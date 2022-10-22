Drive Chart
USM
TXSTSM

Key Players
C. Pittman 2 RB
11 RuYds, 53 ReYds, ReTD, REC
L. Hatcher 3 QB
249 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -10 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 5:36
B.Bourgeois 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
6
plays
24
yds
3:06
pos
3
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 6:32
J.Dean rushed to TXST End Zone for 2 yards. J.Dean for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
37
yds
3:41
pos
9
0
Point After TD 6:32
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 3:52
L.Hatcher pass complete to USM 4. Catch made by J.Banks at USM 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Banks for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
2:40
pos
10
6
Point After TD 3:52
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Field Goal 0:00
B.Bourgeois 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
10
plays
52
yds
3:52
pos
13
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Touchdown 1:21
L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 26. Gain of 74 yards. A.Hawkins for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
85
yds
00:53
pos
13
13
Point After TD 1:21
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 0:32
Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 47. Catch made by C.Pittman at USM 47. Gain of 53 yards. C.Pittman for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
69
yds
00:49
pos
19
14
Point After TD 0:32
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 12
Rushing 8 1
Passing 8 9
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 7-19 3-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 318 245
Total Plays 76 63
Avg Gain 4.2 3.9
Net Yards Rushing 131 -4
Rush Attempts 49 20
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 -0.2
Yards Passing 187 249
Comp. - Att. 18-27 26-43
Yards Per Pass 5.6 5.0
Penalties - Yards 5-50 4-32
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 7-39.7 9-35.0
Return Yards 31 0
Punts - Returns 1--2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-33 2-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Southern Miss 4-3 3100720
Texas State 3-5 070714
Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium San Marcos, TX
 187 PASS YDS 249
131 RUSH YDS -4
318 TOTAL YDS 245
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 187 1 2 132.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 792 6 6 117.1
Z. Wilcke 18/25 187 1 2
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25.0% 48 0 0 125.8
F. Gore Jr. 0/1 0 0 0
J. Lange  24 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 72 0 0 100.4
J. Lange 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 477 4
F. Gore Jr. 20 91 0 21
J. Dean  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 84 1
J. Dean 13 32 1 7
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
C. Pittman 5 11 0 4
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 41 0
Z. Wilcke 8 5 0 8
A. Willis  11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
A. Willis 1 3 0 3
J. Williams  96 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Williams 1 3 0 3
J. Lange  24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
J. Lange 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Pittman 1 1 53 1 53
T. Mims  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 115 0
T. Mims 6 4 52 0 20
J. Brownlee  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 370 4
J. Brownlee 8 4 27 0 11
A. Willis  11 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Willis 6 6 22 0 9
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 64 0
F. Gore Jr. 1 1 21 0 21
C. Cavallo  33 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 74 0
C. Cavallo 1 1 7 0 7
D. Jones  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
D. Jones 2 1 5 0 5
L. Baker  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
L. Baker 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Shorts  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Shorts 5-0 0.0 0
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Harrell 4-1 0.0 0
E. Scott, Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Scott, Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
D. Gill  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Gill 3-1 0.0 0
J. Stanley  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Stanley 2-2 0.0 0
N. Brooks  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
N. Brooks 2-0 0.0 1
Q. Bivens  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Q. Bivens 2-0 1.0 0
T. Newsome  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Newsome 2-0 0.0 0
J. Rutherford  14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Rutherford 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cooley  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Cooley 1-0 1.0 0
D. Quewon  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Quewon 1-0 1.0 0
J. Williams  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mahaffey  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mahaffey 1-0 0.0 0
B. Toles  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Toles 1-0 0.0 0
M. Caraway Jr.  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Caraway Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
S. Latham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Latham 1-2 0.0 0
J. Ratcliff  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ratcliff 1-0 0.0 0
A. Habas  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Habas 1-2 0.0 0
K. Booth  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Booth 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/8 17/17
B. Bourgeois 2/2 40 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hunt  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
M. Hunt 6 41.0 4 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
C. Harrell 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Brooks 0 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 16.0 208 0
N. Brooks 1 -2.0 -2 0
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 249 2 1 122.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.0% 1695 14 7 131.7
L. Hatcher 26/42 249 2 1
R. Groves  0 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
R. Groves 0/1 0 0 0
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -5 0 0 58.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -5 0 0 58.0
L. Pare 1/1 -5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hill  11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 330 1
C. Hill 3 3 0 5
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 355 2
L. Pare 8 3 0 7
J. Jeter  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 90 1
J. Jeter 1 0 0 0
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 -124 0
L. Hatcher 8 -10 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Hawkins  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 102 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 479 6
A. Hawkins 8 5 102 1 74
M. Barbee  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 228 1
M. Barbee 6 3 71 0 45
J. Banks  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 207 1
J. Banks 7 5 37 1 12
J. Ortega-Jones  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 147 1
J. Ortega-Jones 8 5 27 0 20
T. Huff  41 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
T. Huff 1 1 7 0 7
R. Groves  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 77 0
R. Groves 3 1 5 0 5
C. Hill  11 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 0
C. Hill 2 2 5 0 7
T. Lyons  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
T. Lyons 2 0 0 0 0
C. Brown  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 207 3
C. Brown 2 1 -2 0 -2
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 165 1
L. Pare 4 3 -3 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Holloway  37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
B. Holloway 4-3 0.0 0
L. Bell  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
L. Bell 4-4 0.0 0
D. Mask  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mask 3-2 0.0 0
S. Tupou  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Tupou 3-4 0.0 1
N. Ezidore  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Ezidore 3-2 0.0 0
N. Mbanasor  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
N. Mbanasor 3-2 1.5 0
J. Morris  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 1 0.0
J. Morris 2-5 0.0 1
B. Bell  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Bell 2-1 0.0 0
L. Harris  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Harris 2-2 0.0 0
C. Mills  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Mills 2-1 0.0 0
D. Ratcliff  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Ratcliff 2-3 0.0 0
K. Anderson  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Anderson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Revels  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
J. Revels 1-4 0.0 0
R. West  74 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. West 1-0 0.0 0
T. Spears  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-7 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Spears 1-7 0.5 0
D. Hayes  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hayes 0-1 0.0 0
R. Hockley  15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Hockley 0-1 0.0 0
D. Harris  46 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Keller  6 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/7 18/18
S. Keller 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 0 0
S. O'Kelly 9 35.0 0 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Moorer  6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
D. Moorer 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Haynes 14 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -22.0 -22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -22.0 -22 0
K. Haynes 1 -22.0 -22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 USM 21 2:42 6 22 Punt
8:42 TXSTSM 35 3:06 6 19 FG
2:05 USM 18 1:42 4 30 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 TXSTSM 46 1:57 3 -5 Punt
10:13 TXSTSM 37 3:41 7 37 TD
3:52 USM 25 3:52 10 52 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 25 3:12 8 27 INT
8:43 USM 38 2:11 4 21 Punt
5:14 USM 20 1:59 3 3 Punt
0:40 USM 20 4:18 8 38 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:51 TXSTSM 25 1:15 3 1 Fumble
6:51 USM 39 1:27 3 -4 Punt
4:07 USM 40 1:53 5 16 Punt
1:21 USM 31 0:49 6 69 TD
0:06 TXSTSM 32 0:06 1 -3 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 25 2:05 5 20 Punt
10:13 TXSTSM 23 1:31 2 -14 Punt
5:36 TXSTSM 25 3:31 6 21 Punt
0:23 TXSTSM 37 1:48 4 9 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 TXSTSM 2 1:25 3 0 Punt
6:32 TXSTSM 25 2:40 8 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:48 TXSTSM 45 3:05 6 17 Downs
6:32 TXSTSM 15 1:18 4 16 Punt
3:15 TXSTSM 25 2:35 6 15 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:22 TXSTSM 20 1:31 3 -8 Punt
8:36 TXSTSM 24 1:45 3 3 Punt
5:24 TXSTSM 17 1:17 3 7 Punt
2:14 TXSTSM 15 0:53 5 85 TD
0:32 TXSTSM 25 0:26 4 22 INT

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 64 yards from USM 35 to the TXST 1. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Brooks; C.Harrell at TXST 25.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(14:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; S.Latham at TXST 21.
+20 YD
2 & 14 - TXSTSM 21
(14:28 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 21. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 21. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at TXST 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41
(14:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for L.Pare.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 41
(13:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
Penalty
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 41
(13:48 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-D.Quewon Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 46
(13:48 - 1st) L.Hatcher rushed to TXST 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by USM at TXST 45.
Punt
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 45
(13:03 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 32 yards to USM 23 Center-TXST. Fair catch by N.Brooks.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23
(12:55 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Bell; J.Revels at USM 27.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - USM 27
(12:25 - 1st) A.Willis rushed to USM 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; J.Revels at USM 30.
+11 YD
3 & 1 - USM 30
(11:56 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 30. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mask at USM 41.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 41
(11:38 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 41. Catch made by A.Willis at USM 41. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at USM 37.
+8 YD
2 & 14 - USM 37
(11:04 - 1st) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at USM 45.
No Gain
3 & 6 - USM 45
(10:29 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
Punt
4 & 6 - USM 45
(10:22 - 1st) USM punts 32 yards to TXST 23 Center-USM. Out of bounds.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (2 plays, -14 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23
(10:13 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TXST 22.
Penalty
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 16
(9:36 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 16 for -6 yards (A.Cooley) PENALTY on TXST-L.Hatcher Intentional Grounding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
-5 YD
3 & 19 - TXSTSM 14
(9:34 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 14. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 14. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at TXST 9.
Punt
4 & 24 - TXSTSM 9
(8:52 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 26 yards to TXST 35 Center-TXST. Downed by TXST.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35
(8:42 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TXST 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Mask; S.Tupou at TXST 28.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - USM 28
(8:04 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to TXST 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; D.Ratcliff at TXST 21.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 21
(7:38 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 21. Catch made by A.Willis at TXST 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; L.Harris at TXST 20.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - USM 20
(7:06 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to TXST 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor; T.Spears at TXST 17.
Penalty
3 & 6 - USM 17
(6:31 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-L.Baker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - USM 22
(6:19 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 22. Catch made by T.Mims at TXST 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at TXST 16.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - USM 23
(5:37 - 1st) B.Bourgeois 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:36 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(5:36 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at TXST 23.
Penalty
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 23
(4:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 17 for yards (J.Ratcliff) PENALTY on USM-J.Mahaffey Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38
(4:34 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at TXST 43.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 43
(4:11 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by C.Hill at TXST 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; S.Latham at TXST 50.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50
(3:27 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 50. Catch made by C.Hill at TXST 50. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Caraway at TXST 48.
No Gain
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 48
(2:58 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for T.Lyons. PENALTY on TXST-E.Lovell Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards declined.
-2 YD
3 & 12 - TXSTSM 48
(2:49 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 48. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 48. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at TXST 46.
Punt
4 & 14 - TXSTSM 46
(2:12 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 32 yards to USM 22 Center-TXST. Fair catch by N.Brooks.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Interception (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 22
(2:05 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; C.Mills at USM 23.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - USM 23
(1:28 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff; L.Bell at USM 31.
+21 YD
3 & 1 - USM 31
(1:11 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to TXST 48 for 21 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at TXST 48.
Int
1 & 10 - USM 48
(0:33 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 37. Intercepted by S.Tupou at TXST 37. Tackled by USM at TXST 37.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37
(0:23 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 42 for yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TXST 42. PENALTY on TXST-D.Cooper Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 27
(0:10 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 27. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at TXST 39.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 39
(15:00 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 39. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at TXST 45.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 45
(14:25 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at TXST 46.
No Gain
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 46
(13:41 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at TXST 46.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46
(13:35 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by D.Jones at TXST 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at TXST 41.
-2 YD
2 & 5 - USM 41
(13:05 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke rushed to TXST 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TXST 43.
Sack
3 & 7 - USM 43
(12:26 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 49 for -8 yards (N.Mbanasor)
Punt
4 & 15 - USM 49
(11:49 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 49 yards to TXST 2 Center-USM. Downed by A.Willis.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 2
(11:38 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at TXST 4.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 4
(11:09 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
Sack
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 4
(11:02 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 2 for -2 yards (D.Quewon)
Punt
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 2
(10:23 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 33 yards to TXST 35 Center-TXST. N.Brooks returned punt from the TXST 35. Tackled by I.Nixon at TXST 37.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 37 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 37
(10:13 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to TXST 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; N.Ezidore at TXST 37.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - USM 37
(9:42 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to TXST 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at TXST 32.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - USM 32
(9:10 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to TXST 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at TXST 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 26
(8:34 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to TXST 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at TXST 26.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 26
(7:50 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to TXST 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bell; B.Holloway at TXST 22.
+20 YD
3 & 6 - USM 22
(7:16 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 22. Catch made by T.Mims at TXST 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at TXST 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - USM 2
(6:36 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to TXST End Zone for 2 yards. J.Dean for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:32 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:32 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 57 yards from USM 35 to the TXST 8. Fair catch by J.Jeter.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(6:32 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
+45 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(6:27 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 25. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at USM 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30
(5:52 - 2nd) R.Groves steps back to pass. R.Groves pass incomplete intended for T.Lyons.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 30
(5:45 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by A.Hawkins at USM 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15
(5:25 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to USM 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Rutherford at USM 15.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 15
(4:47 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to USM 15. Catch made by J.Banks at USM 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 11.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 11
(4:12 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to USM 11. Catch made by T.Huff at USM 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; D.Gill at USM 4.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 4
(3:56 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to USM 4. Catch made by J.Banks at USM 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Banks for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:52 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 52 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:52 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(3:52 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; T.Spears at USM 24.
+21 YD
2 & 11 - USM 24
(3:14 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 24. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 24. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore; D.Mask at USM 45.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45
(2:40 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke rushed to TXST 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; B.Holloway at TXST 48.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - USM 48
(2:01 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to TXST 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at TXST 46.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - USM 46
(1:24 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to TXST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff at TXST 45.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45
(1:07 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 45. Catch made by T.Mims at TXST 45. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Morris at TXST 27.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 27
(0:59 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to TXST 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at TXST 30.
+9 YD
2 & 13 - USM 30
(0:54 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 30. Catch made by A.Willis at TXST 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at TXST 21.
-2 YD
3 & 4 - USM 21
(0:45 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke rushed to TXST 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TXST 23.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - USM 30
(0:03 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Interception (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Dean rushed to USM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; S.Tupou at USM 30.
No Gain
2 & 5 - USM 30
(14:18 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - USM 30
(14:13 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at USM 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35
(13:56 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at USM 38.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - USM 38
(13:20 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by A.Willis at USM 38. Gain of 8 yards. A.Willis ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46
(12:55 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; S.Tupou at USM 50.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - USM 50
(12:39 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to TXST 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff; D.Harris at TXST 48.
Int
3 & 4 - USM 48
(11:56 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 45. Intercepted by J.Morris at TXST 45. Tackled by USM at TXST 45.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Downs (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45
(11:48 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 45. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at USM 46.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 46
(11:09 - 3rd) L.Hatcher rushed to USM 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 44.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44
(10:40 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by M.Barbee at USM 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at USM 40.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 40
(10:13 - 3rd) L.Hatcher rushed to USM 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 37.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 37
(9:32 - 3rd) L.Hatcher rushed to USM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens at USM 35.
-3 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 35
(8:48 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to USM 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at USM 38.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 38
(8:43 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for L.Jones. PENALTY on TXST-N.Mbanasor Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 5 - USM 43
(8:37 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to TXST 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46
(8:19 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to TXST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bell at TXST 45.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - USM 45
(7:30 - 3rd) J.Dean rushed to TXST 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bell at TXST 41.
No Gain
3 & 5 - USM 41
(6:44 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for L.Baker.
Punt
4 & 5 - USM 41
(6:39 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 26 yards to TXST 15 Center-USM. Out of bounds.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15
(6:32 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 15. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USM at TXST 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26
(6:06 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 26
(5:59 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at TXST 31.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 31
(5:27 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 31
(5:21 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 49 yards to USM 20 Center-TXST. Fair catch by N.Brooks.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20
(5:14 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; K.Anderson at USM 26.
No Gain
2 & 4 - USM 26
(4:47 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 22 for -4 yards (N.Mbanasor; T.Spears)
+1 YD
3 & 8 - USM 22
(4:12 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at USM 23.
Punt
4 & 7 - USM 23
(3:22 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 52 yards to TXST 25 Center-USM. Downed by USM.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(3:15 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at TXST 32.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 32
(2:44 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at TXST 33.
-4 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 33
(2:03 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; C.Harrell at TXST 29. PENALTY on USM-C.Harrell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44
(1:42 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 44. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 44. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at TXST 40.
No Gain
2 & 14 - TXSTSM 40
(1:05 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
No Gain
3 & 14 - TXSTSM 40
(0:56 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
Punt
4 & 14 - TXSTSM 40
(0:50 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 60 yards to USM End Zone Center-TXST. Touchback.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (8 plays, 38 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20
(0:40 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at USM 28.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - USM 28
(15:00 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to USM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; R.Hockley at USM 31.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 31
(14:29 - 4th) C.Pittman rushed to USM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Anderson at USM 34.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - USM 34
(13:57 - 4th) C.Pittman rushed to USM 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; J.Morris at USM 37.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - USM 37
(13:15 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 37. Catch made by A.Willis at USM 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at USM 46.
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 46
(12:52 - 4th) F.Gore steps back to pass. F.Gore pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on TXST-T.Spears Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39
(12:47 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TXST 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at TXST 41.
No Gain
2 & 12 - USM 41
(12:17 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
-1 YD
3 & 12 - USM 41
(12:10 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by A.Willis at TXST 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at TXST 42.
Punt
4 & 13 - USM 42
(11:24 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 42 yards to TXST End Zone Center-USM. Touchback.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(11:22 - 4th) L.Hatcher rushed to TXST 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by USM at TXST 21.
Sack
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 21
(10:47 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 12 for -9 yards (Q.Bivens)
No Gain
3 & 18 - TXSTSM 12
(10:12 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
Punt
4 & 18 - TXSTSM 12
(10:03 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 13 yards to TXST 25 Center-TXST. Downed by TXST.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Fumble (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(9:51 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TXST 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at TXST 26.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - USM 26
(9:18 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TXST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hayes; L.Bell at TXST 23.
-1 YD
3 & 8 - USM 23
(8:36 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TXST 24 for -1 yards. J.Dean FUMBLES forced by TXST. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-S.Tupou at TXST 24. Tackled by USM at TXST 24.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24
(8:36 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at TXST 24.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 24
(8:13 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 24. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at TXST 24.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 24
(7:39 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 24. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TXST 27.
Punt
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 27
(7:04 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to USM 39 Center-TXST. Fair catch by N.Brooks.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39
(6:51 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff at USM 43.
No Gain
2 & 6 - USM 43
(6:13 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
Sack
3 & 6 - USM 43
(6:12 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange sacked at USM 35 for -8 yards (TXST) J.Lange FUMBLES forced by TXST. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-J.Lange at USM 35.
Punt
4 & 14 - USM 35
(5:32 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 48 yards to TXST 17 Center-USM. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17
(5:24 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 17. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at TXST 18.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 18
(5:00 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TXST 24.
No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 24
(4:20 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
Punt
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 24
(4:13 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards to USM 40 Center-TXST. Fair catch by N.Brooks.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 40
(4:07 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at USM 49.
No Gain
2 & 1 - USM 49
(3:23 - 4th) C.Pittman rushed to USM 50 for yards. Tackled by R.Hockley at USM 50. PENALTY on USM-T.Doss Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 11 - USM 39
(3:18 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to TXST 49 for 12 yards. F.Gore ran out of bounds.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 49
(2:35 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TXST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at TXST 47.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - USM 47
(2:32 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TXST 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at TXST 48.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - USM 48
(2:28 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to TXST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at TXST 44.
4 & 5 - USM
(2:20 - 4th) PENALTY on USM-USM Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
Punt
4 & 5 - USM 44
(2:20 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 29 yards to TXST 15 Center-USM. Out of bounds.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 85 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15
(2:14 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 15. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at TXST 21.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 21
(1:55 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 21. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TXST 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26
(1:46 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 26
(1:39 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
+74 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 26
(1:33 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 26. Gain of 74 yards. A.Hawkins for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:21 - 4th) S.Keller extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 69 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:21 - 4th) M.Shipley kicks 46 yards from TXST 35 to the USM 19. C.Harrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Haynes at USM 31.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 31
(1:17 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 31. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at USM 38.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - USM 38
(1:11 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at USM 41.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 41
(1:07 - 4th) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 46 for 5 yards. Z.Wilcke ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 5 - USM 46
(0:55 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - USM 46
(0:49 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bell; J.Revels at USM 47.
+53 YD
4 & 4 - USM 47
(0:45 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 47. Catch made by C.Pittman at USM 47. Gain of 53 yards. C.Pittman for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:32 - 4th) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Interception (4 plays, 22 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:32 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(0:32 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(0:27 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at TXST 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47
(0:20 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
Int
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 47
(0:14 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at USM 35. Intercepted by N.Brooks at USM 35. Pushed out of bounds by R.West at TXST 32.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - End of Game (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32
(0:06 - 4th) Z.Wilcke kneels at the TXST 35.
