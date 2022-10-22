|
|
|UAB
|WKY
Reed, stout defense lead Western Kentucky past UAB 20-17
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Austin Reed ran for two touchdowns and the Western Kentucky defense didn't allow a point in the second half as the Hilltoppers came from behind to beat UAB 20-17 on Friday night.
Dylan Hopkins fired a 59-yard scoring strike to Samario Rudolph on UAB's first possession and the Blazers led 7-0 after one quarter.
Western Kentucky (5-2, 3-1 Conference USA) tied the game 55 seconds into the second quarter on Reed's 20-yard touchdown run, but UAB (4-3, 2-2) answered with Matt Quinn's 35-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead.
Backup quarterback Jacob Zeno connected with Fred Farrier II for a 14-yard touchdown and a 17-7 Blazers' advantage. Zeno took over when Hopkins left the game after losing a fumble on a sack.
Brayden Narveson kicked a 47-yard field goal with 1:41 left to pull the Hilltoppers within 17-10 at halftime.
Narveson added a 44-yarder with 5:03 left in the third quarter to get WKU within 17-13 and the Hilltoppers defense followed with the play of the game.
Kahlef Hailassie forced a fumble by national rushing leader DeWayne McBride and JaQues Evans scooped it up and returned it 29 yards, setting up a first-and-goal at the Blazers' 6-yard line. Two plays later Reed bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out and the Hilltoppers took the lead for good.
Reed, who came into the game as one of only five quarterbacks with 20 touchdown passes already this season, completed 14 of 23 for 128 yards for WKU. He has six rushing touchdowns this season. L.T. Sanders carried 16 times for 120 yards.
McBride, who came in averaging 155.6 yards a game on the ground, finished with 197 on 24 carries for UAB.
---
|
D. McBride
22 RB
197 RuYds
|
A. Reed
16 QB
128 PaYds, 23 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|19
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|3
|7
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|324
|352
|Total Plays
|51
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|228
|224
|Rush Attempts
|39
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|96
|128
|Comp. - Att.
|5-12
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-22
|11-86
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.0
|5-35.2
|Return Yards
|0
|37
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|96
|PASS YDS
|128
|
|
|228
|RUSH YDS
|224
|
|
|324
|TOTAL YDS
|352
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|2/2
|63
|1
|0
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|3/10
|33
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|24
|197
|0
|64
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|7
|15
|0
|4
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|6
|14
|0
|12
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|2
|1
|59
|1
|59
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|3
|2
|27
|0
|23
|
F. Farrier II 2 WR
|F. Farrier II
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Boykin 8 WR
|D. Boykin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McWilliams 5 CB
|M. McWilliams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 0 S
|K. Swoopes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 7 LB
|T. Taylor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dempsey 33 CB
|C. Dempsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Handley Jr. 36 CB
|K. Handley Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sanders 2 LB
|K. Sanders
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Forte 44 DL
|I. Forte
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|5
|43.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|3
|20.7
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|14/23
|128
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Sanders 21 RB
|L. Sanders
|16
|120
|0
|32
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|15
|82
|0
|19
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|8
|23
|2
|20
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|8
|5
|77
|0
|25
|
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|4
|3
|26
|0
|21
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|2
|2
|19
|0
|18
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|2
|2
|-12
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Hailassie 12 DB
|K. Hailassie
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
D. Goodrum 44 DT
|D. Goodrum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 11 DB
|T. Allen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 24 LB
|D. Smith
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
B. Martin 99 DT
|B. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 23 LB
|W. Ignont
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hernandez 0 DT
|L. Hernandez
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 DT
|T. Thompson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 14 DB
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 21 DB
|U. Stout
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weber 5 DB
|R. Weber
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 35 DT
|M. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|2/3
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|5
|35.2
|3
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at WKY 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WKY 26(14:28 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at WKY 26.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 26(13:51 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at WKY 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 25(13:06 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 39 yards to UAB 36 Center-WKY. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(12:59 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at UAB 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 37(12:30 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at UAB 41.
|+59 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 41(11:47 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 41. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 41. Gain of 59 yards. S.Rudolph for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(11:35 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at WKY 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 31(11:15 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at WKY 39.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39(11:04 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 39. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Cash at UAB 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 40(10:30 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to UAB 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama at UAB 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 33(10:14 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to UAB 33. Catch made by D.Davis at UAB 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.McWilliams at UAB 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 28(9:39 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-Q.Leslie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 33(9:27 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to UAB 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 31.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WKY 31(8:51 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WKY 31(8:44 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to UAB 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at UAB 31.
|No Good
4 & 13 - WKY 39(7:57 - 1st) B.Narveson 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-WKY Holder-WKY.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31(7:50 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; R.Weber at UAB 40.
|Sack
2 & 1 - UAB 40(7:17 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 37 for -3 yards (WKY) D.Hopkins FUMBLES forced by WKY. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-WKY at UAB 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 37(7:07 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 37(7:00 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by M.Mathison at UAB 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at UAB 36.
|-8 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 36(6:21 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to UAB 36. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at UAB 36. Gain of -8 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at UAB 44.
|Punt
4 & 17 - WKY 44(5:45 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 39 yards to UAB 5 Center-WKY. Downed by D.Alleyne.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 5(5:34 - 1st) PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee False Start 2 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 12 - UAB 3(5:34 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont; J.Hunter at UAB 7.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 7(4:57 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at UAB 10.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 10(4:20 - 1st) D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Jones at UAB 15. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 15(3:30 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Weber; K.Oliver at UAB 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 28(2:54 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver; U.Stout at UAB 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 34(2:12 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Goodrum at UAB 36.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UAB 36(1:30 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-WKY Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 41(1:16 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 47 for 6 yards. D.McBride FUMBLES forced by T.Allen. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-K.Hailassie at UAB 47. Tackled by UAB at UAB 47.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 47(1:07 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to UAB 28 for 19 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at UAB 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 28(0:42 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to UAB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 26(15:00 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to UAB 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams; T.Taylor at UAB 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 20(14:11 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to UAB End Zone for 20 yards. A.Reed for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:05 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:05 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35 to the UAB 5. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Thomas; T.Shaw at UAB 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 26(13:58 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UAB 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 26(13:20 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+64 YD
3 & 10 - UAB 26(13:12 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to WKY 10 for 64 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; K.Simpkins at WKY 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 10(12:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-S.Wells False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - UAB 15(12:11 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to WKY 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp; M.Allen at WKY 11.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UAB 11(11:28 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Sack
3 & 11 - UAB 11(11:25 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno sacked at WKY 19 for -8 yards (J.Hunter)
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - UAB 26(10:47 - 2nd) M.Quinn 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(10:42 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 27 for 2 yards. D.Ervin-Poindexter FUMBLES forced by J.Key. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-F.McWilliams at WKY 27. Tackled by WKY at WKY 27. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27(10:34 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to WKY 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie; T.Allen at WKY 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 26(9:56 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to WKY 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at WKY 19.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UAB 19(9:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-D.Goodrum Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 14(9:06 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to WKY 14. Catch made by F.Farrier at WKY 14. Gain of 14 yards. F.Farrier for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:59 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(8:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-J.Evans Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 50 yards from UAB 50 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(8:59 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; I.Forte at WKY 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 27(8:24 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at WKY 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WKY 31(7:40 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WKY 31(7:35 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 42 yards to UAB 27 Center-WKY. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 27(7:28 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 39 for yards. Tackled by T.Allen at UAB 39. PENALTY on UAB-K.Telfort Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 17(7:04 - 2nd) J.Zeno rushed to UAB 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie; T.Allen at UAB 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 26(6:19 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez; J.Hunter at UAB 30.
|Sack
3 & 7 - UAB 30(5:34 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno sacked at UAB 24 for -6 yards (D.Smith)
|Punt
4 & 13 - UAB 24(4:56 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 40 yards to WKY 36 Center-UAB. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36(4:47 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.McWilliams at WKY 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 48(4:27 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks at WKY 50.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 50(3:49 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|+22 YD
3 & 8 - WKY 50(3:44 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to UAB 28 for 22 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at UAB 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 28(3:26 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to UAB 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 18(2:59 - 2nd) A.Reed pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 18. Intercepted by W.Boler at UAB 18. Tackled by WKY at UAB 2. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for WKY.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 18(2:59 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to UAB 12 for yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 12. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - WKY 33(2:28 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|+4 YD
3 & 25 - WKY 33(2:24 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to UAB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at UAB 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 21 - WKY 37(1:45 - 2nd) B.Narveson 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WKY Holder-WKY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 2nd) B.Narveson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35 to the UAB 1. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Walker at UAB 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30(1:33 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw; T.Thompson at UAB 31. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 41(1:10 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; W.Ignont at UAB 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UAB 47(0:43 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - UAB 47(0:39 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UAB 48.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UAB 48(0:34 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 42 yards to WKY 10 Center-UAB. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 10(0:27 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 10. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at WKY 19.
|+23 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 19(0:20 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 19. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 19. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at WKY 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42(0:09 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to WKY 47 for 5 yards. A.Reed ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WKY 47(0:04 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on WKY-T.Shaw Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - UAB 30(15:00 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at UAB 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 33(14:25 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UAB 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 37(13:44 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins; K.Oliver at UAB 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47(13:10 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; J.Evans at UAB 46.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UAB 46(12:32 - 3rd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for S.Rudolph.
|-4 YD
3 & 11 - UAB 46(12:29 - 3rd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 46. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 46. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; K.Hailassie at UAB 42.
|Punt
4 & 15 - UAB 42(11:47 - 3rd) K.Greenwell punts 37 yards to WKY 21 Center-UAB. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 21(11:41 - 3rd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at WKY 23.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WKY 23(11:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on WKY-V.Murphy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 13 - WKY 18(11:07 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 18. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 18. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at WKY 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36(10:33 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.McWilliams at WKY 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 45(9:57 - 3rd) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at WKY 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49(9:37 - 3rd) L.Sanders rushed to UAB 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 47(9:17 - 3rd) L.Sanders rushed to UAB 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at UAB 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 46(8:36 - 3rd) L.Sanders rushed to UAB 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 43.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - WKY 43(8:00 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to UAB 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; I.Forte at UAB 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 40(7:32 - 3rd) L.Sanders rushed to UAB 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at UAB 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 29(7:05 - 3rd) M.Corley rushed to UAB 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; N.Wilder at UAB 28.
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 28(6:29 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to UAB 28. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at UAB 28. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - WKY 32(5:43 - 3rd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to UAB 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WKY 34(5:07 - 3rd) B.Narveson 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WKY Holder-WKY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35 to the UAB 1. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Thomas at UAB 13.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 13(4:59 - 3rd) J.Zeno scrambles to UAB 25 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hailassie at UAB 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(4:25 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at UAB 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 28(3:47 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 35 for 7 yards. D.McBride FUMBLES forced by K.Hailassie. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-J.Evans at UAB 35. Tackled by UAB at UAB 6.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 6(3:36 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to UAB 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WKY 1(2:54 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. A.Reed for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 3rd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(2:51 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Martin; D.Smith at UAB 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 31(2:18 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UAB 32.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - UAB 32(1:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-W.Rykard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 27(1:23 - 3rd) J.Zeno rushed to UAB 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez; T.Allen at UAB 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UAB 32(0:43 - 3rd) K.Greenwell punts 42 yards to WKY 26 Center-UAB. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26(0:34 - 3rd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at WKY 32.
|+25 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 32(15:00 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 32. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by C.Dempsey at UAB 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 43(14:20 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 43(14:13 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to UAB 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks at UAB 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 42(13:31 - 4th) L.Sanders rushed to UAB 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at UAB 40.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WKY 40(12:54 - 4th) T.Ellard punts 31 yards to UAB 9 Center-WKY. Downed by A.Brackenridge.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 9(12:44 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at UAB 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 12(12:10 - 4th) J.Zeno rushed to UAB 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UAB 14.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UAB 14(11:28 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for D.Boykin.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UAB 14(11:24 - 4th) K.Greenwell punts 54 yards to WKY 32 Center-UAB. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 32. Pushed out of bounds by M.Fairbanks at UAB 42.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42(11:09 - 4th) L.Sanders rushed to UAB 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.McWilliams at UAB 43.
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - WKY 43(10:25 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to UAB 43. Catch made by M.Corley at UAB 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes; M.McWilliams at UAB 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 25(10:10 - 4th) PENALTY on WKY-W.Dorsey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - WKY 30(9:56 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed sacked at UAB 38 for -8 yards (K.Sanders)
|+1 YD
2 & 23 - WKY 38(9:21 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama at UAB 37.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - WKY 37(8:37 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 22 - WKY 37(8:29 - 4th) T.Ellard punts 25 yards to UAB 12 Center-WKY. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 12(8:22 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 12. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 12. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at UAB 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35(7:55 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at UAB 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 44(7:26 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp at UAB 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 50(6:58 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for UAB.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 50(6:52 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to WKY 22 for 28 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at WKY 22. PENALTY on WKY-T.Allen Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 11(6:33 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to WKY 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Goodrum at WKY 10.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 10(5:50 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to WKY 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson; J.Evans at WKY 10.
|Int
3 & 9 - UAB 10(5:13 - 4th) J.Zeno pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 1. Intercepted by K.Hailassie at WKY 1. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at WKY 12.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 12(5:06 - 4th) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at WKY 22.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 22(4:27 - 4th) L.Sanders rushed to UAB 46 for 32 yards. Tackled by C.Dempsey at UAB 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46(3:46 - 4th) L.Sanders rushed to UAB 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 36(3:10 - 4th) PENALTY on WKY-D.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 41(3:10 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to UAB 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas; N.Wilder at UAB 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 29(2:28 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 27.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 27(1:41 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to UAB 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Forte at UAB 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 26(1:15 - 4th) A.Reed kneels at the UAB 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - WKY 29(1:11 - 4th) A.Reed kneels at the UAB 31.
|-2 YD
3 & 15 - WKY 31(0:35 - 4th) A.Reed kneels at the UAB 33.
