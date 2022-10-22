Drive Chart
|
|
|HAWAII
|COLOST
Key Players
|
B. Schager
13 QB
173 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -4 RuYds
|
A. Morrow
25 RB
147 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 11 ReYds, 3 RECs
Field Goal 10:22
M.Shipley 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
11
plays
65
yds
5:36
pos
3
0
Field Goal 12:36
M.Boyle 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CSU Holder-CSU.
7
plays
42
yds
3:47
pos
3
3
Touchdown 7:24
B.Schager pass complete to CSU 1. Catch made by C.Phillips at CSU 1. Gain of 1 yards. C.Phillips for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
10
plays
76
yds
5:26
pos
9
3
Field Goal 0:01
M.Shipley 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
10
plays
60
yds
26:26
pos
13
3
Touchdown 9:22
A.Morrow rushed to HAW End Zone for 1 yards. A.Morrow for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
74
yds
20:37
pos
13
9
Touchdown 1:25
A.Morrow rushed to HAW End Zone for 10 yards. A.Morrow for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
85
yds
7:16
pos
13
16
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|18
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-6
|Total Net Yards
|257
|386
|Total Plays
|51
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|209
|Rush Attempts
|21
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|173
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|17-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-23
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.4
|2-32.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|173
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|209
|
|
|257
|TOTAL YDS
|386
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|18/30
|173
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|15
|66
|0
|17
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|2
|21
|0
|18
|
B. Mitchell III 31 DB
|B. Mitchell III
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
D. Scott 9 WR
|D. Scott
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|3
|-4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Scott 9 WR
|D. Scott
|6
|2
|38
|0
|24
|
Z. Bowens 6 WR
|Z. Bowens
|4
|2
|38
|0
|26
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 8 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|3
|3
|32
|0
|18
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|7
|6
|29
|0
|7
|
J. Walthall 4 WR
|J. Walthall
|5
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Phillips 85 TE
|C. Phillips
|4
|3
|13
|1
|6
|
G. Morgan 17 TE
|G. Morgan
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Taylor 16 LB
|L. Taylor
|9-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hausman 9 DB
|M. Hausman
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Manuma 33 DB
|P. Manuma
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nelson II 3 DB
|H. Nelson II
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Evaimalo 52 DL
|E. Evaimalo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 26 DB
|L. Lee
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Pavihi 1 LB
|P. Pavihi
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Choi 96 DL
|A. Choi
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuitupou 90 DL
|J. Tuitupou
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Edwards II 23 DB
|V. Edwards II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Makaula 19 DB
|K. Makaula
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wyatt 10 DL
|K. Wyatt
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sagapolutele 95 DL
|A. Sagapolutele
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kahahawai-Welch 42 DL
|J. Kahahawai-Welch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Forest 8 DB
|J. Forest
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|2/2
|27
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|5
|41.4
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Perdue 22 DB
|J. Perdue
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
N. Bryant-Lelei 22 RB
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Scott 9 WR
|D. Scott
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|26
|147
|2
|67
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|9
|53
|0
|12
|
L. Brown 83 WR
|L. Brown
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Montini 44 TE
|P. Montini
|2
|4
|0
|7
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ross-Simmons 85 WR
|J. Ross-Simmons
|4
|4
|64
|0
|31
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|8
|3
|47
|0
|20
|
T. Arkin 89 TE
|T. Arkin
|3
|3
|31
|0
|13
|
L. Brown 83 WR
|L. Brown
|5
|4
|24
|0
|12
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|3
|3
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Olson 81 WR
|D. Olson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hector 32 DB
|A. Hector
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Howell 17 DB
|J. Howell
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Blackburn 11 DB
|H. Blackburn
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kelly 90 DL
|G. Kelly
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 2 DL
|C. Onyechi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 20 DB
|L. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 DB
|C. Anusiem
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kulick 49 LB
|D. Kulick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Guzman 16 DB
|B. Guzman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 9 LB
|T. Brown
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wa-Kalonji 92 DL
|M. Wa-Kalonji
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nanke 97 DL
|C. Nanke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Golden 43 DL
|T. Golden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilson 30 LB
|C. Wilson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Boyle 98 K
|M. Boyle
|1/1
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|2
|32.5
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by D.Scott at HAW 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at HAW 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49(14:46 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to CSU 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Howell; C.Carter at CSU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - HAWAII 42(14:12 - 1st) B.Schager scrambles to CSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at CSU 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(13:37 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to CSU 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - HAWAII 30(12:55 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to CSU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Anusiem; D.Jackson at CSU 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(12:34 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by C.Phillips at CSU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson; D.Jackson at CSU 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 19(11:58 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to CSU 19. Catch made by G.Morgan at CSU 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at CSU 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 14(11:37 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to CSU 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly at CSU 15.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - HAWAII 15(10:58 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Scott.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - HAWAII 15(10:55 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to CSU 15. Catch made by D.Parson at CSU 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; G.Kelly at CSU 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - HAWAII 17(10:35 - 1st) M.Shipley 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 1st) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(9:24 - 1st) P.Montini rushed to CSU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma at CSU 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 32(8:28 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman at CSU 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(8:02 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 41. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 41. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Hausman at CSU 44. PENALTY on CSU-J.Gardner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+67 YD
1 & 20 - COLOST 31(7:44 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 2 for 67 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman at HAW 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - COLOST 2(7:11 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; A.Choi at HAW 1.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - COLOST 1(6:33 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; J.Kahahawai-Welch at HAW 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLOST 3(5:55 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - COLOST 3(5:40 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 3(5:31 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Anusiem; M.Wa-Kalonji at HAW 5.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 5(5:07 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at HAW 8.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HAWAII 8(4:32 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|Punt
4 & 5 - HAWAII 8(3:51 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 44 yards to CSU 48 Center-HAW. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 48. Tackled by D.King; S.Semeatu at HAW 44. PENALTY on CSU-J.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(3:51 - 1st) D.Scott rushed to HAW 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at HAW 24.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - HAWAII 24(3:02 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 24. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at HAW 43. PENALTY on HAW-I.Manning Offensive Facemask 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 21 - HAWAII 12(2:49 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager sacked at HAW 10 for -2 yards (G.Kelly)
|+14 YD
3 & 23 - HAWAII 10(2:32 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 10. Catch made by D.Scott at HAW 10. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at HAW 24.
|Punt
4 & 9 - HAWAII 24(1:45 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 39 yards to CSU 37 Center-HAW. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(1:28 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 37. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 37. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma; A.Sagapolutele at HAW 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 43(0:56 - 1st) C.Millen scrambles to HAW 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at HAW 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - COLOST 35(0:16 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to HAW 35. Catch made by A.Morrow at HAW 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman; V.Edwards at HAW 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 29(15:00 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Nelson; L.Taylor at HAW 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 28(14:51 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to HAW 28. Catch made by L.Brown at HAW 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman at HAW 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - COLOST 25(14:18 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by L.Brown at HAW 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at HAW 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - COLOST 28(12:45 - 2nd) M.Boyle 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CSU Holder-CSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 2nd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the HAW End Zone. J.Perdue returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Katleman at HAW 24. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24(12:32 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to HAW 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Nanke; T.Golden at HAW 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - HAWAII 27(11:56 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 27. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at HAW 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at HAW 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 33(11:43 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at HAW 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(10:49 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 36. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at HAW 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at HAW 44.
|+18 YD
2 & 2 - HAWAII 44(10:12 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to CSU 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 38.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(9:40 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to CSU 38. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at CSU 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 20.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(9:04 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by Z.Bowens at CSU 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at CSU 8.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - HAWAII 8(8:32 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to CSU 8. Catch made by C.Phillips at CSU 8. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Hector; H.Blackburn at CSU 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - HAWAII 2(8:07 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to CSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; T.Brown at CSU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - HAWAII 1(7:24 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to CSU 1. Catch made by C.Phillips at CSU 1. Gain of 1 yards. C.Phillips for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 2nd) M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 2nd) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(7:15 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 25(7:13 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; A.Choi at CSU 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - COLOST 29(6:29 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman at CSU 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(5:04 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at CSU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 39(4:50 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 39. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Choi at CSU 42.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - COLOST 42(4:37 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 42. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 47(4:26 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to HAW 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at HAW 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(3:53 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at HAW 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 34(2:52 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at HAW 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - COLOST 35(2:20 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to HAW 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma; K.Wyatt at HAW 33.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - COLOST 33(1:48 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for D.Olson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33(1:26 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Scott.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 33(1:23 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - HAWAII 33(1:22 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to CSU 50 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Anusiem; J.Howell at CSU 50.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 50(1:16 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to CSU 50. Catch made by Z.Bowens at CSU 50. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24(1:01 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to CSU 24. Catch made by D.Parson at CSU 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; D.Jackson at CSU 17.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - HAWAII 17(0:43 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to CSU 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; C.Carter at CSU 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10(0:35 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Parson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 10(0:33 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - HAWAII 10(0:30 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to CSU 10. Catch made by D.Parson at CSU 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - HAWAII 13(0:08 - 2nd) M.Shipley 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma at CSU 29.
|+31 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 29(14:28 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 29. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 29. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by V.Edwards at HAW 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(13:54 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to HAW 40. Catch made by T.Arkin at HAW 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by H.Nelson at HAW 27.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 27(13:28 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 13 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman; E.Evaimalo at HAW 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 13(13:00 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi; P.Manuma at HAW 11.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 11(12:25 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at HAW 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLOST 2(12:05 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at HAW 2.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - COLOST 2(11:26 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Nelson; E.Evaimalo at HAW 3.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - COLOST 3(10:46 - 3rd) C.Millen scrambles to HAW 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at HAW 2.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - COLOST 2(9:53 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton. PENALTY on HAW-HAW Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - COLOST 1(9:28 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW End Zone for 1 yards. A.Morrow for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 3rd) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(9:23 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Walthall at HAW 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; B.Guzman at HAW 42. PENALTY on HAW-A.Hopp Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - HAWAII 20(9:05 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - HAWAII 20(9:03 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Anusiem at HAW 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HAWAII 27(8:44 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 8 - HAWAII 27(8:15 - 3rd) M.Shipley punts 31 yards to CSU 42 Center-HAW. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 42(8:08 - 3rd) P.Montini rushed to CSU 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by H.Nelson at CSU 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - COLOST 39(7:18 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 39. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; M.Hausman at CSU 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - COLOST 48(6:35 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Evaimalo at HAW 49.
|+19 YD
4 & 1 - COLOST 49(6:25 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to HAW 49. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at HAW 49. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at HAW 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(6:02 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; A.Choi at HAW 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLOST 26(5:23 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 25 for yards. Tackled by L.Lee at HAW 25. PENALTY on CSU-T.Arkin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 16 - COLOST 36(4:39 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 19 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Forest; K.Makaula at HAW 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 19(3:22 - 3rd) C.Millen rushed to HAW 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Forest; K.Wyatt at HAW 11.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - COLOST 11(2:42 - 3rd) J.Thomas rushed to HAW 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi; P.Manuma at HAW 11.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - COLOST 11(2:35 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; P.Manuma at HAW 10.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - COLOST 10(2:32 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at HAW 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10(2:28 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 8 for yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at HAW 8. PENALTY on CSU-T.Tuioti Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(1:48 - 3rd) B.Schager rushed to HAW 15 for yards. B.Schager FUMBLES forced by CSU. Fumble RECOVERED by HAW-B.Schager at HAW 15. Tackled by CSU at HAW 15. PENALTY on HAW-HAW False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - HAWAII 15(1:04 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson; T.Brown at HAW 15.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - HAWAII 15(0:28 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi; D.Jackson at HAW 17.
|Punt
4 & 13 - HAWAII 17(15:00 - 4th) M.Shipley punts 42 yards to CSU 41 Center-HAW. Fair catch by M.Greenwald.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(14:52 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at CSU 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 43(14:23 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Ta'ala at CSU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - COLOST 44(13:42 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for L.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 7 - COLOST 44(13:25 - 4th) P.Turner punts 27 yards to HAW 29 Center-CSU. D.Scott returned punt from the HAW 29. FUMBLES forced by D.Scott. Fumble RECOVERED by HAW-D.Scott at HAW 29. Tackled by HAW at HAW 29.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 29(13:19 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 29. Catch made by J.Walthall at HAW 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at HAW 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47(12:59 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to CSU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Howell; D.Jackson at CSU 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 49(12:03 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to HAW 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at HAW 49.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HAWAII 49(11:42 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
|Punt
4 & 8 - HAWAII 49(11:19 - 4th) M.Shipley punts 43 yards to CSU 8 Center-HAW. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 8(11:12 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Ta'ala at CSU 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - COLOST 5(10:40 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 5. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tuitupou at CSU 9.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - COLOST 9(10:05 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Punt
4 & 9 - COLOST 9(9:59 - 4th) P.Turner punts 38 yards to CSU 47 Center-CSU. Fair catch by D.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47(9:41 - 4th) B.Schager rushed to HAW 48 for -5 yards. HAW FUMBLES forced by CSU. Fumble RECOVERED by HAW-T.Hines at HAW 48. Tackled by CSU at HAW 48.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - HAWAII 48(8:55 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - HAWAII 48(8:51 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|Punt
4 & 15 - HAWAII 48(8:47 - 4th) M.Shipley punts 52 yards to CSU End Zone Center-HAW. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(8:44 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma at CSU 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 34(8:27 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 34. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at CSU 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 35(8:11 - 4th) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman at CSU 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(7:43 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Evaimalo at CSU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLOST 48(6:29 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - COLOST 48(6:22 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 48. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by H.Nelson at HAW 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(5:38 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; B.Ta'ala at HAW 36.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - COLOST 36(5:16 - 4th) PENALTY on CSU-J.Gardner False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 41(5:16 - 4th) C.Millen scrambles to HAW 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Makaula at HAW 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - COLOST 38(4:53 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to HAW 38. Catch made by L.Brown at HAW 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by H.Nelson; P.Pavihi at HAW 33.
|+13 YD
4 & 3 - COLOST 33(3:24 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to HAW 33. Catch made by T.Horton at HAW 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma at HAW 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(3:10 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to HAW 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wyatt; B.Ta'ala at HAW 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 16(2:21 - 4th) L.Brown rushed to HAW 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma at HAW 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 10(1:34 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to HAW End Zone for 10 yards. A.Morrow for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 4th) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 4th) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(1:28 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at HAW 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 31(1:06 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 31. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at HAW 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 34(1:00 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 34. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at HAW 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(0:48 - 4th) B.Schager pass INTERCEPTED at HAW 45. Intercepted by A.Hector at HAW 45. Tackled by HAW at HAW 45.
