
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|4
|14
|1
|12
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|4
|-11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|5
|4
|69
|0
|34
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|6
|4
|53
|0
|35
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|8
|4
|41
|0
|15
|
B. Smith 83 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|3
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
C. Scott 80 WR
|C. Scott
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
W. Pauling 19 WR
|W. Pauling
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|6-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Thomas 7 LB
|J. Thomas
|4-3
|2.0
|0
|
D. Corleone 58 DL
|D. Corleone
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 5 S
|J. Sheppard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 27 S
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wodtly 34 DL
|J. Wodtly
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DL
|E. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mullaney 57 DL
|R. Mullaney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|5/6
|52
|2/2
|17
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|3
|65.0
|2
|84
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Scott 80 WR
|C. Scott
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|15/25
|105
|1
|1
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|6/15
|74
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|8
|53
|0
|19
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|7
|31
|1
|9
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|4
|22
|0
|14
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|6
|15
|1
|4
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|6
|-41
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kerley 1 WR
|J. Kerley
|6
|3
|44
|1
|43
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|12
|4
|41
|0
|17
|
R. Maryland 82 TE
|R. Maryland
|6
|5
|35
|1
|8
|
B. Redding 81 TE
|B. Redding
|3
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|4
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
G. Haskin 89 TE
|G. Haskin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Reid 12 LB
|S. Reid
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 6 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 22 S
|N. Roberts
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roberson Jr. 13 S
|R. Roberson Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 S
|B. Crossley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Wright 92 DT
|S. Wright
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 9 DE
|N. Paul
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 45 DE
|J. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moses 16 S
|A. Moses
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newman 91 DT
|T. Newman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burns 8 LB
|J. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Westfall 26 CB
|S. Westfall
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Samuels 11 DE
|J. Samuels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sandjo-Njiki 98 DT
|M. Sandjo-Njiki
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 3 DE
|G. Wiley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|7
|41.3
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|2
|9.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sheppard at SMU 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 32(14:51 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Huber E.Phillips at SMU 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 34(14:27 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at SMU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 42(14:22 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 42(14:16 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 42. Catch made by B.Redding at SMU 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at SMU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SMU 49(13:45 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SMU 49(13:34 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 35 yards to CIN 16 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 16(13:28 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 16(13:17 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CINCY 16(13:15 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for CIN.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CINCY 16(13:13 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 84 yards to SMU End Zone Center-C.Pfeiffer. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 20(13:03 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Sack
2 & 10 - SMU 20(13:00 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 18 for -2 yards (D.Corleone)
|Int
3 & 12 - SMU 18(12:31 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass INTERCEPTED at SMU 25. Intercepted by A.Bush at SMU 25. Tackled by R.Rice at SMU 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 10(12:20 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 10(12:16 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 9.
|Sack
3 & Goal - CINCY 9(11:41 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at SMU 13 for -4 yards (N.Paul)
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - CINCY 20(11:02 - 1st) R.Coe 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(10:55 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Huber J.Briggs at SMU 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 28(10:40 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs T.Van Fossen at SMU 31.
|-7 YD
3 & 4 - SMU 31(10:14 - 1st) T.Mordecai rushed to SMU 24 for -7 yards. T.Mordecai FUMBLES forced by CIN. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-T.Mordecai at SMU 24. Tackled by CIN at SMU 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SMU 24(9:28 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 38 yards to CIN 38 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(9:23 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 38(9:17 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson at CIN 44.
|Sack
3 & 4 - CINCY 44(8:45 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 35 for -9 yards (D.Levelston)
|Punt
4 & 13 - CINCY 35(8:05 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 57 yards to SMU 8 Center-C.Pfeiffer. R.Daniels returned punt from the SMU 8. Tackled by J.Hicks T.Van Fossen at SMU 10.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 10(7:50 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 10. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 10. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Bush at SMU 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(7:44 - 1st) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone D.Pace at SMU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SMU 24(7:22 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for G.Haskin.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SMU 24(7:12 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 24. Catch made by T.McDaniel at SMU 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at SMU 24.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SMU 24(6:32 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts yards to CIN 35 Center-W.Benton. R.Montgomery returned punt from the CIN 35. Tackled by W.Benton at SMU 49. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SMU 29(6:18 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 33 yards to CIN 38 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(6:11 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at CIN 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 43(5:29 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 43. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at CIN 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(5:01 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 48. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 48. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Paul at SMU 48.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CINCY 48(4:31 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-N.Mardner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - CINCY 47(4:16 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 47.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 47(3:40 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to SMU 47. Catch made by N.Mardner at SMU 47. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Roberts at SMU 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(3:21 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia M.Sandjo-Njiki at SMU 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 29(2:45 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to SMU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 26.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 26(2:07 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to SMU 4 for 22 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 4(1:36 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to SMU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia J.Jones at SMU 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CINCY 2(1:22 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to SMU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 1(0:44 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to SMU End Zone for 1 yards. R.Montgomery for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 1st) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(0:33 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at SMU 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35(15:00 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 35. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at SMU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SMU 34(14:40 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.McDaniel.
|Sack
3 & 11 - SMU 34(14:36 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 25 for -9 yards (J.Thomas)
|Punt
4 & 20 - SMU 25(13:58 - 2nd) R.Bujcevski punts 53 yards to CIN 22 Center-W.Benton. R.Montgomery returned punt from the CIN 22. Tackled by T.Knox at CIN 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 61 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU 4. B.Massey returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jones J.Dingle at SMU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 23(13:28 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SMU 23(13:25 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 21 for yards (I.Pace) PENALTY on CIN-I.Pace Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 38(13:15 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Pace J.Thomas at SMU 40.
|Sack
2 & 8 - SMU 40(12:47 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 32 for -8 yards (J.Thomas)
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - SMU 32(12:06 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 32. Catch made by A.Upshaw at SMU 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CIN at SMU 34.
|Punt
4 & 14 - SMU 34(11:15 - 2nd) R.Bujcevski punts 51 yards to CIN 15 Center-W.Benton. Downed by W.Benton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(11:08 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for W.Pauling.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 15(11:01 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips S.Wright at CIN 19.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - CINCY 19(10:27 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 19. Catch made by B.Smith at CIN 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SMU at CIN 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(10:05 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at CIN 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CINCY 40(9:30 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for W.Pauling.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 40(9:26 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 40. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman S.Westfall at CIN 46.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CINCY 46(8:42 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CIN 46.
|Result
|Play
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(8:37 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by J.Kerley at CIN 46. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 3(8:15 - 2nd) T.McDaniel rushed to CIN End Zone for 3 yards. T.McDaniel for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(8:12 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(8:08 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Massey B.Crossley at CIN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(7:43 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 36(7:33 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Moses at CIN 42.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 42(6:51 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 42. Catch made by N.Mardner at CIN 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts S.Westfall at SMU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(6:15 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 47(6:07 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.McClelland.
|+34 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 47(6:04 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to SMU 47. Catch made by J.Thompson at SMU 47. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 13. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 13(5:35 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips D.Levelston at SMU 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CINCY 8(4:56 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CINCY 8(4:16 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for CIN.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CINCY 15(4:09 - 2nd) R.Coe 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 53 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU 12. B.Massey returns the kickoff. B.Massey FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-C.Wheaton at SMU 12. Tackled by J.Dingle E.Wright at CIN 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 23(3:59 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 23. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at SMU 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 23(3:39 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 23. Catch made by C.Wheaton at SMU 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Pace J.Sheppard at SMU 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 27(3:16 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 27. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at SMU 32.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 32(2:38 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Pace J.Thomas at SMU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 36(2:31 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 36(2:21 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at SMU 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 44(1:59 - 2nd) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at SMU 45.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 45(1:33 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to CIN 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas B.Threats at CIN 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(1:17 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by R.Daniels at CIN 46. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thomas at CIN 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 34(1:08 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to CIN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace J.Briggs at CIN 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 31(0:56 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by R.Daniels at CIN 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Pace J.Thomas at CIN 20.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(0:39 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to CIN 1 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 1(0:24 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to CIN 1. Catch made by J.Kerley at CIN 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Kerley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-A.Bush Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 50 yards from SMU 50 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(0:21 - 2nd) B.Bryant kneels at the CIN 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 48 yards from SMU 35 to the CIN 17. C.McClelland returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Johnson at CIN 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(14:57 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Wright at CIN 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 43(14:27 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia N.Roberts at CIN 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 46(13:54 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Reid G.Wiley at CIN 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(13:08 - 3rd) B.Bryant scrambles to CIN 47 for yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at CIN 47. PENALTY on SMU-G.Wiley Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(13:05 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts T.Newman at SMU 36.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CINCY 36(12:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-J.Cooper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - CINCY 41(12:19 - 3rd) L.Taylor rushed to SMU 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 31(11:26 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to SMU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson J.Phillips at SMU 29.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - CINCY 29(10:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-J.Huber False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CINCY 42(10:25 - 3rd) R.Coe 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SMU 25(10:20 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 16 for -9 yards (I.Pace) PENALTY on SMU-J.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - SMU 16(10:05 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
3 & 19 - SMU(10:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on SMU-R.Rice Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on CIN-I.Pace Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - SMU 16(10:00 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|Punt
4 & 19 - SMU 16(9:54 - 3rd) R.Bujcevski punts 39 yards to CIN 45 Center-W.Benton. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 45(9:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-W.Pauling False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - CINCY 40(9:48 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts B.Massey at CIN 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 47(9:12 - 3rd) B.Bryant scrambles to SMU 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jones J.Phillips at SMU 47.
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 47(8:31 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to SMU 47. Catch made by J.Thompson at SMU 47. Gain of 18 yards. J.Thompson ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(8:08 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 29(7:51 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 22.
|-4 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 22(7:16 - 3rd) B.Bryant rushed to SMU 26 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CINCY 34(6:29 - 3rd) R.Coe 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(6:26 - 3rd) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 26 for yards. Tackled by J.Thomas D.Corleone at SMU 26. PENALTY on SMU-J.Bissinger Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - SMU 15(6:19 - 3rd) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 21 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Pace J.Sheppard at SMU 21.
|-4 YD
2 & 14 - SMU 21(6:11 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 21. Catch made by C.Wheaton at SMU 21. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by CIN at SMU 17.
|Sack
3 & 18 - SMU 17(5:37 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 11 for -6 yards (J.Wodtly)
|Punt
4 & 24 - SMU 11(4:32 - 3rd) R.Bujcevski punts 40 yards to CIN 49 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 49(4:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-G.Gerhardt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - CINCY 44(4:22 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Wright at CIN 45.
|+35 YD
2 & 14 - CINCY 45(3:50 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 45. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 45. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at SMU 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 39 - CINCY 20(3:19 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to SMU 20. Catch made by N.Mardner at SMU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at SMU 15.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 15(2:44 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at SMU 14.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(1:58 - 3rd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25(1:55 - 3rd) P.Stone scrambles to SMU 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Threats J.Hicks at SMU 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 39(1:31 - 3rd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for SMU. PENALTY on CIN-R.Mullaney Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(1:31 - 3rd) P.Stone pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by R.Rice at CIN 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 41(1:04 - 3rd) T.McDaniel rushed to CIN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs T.Van Fossen at CIN 38.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SMU 38(0:45 - 3rd) T.McDaniel rushed to CIN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs R.Mullaney at CIN 38.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - SMU 38(0:04 - 3rd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(15:00 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 38. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Massey A.Johnson at CIN 47.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - CINCY 47(14:35 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-J.Cooper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 42(14:24 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 42. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 42. Gain of 2 yards. L.Taylor ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 44(13:48 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 44. Catch made by N.Mardner at CIN 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson at SMU 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(12:55 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to SMU 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson B.Massey at SMU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(12:25 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to SMU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson J.Jones at SMU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 34(11:52 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CINCY 34(11:38 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for B.Smith. PENALTY on SMU-D.Levelston Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 29(11:28 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to SMU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Burns at SMU 28.
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - CINCY 28(10:46 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to SMU 28. Catch made by C.Scott at SMU 28. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Westfall at SMU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(10:16 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to SMU 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at SMU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 22(9:34 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|-4 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 22(9:20 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to SMU 22. Catch made by R.Montgomery at SMU 22. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Samuels at SMU 26.
4 & 14 - CINCY 34(8:33 - 4th) R.Coe 44 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-CIN Holder-CIN. D.Levelston blocked the kick. B.Massey recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by B.Burton at SMU 38.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 38(8:20 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 38. Catch made by B.Redding at SMU 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 44(7:59 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 44(7:43 - 4th) T.McDaniel rushed to CIN 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone I.Pace at CIN 40.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SMU 40(7:10 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|+9 YD
4 & 7 - SMU 40(7:01 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to CIN 40. Catch made by R.Rice at CIN 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 31(6:37 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 31(6:28 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to CIN 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Pace D.Pace at CIN 24. PENALTY on CIN-I.Pace Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 12 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 12(6:11 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for A.Upshaw.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 12(6:04 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to CIN 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs I.Pace at CIN 9.
|Sack
3 & Goal - SMU 9(5:44 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone sacked at CIN 16 for -7 yards (I.Pace)
|+16 YD
4 & 14 - SMU 16(5:23 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to CIN 16. Catch made by R.Maryland at CIN 16. Gain of 16 yards. R.Maryland for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CIN-S.Anderson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(5:09 - 4th) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:09 - 4th) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(5:09 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia S.Wright at CIN 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 27(4:49 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Wright at CIN 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CINCY 28(4:08 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CINCY 28(3:52 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 54 yards to SMU 18 Center-CIN. Downed by C.Pfeiffer.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 18(3:38 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for SMU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 18(3:31 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for B.Redding.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 18(3:09 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 18. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at SMU 35. PENALTY on CIN-I.Pace Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on CIN-R.Jackson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 50(3:09 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to CIN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs J.Wodtly at CIN 46.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - SMU 46(2:50 - 4th) P.Stone pass INTERCEPTED at CIN 16. Intercepted by J.Hicks at CIN 16. Tackled by J.Bissinger at CIN 45. PENALTY on CIN-J.Hicks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 31(2:43 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 31(2:38 - 4th) P.Stone scrambles to CIN 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at CIN 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(2:31 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to CIN 11. Catch made by M.Dixon at CIN 11. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks T.Van Fossen at CIN 11. PENALTY on CIN-T.Van Fossen Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 5(2:17 - 4th) P.Stone scrambles to CIN 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 1(2:00 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to CIN End Zone for 1 yards. T.Lavine for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:57 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 4th) C.Rogers kicks onside 10 from SMU 35 to SMU 45. C.Scott returns the kickoff. Tackled by SMU at SMU 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(1:55 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to SMU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at SMU 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 46(1:50 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to SMU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Newman E.Chatman at SMU 45.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - CINCY 45(1:46 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to SMU 45. Catch made by J.Whyle at SMU 45. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Massey S.Reid at SMU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(1:38 - 4th) B.Bryant kneels at the SMU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CINCY 37(0:48 - 4th) B.Bryant kneels at the SMU 39.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CINCY 39(0:33 - 4th) B.Bryant kneels at the SMU 41.
