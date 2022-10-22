|
|
|UCF
|ECU
Ahlers propels East Carolina to 34-13 romp over UCF
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Holton Ahlers ran for a score and threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter as East Carolina jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a 34-13 victory over UCF on Saturday night.
Freshman Andrew Conrad's 28-yard first-quarter field goal and Ahlers' 3-yard touchdown run gave East Carolina (5-3, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) a 10-0 lead midway through the second period.
Ahlers connected with C.J. Johnson for a 39-yard touchdown and a 17-0 advantage before freshman Colton Boomer kicked a 27-yard field goal on the final play of the half to get UCF (5-2, 2-1) on the scoreboard.
The Knights pulled within 17-10 on their first possession of the second half when Isaiah Bowser scored on a 3-yard run at the end of a 10-play, 74-yard drive. But Keaton Mitchell answered with a 6-yard touchdown run, Conrad added a fourth-quarter field goal and Mitchell capped the scoring with a 37-yard run to preserve the win for the Pirates.
Ahlers completed 30 of 36 passes for 311 yards for East Carolina. Johnson hauled in 11 passes for 140 yards. Mitchell finished with 105 yards on 16 carries.
John Rhys Plumlee totaled 296 yards on 25-of-37 passing with three interceptions for UCF.
---
|
I. Bowser
5 RB
63 RuYds, RuTD, 15 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
H. Ahlers
12 QB
311 PaYds, PaTD, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|23
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|426
|458
|Total Plays
|69
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|147
|Rush Attempts
|32
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|296
|311
|Comp. - Att.
|25-37
|30-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-27
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|18
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-17
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|296
|PASS YDS
|311
|
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|426
|TOTAL YDS
|458
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|25/37
|296
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|11
|63
|1
|30
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|14
|38
|0
|19
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|6
|32
|0
|12
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|9
|5
|85
|0
|37
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|8
|7
|77
|0
|16
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|5
|3
|56
|0
|30
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|8
|4
|28
|0
|11
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Martin 47 WR
|S. Martin
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Griffin 18 WR
|J. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bullard 37 S
|Q. Bullard
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|5-7
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hunter 2 DT
|L. Hunter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 18 WR
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alexander 56 DT
|M. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Martinez 21 DB
|N. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 WR
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McDaniel 47 DE
|K. McDaniel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 99 DE
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|2/2
|35
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|2
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|4
|17.0
|24
|0
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|2
|13.5
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|30/36
|311
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|16
|105
|2
|37
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|11
|36
|0
|9
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|5
|6
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|13
|11
|140
|1
|39
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|7
|7
|89
|0
|29
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|4
|4
|40
|0
|15
|
T. Savage 9 TE
|T. Savage
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|4
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|4
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson 1 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Washington 22 CB
|A. Washington
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 11 LB
|J. Lewis
|4-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Wood 32 S
|J. Wood
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Bates 40 LB
|C. Bates
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilk 9 S
|T. Wilk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. D'Abreu 15 DL
|R. D'Abreu
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
C. Stephens 13 DL
|C. Stephens
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 10 LB
|X. Smith
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 46 K
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stringer 7 S
|G. Stringer
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|
M. Edwards III 38 LB
|M. Edwards III
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 5 S
|J. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Powers 24 LB
|J. Powers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lampley 99 DL
|J. Lampley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Johnson 56 DL
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dourseau 27 S
|S. Dourseau
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Conrad 95 K
|A. Conrad
|2/3
|28
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 25(14:56 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at ECU 28.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 28(14:27 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 28. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ECU 43.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43(14:08 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 43. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 43. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 28(13:36 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 28. Catch made by C.Johnson at UCF 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - ECU 20(13:03 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 20. Catch made by C.Johnson at UCF 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 11(12:26 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Barber; J.Johnson at UCF 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 10(11:40 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ECU 8(11:00 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Good
4 & 7 - ECU 15(10:59 - 1st) A.Conrad 25 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Harper Holder-L.Larsen.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(10:55 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at UCF 29.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UCF 29(10:43 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens at UCF 29.
|+30 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 29(10:04 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to ECU 41 for 30 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 41(9:45 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|Int
2 & 10 - UCF 41(9:36 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at ECU 36. Intercepted by J.Wilson at ECU 36. Tackled by A.Holler at ECU 39.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 39(9:30 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 39. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; J.Jean-Baptiste at ECU 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 45(9:02 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 48.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 48(8:31 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at UCF 29. PENALTY on ECU-A.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 17 - ECU 45(8:08 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at UCF 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 41(7:34 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at UCF 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 38(7:03 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 38. Catch made by J.Hatfield at UCF 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; T.Morris-Brash at UCF 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ECU 36(6:20 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - ECU 36(6:00 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 36. Catch made by I.Winstead at UCF 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 28. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 36. Catch made by I.Winstead at UCF 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 29.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - ECU 29(5:41 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; T.Morris-Brash at UCF 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 24(5:13 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; J.Johnson at UCF 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 18(4:38 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ECU 15(4:01 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; K.Perry at UCF 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 11(3:25 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 11. Catch made by M.Gunn at UCF 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 11.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 11(2:43 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 11.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ECU 11(2:09 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ECU 18(2:03 - 1st) A.Conrad 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Harper Holder-L.Larsen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 55 yards from ECU 35 to the UCF 10. I.Bowser returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.King at UCF 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 24(1:56 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; J.Wood at UCF 28.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 28(1:28 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by X.Smith; R.D'Abreu at UCF 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - UCF 25(1:07 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at UCF 35.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(0:47 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 35. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49(0:15 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 49. Catch made by J.Richardson at ECU 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer; X.Smith at ECU 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 41(15:00 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to ECU 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; M.Fleming at ECU 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 42(14:31 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to ECU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(14:02 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to ECU 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at ECU 36.
|+19 YD
2 & 11 - UCF 36(13:21 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to ECU 17 for 19 yards. J.Plumlee FUMBLES forced by J.Wood. Fumble RECOVERED by ECU-J.Wilson at ECU 17. Tackled by R.O'Keefe at ECU 20.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20(13:07 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 41 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ECU 41.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 41(12:33 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Alexander at ECU 39.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - ECU 39(12:07 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU. PENALTY on UCF-R.Barber Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 49(12:06 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 49. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 44.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ECU 44(11:41 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter at UCF 44.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - ECU 44(10:56 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 44. Catch made by C.Johnson at UCF 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 32.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 32(10:26 - 2nd) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 34.
|+24 YD
2 & 12 - ECU 34(9:51 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 34. Catch made by T.Savage at UCF 34. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 10.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 10(9:07 - 2nd) H.Ahlers scrambles to UCF 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; Q.Bullard at UCF 1.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - ECU 1(8:34 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ECU 3(7:53 - 2nd) H.Ahlers scrambles to UCF End Zone for 3 yards. H.Ahlers for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 2nd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(7:46 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by ECU at UCF 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46(7:19 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to ECU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dourseau; M.Edwards at ECU 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 49(6:49 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to ECU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Edwards; C.Stephens at ECU 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 46(6:09 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to ECU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at ECU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 42(5:44 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to ECU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bates; X.Smith at ECU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 42(5:12 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at ECU 50 for -8 yards (J.Lampley; R.D'Abreu)
|+13 YD
3 & 18 - UCF 50(4:28 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 50. Catch made by R.Harvey at ECU 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by E.Morris; S.Dourseau at ECU 37.
|Int
4 & 5 - UCF 37(3:47 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at ECU 24. Intercepted by M.Fleming at ECU 24. Tackled by J.Plumlee; A.Holler at ECU 28.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 28(3:43 - 2nd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar; A.Montalvo at ECU 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 32(3:10 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 32. Catch made by M.Gunn at ECU 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at ECU 33.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 33(2:29 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 33. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at ECU 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 44(1:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on ECU-I.Winstead False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ECU 39(1:29 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - ECU 39(1:23 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 39. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at ECU 42.
|+19 YD
3 & 12 - ECU 42(1:16 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 42. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 42. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at UCF 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 39(0:57 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 39. Catch made by C.Johnson at UCF 39. Gain of 39 yards. C.Johnson for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 57 yards from ECU 35 to the UCF 8. I.Bowser returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Edwards; J.Powers at UCF 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 21(0:44 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 21. Catch made by I.Bowser at UCF 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; G.Stringer at UCF 28.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 28(0:23 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 28. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 28. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by X.Smith at UCF 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49(0:16 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at ECU 46.
|+37 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 46(0:10 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 46. Catch made by K.Hudson at ECU 46. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; J.Wilson at ECU 9.
|Field Goal
3 & 51 - UCF 17(0:02 - 2nd) C.Boomer 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Ward Holder-A.Osteen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 63 yards from ECU 35 to the UCF 2. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Powell at UCF 26.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 26(14:54 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at UCF 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(14:34 - 3rd) J.Plumlee scrambles to ECU 49 for 11 yards. J.Plumlee ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 49(14:18 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to ECU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at ECU 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 49(13:49 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 49. Catch made by J.Baker at ECU 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at ECU 41.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 41(13:12 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to ECU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens; J.Wood at ECU 40.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 40(12:28 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to ECU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Smith; C.Stephens at ECU 36.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 36(12:08 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 36. Catch made by A.Holler at ECU 36. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at ECU 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 6(11:46 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to ECU 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at ECU 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 4(11:12 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to ECU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; J.Wood at ECU 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 3(10:33 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to ECU End Zone for 3 yards. I.Bowser for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 3rd) C.Boomer extra point is good. PENALTY on ECU-ECU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(10:28 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at ECU 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 29(9:48 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at ECU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 36(9:17 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 36(9:15 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 36. Catch made by J.Hatfield at ECU 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at ECU 42.
|+25 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 42(8:38 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 42. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at UCF 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 33(8:11 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 22 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 22(7:34 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 18(6:41 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 18. Catch made by I.Winstead at UCF 18. Gain of 5 yards. I.Winstead FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by ECU-I.Winstead at UCF 13. Tackled by UCF at UCF 13. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Personal Foul / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 6(6:38 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF End Zone for 6 yards. K.Mitchell for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 3rd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 60 yards from ECU 35 to the UCF 5. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Revel; J.Powers at UCF 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 23(6:18 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Morris; G.Stringer at UCF 29.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UCF 29(5:56 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|Sack
3 & 4 - UCF 29(5:48 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 22 for -7 yards (M.Berry)
|Punt
4 & 11 - UCF 22(5:03 - 3rd) M.McCarthy punts 43 yards to ECU 35 Center-A.Ward. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 35. Tackled by A.Montalvo; C.Thornton at ECU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 36(4:47 - 3rd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar; R.Barber at ECU 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 38(4:03 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at ECU 44.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 44(3:28 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 44. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at UCF 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 36(2:54 - 3rd) H.Ahlers scrambles to UCF 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter at UCF 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 35(2:36 - 3rd) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 26(1:37 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 26. Catch made by I.Winstead at UCF 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez at UCF 22.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 22(0:57 - 3rd) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo; T.Morris-Brash at UCF 23.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 23(0:14 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 23. Catch made by C.Johnson at UCF 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; K.Perry at UCF 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 9(15:00 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 8.
|Sack
2 & Goal - ECU 8(14:22 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers sacked at UCF 15 for -7 yards (T.Morris-Brash)
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - ECU 15(13:37 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 15. Catch made by K.Mitchell at UCF 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Yates; J.Johnson at UCF 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - ECU 16(12:56 - 4th) A.Conrad 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Harper Holder-L.Larsen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 4th) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the UCF End Zone. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Dourseau at UCF 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 19(12:45 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 19(12:41 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 19. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at UCF 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 31(12:05 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 31(12:01 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 31. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at UCF 34.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UCF 34(11:20 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 31 for -3 yards (J.Lewis; M.Berry)
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCF 31(10:38 - 4th) M.McCarthy punts 43 yards to ECU 26 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 26(10:36 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 26. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at ECU 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 33(10:05 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at ECU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 43(9:22 - 4th) H.Ahlers rushed to ECU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter at ECU 43.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 43(8:43 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 43. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 43. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at ECU 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - ECU 39(8:00 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 39. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.McDaniel; J.Johnson at ECU 44.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ECU 44(7:15 - 4th) L.Larsen punts 41 yards to UCF 15 Center-A.Harper. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 15(7:09 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 27 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; M.Berry at UCF 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 27(6:52 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at UCF 34.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCF 34(6:30 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 34(6:20 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at UCF 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(6:05 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 39. Catch made by I.Bowser at UCF 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; M.Berry at UCF 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 47(5:40 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at UCF 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 50(5:30 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe. PENALTY on ECU-E.Robinson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 5 - UCF 45(5:27 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by K.Hudson at ECU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(5:18 - 4th) J.Plumlee scrambles to ECU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 33(4:32 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 33. Catch made by R.Harvey at ECU 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at ECU 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 24(4:23 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at ECU 33 for -9 yards (R.D'Abreu)
|+15 YD
2 & 19 - UCF 33(4:17 - 4th) J.Plumlee scrambles to ECU 18 for 15 yards. J.Plumlee ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UCF 18(3:47 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UCF 25(3:41 - 4th) C.Boomer 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Ward Holder-A.Osteen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 4th) C.Boomer kicks onside 8 from UCF 35 to UCF 43. R.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43(3:35 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at UCF 37.
|+37 YD
2 & 16 - ECU 37(3:29 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF End Zone for 37 yards. K.Mitchell for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:21 - 4th) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 4th) O.Daffer kicks 51 yards from ECU 35 to the UCF 14. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Powers; S.Dankah at UCF 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 21(3:11 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at UCF 23.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UCF 23(3:08 - 4th) PENALTY on UCF-S.Jackson Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - UCF 12(3:08 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+12 YD
3 & 19 - UCF 12(2:58 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 12. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 12. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer at UCF 24.
|+8 YD
4 & 7 - UCF 24(2:38 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 24. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at UCF 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32(2:21 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 32. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ECU at UCF 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 43(2:09 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 43. Catch made by S.Martin at UCF 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at ECU 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 49(1:51 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 49. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at ECU 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Edwards at ECU 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 43(1:37 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 43. Catch made by K.Hudson at ECU 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 36(1:33 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 36. Catch made by R.Harvey at ECU 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Powers at ECU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 28(1:22 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 28(1:13 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 28. Catch made by X.Townsend at ECU 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at ECU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 17(1:00 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|Int
2 & 10 - UCF 17(0:48 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at ECU 1. Intercepted by G.Stringer at ECU 1. Tackled by UCF at ECU 11.
