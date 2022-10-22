|
|
|UNLV
|ND
Foskey blocks two punts, Notre Dame defeats UNLV 44-21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Mike Mayer caught six passes for 115 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, Isaiah Foskey blocked two punts to set up a touchdown and a field goal and Notre Dame beat UNLV 44-21 on Saturday, just the second victory in four home games this season for the Fighting Irish.
''We needed this. We needed this for our confidence,'' Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. ''We are a good team that doesn't always play that way. It's our job as coaches to get our team to perform this way.''
Notre Dame (4-3) hadn't scored a first-quarter touchdown in its first six games, being outscored 27-6, but scored two on Saturday and added a three field goals by Blake Grupe to open a 23-7 lead. It was a familiar story for the Rebels (4-4), who lost their third straight and have been outscored 96-40 in the first quarter.
UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said the Rebels need to play better.
''Blocked punts and turnovers and lack of execution are going to be hard to overcome on the road against a good team. I think our guys understand that,'' he said.
The Irish added another touchdown in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by tight end Mitchell Evans and squandered two more scoring chances.
Drew Pyne, who entered last week's game against Stanford completing 72.5% of his passes before going 13 of 27 against the Cardinal, struggled again on Saturday. He was 14 of 28 passing for 205 yards and threw the touchdown pass to Mayer and added a 4-yard scoring pass to Braden Lenzy. He also scrambled for a 21-yard run to set up the touchdown by Evans. Grupe kicked field goals of 43, 27 and 46 yards.
Logan Diggs rushed for 130 yards on 28 yards and Chris Tyree and Audric Estime added scoring runs.
Courtney Reese led the Rebels with 142 yards rushing on 11 carries, including runs of 74 and 47 yards to set up UNLV's first two touchdowns. Jordan Younge-Humphrey scored touchdowns on runs of 2 yards and 1 yard.
The Rebels have struggled offensively since quarterback Doug Brumfield sustained a concussion in the first quarter two weeks ago. They also were without leading rusher Aidan Robbins, who injured his knee against Air Force last week.
Cameron Friel started at quarterback and was 9 of 18 passing for 73 yards. Harrison Bailey was 8 of 15 for 80 yards.
The Irish outgained the Rebels 428 yards to 299 yards.
Reese set up UNLV's lone first-half score on a 74-yard when he broke free through the line and was caught from behind by linebacker J.D. Bertrand at the 1-yard line. Jordan Young-Humphrey scored on a 2-yard run on an option play to cut the lead to 20-7.
But any momentum the Rebels had ended when Foskey blocked a punt by Marshall Nichols and linebacker Jordan Botelho recovered at the UNLV 20-yard line. Pyne completed a 20-yard TD pass to Mayer two plays later.
After a three-and-out by the Rebels, Foskey blocked another punt by Houston Griffith recovered at the UNLV 14-yard line. The Irish settled for a 27-yard field goal by Grupe.
Freeman said the Irish didn't see anything to exploit with UNLV's punt protection.
''We just got home. It wasn't that they had something particular that we're going to exploit. Every week we feel like we can take advantage of our punt team,'' Freeman said. ''Those are game-changers.''
Foskey had three sacks, including on fourth-and-9 from the Notre Dame 49-yard line early in the third quarter. Foskey said the blocked punts were key to the win.
''I felt like it was very important,'' he said. ''We had a lot of momentum and gave the ball back to the offense in the plus-territory, which is great for the whole team.''
CONCUSSION PROTOCOL
Pyne left the game briefly after taking a hard hit at the end of a 21-yard run when he was tackled on the 1-yard line. Freeman said Pyne wanted to stay in the game, but doctors said he needed to be checked.
''After that series, a couple of plays, they said he was ready to go,'' Freeman said.
THE TAKEAWAY
UNLV: The Rebels have struggled without Brumfield. It was the third straight lopsided loss, following a 40-7 loss at San Jose State and a 42-7 loss to Air Force. The 74-yard run by Reese was more yards rushing than the Rebels had in the entire game against San Jose State (52 yards) and Air Force (61).
Notre Dame: After struggling in its first three games at Notre Dame Stadium against teams with less talent, sandwiching embarrassing losses to Marshall and Stanford around a come-from-behind win over California, the Irish put together their first dominant performance. It was their first victory by more than two touchdowns since winning at Stanford 45-14 in the regular-season finale last year.
UP NEXT
UNLV: At San Diego State on Nov. 5.
Notre Dame: At Syracuse on Saturday.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|23
|Rushing
|4
|15
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-12
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|299
|428
|Total Plays
|61
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|146
|223
|Rush Attempts
|28
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|153
|205
|Comp. - Att.
|17-33
|14-28
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-33
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-32.4
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|0
|67
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|6-67
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|153
|PASS YDS
|205
|
|
|146
|RUSH YDS
|223
|
|
|299
|TOTAL YDS
|428
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|11
|142
|0
|74
|
H. Bailey 5 QB
|H. Bailey
|5
|25
|1
|10
|
J. Younge-Humphrey 29 RB
|J. Younge-Humphrey
|7
|8
|2
|4
|
C. Friel 7 QB
|C. Friel
|5
|-29
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|5
|4
|47
|0
|26
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|9
|4
|41
|0
|26
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|9
|4
|35
|0
|22
|
J. Younge-Humphrey 29 RB
|J. Younge-Humphrey
|3
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
S. Zeon III 88 TE
|S. Zeon III
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. McKie 0 WR
|S. McKie
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Baldwin 3 DB
|J. Baldwin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|7
|41.7
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|14/28
|205
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|28
|130
|0
|16
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|10
|43
|1
|8
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|3
|30
|0
|21
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|3
|17
|1
|12
|
M. Evans 88 TE
|M. Evans
|2
|5
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|12
|6
|115
|1
|34
|
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|2
|2
|40
|0
|37
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|5
|4
|38
|1
|15
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|4
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
H. Staes 85 TE
|H. Staes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Merriweather 15 WR
|T. Merriweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|2-2
|3.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 6 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mills 99 DL
|R. Mills
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|3/4
|46
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|2
|43.5
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|12.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|3
|14.0
|20
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|2
|12.5
|15
|0
|
B. Morrison 20 CB
|B. Morrison
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.O'Hara kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at ND 28.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - ND 28(14:32 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 28. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 28. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 49(14:05 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 49(13:54 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 49.
|+37 YD
3 & 10 - ND 49(13:16 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to UNLV 49. Catch made by J.Thomas at UNLV 49. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 12(12:40 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to UNLV End Zone for 12 yards. A.Estime for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:35 - 1st) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:35 - 1st) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:31 - 1st) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for S.Zeon.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:29 - 1st) PENALTY on UNLV-T.Shanks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - UNLV 20(12:29 - 1st) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|Punt
4 & 15 - UNLV 20(12:26 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 38 yards to ND 37 Center-UNLV. B.Morrison MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by ND-ND at ND 37. Tackled by UNLV at ND 37. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43(12:13 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to UNLV 43. Catch made by B.Lenzy at UNLV 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 33(11:33 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ND 29(10:53 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for B.Lenzy.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - ND 29(10:45 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by M.Mayer at UNLV 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - ND 33(10:10 - 1st) B.Grupe 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ND Holder-ND.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+74 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(10:06 - 1st) C.Reese rushed to ND 1 for 74 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 1. PENALTY on ND-J.Ademilola Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 1(9:54 - 1st) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to ND 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 2(9:26 - 1st) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to ND End Zone for 2 yards. J.Younge-Humphrey for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:10 - 1st) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 1st) R.O'Hara kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the ND End Zone. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at ND 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 18(9:04 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by UNLV at ND 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ND 18(8:29 - 1st) D.Pyne rushed to ND 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at ND 22.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ND 22(7:38 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ND 22(7:33 - 1st) J.Sot punts 51 yards to UNLV 27 Center-ND. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(7:26 - 1st) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 27. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 30(6:51 - 1st) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for S.Zeon.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UNLV 30(6:42 - 1st) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 30(6:37 - 1st) M.Nichols punts yards to UNLV 30 Center-UNLV. I.Foskey blocked the kick. J.Botelho recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 20(6:32 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for C.Tyree.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - ND 20(6:29 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to UNLV 20. Catch made by M.Mayer at UNLV 20. Gain of 20 yards. M.Mayer for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 1st) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 58 yards from ND 35 to the UNLV 7. Fair catch by S.Briggs.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(6:24 - 1st) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 19 for -6 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 19.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - UNLV 19(5:47 - 1st) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+10 YD
3 & 16 - UNLV 19(5:42 - 1st) H.Bailey scrambles to UNLV 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 29(4:53 - 1st) M.Nichols punts yards to UNLV 29 Center-UNLV. I.Foskey blocked the kick. H.Griffith recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 14.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 14(4:46 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to UNLV 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ND 9(4:14 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for H.Staes.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ND 9(4:02 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to UNLV 9. Catch made by M.Mayer at UNLV 9. Gain of 91 yards. M.Mayer for 91 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ND 17(4:02 - 1st) B.Grupe 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ND Holder-ND.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 55 yards from ND 35 to the UNLV 10. Fair catch by C.Reese.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(3:58 - 1st) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(3:56 - 1st) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to UNLV 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 24.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UNLV 24(3:46 - 1st) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel sacked at UNLV 12 for -12 yards (J.Bertrand; I.Foskey) PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 23 - UNLV 12(3:20 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 40 yards to ND 48 Center-UNLV. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 48. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 32.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 32(2:30 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ND 29(2:07 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 28.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ND 28(1:30 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ND 36(1:23 - 1st) B.Grupe 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ND Holder-ND.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(1:18 - 1st) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 29(0:50 - 1st) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UNLV 29(0:35 - 1st) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel sacked at UNLV 25 for -4 yards (I.Foskey; R.Mills)
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 47 yards to ND 28 Center-UNLV. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 28. Tackled by UNLV at ND 38.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 38(14:50 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to ND 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at ND 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ND 41(14:21 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to ND 43 for 2 yards. A.Estime FUMBLES forced by J.Baldwin. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-N.Williams at ND 43. Tackled by ND at ND 43.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(14:10 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to ND 43. Catch made by N.Williams at ND 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 40(13:44 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to ND 40. Catch made by R.White at ND 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 39(13:09 - 2nd) C.Friel scrambles to ND 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 35.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - UNLV 35(12:18 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to ND 35. Catch made by R.White at ND 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by ND at ND 8. PENALTY on UNLV-R.White Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 17 - UNLV 50(12:10 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 50 yards to ND End Zone Center-UNLV. Touchback. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(11:48 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 25. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 48.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48(11:18 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to UNLV 48. Catch made by M.Mayer at UNLV 48. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 14. PENALTY on UNLV-F.Thompkins Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 14(11:09 - 2nd) D.Pyne scrambles to UNLV 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ND 9(10:51 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to UNLV 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ND 7(9:30 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for T.Merriweather.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ND 7(9:25 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 7(9:20 - 2nd) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to UNLV 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 8.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 8(9:13 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 8. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 8. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 14(8:07 - 2nd) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to UNLV 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 16.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UNLV 16(7:30 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 42 yards to ND 42 Center-UNLV. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 42. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 46.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 46(7:14 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ND 44(6:50 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 37.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ND 37(6:06 - 2nd) M.Evans rushed to UNLV 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ND 33(5:47 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to UNLV 33. Catch made by L.Styles at UNLV 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 22.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ND 22(5:02 - 2nd) D.Pyne scrambles to UNLV 1 for 21 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ND 1(4:13 - 2nd) M.Evans rushed to UNLV End Zone for 1 yards. M.Evans for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(4:10 - 2nd) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 38.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(3:44 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 38. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 38. Gain of 26 yards. R.White FUMBLES forced by C.Lewis. Fumble RECOVERED by ND-C.Lewis at ND 36. Tackled by UNLV at ND 42.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 42(3:32 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48(3:26 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ND 43(2:25 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to UNLV 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ND 39(1:51 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to UNLV 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37(1:23 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 23 for 14 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 23(1:05 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to UNLV 23. Catch made by M.Mayer at UNLV 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 16.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - ND 16(0:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on ND-J.Lugg False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ND 21(0:42 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for C.Tyree.
|Int
3 & 8 - ND 21(0:39 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 19. Intercepted by N.Williams at UNLV 19. Tackled by ND at UNLV 19.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(0:32 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 19. Catch made by J.Younge-Humphrey at UNLV 19. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(0:24 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 33. Catch made by J.Younge-Humphrey at UNLV 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 37.
|Sack
2 & 6 - UNLV 37(0:13 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel sacked at UNLV 29 for -8 yards (I.Foskey)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 30.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UNLV 30(14:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on UNLV-K.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(14:28 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(13:54 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 46.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UNLV 46(13:17 - 3rd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UNLV 46(13:07 - 3rd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for R.White. PENALTY on UNLV-D.McDaniel Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - UNLV 46(13:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on ND-ND Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
4 & 6 - UNLV 49(13:03 - 3rd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel sacked at UNLV 42 for -9 yards (I.Foskey)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ND 42(12:57 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to UNLV 42. Catch made by B.Lenzy at UNLV 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 27(12:30 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV End Zone for yards. L.Diggs for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 24.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ND 24(12:09 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ND 24(11:59 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|No Good
4 & 7 - ND 32(11:53 - 3rd) B.Grupe 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ND Holder-ND.
|Result
|Play
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 24(11:49 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to ND 29 for 47 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(11:22 - 3rd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 29(11:13 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to ND 29. Catch made by S.Zeon at ND 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 16(10:35 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to ND 16. Catch made by K.Williams at ND 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 12.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 12(10:03 - 3rd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 12(10:00 - 3rd) H.Bailey scrambles to ND 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 8.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - UNLV 8(9:11 - 3rd) H.Bailey scrambles to ND 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 6(8:50 - 3rd) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to ND 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 2(8:06 - 3rd) H.Bailey scrambles to ND End Zone for 2 yards. H.Bailey for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ND-C.Hart Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:06 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(8:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on ND-C.Hart Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 3rd) R.O'Hara kicks 41 yards from UNLV 50 to the ND 9. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at ND 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 15(8:02 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by UNLV at ND 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - ND 23(7:53 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at ND 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 27(7:31 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at ND 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ND 29(6:28 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 29. Catch made by J.Thomas at ND 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at ND 32.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ND 32(5:51 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ND 32(5:44 - 3rd) J.Sot punts 36 yards to UNLV 32 Center-ND. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(5:39 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 32(5:19 - 3rd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 32(5:01 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 32. Catch made by C.Reese at UNLV 32. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 30.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UNLV 30(4:17 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts 32 yards to ND 38 Center-UNLV. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 38(4:09 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at ND 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ND 39(3:32 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at ND 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - ND 46(2:46 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 50.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 50(2:18 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40(1:32 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ND 35(0:58 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ND 32(0:18 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to UNLV 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 29(15:00 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by L.Styles at UNLV 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ND 28(14:33 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 22.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - ND 22(13:41 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 17(12:58 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ND 13(12:23 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to UNLV 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - ND 8(12:00 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to UNLV End Zone for 8 yards. C.Tyree for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 4th) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 4th) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(11:59 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 27(11:26 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 27. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(10:44 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 44(10:09 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 44. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 48.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(9:30 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to ND 48. Catch made by N.Williams at ND 48. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 22(8:57 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for J.Younge-Humphrey.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 22(8:51 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to ND 22. Catch made by K.Williams at ND 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 17. PENALTY on ND-B.Morrison Offensive Facemask 8 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNLV 8(8:33 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UNLV 8(8:29 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to ND 9. Catch made by K.Williams at ND 9. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 1. PENALTY on ND-J.Bertrand Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - UNLV 8(8:20 - 4th) H.Bailey scrambles to ND End Zone for yards. H.Bailey for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. H.Bailey rushed to ND 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - UNLV 1(8:08 - 4th) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to ND End Zone for 1 yards. J.Younge-Humphrey for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 4th) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks onside 11 from UNLV 35 to UNLV 46. C.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 46.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ND 46(8:01 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 30 for 16 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(7:31 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by B.Lenzy at UNLV 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 21.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ND 21(7:02 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ND 21(6:33 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 19(5:42 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ND 14(5:04 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ND 10(4:27 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ND 7(3:46 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to UNLV 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ND 4(3:02 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to UNLV 4. Catch made by B.Lenzy at UNLV 4. Gain of 4 yards. B.Lenzy for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:55 - 4th) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 4th) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(2:55 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 31(2:14 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 31. Catch made by S.McKie at UNLV 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UNLV 32(1:31 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by ND at UNLV 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UNLV 32(0:39 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 38 yards to ND 30 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(0:30 - 4th) ND kneels at the ND 28.
