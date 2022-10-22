Drive Chart
|
|
|USM
|TXSTSM
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
C. Pittman
2 RB
11 RuYds, 53 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|
L. Hatcher
3 QB
249 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -10 RuYds
Field Goal 5:36
B.Bourgeois 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
6
plays
24
yds
3:06
pos
3
0
Touchdown 6:32
J.Dean rushed to TXST End Zone for 2 yards. J.Dean for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
37
yds
3:41
pos
9
0
Touchdown 3:52
L.Hatcher pass complete to USM 4. Catch made by J.Banks at USM 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Banks for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
2:40
pos
10
6
Field Goal 0:00
B.Bourgeois 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
10
plays
52
yds
3:52
pos
13
7
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 1:21
L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 26. Gain of 74 yards. A.Hawkins for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
85
yds
00:53
pos
13
13
Touchdown 0:32
Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 47. Catch made by C.Pittman at USM 47. Gain of 53 yards. C.Pittman for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
69
yds
00:49
pos
19
14
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|12
|Rushing
|8
|1
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-19
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|318
|245
|Total Plays
|76
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|-4
|Rush Attempts
|49
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|-0.2
|Yards Passing
|187
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|26-43
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|4-32
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.7
|9-35.0
|Return Yards
|31
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-33
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|187
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|-4
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|245
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|18/25
|187
|1
|2
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lange 24 QB
|J. Lange
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|20
|91
|0
|21
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|13
|32
|1
|7
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|5
|11
|0
|4
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|8
|5
|0
|8
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Lange 24 QB
|J. Lange
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|1
|53
|1
|53
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|6
|4
|52
|0
|20
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|8
|4
|27
|0
|11
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|6
|6
|22
|0
|9
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
C. Cavallo 33 TE
|C. Cavallo
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Jones 0 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Baker 88 TE
|L. Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott, Jr. 2 DB
|E. Scott, Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Bivens 95 DT
|Q. Bivens
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rutherford 14 DB
|J. Rutherford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooley 97 DT
|A. Cooley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahaffey 99 DE
|J. Mahaffey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Toles 17 DB
|B. Toles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Caraway Jr. 12 CB
|M. Caraway Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|2/2
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|6
|41.0
|4
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|26/42
|249
|2
|1
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|1/1
|-5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hill 11 RB
|C. Hill
|3
|3
|0
|5
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|8
|3
|0
|7
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|8
|-10
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|8
|5
|102
|1
|74
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|6
|3
|71
|0
|45
|
J. Banks 1 WR
|J. Banks
|7
|5
|37
|1
|12
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|8
|5
|27
|0
|20
|
T. Huff 41 TE
|T. Huff
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Hill 11 RB
|C. Hill
|2
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
T. Lyons 86 TE
|T. Lyons
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|4
|3
|-3
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Holloway 37 LB
|B. Holloway
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 54 DL
|L. Bell
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mask 5 S
|D. Mask
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Morris 0 S
|J. Morris
|2-5
|0.0
|1
|
B. Bell 33 LB
|B. Bell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mills 7 CB
|C. Mills
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ratcliff 97 DL
|D. Ratcliff
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Anderson 2 S
|K. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 8 LB
|J. Revels
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. West 74 OL
|R. West
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Spears 12 S
|T. Spears
|1-7
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 LB
|D. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hockley 15 CB
|R. Hockley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 46 LS
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 6 K
|S. Keller
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|9
|35.0
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Haynes 14 LB
|K. Haynes
|1
|-22.0
|-22
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 64 yards from USM 35 to the TXST 1. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Brooks; C.Harrell at TXST 25.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(14:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; S.Latham at TXST 21.
|+20 YD
2 & 14 - TXSTSM 21(14:28 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 21. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 21. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at TXST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(14:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for L.Pare.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(13:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(13:48 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-D.Quewon Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 46(13:48 - 1st) L.Hatcher rushed to TXST 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by USM at TXST 45.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 45(13:03 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 32 yards to USM 23 Center-TXST. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23(12:55 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Bell; J.Revels at USM 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - USM 27(12:25 - 1st) A.Willis rushed to USM 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; J.Revels at USM 30.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - USM 30(11:56 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 30. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mask at USM 41.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 41(11:38 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 41. Catch made by A.Willis at USM 41. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at USM 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - USM 37(11:04 - 1st) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at USM 45.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - USM 45(10:29 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Punt
4 & 6 - USM 45(10:22 - 1st) USM punts 32 yards to TXST 23 Center-USM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(10:13 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TXST 22.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 16(9:36 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 16 for -6 yards (A.Cooley) PENALTY on TXST-L.Hatcher Intentional Grounding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
3 & 19 - TXSTSM 14(9:34 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 14. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 14. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at TXST 9.
|Punt
4 & 24 - TXSTSM 9(8:52 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 26 yards to TXST 35 Center-TXST. Downed by TXST.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35(8:42 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TXST 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Mask; S.Tupou at TXST 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - USM 28(8:04 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to TXST 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; D.Ratcliff at TXST 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 21(7:38 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 21. Catch made by A.Willis at TXST 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; L.Harris at TXST 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - USM 20(7:06 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to TXST 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor; T.Spears at TXST 17.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - USM 17(6:31 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-L.Baker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - USM 22(6:19 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 22. Catch made by T.Mims at TXST 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at TXST 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - USM 23(5:37 - 1st) B.Bourgeois 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(5:36 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at TXST 23.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 23(4:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 17 for yards (J.Ratcliff) PENALTY on USM-J.Mahaffey Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(4:34 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at TXST 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 43(4:11 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by C.Hill at TXST 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; S.Latham at TXST 50.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(3:27 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 50. Catch made by C.Hill at TXST 50. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Caraway at TXST 48.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 48(2:58 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for T.Lyons. PENALTY on TXST-E.Lovell Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards declined.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - TXSTSM 48(2:49 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 48. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 48. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at TXST 46.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TXSTSM 46(2:12 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 32 yards to USM 22 Center-TXST. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 22(2:05 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; C.Mills at USM 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - USM 23(1:28 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff; L.Bell at USM 31.
|+21 YD
3 & 1 - USM 31(1:11 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to TXST 48 for 21 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at TXST 48.
|Int
1 & 10 - USM 48(0:33 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 37. Intercepted by S.Tupou at TXST 37. Tackled by USM at TXST 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(0:23 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 42 for yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TXST 42. PENALTY on TXST-D.Cooper Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 27(0:10 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 27. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at TXST 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 39(15:00 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 39. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at TXST 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 45(14:25 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at TXST 46.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 46(13:41 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at TXST 46.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46(13:35 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by D.Jones at TXST 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at TXST 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - USM 41(13:05 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke rushed to TXST 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TXST 43.
|Sack
3 & 7 - USM 43(12:26 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 49 for -8 yards (N.Mbanasor)
|Punt
4 & 15 - USM 49(11:49 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 49 yards to TXST 2 Center-USM. Downed by A.Willis.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 2(11:38 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at TXST 4.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 4(11:09 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 4(11:02 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 2 for -2 yards (D.Quewon)
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 2(10:23 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 33 yards to TXST 35 Center-TXST. N.Brooks returned punt from the TXST 35. Tackled by I.Nixon at TXST 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 37(10:13 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to TXST 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; N.Ezidore at TXST 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USM 37(9:42 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to TXST 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at TXST 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - USM 32(9:10 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to TXST 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at TXST 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 26(8:34 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to TXST 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at TXST 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 26(7:50 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to TXST 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bell; B.Holloway at TXST 22.
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - USM 22(7:16 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 22. Catch made by T.Mims at TXST 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at TXST 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USM 2(6:36 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to TXST End Zone for 2 yards. J.Dean for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 57 yards from USM 35 to the TXST 8. Fair catch by J.Jeter.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(6:32 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|+45 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(6:27 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 25. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at USM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(5:52 - 2nd) R.Groves steps back to pass. R.Groves pass incomplete intended for T.Lyons.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(5:45 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by A.Hawkins at USM 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(5:25 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to USM 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Rutherford at USM 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(4:47 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to USM 15. Catch made by J.Banks at USM 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 11.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 11(4:12 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to USM 11. Catch made by T.Huff at USM 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; D.Gill at USM 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 4(3:56 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to USM 4. Catch made by J.Banks at USM 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Banks for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(3:52 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; T.Spears at USM 24.
|+21 YD
2 & 11 - USM 24(3:14 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 24. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 24. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore; D.Mask at USM 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45(2:40 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke rushed to TXST 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; B.Holloway at TXST 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - USM 48(2:01 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to TXST 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at TXST 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - USM 46(1:24 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to TXST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff at TXST 45.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45(1:07 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 45. Catch made by T.Mims at TXST 45. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Morris at TXST 27.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 27(0:59 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to TXST 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at TXST 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - USM 30(0:54 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 30. Catch made by A.Willis at TXST 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at TXST 21.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - USM 21(0:45 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke rushed to TXST 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TXST 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - USM 30(0:03 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Dean rushed to USM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; S.Tupou at USM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - USM 30(14:18 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - USM 30(14:13 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at USM 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35(13:56 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at USM 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - USM 38(13:20 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by A.Willis at USM 38. Gain of 8 yards. A.Willis ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46(12:55 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; S.Tupou at USM 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - USM 50(12:39 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to TXST 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff; D.Harris at TXST 48.
|Int
3 & 4 - USM 48(11:56 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 45. Intercepted by J.Morris at TXST 45. Tackled by USM at TXST 45.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(11:48 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 45. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at USM 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 46(11:09 - 3rd) L.Hatcher rushed to USM 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(10:40 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by M.Barbee at USM 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at USM 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 40(10:13 - 3rd) L.Hatcher rushed to USM 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 37(9:32 - 3rd) L.Hatcher rushed to USM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens at USM 35.
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 35(8:48 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to USM 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at USM 38.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 38(8:43 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for L.Jones. PENALTY on TXST-N.Mbanasor Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 5 - USM 43(8:37 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to TXST 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46(8:19 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to TXST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bell at TXST 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - USM 45(7:30 - 3rd) J.Dean rushed to TXST 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bell at TXST 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - USM 41(6:44 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for L.Baker.
|Punt
4 & 5 - USM 41(6:39 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 26 yards to TXST 15 Center-USM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(6:32 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 15. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USM at TXST 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(6:06 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(5:59 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at TXST 31.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 31(5:27 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 31(5:21 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 49 yards to USM 20 Center-TXST. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20(5:14 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; K.Anderson at USM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - USM 26(4:47 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 22 for -4 yards (N.Mbanasor; T.Spears)
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - USM 22(4:12 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at USM 23.
|Punt
4 & 7 - USM 23(3:22 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 52 yards to TXST 25 Center-USM. Downed by USM.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(3:15 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at TXST 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 32(2:44 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at TXST 33.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 33(2:03 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; C.Harrell at TXST 29. PENALTY on USM-C.Harrell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(1:42 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 44. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 44. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at TXST 40.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TXSTSM 40(1:05 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TXSTSM 40(0:56 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TXSTSM 40(0:50 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 60 yards to USM End Zone Center-TXST. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20(0:40 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at USM 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - USM 28(15:00 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to USM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; R.Hockley at USM 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 31(14:29 - 4th) C.Pittman rushed to USM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Anderson at USM 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - USM 34(13:57 - 4th) C.Pittman rushed to USM 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; J.Morris at USM 37.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - USM 37(13:15 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 37. Catch made by A.Willis at USM 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at USM 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 46(12:52 - 4th) F.Gore steps back to pass. F.Gore pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on TXST-T.Spears Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39(12:47 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TXST 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at TXST 41.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - USM 41(12:17 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - USM 41(12:10 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by A.Willis at TXST 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at TXST 42.
|Punt
4 & 13 - USM 42(11:24 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 42 yards to TXST End Zone Center-USM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(11:22 - 4th) L.Hatcher rushed to TXST 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by USM at TXST 21.
|Sack
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 21(10:47 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 12 for -9 yards (Q.Bivens)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - TXSTSM 12(10:12 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|Punt
4 & 18 - TXSTSM 12(10:03 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 13 yards to TXST 25 Center-TXST. Downed by TXST.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(9:51 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TXST 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at TXST 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - USM 26(9:18 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TXST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hayes; L.Bell at TXST 23.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - USM 23(8:36 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TXST 24 for -1 yards. J.Dean FUMBLES forced by TXST. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-S.Tupou at TXST 24. Tackled by USM at TXST 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(8:36 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at TXST 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(8:13 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 24. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at TXST 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(7:39 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 24. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TXST 27.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 27(7:04 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to USM 39 Center-TXST. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39(6:51 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff at USM 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - USM 43(6:13 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Sack
3 & 6 - USM 43(6:12 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange sacked at USM 35 for -8 yards (TXST) J.Lange FUMBLES forced by TXST. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-J.Lange at USM 35.
|Punt
4 & 14 - USM 35(5:32 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 48 yards to TXST 17 Center-USM. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(5:24 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 17. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at TXST 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 18(5:00 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TXST 24.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 24(4:20 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 24(4:13 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards to USM 40 Center-TXST. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 40(4:07 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at USM 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - USM 49(3:23 - 4th) C.Pittman rushed to USM 50 for yards. Tackled by R.Hockley at USM 50. PENALTY on USM-T.Doss Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - USM 39(3:18 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to TXST 49 for 12 yards. F.Gore ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 49(2:35 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TXST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at TXST 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - USM 47(2:32 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TXST 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at TXST 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - USM 48(2:28 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to TXST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at TXST 44.
4 & 5 - USM(2:20 - 4th) PENALTY on USM-USM Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - USM 44(2:20 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 29 yards to TXST 15 Center-USM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(2:14 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 15. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at TXST 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 21(1:55 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 21. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TXST 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(1:46 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(1:39 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
|+74 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(1:33 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 26. Gain of 74 yards. A.Hawkins for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 4th) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 4th) M.Shipley kicks 46 yards from TXST 35 to the USM 19. C.Harrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Haynes at USM 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 31(1:17 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 31. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at USM 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - USM 38(1:11 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at USM 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 41(1:07 - 4th) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 46 for 5 yards. Z.Wilcke ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - USM 46(0:55 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - USM 46(0:49 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bell; J.Revels at USM 47.
|+53 YD
4 & 4 - USM 47(0:45 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 47. Catch made by C.Pittman at USM 47. Gain of 53 yards. C.Pittman for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 4th) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(0:32 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(0:27 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at TXST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(0:20 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|Int
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(0:14 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at USM 35. Intercepted by N.Brooks at USM 35. Pushed out of bounds by R.West at TXST 32.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32(0:06 - 4th) Z.Wilcke kneels at the TXST 35.
