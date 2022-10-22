|
|
|DUKE
|MIAMI
Duke forces 8 turnovers, rolls past Miami 45-21
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) First, Miami lost its quarterback. Then, Miami lost the ball. A lot. A whole lot.
And Duke got its easiest win ever against the Hurricanes.
Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power 5 conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes 45-21 on Saturday. The 24-point margin was the biggest for Duke in the history of the series, topping the 48-30 win by the Blue Devils in 2013.
The last team with eight turnovers in a Power 5 conference game was Nebraska, which had that many in a 9-7 loss to Iowa State in 2008.
''We challenged our guys on defense,'' Duke coach Mike Elko said. ''We knew this was going to be a game where field position was going to matter. We were going to have to create turnovers to be successful.
Duke created some. Miami created a few of its own, too. The Hurricanes lost five fumbles and threw three interceptions.
''Not good. Not a good performance, in every respect,'' Miami coach Mario Cristobal said.
Even worse for Miami, potentially, was this development: quarterback Tyler Van Dyke left in the second quarter with an apparent injury to his shoulder region and did not return. Van Dyke was hit, remained down face-first for a few moments, then walked off flanked by Hurricanes medical personnel as he held his arm to his chest - often a telltale sign of a shoulder issue.
Cristobal said Miami would know the severity of Van Dyke's injury by Sunday.
Quarterback Riley Leonard ran for three touchdowns and threw for another for Duke (5-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which scored the game's final 28 points. The Blue Devils gave up two touchdowns in the first 1:54 of the third quarter to lose the lead, but the rest of the way was all Duke.
Duke outgained Miami by only nine yards, 336-327. With the turnovers, it didn't matter. Duke turned the turnovers into 24 points, the last of those coming on Brandon Johnson's 29-yard return for a touchdown with 5:16 left.
''That's what it's all about - defense setting up the offense,'' Johnson said. ''I'm just glad that we can put our offense in good position to make plays.''
Jake Garcia relieved Van Dyke and went 13 for 21 for 198 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Van Dyke was 11 for 16 for 81 yards and a score before he exited.
Colbie Young had two touchdown catches for Miami (3-4, 1-2) and Will Mallory had the other.
''You've got to go through some painful steps, but we caused our own painful steps - extra painful steps - that we don't need,'' Cristobal said. ''So, back to work.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: Miami had outscored the Blue Devils 95-10 in the team's last two meetings, both of which came on Duke's home field. But with this win, Duke has now won back-to-back games at Miami for the first time in program history.
Miami: The Hurricanes put the ball on the ground five times, losing all five fumbles. And now with five games left, Miami has to find a way to go 3-2 just to be bowl-eligible - no easy feat with Clemson and Florida State among those left on the schedule.
CLOSING IN
Duke is now one win from bowl eligibility with four games remaining - at Boston College, home for Virginia Tech, at Pittsburgh and then the regular season finale at home against Wake Forest.
UP NEXT
Duke: After a bye, visits Boston College on Nov. 4.
Miami: Visits Virginia on Oct. 29.
---
|
R. Leonard
13 QB
136 PaYds, PaTD, 61 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
C. Young
88 WR
127 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 6 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|18
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|336
|327
|Total Plays
|67
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|200
|48
|Rush Attempts
|42
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|136
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|13-25
|24-37
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|8
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|5-5
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.4
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|57
|10
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-57
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|200
|RUSH YDS
|48
|
|
|336
|TOTAL YDS
|327
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|13/25
|136
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|6
|63
|0
|31
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|14
|61
|3
|13
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|10
|47
|1
|16
|
T. Moore 23 RB
|T. Moore
|10
|30
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|5
|3
|39
|0
|21
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|2
|2
|32
|0
|20
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|6
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|3
|2
|10
|1
|8
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|8-0
|2.0
|1
|
D. Joiner 1 DB
|D. Joiner
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 0 DB
|C. Rivers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Peebles 92 DT
|A. Peebles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 8 LB
|D. Mausi
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DB
|T. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Anthony Jr. 19 DE
|V. Anthony Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reese 59 DE
|M. Reese
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Oben 94 DE
|R. Oben
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Dillon 35 LB
|C. Dillon
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hall 96 DT
|A. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DT
|J. Franklin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 26 DB
|J. Pickett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Pelino 29 K
|T. Pelino
|1/1
|28
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|5
|39.4
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Diamont 2 WR
|L. Diamont
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|13/21
|198
|2
|3
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|11/16
|81
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|11
|63
|0
|15
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|7
|26
|0
|9
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
L. Stanley 24 RB
|L. Stanley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|7
|-25
|0
|4
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|2
|-25
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|9
|6
|127
|2
|71
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|4
|2
|45
|1
|34
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|7
|3
|31
|0
|13
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|6
|5
|30
|0
|8
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Brantley 18 TE
|K. Brantley
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Brinson 0 WR
|R. Brinson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Skinner 23 TE
|J. Skinner
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|3
|3
|6
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Agude 45 DL
|M. Agude
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 0 S
|J. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson Jr. 6 DL
|D. Jackson Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Roberts 99 DL
|E. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 DB
|G. Frierson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 15 S
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Williams 13 DL
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scaife Jr. 51 OL
|D. Scaife Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bissainthe 31 LB
|W. Bissainthe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 56 DL
|L. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rivers 64 OL
|J. Rivers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|2
|46.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|6
|22.8
|33
|0
|
K. Brantley 18 TE
|K. Brantley
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 26 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Stevenson at DUK 26.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 26(14:24 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 26. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 26. Gain of 20 yards. J.Calhoun FUMBLES forced by MFL. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-J.Williams at DUK 46. Tackled by DUK at DUK 46.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(14:16 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by J.Knighton at DUK 46. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Joiner at DUK 32. PENALTY on MFL-C.Young Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 13 - MIAMI 49(13:57 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 49. Catch made by J.Brown at DUK 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at DUK 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 40(13:15 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by R.Brinson at DUK 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 32.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(12:54 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to DUK 17 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(12:36 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to DUK 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 14.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAMI 14(12:02 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - MIAMI 14(11:54 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 14. Catch made by J.George at DUK 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 8.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MIAMI 8(11:15 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to DUK 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Franklin; D.Mausi at DUK 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIAMI 7(10:38 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 7(10:34 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 7. Catch made by C.Young at DUK 7. Gain of 7 yards. C.Young for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 1st) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(10:28 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at DUK 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 26(10:04 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 26. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at DUK 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 30(9:12 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at DUK 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - DUKE 34(8:27 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 40 yards to MFL 26 Center-E.Deckers. Fair catch by J.George.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(8:20 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 26. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 26. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at MFL 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(7:48 - 1st) K.Smith rushed to DUK 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at DUK 47. PENALTY on DUK-DUK Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(7:30 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to DUK 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi at DUK 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAMI 31(6:58 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - MIAMI 31(6:53 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 31. Catch made by J.Skinner at DUK 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 23.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MIAMI 23(6:14 - 1st) L.Stanley rushed to DUK 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hall at DUK 23. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(6:07 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 23(6:03 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 23. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at DUK 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(5:32 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to DUK 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Agude; K.Smith at DUK 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 42(4:57 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 42. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at DUK 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(4:34 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 47(4:15 - 1st) T.Moore rushed to MFL 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MFL 49.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - DUKE 49(3:32 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to MFL 49. Catch made by J.Calhoun at MFL 49. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Couch at MFL 43. PENALTY on DUK-J.Pickett Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - DUKE 41(3:07 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|Punt
4 & 16 - DUKE 41(3:02 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 39 yards to MFL 20 Center-E.Deckers. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(2:54 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Peebles at MFL 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 22(2:26 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 22. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at MFL 30.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(1:54 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 30. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 30. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Davis at MFL 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(1:24 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to DUK 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at DUK 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(0:48 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to DUK 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Franklin at DUK 40.
|-11 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 40(0:16 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by J.Knighton at DUK 40. Gain of -11 yards. J.Knighton FUMBLES forced by A.Peebles. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-S.Heyward at MFL 49. Tackled by J.Knighton at MFL 23.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(0:05 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to MFL 14 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at MFL 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 14(15:00 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to MFL 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens; A.Mesidor at MFL 8.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 8(14:38 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to MFL 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at MFL 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DUKE 9(14:01 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - DUKE 9(13:51 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to MFL End Zone for 9 yards. R.Leonard for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:45 - 2nd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:45 - 2nd) J.Hubbard kicks 63 yards from DUK 35 to the MFL 2. K.Smith returns the kickoff. K.Smith FUMBLES forced by C.Bergeron. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-J.Watkins at MFL 22. Tackled by MFL at MFL 22.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(13:37 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to MFL 4 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg; D.Ivey at MFL 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIAMI 4(13:00 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for N.Dalmolin.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 4(12:56 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to MFL 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison-Hunte at MFL 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 5(12:07 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to MFL End Zone for 5 yards. R.Leonard for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 2nd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 2nd) J.Hubbard kicks 60 yards from DUK 35 to the MFL 5. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hubbard at MFL 38. PENALTY on MFL-A.Huff Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 15(11:54 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Skinner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 15(11:49 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|Sack
3 & 10 - DUKE 15(11:40 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 7 for -8 yards (B.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 18 - DUKE 7(10:52 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 48 yards to DUK 45 Center-C.James. Downed by K.Kinchens.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(10:40 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 45(10:31 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAMI 45(10:27 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIAMI 45(10:22 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 34 yards to MFL 21 Center-E.Deckers. Fair catch by J.George.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(10:15 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at MFL 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 22(9:48 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 22. Catch made by J.George at MFL 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at MFL 27.
|Sack
3 & 4 - DUKE 27(9:06 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 10 for -17 yards (C.Dillon) T.Van Dyke FUMBLES forced by C.Dillon. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-B.Johnson at MFL 10.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(8:58 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to MFL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; K.Kinchens at MFL 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 7(8:22 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to MFL 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor; C.Johnson at MFL 4.
|Sack
3 & Goal - MIAMI 4(7:38 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at MFL 11 for -7 yards (C.Johnson)
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MIAMI 18(6:57 - 2nd) T.Pelino 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Deckers Holder-J.Hubbard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 2nd) J.Hubbard kicks 61 yards from DUK 35 to the MFL 4. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Shelton at MFL 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(6:48 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at MFL 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 24(6:17 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 24. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at MFL 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 31(5:46 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Anthony at MFL 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(5:12 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 32(5:07 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by J.George at MFL 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at MFL 40.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DUKE 40(4:34 - 2nd) J.Garcia rushed to MFL 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Peebles at MFL 40.
|Punt
4 & 2 - DUKE 40(3:50 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 44 yards to DUK 16 Center-C.James. Fair catch by S.Hagans.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(3:41 - 2nd) T.Moore rushed to DUK 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at DUK 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 17(3:02 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at DUK 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 20(2:27 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at DUK 25.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIAMI 25(2:16 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 49 yards to MFL 26 Center-E.Deckers. J.George returned punt from the MFL 26. Tackled by J.Stinson at MFL 36.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(2:04 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi; V.Anthony at MFL 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 40(1:40 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Reese at MFL 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 45(1:14 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Reese; D.Mausi at MFL 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(0:55 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 46. Catch made by K.Brantley at MFL 46. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pickett at DUK 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - DUKE 46(0:50 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by F.Ladson at DUK 46. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Rivers at DUK 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(0:29 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to DUK 35. Catch made by W.Mallory at DUK 35. Gain of yards. W.Mallory ran out of bounds. PENALTY on DUK-V.Anthony Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 5 - DUKE 30(0:25 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at DUK 38 for -8 yards (B.Johnson)
|Int
2 & 13 - DUKE 38(0:18 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass INTERCEPTED at DUK 18. Intercepted by J.Stinson at DUK 18. J.Stinson ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(0:13 - 2nd) R.Leonard kneels at the DUK 17.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Pelino kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the MFL End Zone. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Johnson; R.Shelton at MFL 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(14:54 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at MFL 29.
|+71 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 29(14:20 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 29. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 29. Gain of 71 yards. C.Young for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:09 - 3rd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(14:09 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 25. Gain of 14 yards. E.Pancol FUMBLES forced by D.Ivey. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-D.Ivey at DUK 39. Tackled by DUK at DUK 39. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(14:02 - 3rd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 39(13:56 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to DUK 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 34.
|+34 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 34(13:17 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to DUK 34. Catch made by W.Mallory at DUK 34. Gain of 34 yards. W.Mallory for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:06 - 3rd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:06 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 60 yards from MFL 35 to the DUK 5. L.Diamont returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Blades at DUK 21.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(13:00 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at DUK 18 for -3 yards (D.Jackson)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIAMI 18(12:22 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for DUK.
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - MIAMI 18(12:17 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 18. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 18. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens; J.Williams at DUK 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(11:42 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 37. Catch made by J.Robertson at DUK 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at DUK 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 43(11:10 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Roberts at DUK 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 45(10:27 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison-Hunte at DUK 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(9:58 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to MFL 40 for 13 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(9:22 - 3rd) R.Leonard scrambles to MFL 32 for yards. R.Leonard ran out of bounds. PENALTY on DUK-J.Moore Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - MIAMI 50(8:52 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to MFL 50. Catch made by J.Moore at MFL 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at MFL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAMI 39(8:10 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 39(8:03 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Robertson.
|+21 YD
4 & 9 - MIAMI 39(7:58 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to MFL 39. Catch made by E.Pancol at MFL 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(7:15 - 3rd) T.Moore rushed to MFL 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at MFL 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 15(6:48 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to MFL 15. Catch made by J.Moore at MFL 15. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Frierson at MFL 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - MIAMI 11(6:09 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to MFL 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at MFL 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MIAMI 5(5:39 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to MFL 5. Catch made by S.Hagans at MFL 5. Gain of yards. S.Hagans for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DUK-J.Robertson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - MIAMI 20(5:30 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to MFL 20. Catch made by J.Moore at MFL 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at MFL 10.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 10(5:09 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to MFL 10. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at MFL 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; J.Williams at MFL 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIAMI 2(4:28 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to MFL 2 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Agude at MFL 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - MIAMI 2(3:42 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to MFL 2. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at MFL 2. Gain of 2 yards. N.Dalmolin for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:38 - 3rd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 3rd) T.Pelino kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the MFL End Zone. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Moore at MFL 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(3:31 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 23. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at MFL 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 30(2:50 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 30. Catch made by J.George at MFL 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at MFL 34.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(2:18 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at MFL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(1:59 - 3rd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 49(1:52 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 49. Catch made by J.George at MFL 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at DUK 44.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DUKE 44(1:04 - 3rd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for MFL.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - DUKE 44(0:59 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass INTERCEPTED at DUK 38. Intercepted by D.Joiner at DUK 38. Tackled by MFL at DUK 38. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(0:53 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to MFL 25 for 31 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:11 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to MFL 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Roberts at MFL 20.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIAMI 20(15:00 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - MIAMI 20(14:54 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to MFL 11 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Blades at MFL 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(14:12 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to MFL End Zone for 11 yards. R.Leonard for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:06 - 4th) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:06 - 4th) T.Pelino kicks 51 yards from DUK 35 to the MFL 14. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Fisher-Smith at MFL 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(14:01 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at MFL 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 31(13:29 - 4th) J.Garcia rushed to MFL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Reese at MFL 34.
|Sack
3 & 5 - DUKE 34(12:37 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 25 for -9 yards (D.Joiner) J.Garcia FUMBLES forced by D.Joiner. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-C.Dillon at MFL 25. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(12:29 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to MFL 9 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Blades; D.Ivey at MFL 9.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 9(11:41 - 4th) T.Moore rushed to MFL 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Blades at MFL 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 1(10:59 - 4th) T.Moore rushed to MFL 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at MFL 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 2(10:17 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to MFL End Zone for 2 yards. J.Waters for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 4th) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 4th) T.Pelino kicks 58 yards from DUK 35 to the MFL 7. J.George returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Heyward at MFL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(10:06 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at MFL 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 28(9:30 - 4th) J.Garcia scrambles to MFL 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Anthony at MFL 32.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 32(9:04 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at MFL 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(8:48 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 43. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers; S.Heyward at MFL 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 50(8:19 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to DUK 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi at DUK 43.
|Int
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(8:03 - 4th) J.Garcia pass INTERCEPTED at DUK 20. Intercepted by J.Stinson at DUK 20. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rivers at DUK 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(7:50 - 4th) T.Moore rushed to DUK 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at DUK 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 48(7:02 - 4th) T.Moore rushed to DUK 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at DUK 50.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 50(6:15 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to MFL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at MFL 49.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIAMI 49(5:31 - 4th) P.Wilson punts 35 yards to MFL 14 Center-E.Deckers. Fair catch by J.George.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(5:25 - 4th) J.Garcia pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 29. Intercepted by B.Johnson at MFL 29. B.Johnson for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 4th) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 4th) T.Pelino kicks 49 yards from DUK 35 to the MFL 16. K.Brantley returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Shelton at MFL 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(5:10 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; D.Joiner at MFL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - DUKE 44(4:46 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 46 for yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at MFL 46. PENALTY on MFL-K.Brantley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 34(4:21 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 34. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 34. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Rivers at MFL 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(3:59 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 40 for -7 yards (R.Oben)
|+10 YD
2 & 17 - DUKE 40(3:26 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 40. Catch made by J.Knighton at MFL 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi at MFL 50.
|Sack
3 & 7 - DUKE 50(3:01 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 42 for -8 yards (R.Oben) J.Garcia FUMBLES forced by R.Oben. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-D.Carter at MFL 42. Tackled by D.Scaife at MFL 30.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(2:53 - 4th) T.Moore rushed to MFL 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Blades at MFL 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 26(2:03 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to MFL 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(1:16 - 4th) T.Moore rushed to MFL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at MFL 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 15(1:10 - 4th) T.Moore rushed to MFL 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at MFL 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIAMI 6(0:19 - 4th) R.Leonard kneels at the MFL 6.
